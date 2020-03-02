USA Today Sports

March 2, 2020
Dane Moore: The Timberwolves both bought out *and* waived Allen Crabbe, according to a source. @Darren Wolfson reports the buyout portion was for $750k. There are some moving pieces — including incentives in James Johnson’s contract — that will determine if Minnesota pays the luxury tax.
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
The Heat, among many other teams, are reportedly prepared to make a run at The Greek Freak, given the event he chooses to test free agency. Yet Adebayo won’t be the one persuading him to make the move: “At the end of the day, I can’t force a man to make that decision,” said Adebayo, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “That’s going to be his decision, his family’s decision. I can’t persuade him to do that.”
The Heat All-Star knows people are going to play up this angle regardless: “I’m pretty sure people are going to run with that this summer and next summer,” Adebayo said of the common agent denominator. “In 2021, people are going to run with that. “But, at the end of the day, he takes care of me like he takes care of Giannis. And that’s just what you need in an agent. You want a guy that actually cares about everybody and not just some people who are doing better than others.”
The Sixers likely will have a tough time moving his contract. Horford’s 11.7 scoring average is the lowest since his second year with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2008-09 season (11.5). “All I can say is I am focused on right now,” Horford told The Inquirer in response to the report. “I can’t control speculation. That is a decision they would have to make when the time is right. “Right now, I am focused on getting some wins for our team.”
The star forward used his improved post game to put up his first career 40-point, 20-rebound performance (41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists) and lead the Bucks (52-8) to a 93-85 victory. Antetokounmpo has turned to his post game more regularly since the All-Star break to prepare for the postseason, but he needed to take his improvement in that regard a step further Sunday as the Hornets shut down his transition opportunities and his teammates had a cold shooting performance. “Just working on it, keep working on it,” Antetokounmpo said of his evolving post game. “They’re going to double-team. It happens once. It happens twice. It happens a third time. Then, you learn your lesson.
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
Markieff Morris had just gone head-to-head a few times with the 6-foot-7 and 285-pound Zion Williamson, and the Lakers forward didn’t like how he responded. So when the Lakers’ 122-114 win was over Sunday night, Morris worked out in the hallway outside the locker room with the team’s training staff. He lifted weights and did push-ups, all with the intent of getting his body ready for the brute force of Williamson or any other powerful player he might face. Morris played 14 minutes off the bench with Anthony Davis out with a sore right knee. Kyle Kuzma got the starting nod.
The Knicks officially have a new team president. The franchise announced on Monday morning that Leon Rose is taking over effective immediately, after weeks of the former agent untangling himself from his role at CAA. “New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me,” Rose said in a statement. “To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud. I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity.”
The Sacramento Kings are fond of using technology as a hook to fill seats, but their latest may be particularly alluring if you’re in the position to score premium tickets. The basketball team is using connected bottle tops from NINA that let you pour your own alcohol in a suite or loft. You only have to open a tab, choose what you want to drink and pour until you get the quantity you paid for. This might let you focus more on the game than asking a bartender for more libations.
The feature quietly launched in a handful of the Kings’ suites and lofts in January, but it’s now poised to reach all the remaining luxury spaces in the Golden 1 Center in the “coming months.” It’s easy to level criticisms at the team. While a Kings spokesperson promised to The Verge that bartenders are keeping their jobs, this still reduces the need for serving staff. If you’re not a fan of cashierless stores, this won’t make you feel any better. We’d add that it might come across a somewhat stingy. When you’re paying at least $1,000 for one of these spaces, having to drink precisely measured alcohol seems like penny pinching. Still, the bartenders remain an option if you prefer the traditional experience — you can reserve these semi-smart bottles for those moments when you don’t want to leave your seat.
March 2, 2020
A draft-and-stash signing for the Pelicans in 2019, New Orleans retained the rights to Louzada as he signed with the Kings in July. As a result of the three-pointer, the Kings believe Louzada will be heading to the United States after the NBL season to join the Pelicans in their summer league. The question is now whether he will return. “I would assume that he will be part of [the summer league],” Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said. “A big part of why the Pelicans are so comfortable with having him stashed down here … is because this is a great place for him to develop and be ready for the NBA. Alternatively, it’s up to the Pelicans as to when they call him up and whether that will be next season.”
March 2, 2020
A draft-and-stash signing for the Pelicans in 2019, New Orleans retained the rights to Louzada as he signed with the Kings in July. As a result of the three-pointer, the Kings believe Louzada will be heading to the United States after the NBL season to join the Pelicans in their summer league. The question is now whether he will return. “I would assume that he will be part of [the summer league],” Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said. “A big part of why the Pelicans are so comfortable with having him stashed down here … is because this is a great place for him to develop and be ready for the NBA. Alternatively, it’s up to the Pelicans as to when they call him up and whether that will be next season.”
