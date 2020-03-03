USA Today Sports

March 3, 2020 | 12:33 pm EST Update

March 3, 2020 | 11:57 am EST Update
The Pistons will be cautious in deciding when to let Rose play, but the 2010-11 league MVP is expected to make a full recovery and will be reassessed in a few weeks, sources said. Rose, 31, has been the lone bright spot for the franchise this season, but the team is now considering turning the show over to the younger players, a move that would likely improve its draft position, sources said.
March 3, 2020 | 11:33 am EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 11:04 am EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 9:31 am EST Update
His first season with the Magic wasn’t supposed to go like this. “It’s a tough situation, but you always got to try to find the silver lining of it,” Aminu said before tipoff, in his first interview since he underwent surgery Jan. 7 to repair torn meniscus cartilage. “With the time off, I’ve been able to focus on things outside the court. Also, I’ve been able to work on little fundamental things as well, and I think it’s going to help me and help improve my game overall. So you’ve just got to focus on the positives.”
He said he plans to open a store called Artifacts in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The store will sell clothing for men and women, household items and even candles — “just stuff that I think is cool, just taste-making,” Aminu said. During his time away from the court, he has been able to keep close tabs on some of the younger players he mentored during his four seasons in Portland — players such as Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton, Minnesota’s Jake Layman and Trent and Simons.
Knicks superfan Spike Lee and owner James Dolan had to confer at halftime Monday after a security incident left the filmmaker thinking he was treated like “Charles Oakley.’’ Lee attempted to use the wrong entrance to Madison Square Garden — the one for media and Garden employees — and was denied access by security. According to a source, Lee had used the employee entrance instead of the VIP entrance before and was told to refrain.
Through all of the Lakers’ self-inflicted drama, James remained silent — not even a passive-aggressive grumble on social media — as he gave the team space to work through the situation. James has sounded off in the past for far less significant organizational setbacks than these. He was frustrated, even angry, about these events, sources said, but his support didn’t waver. The message that came from James’ camp throughout the ordeal reflected only support for Buss and Pelinka.
So, what’s going on here? Polling some executives over the past few weeks, it’s clear that the league over the years has shifted the power structure to appear more player-centric, erring on the side of caution to protect their star player and also demonstrate a certain appreciation for the player’s long-term career. As for the origin of this recent trend, several pointed to a single event: Kawhi Leonard forcing his way out of San Antonio in 2018 after a disagreement over how to handle his quad issue. “Kawhi scared the living hell out of everyone,” said one GM. “If it can happen to the Spurs, it can happen to anybody.”
Since launching a TikTok account in July 2019, Benny The Bull has been on the forefront of the platform. The account’s more than two million followers outnumber any North American professional sports team, as well as the main accounts for UFC, MLB and the NHL. Looking to take advantage of that popularity, the Chicago Bulls have become the first professional team to release branded content on TikTok. Partnering with Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank, the Bulls engaged in choreographing and creating dance challenges for fans to participate. It also produced and created original audio and music for each post. On the music side, the Bulls worked with Hawaii-based group Young Black Kings to develop and produce original songs for the branded content series.
March 3, 2020 | 2:29 am EST Update
