March 3, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Basketball Africa League postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Shams Charania: The NBA/FIBA’s Basketball Africa League is postponing its inaugural season — behind Senegalese government’s recommendation — due to escalating health concerns regarding coronavirus outbreak, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Basketball Africa League — a new 12-team league formed by NBA and FIBA — was set to tip off on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal and now will be pushed back to later date.
Chasson Randle sat in front of his laptop, index finger dancing as he refreshed various news sites for the latest on China’s coronavirus outbreak. “By the hour, the numbers were increasing with more people being affected and those that were dying,” Randle recalled. “I was just trying to survive.”
When the Chinese Basketball Association began its annual two-week break for Chinese New Year, Randle expected to at least finish the season. But when his agent informed him Jan. 23 that the coronavirus crisis had forced the CBA into limbo, Randle knew he needed to get stateside as soon as possible. After eating everything in his fridge and reading as much as he could about the virus, Randle flew Jan. 26 to the Bay Area, where he began training out of a gym in Burlingame.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said Randle will play some minutes tonight, but “not huge minutes.” Randle hasn’t gotten a chance to practice with Golden State yet.
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers tonight called the SGA-Gallo-CP3 Thunder “Clippers Southwest.” “So you do know a little about them,” Rivers said. “They probably know a lot about your stuff. But it’s a lot of fun. They had more fun last time” [in December].
March 3, 2020 | 7:40 pm EST Update
Draymond Green signing with Converse
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike.
Mario Hezonja fined
JD Shaw: Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with the official.
Harrison Wind: Asked Michael Malone about the full-court one-handed outlet passes that it seems like Nikola Jokic is throwing with more regularity as of late: “That’s something that I’ve spent a lot of time working with Nikola on,” Malone joked.” And he’s finally understanding how to do it.”
Kellan Olson: Monty said it might be weak to admit it but he said he thinks the team was down emotionally a few notches after Oubre’s injury. Said it’s now about digesting it and moving on. Would not confirm Oubre having surgery.
Michael Grange: Just bumped into Serge Ibaka who said his knee is better , might be good for Thursday vs. Golden State but is out tonight vs. Suns. Doing on-court work pre-game.
The popularity of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson continues to skyrocket — both on and off the court. NBA Auctions launched a bid for one of his game-worn Pelicans City Edition uniforms on Feb. 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains one of the most popular items on the site — cracking over $15,000 with the close date set for March 19.
More memorabilia products for Williamson have been sold since his NBA debut Jan. 22 than any other player across the Fanatics network (which includes NBAStore.com), according to the company. And for merchandise and memorabilia sales combined, he’s been a top-five-selling NBA player, with a 175 percent spike in sales month over month.
March 3, 2020 | 6:59 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson doesn’t want to speculate on Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving playing in the Olympics. Said those are conversations for down the line.
Christian Clark: Clarification: plan is for Zion Williamson to play tomorrow in Dallas, the first back to back of his career.
Tom Orsborn: Patty said it will be “business as usual” w/ Tim Duncan handling head coaching duties. “It’s not the first time we’ve ever been in this position,” said Patty, referring to Pop’s ejection vs. Portland this season and Ettore Messina filling in for him a few times in years past.
March 3, 2020 | 6:18 pm EST Update
Trail Blazers on sale?
The Trail Blazers are now listed as being worth $1.85 BILLION. That’s incredible to me for a team not located in one of the nation’s media centers. And it reinforces something that I’ve been saying for months now: Jody Allen is going to sell this team. I’m not sure when, because it probably has to await the untangling of all of Paul Allen’s assets.
There are still enough potential interested parties who want to own a team that they can be found on the down low. Nobody knew Paul Allen was buying the team until he sat down at his first news conference. I expect the same thing to happen in the next year or two — only Jody Allen isn’t likely to be there. But she’s going to sell. And you can take that to the bank.
Alex Schiffer: Brad Stevens on Caris LeVert: “He’s one of the young guards in the league that has continuously gotten better.” He added it’s the first time the Celtics have seen him this year.
Steve Bulpett: Kemba Walker will play 20-25 minutes v. Brooklyn. Stevens: “There’s no question he’s going to be mad at me tonight, but we’re going to bring him back slowly.”
Tim Bontemps: Stevens also officially rules out Jayson Tatum, as expected. Tatum missed practice practice yesterday and shootaround this morning with an illness.
Doug Smith: The NBA’s latest injury report has Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka as “doubtful” for later tonight in Phoenix, and Marc Gasol out
James Edwards III: Lastly, Casey said he thinks Bruce Brown can go tomorrow but will know more after shootaround.
March 3, 2020 | 6:07 pm EST Update
Tom Orsborn: Pop is not here tonight due to personal business, per Spurs spokesman. Tim Duncan will serve as head coach, but Will Hardy is addressing the media pre-game.
Tom Orsborn: Hearing Becky Hammon could be addressing media post-game. Either Hammon or Hardy, but not Tim.
Tom Orsborn: Will Hardy on tonight’s coaching dynamic without Pop: “It’s always collaborative between us. When Pop got ejected against Portland, Tim took over, but obviously it takes all three of us.” #Spurs
Rick Bonnell: Hornets coach James Borrego said health would be the priority in managing Devonte Graham — as in they certainly wouldn’t rush him back from his twisted ankle suffered Sunday.
Farbod Esnaashari: For what it’s worth: I’ve had free agent All-Star NBA players tell me firsthand that the only reason they wouldn’t go to the Knicks, is because they didn’t like the owner.
March 3, 2020 | 5:36 pm EST Update
Tim Duncan to coach Spurs tonight
Paul Garcia: From the Spurs: Gregg Popovich will miss tonight’s Spurs-Hornets game due to personal business. Tim Duncan will serve as the Spurs head coach tonight in place of Pop.
Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn. Julius Erving, perhaps the greatest player in the nomadic franchise’s history, will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs.
Erving’s appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling “Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.
If you went shopping at the NBA flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, you may have noticed some very enthusiastic greeters or even very tall, muscular cashiers working at the register. Those greeters and people on the floor of the store wearing name tags were actually NFL players participating in the NFL Players Association externship program. The three-week internship is called an “externship,” representing the real-world experience the pro sports players get to participate in.
D.J. White, currently on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster, majored in business administration at Georgia Tech. At the NBA Store, he tried his hand at customizing basketball jerseys. As he created a Clippers jersey for his favorite NBA player, Kawhi Leonard, he adjusted the lettering on the back of the jersey to spell out Leonard’s nickname, “Klaw.” “I feel like the ‘L’ and the ‘A’ are right off the ‘NBA,'” said White as he was about the use the hot press to seal the jersey letters.
March 3, 2020 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Ryan Ward: LeBron James earns his NBA-record 40th career monthly award. He becomes the 1st #Lakers player to earn the award in consecutive months since Kobe Bryant in December 2008 and January 2009.
Eric Nehm: For the first time this season, a player other than Giannis Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Month. The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum takes Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February.
Four men who were convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather 17 years ago are claiming their innocence, according to documents filed in Forsyth Superior Court. Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen, 33; and his brother, Rayshawn Denard Banner, 31, and two other men, Christopher Levon Bryant, 33, and Jermal Tolliver, 32, have all filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, court papers said.
It is rare for the commission to hold a hearing. Out of 2,700 claims the commission has reviewed since it started operating in 2007, it has held only 15 hearings. Only 12 people have been exonerated. This is the second case from Forsyth County to have a hearing in front of the commission.
The commission also tried to get a deposition from Hunter Atkins, an enterprise sports reporter for the Houston Chronicle. Paul, who now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, used to play for the Houston Rockets. According to a motion, Atkins has interviewed key witnesses before the commission had a chance to interview them and that he had tried to interview Cauthen.
March 3, 2020 | 4:14 pm EST Update
Jayson Tatum, LeBron James named Players ofthe Month
Marc J. Spears: Lakers forward LeBron James and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.
The Heat met as a team to discuss different precautions players, coaches and staff can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the organization. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Florida’s first two cases of coronavirus this week. “That’s another reason why we came in today. We met about it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said following Tuesday’s practice. “We watched a film about it. We tried to provide some more education and awareness, just that this is real. And we have to be more diligent about our cleanliness, washing our hands.”