Chris Kirschner: I asked Trae Young if he was going to stop nutmegging now because of Trevor Ariza’s (old man yells at cloud) comments. “Nah, I ain’t about to stop nutmegging. That’s going to be in my game until I’m done.”
March 2, 2020 | 1:08 pm EST Update
Dane Moore: The Timberwolves both bought out *and* waived Allen Crabbe, according to a source. @Darren Wolfson reports the buyout portion was for $750k. There are some moving pieces — including incentives in James Johnson’s contract — that will determine if Minnesota pays the luxury tax.
Tommy Beer: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points (on 54% shooting), 12.5 rebds and 4.9 assists. The only players over the last 30 years to average at least 18/12/4 while shooting over 50% from the floor for a full season are: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley.
Eric Woodyard: Zach LaVine is doubtful with a left quad strain. Wendell Carter Jr. will also play and start vs. Dallas.
Stefan Bondy: Knicks brand consultant Steve Stoute appeared on LeBron James’ HBO show ‘The Shop.’ It will air Saturday. 📸 HBO pic.twitter.com/TdYg8s4FlY
March 2, 2020 | 12:33 pm EST Update
Frank Isola: Leon Rose has been close with Tom Thibodeau for two decades. If a coaching change is made Thibodeau would be among the favorites. Thibs is 106 games over .500 in his NBA head coaching career. By comparison, the Knicks have won a total of 144 games over the last six seasons.
Ryan Wolstat: Jamal Murray on Canadian commitment and potential Tokyo Olympics: “Yeah (his tweet) set the tone and everybody followed suit, so it was good … The Coronavirus kind of put things on hold a little bit, kind of made things a little iffy, but if we do go it’s going to be (fun)”
RJ Marquez: 📸Manu Ginobili stopped by #Spurs practice today. Always a good time when Manu is in the house. (Pics via @markmendez) #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/eYOdg32o2r
March 2, 2020 | 12:32 pm EST Update
March 2, 2020 | 11:54 am EST Update
The Heat, among many other teams, are reportedly prepared to make a run at The Greek Freak, given the event he chooses to test free agency. Yet Adebayo won’t be the one persuading him to make the move: “At the end of the day, I can’t force a man to make that decision,” said Adebayo, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “That’s going to be his decision, his family’s decision. I can’t persuade him to do that.”
The Heat All-Star knows people are going to play up this angle regardless: “I’m pretty sure people are going to run with that this summer and next summer,” Adebayo said of the common agent denominator. “In 2021, people are going to run with that. “But, at the end of the day, he takes care of me like he takes care of Giannis. And that’s just what you need in an agent. You want a guy that actually cares about everybody and not just some people who are doing better than others.”
The Sixers likely will have a tough time moving his contract. Horford’s 11.7 scoring average is the lowest since his second year with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2008-09 season (11.5). “All I can say is I am focused on right now,” Horford told The Inquirer in response to the report. “I can’t control speculation. That is a decision they would have to make when the time is right. “Right now, I am focused on getting some wins for our team.”
Darren Wolfson: Buzz is Crabbe gave back $750K to escape the #Twolves. … A buyout of Evan Turner came close, but didn’t happen w/ yesterday the deadline to be bought out and be eligible for the playoffs. However, he’d still like to play. Just unlikely for that to be w/ #Timberwolves right now.
The star forward used his improved post game to put up his first career 40-point, 20-rebound performance (41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists) and lead the Bucks (52-8) to a 93-85 victory. Antetokounmpo has turned to his post game more regularly since the All-Star break to prepare for the postseason, but he needed to take his improvement in that regard a step further Sunday as the Hornets shut down his transition opportunities and his teammates had a cold shooting performance. “Just working on it, keep working on it,” Antetokounmpo said of his evolving post game. “They’re going to double-team. It happens once. It happens twice. It happens a third time. Then, you learn your lesson.
Mike Vorkunov: Leon Rose thanks coach Mike Miller for his “leadership & professionalism” in his letter to NYK fans. Miller has been asked to coach the team & become its public spokesperson in media vacuum Knicks created. He’ll be the one answering questions tonite about Knicks hiring Rose too.
Mike Vorkunov: “Nothing about this is easy, or quick, so I ask for your continued patience,” Leon Rose says in letter to fans. “What I promise you in return is that I will be honest…We will develop a plan that makes sense, both to jumpstart our short-term growth & ensure our longterm success”
March 2, 2020 | 11:53 am EST Update
March 2, 2020 | 10:14 am EST Update
Lakers will take a look at JR Smith
Shams Charania: Free agent guard J.R. Smith will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers early this week, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .
Scott Kushner: One of the most encouraging aspects of Brandon Ingram’s performance this season is the total accountability he publicly holds himself to – in wins, losses, good nights and bad. He’s always the first one to point the blame at his own shortcomings. He did so again last night.
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic recorded his 40th career triple-double last night. Fewest games needed to reach that mark: 92 – Oscar Robertson 245 – Magic Johnson 368 – Nikola Jokic Youngest to reach that mark (age in years-days): 23-004 Oscar Robertson 23-193 Magic Johnson 25-011 Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/NQickKDqRr
Markieff Morris had just gone head-to-head a few times with the 6-foot-7 and 285-pound Zion Williamson, and the Lakers forward didn’t like how he responded. So when the Lakers’ 122-114 win was over Sunday night, Morris worked out in the hallway outside the locker room with the team’s training staff. He lifted weights and did push-ups, all with the intent of getting his body ready for the brute force of Williamson or any other powerful player he might face. Morris played 14 minutes off the bench with Anthony Davis out with a sore right knee. Kyle Kuzma got the starting nod.
The Knicks officially have a new team president. The franchise announced on Monday morning that Leon Rose is taking over effective immediately, after weeks of the former agent untangling himself from his role at CAA. “New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me,” Rose said in a statement. “To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud. I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: No news conference for new Knicks president Leon Rose, per source. He will attend the Rockets-Knicks game tonight at MSG. His plan is to stay behind-the-scenes initially, observe/listen and stay away from big public proclamations.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks announce they’ve made Leon Rose NY’s new team president. Jim Dolan: “Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball…We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise.” pic.twitter.com/zAuaKEck3z
The Sacramento Kings are fond of using technology as a hook to fill seats, but their latest may be particularly alluring if you’re in the position to score premium tickets. The basketball team is using connected bottle tops from NINA that let you pour your own alcohol in a suite or loft. You only have to open a tab, choose what you want to drink and pour until you get the quantity you paid for. This might let you focus more on the game than asking a bartender for more libations.
The feature quietly launched in a handful of the Kings’ suites and lofts in January, but it’s now poised to reach all the remaining luxury spaces in the Golden 1 Center in the “coming months.” It’s easy to level criticisms at the team. While a Kings spokesperson promised to The Verge that bartenders are keeping their jobs, this still reduces the need for serving staff. If you’re not a fan of cashierless stores, this won’t make you feel any better. We’d add that it might come across a somewhat stingy. When you’re paying at least $1,000 for one of these spaces, having to drink precisely measured alcohol seems like penny pinching. Still, the bartenders remain an option if you prefer the traditional experience — you can reserve these semi-smart bottles for those moments when you don’t want to leave your seat.
March 2, 2020 | 6:09 am EST Update
ESPN reported the Chinese Basketball Association is expected to be suspended until early April, or possibly cancelled altogether, because of the virus. “We’re still 100 percent honoring our commitment to China until further notice but if an NBA team presents a legitimate opportunity we will cross that bridge as soon as possible,” said Stephenson’s agent, Reggie Brown. Stephenson has yet to be offered a 10-day contract with an NBA team, Brown said.
A draft-and-stash signing for the Pelicans in 2019, New Orleans retained the rights to Louzada as he signed with the Kings in July. As a result of the three-pointer, the Kings believe Louzada will be heading to the United States after the NBL season to join the Pelicans in their summer league. The question is now whether he will return. “I would assume that he will be part of [the summer league],” Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said. “A big part of why the Pelicans are so comfortable with having him stashed down here … is because this is a great place for him to develop and be ready for the NBA. Alternatively, it’s up to the Pelicans as to when they call him up and whether that will be next season.”
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal mentioned he was having fun tonight and was asked at what point this year became fun. “It was always fun,” he said. “Always fun?” @CandaceDBuckner followed up. “Always fun,” Beal said. “It gets frustrating,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s not (fun).”
Nick Friedell: The Warriors are having more fun than any 13 win team I’ve ever seen. It’s a credit to the players and coaches for sticking together when times were bad. Players genuinely seem happy to see their teammates performing well.
March 2, 2020 | 6:08 am EST Update
Nick Friedell: The Warriors are having more fun than any 13 win team I’ve ever seen. It’s a credit to the players and coaches for sticking together when times were bad. Players genuinely seem happy to see their teammates performing well.