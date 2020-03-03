USA Today Sports

March 3, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update
When the Chinese Basketball Association began its annual two-week break for Chinese New Year, Randle expected to at least finish the season. But when his agent informed him Jan. 23 that the coronavirus crisis had forced the CBA into limbo, Randle knew he needed to get stateside as soon as possible. After eating everything in his fridge and reading as much as he could about the virus, Randle flew Jan. 26 to the Bay Area, where he began training out of a gym in Burlingame.
1 min ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

March 3, 2020 | 7:40 pm EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 6:59 pm EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 6:18 pm EST Update

Trail Blazers on sale?

The Trail Blazers are now listed as being worth $1.85 BILLION. That’s incredible to me for a team not located in one of the nation’s media centers. And it reinforces something that I’ve been saying for months now: Jody Allen is going to sell this team. I’m not sure when, because it probably has to await the untangling of all of Paul Allen’s assets.
2 hours ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

There are still enough potential interested parties who want to own a team that they can be found on the down low. Nobody knew Paul Allen was buying the team until he sat down at his first news conference. I expect the same thing to happen in the next year or two — only Jody Allen isn’t likely to be there. But she’s going to sell. And you can take that to the bank.
2 hours ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

March 3, 2020 | 6:07 pm EST Update
March 3, 2020 | 5:36 pm EST Update
If you went shopping at the NBA flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, you may have noticed some very enthusiastic greeters or even very tall, muscular cashiers working at the register. Those greeters and people on the floor of the store wearing name tags were actually NFL players participating in the NFL Players Association externship program. The three-week internship is called an “externship,” representing the real-world experience the pro sports players get to participate in.
2 hours ago via Tina Cervasio @ Fox 5 NY

D.J. White, currently on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster, majored in business administration at Georgia Tech. At the NBA Store, he tried his hand at customizing basketball jerseys. As he created a Clippers jersey for his favorite NBA player, Kawhi Leonard, he adjusted the lettering on the back of the jersey to spell out Leonard’s nickname, “Klaw.” “I feel like the ‘L’ and the ‘A’ are right off the ‘NBA,'” said White as he was about the use the hot press to seal the jersey letters.
2 hours ago via Tina Cervasio @ Fox 5 NY

March 3, 2020 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Four men who were convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather 17 years ago are claiming their innocence, according to documents filed in Forsyth Superior Court. Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen, 33; and his brother, Rayshawn Denard Banner, 31, and two other men, Christopher Levon Bryant, 33, and Jermal Tolliver, 32, have all filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, court papers said.
4 hours ago via Michael Hewlett Winston-Salem Journal @ Greensboro.com

The commission also tried to get a deposition from Hunter Atkins, an enterprise sports reporter for the Houston Chronicle. Paul, who now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, used to play for the Houston Rockets. According to a motion, Atkins has interviewed key witnesses before the commission had a chance to interview them and that he had tried to interview Cauthen.
4 hours ago via Michael Hewlett Winston-Salem Journal @ Greensboro.com

March 3, 2020 | 4:14 pm EST Update
The Heat met as a team to discuss different precautions players, coaches and staff can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the organization. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Florida’s first two cases of coronavirus this week. “That’s another reason why we came in today. We met about it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said following Tuesday’s practice. “We watched a film about it. We tried to provide some more education and awareness, just that this is real. And we have to be more diligent about our cleanliness, washing our hands.”
4 hours ago via Miami Herald

