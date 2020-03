Harrison Faigen: LeBron just told a hilarious story about having Darius Garland and Darius Bazley over in the summer, and how they ended up hanging out with his kids. When they were leaving one (LeBron wouldn’t specify who) called his wife “Auntie Savannah,” which she apparently didn’t like . “She didn’t particularly like that, because my wife, she’s been 21 for the last 20 years.” He added that they had a laugh about it because they clearly meant it out of respect, but it made him realize how much younger than him the league is getting.