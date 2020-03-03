Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk on @929TheGam…
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk on @929TheGame regarding the blowout loss to the Grizzlies last night: “That’s an unacceptable performance, from an effort standpoint.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Building off what Schlenk said, Dewayne Dedmon has been cleared to return to practice tomorrow. Dedmon missed three games with right elbow pain. His status won’t officially be elevated until he goes through some workouts, but that’s a good sign he’ll be ready to go Friday.
Josh Robbins: The Magic didn’t do much contact in practice today, but Aaron Gordon participated fully after missing last night’s game, Steve Clifford said. Gary Clark (knee irritation) did not participate in practice today.
March 3, 2020 | 11:57 am EST Update
The Pistons will be cautious in deciding when to let Rose play, but the 2010-11 league MVP is expected to make a full recovery and will be reassessed in a few weeks, sources said. Rose, 31, has been the lone bright spot for the franchise this season, but the team is now considering turning the show over to the younger players, a move that would likely improve its draft position, sources said.
Furthermore, Detroit has turned its attention to guard Jordan McRae, who was recently waived by the Denver Nuggets, sources said. The Phoenix Suns intend to put in a waiver claim on McRae, sources said, but the Pistons will have the chance to claim him first first because they are behind the Suns in the overall standings.
Salman Ali: Daryl Morey on Westbrook shooting less 3s: “He’s smart. He sees the floor open. We don’t have a lot of conversations with Russ on how he should play because he’s a guy who plays with passion and energy and you can’t not love it. When he was in OKC, I hated him. I’ll be frank.” pic.twitter.com/yRnbwAxLFE
Alex Raskin: Lee: “I’ve got nothing but love for the players.” … Dolan often accuses his critics of hating the Knicks as a team, so it’s interesting that Spike is making that distinction here. @New York Knicks @TheGarden
Mike Vorkunov: Spike Lee’s anger stems from no one with Knicks telling him entrance changed. Says he’s used it for 28 years, including last week and spends $299,000 on season tickets. “Text, email, let me know… When did this policy change? If I’m a day late with my deposit my phone rings.”
NBA Central: “Am I going to die before we win another championship?” -Spike Lee on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/IommNAlGRZ
March 3, 2020 | 11:33 am EST Update
Mike Vorkunov: Spike Lee, on First Take, says of what happened yesterday at MSG: “It was a terrible experience.” Said he wanted to chill afterward but then on his taxi ride home, he says “Then my son read me the statement by the Garden. I said ‘Nah, this is spin.”
Mike Vorkunov: Spike Lee: “I’m being harassed by James Dolan. I don’t know why.” Spike Lee says he’s used same entrance for 28 years. No one told him it changed. Dolan yesterday: “Now you know.” Says Knicks statement of events yesterday was “Garden spin.” He’s incensed right now on First Take.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk on 92.9 FM: “(Dedmon) got shots up for the first time yesterday, coming back from his elbow injury. We fully expect him to be available Friday.”
March 3, 2020 | 11:04 am EST Update
Salman Ali: Daryl Morey: “We actually thought it would work with Capela and it was working. It just wasn’t working good enough to win the championship. So once we saw how that didn’t work, then we thought we had to make another move.” Says the trade also gives Houston future flexibility. pic.twitter.com/7WI2VHGyd4
Salman Ali: Daryl Morey: “The biggest reason for the trade was to get Covington and he’s actually been even better than we thought… Not only how good he is, but how much he helps everyone on the team, but in particular Russell Westbrook. The driving lanes for him are super important.” pic.twitter.com/P6O2l764WF
Basketball-Reference: CJ McCollum had his 2nd 40-5-5 game of the season last night. Since ’83, the only other #Blazers to do that twice in a season are Damian Lillard and Clyde Drexler bkref.com/tiny/3X5mf
Tommy Beer: CJ McCollum has been a beast since Dame Lillard went down. Over the Blazers last five games, McCollum is averaging: 34.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 made 3-pointers, while shooting 49% from the floor and 41% from downtown.
March 3, 2020 | 9:31 am EST Update
His first season with the Magic wasn’t supposed to go like this. “It’s a tough situation, but you always got to try to find the silver lining of it,” Aminu said before tipoff, in his first interview since he underwent surgery Jan. 7 to repair torn meniscus cartilage. “With the time off, I’ve been able to focus on things outside the court. Also, I’ve been able to work on little fundamental things as well, and I think it’s going to help me and help improve my game overall. So you’ve just got to focus on the positives.”
He said he plans to open a store called Artifacts in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The store will sell clothing for men and women, household items and even candles — “just stuff that I think is cool, just taste-making,” Aminu said. During his time away from the court, he has been able to keep close tabs on some of the younger players he mentored during his four seasons in Portland — players such as Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton, Minnesota’s Jake Layman and Trent and Simons.
Knicks superfan Spike Lee and owner James Dolan had to confer at halftime Monday after a security incident left the filmmaker thinking he was treated like “Charles Oakley.’’ Lee attempted to use the wrong entrance to Madison Square Garden — the one for media and Garden employees — and was denied access by security. According to a source, Lee had used the employee entrance instead of the VIP entrance before and was told to refrain.
March 3, 2020 | 9:30 am EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 8:44 am EST Update
Through all of the Lakers’ self-inflicted drama, James remained silent — not even a passive-aggressive grumble on social media — as he gave the team space to work through the situation. James has sounded off in the past for far less significant organizational setbacks than these. He was frustrated, even angry, about these events, sources said, but his support didn’t waver. The message that came from James’ camp throughout the ordeal reflected only support for Buss and Pelinka.
The Lakers still attempted to make trades — for example, sources said, they had discussions with the Detroit Pistons centered on Derrick Rose — and they were active in the buyout market. But James’ open support of the roster signaled a strong deviation from actions past.
So, what’s going on here? Polling some executives over the past few weeks, it’s clear that the league over the years has shifted the power structure to appear more player-centric, erring on the side of caution to protect their star player and also demonstrate a certain appreciation for the player’s long-term career. As for the origin of this recent trend, several pointed to a single event: Kawhi Leonard forcing his way out of San Antonio in 2018 after a disagreement over how to handle his quad issue. “Kawhi scared the living hell out of everyone,” said one GM. “If it can happen to the Spurs, it can happen to anybody.”
Since launching a TikTok account in July 2019, Benny The Bull has been on the forefront of the platform. The account’s more than two million followers outnumber any North American professional sports team, as well as the main accounts for UFC, MLB and the NHL. Looking to take advantage of that popularity, the Chicago Bulls have become the first professional team to release branded content on TikTok. Partnering with Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank, the Bulls engaged in choreographing and creating dance challenges for fans to participate. It also produced and created original audio and music for each post. On the music side, the Bulls worked with Hawaii-based group Young Black Kings to develop and produce original songs for the branded content series.
According to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, after the changes in 2017, pensions increased by nearly 50 percent for players who start receiving payments at 50 years old – with corresponding increases for players who start receiving payment at later ages. Previously, the age-50 benefit paid out $559 per month per year of service. Now, it pays out more than $800 per month per year of service.
Players can start receiving payments as early as 45 years old, but the payments are reduced since they’ll be receiving the payments over a longer period of time. Players are encouraged to hold off on receiving payments until they’re age-62 (if possible) in order to receive the highest-possible payments.
March 3, 2020 | 2:29 am EST Update
The Lakers worked out JR Smith and Dion Waiters on Monday as they began the process to fill their final roster spot, according to sources familiar with the situation. The team might bring in other players and is in no rush to fill the spot, according to people familiar with their plans.
Waiters worked out for the Lakers on Monday morning, in a session one source said was impressive. He then met with Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka — his former agent — Coach Frank Vogel and special adviser Kurt Rambis, who helps steer the front office.