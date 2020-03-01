Brad Townsend: I’m told the full Mavs protest-evidenc…
Brad Townsend: I’m told the full Mavs protest-evidence report probably won’t be filed until Monday, which is to be expected because the deadline is midnight Monday. Unclear whether Hawks have filed their report. Then, I’m told, commissioner Adam Silver will have up to a week to render decision.
March 1, 2020 | 11:36 am EST Update
Valentine is playing for his NBA future, whether it’s with the Bulls or, if they let the restricted free agent walk, elsewhere. “It’s huge to prove to myself and to everybody else that I belong for good,” Valentine said.
So how did the Bulls get here? Zach LaVine has some thoughts. “There’s a lot of different factors, man,” he said. “I don’t think some people played up to par. I don’t think we did the right things, game to game. We fight, but we obviously don’t get the end result that we need. So something’s got to change. You’ve got to do something to get those wins and stop stockpiling (those) losses. I think there’s a lot of things that you’ve got to take into consideration and you’ve got to look at in the offseason.”
LSU now has quite a starting five of great names on display in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s name and No. 35 jersey joined the numbers and names of Maravich, Bob Pettit, Rudy Macklin and Shaquille O’Neal on Saturday in a halftime ceremony during the Tigers’ 64-50 win over Texas A&M.
Abdul-Rauf, who played under his given name Chris Jackson at LSU from 1988-90, received a standing ovation as he was honored at midcourt, surrounded by four of his five children, LSU teammates, former LSU coach Dale Brown and Pettit. “Never could I have written this story for myself, to be in this position, 30 years later, and have my jersey retired,” Abdul-Rauf said.
Also attending the game was former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who like Abdul-Rauf in his NBA days has been a lightning rod for bringing attention to social justice causes. Kapernick remained in the stands during the halftime ceremony.
March 1, 2020 | 9:20 am EST Update
This bothered Morant, who admits to checking social media when he’s bored. When he saw his Twitter handle tagged in a post with #nochip, “I had to go look at it,” he said. “It’s nothing against him,” Morant said of Greer in the postgame locker room Saturday. “He just got me back in my groove. Exactly what I needed.”
Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge is targeting Monday’s game against Indiana for his return to action after missing the past two games with a right shoulder strain. Aldridge wanted to play against Orlando on Saturday, but the team’s medical staff said he needed more rest. “They tell me whether he’s ready to go or not,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “I’m not a doctor. He’s either in or he’s out. He’d rather be in, but they said no.”
With public anxiety about the coronavirus increasing, Popovich was asked if he’d talked to his players about taking precautionary measures such as washing their hands. “Whatever President Trump says,” Popovich said. “You know you can believe whatever comes out of his mouth.” Popovich has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration. In an effort to reassure the country, Trump said Saturday there was “no reason to panic” as the White House announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
March 1, 2020 | 3:22 am EST Update
Minnesota has waived guard Allen Crabbe, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Crabbe, 27, will be eligible for a playoff roster if he signs elsewhere. The veteran played in just nine games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
Zhang Duo: Chasson Randle has reached an agreement with Tianjin Golden Lions to leave the Chinese club officially. pic.twitter.com/dcLOHwDNfJ
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “We had a lot of attention on James Harden and we forgot about the other MVP over there.” He said Westbrook dominated the game.
StatMuse: Russell Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 6.0 APG 54.9 FG% 40.0 3P% The Rockets are 7-1 when Russ plays in February. pic.twitter.com/mgWxtBlaTm
StatMuse: Rockets are 10-2 since going 6’7″ or Less. In that span they are: – 1st in W% (tied with Bucks) – 3rd in offensive rating – 4th in point differential pic.twitter.com/z2ZNlTkSq4
StatMuse: Harden this month: 31.9 PPG Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG They become the first teammates to average 30+ PPG in a month since Kobe and Shaq in February 2001. pic.twitter.com/fxfrEMdDJV
. @JaMorant dedicated the end of a 5-game losing streak to a Twitter troll: “I’m thankful for this guy who tweeted and said I don’t have that fire in my eye no more. That game right there was for him.”
Bill Oram: Ja Morant’s jersey is draped over a chair next to LeBron’s locker. LeBron sent his jersey to the Grizzlies locker room for Morant. “I didn’t know he was returning the favor,” LeBron said, “but it’s pretty cool.”
“The kid is super special,” said James, whose totals of 19 points and 10 assists were dwarfed by the production of the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State. “Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky’s the limit for the kid.”
Harrison Faigen: LeBron just told a hilarious story about having Darius Garland and Darius Bazley over in the summer, and how they ended up hanging out with his kids. When they were leaving one (LeBron wouldn’t specify who) called his wife “Auntie Savannah,” which she apparently didn’t like. “She didn’t particularly like that, because my wife, she’s been 21 for the last 20 years.” He added that they had a laugh about it because they clearly meant it out of respect, but it made him realize how much younger than him the league is getting.
“I told him, ‘Don’t do that shit again; not to me at least,”‘ Ariza said. “I mean, I’ve never made an All-Defensive team or none of that shit, and he’s an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I’m not with the funnies. I don’t like the funnies.”
It was unclear whether Ariza’s message got through to Young. The Athletic was unable to reach Young after the game, but in a group interview, he was asked about the flagrant foul and the postgame exchange with Ariza. “It was nothing. Competitiveness,” Young said of the flagrant foul. “I play at my own pace, I’m super excited when I play … play with a lot of excitement. But at the end of the day, I’m tough and still going to play hard … I mean, I’m competitive. It’s fun to play that way.”
When asked if he thought it violated an unspoken NBA code, Ariza shrugged his shoulders. “I don’t know what code is. I don’t know none of that shit,” Ariza said. “He was trying to embarrass him,” assistant coach Jannero Pargo said. “Thank you,” Ariza said.
It is not what Marv Albert had in mind. The Knicks, for the March 21 celebration of the 50th anniversary of their 1969-70 championship, chose not to invite Albert — the radio voice of the team and the author of one of the most legendary calls in sportscasting history. “It would’ve been nice to see the guys,” Albert said when contacted by The Post. “I was not invited.”
Bill Oram: LeBron James just ended the Twizzler/Red Vine debate. “They are totally different,” he said. “Red Vines are really good, but I’ve been a Twizzler guy my whole life … Nice pack of Twizzlers with the right temperature — woo-eee! Gotta be the right temperature though.”
Major North American professional sports leagues are talking to health officials and informing teams about the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the first reported death in the U.S. Officials from the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball say they are all consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations on a regular basis about COVID-19. A man in his 50s died from the virus in Washington, state officials reported Saturday.
The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday. The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.” “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
February 29, 2020 | 7:51 pm EST Update
Jay King: Brad Stevens said he believes Jayson Tatum’s greatest strength is “his emotional ability to be great in any moment and his ability to quickly learn something.” “That’s why I think he’s got a chance to be really special.”