His first season with the Magic wasn’t supposed to go like this. “It’s a tough situation, but you always got to try to find the silver lining of it,” Aminu said before tipoff, in his first interview since he underwent surgery Jan. 7 to repair torn meniscus cartilage . “With the time off, I’ve been able to focus on things outside the court. Also, I’ve been able to work on little fundamental things as well, and I think it’s going to help me and help improve my game overall. So you’ve just got to focus on the positives.”