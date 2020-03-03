USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young doesn’t see tonight’s game as a 1-on-1 match-up between him and Ja Morant, but he did say this: “He’s obviously a super competitive guy. Y’all know I am (too). He plays with a lot of flair, y’all know I do (too). So it’s going to be fun.”

The next few weeks, though, were not spectacular. He was struggling to find his place in a hybrid three-point-guard lineup and playing less aggressively. He scored 12 points on Nov. 25 against the Warriors, then 11 on Nov. 27 against the Trail Blazers leading into the game against the Pelicans. “So I don’t mean to say I want to see him struggle. I obviously want to see him play great every game — it helps our team,” Donovan continued. “But I do think for his evolution as a player to be able to go through nights like that and keep himself engaged in the game, how to learn from those situations and come back the next day and get better from it, is really healthy for his development and growth.”
The Thunder have a war chest of draft capital, but where they plan to make their franchise-defining selections is with their own picks. That could be in two years. It could be in four. What’s currently unknown, though, is where Gilgeous-Alexander fits into the plan. Is he possibly one of the All-NBA-caliber talents? Is he too good to tank with, but not good enough to build around? Would the Thunder eventually have to trade him to complete a bottoming out? Is he a centerpiece? These are the things that Thunder are trying to assess, all while Gilgeous-Alexander produces a sensational second season.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was expecting a simple drive home after a game during the 2016-17 season when he encountered a vocal Celtics fan he will never forget. The woman was with a little boy in the middle of the crosswalk outside of TD Garden when the light turned green for oncoming traffic. Smart honked his horn to warn her. “I yell out the window,” Smart recalled. “ ‘Excuse me, ma’am, you better get out of the street before you and your son get hit. Cars are coming. I don’t want you to get hit.’ “As soon as I said that, she looked at me – as she is wearing a No. 4, green with the white outline Celtics jersey – and told me, ‘F— you, you f—ing n—–.’ People that actually heard her were stunned. They’re like, ‘That’s Marcus Smart. You just got done watching the game, ma’am … with an Isaiah Thomas jersey on.’
Fairly or unfairly, Boston has long been viewed as the largest American city in which African Americans are not welcome. A haunting photo taken by Stanley Forman in 1976 captured the ugly tension in Boston as a white man lunges at a black man with the sharp point of a pole with the American flag during an anti-busing protest after public schools were ordered to desegregate. Four decades later, a national survey commissioned by The Boston Globe in 2017 reported that of eight major cities, black people ranked Boston as the least welcoming to people of color.
On March 13, 1972, the Celtics had a private ceremony to retire Russell’s No. 6 jersey at Boston Garden. The jersey was raised to the rafters in front of players and friends about an hour before the doors opened for a game against the New York Knicks. When asked why the ceremony wasn’t open to the public, Russell told reporters: “You know I don’t go for that stuff.” The real reason was that Russell believed he never got the respect and adulation he deserved for leading the Celtics to 11 titles because he was black. “[Russell] said he thought that Boston was the most racist place he had been in,” Sanders said.
Luka Doncic might have lost his Mavericks game on his 21st birthday … but he DEFINITELY won the after-party!!! TMZ Sports has learned the NBA superstar got after it Friday night for his bday despite losing to the Heat … hitting up Miami hot spots with his Mavs teammates and other celebs. We’re told Doncic and the guys got dinner at Papi Steak in Miami Beach before ultimately spending the night at Club LIV.
And, you can see in photos we obtained of the festivities … Doncic was having a blast — even at one point getting some partying in with Bad Bunny!! We’re told Mavs owner Mark Cuban threw an especially big bash for his team’s best player … taking over LIV’s stage area and popping champagne all night. As for how the hangover went … the Mavs were off Saturday — but Luka still took Dallas’ game off against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The team says it was because of a previous thumb injury … but we’re not so sure we’re buying that.
