“He was frustrated on the play before. That’s what …
“He was frustrated on the play before. That’s what caused, in my opinion, to really do that when I threw it between his legs. If you watch the play before, I got a floater. He said something coming back down the floor, got mad and that was part of my excitement. When I came back down, I knew what I was about to do right before. So, I threw it between his legs, and I knew he was kind of frustrated. It’s part of basketball.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 4, 2020 | 2:26 am EST Update
He did it against James Harden in the All-Star Game. It’s a move that you should be alert for if you’re playing against Young. He even does it to get out of tricky situations like the Brooklyn game last week when he was trapped in the corner after stealing the ball from Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. “That’s something I do,” Young said. “It’s not to showboat. It’s flair. It’s excitement. It’s basketball. It’s entertainment. It ain’t gotta be serious 24-7. You can smile. You can have fun. You can engage with the crowd. You can flex. You can do whatever you want and have fun with it. That’s my point of (view) on it.
Ben Golliver: Lakers’ LeBron James on his logo shot vs. Sixers: “I know I put in the work on it. I don’t take no shots that I don’t work on. I’ve never done that in my career. I work on it, I trust my mechanics, I’m able to let it fly with confidence.”
Clevys Murray: Caris LeVert is the first Celtics opponent with a 50-point game in a win since Michael Jordan’s 52 on 11/09/88. Devin Booker ‘17, Hakeem Olajuwon ‘96 and Patrick Ewing ‘90 were the last players to score 50 against Boston, but in losses.
Bill Self shoots down Spurs rumors
Self forcefully denied the rumors when asked if he was tired of hearing talk linking him to the Spurs based on his relationship with R.C. Buford, who is in his first year as the franchise’s chief executive officer after helping build it into a five-time NBA champion in his former role as general manager. “Well, yes and no because I don’t hear about it much at all because I know there is absolutely zero truth to it,” Self said. “If I know anybody, I probably know R.C. Buford. He showed me around (during) my recruiting visits to Oklahoma State, he was responsible for getting me up here primarily as a graduate assistant at Kansas, I lived with him for a year, he was in my wedding and I was in his wedding, his son played for me, my son now works for him. I think I know ‘Boof’ pretty well. And I will promise you, this has never been broached one time, never even discussed at all.
“So, people may say whatever because we are buddies, which we are, and proud of that. But I am not going to be the next coach of the San Antonio Spurs, nor would he want me to be. I mean, they got arguably the greatest coach of all time that still has got a lot of gas in the tank. So, that is a rumor I know some people have said, but that is a pretty ridiculous one right there.”
Bulls eyeing Sam Presti?
Daniel Greenberg: According to @thekapman on ESPN 1000: Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is the Chicago Bulls number 1 target. Kaplan: “That’s the guy they want. They are prepared to pay him what it takes.”
The popularity of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson continues to skyrocket — both on and off the court. NBA Auctions launched a bid for one of his game-worn Pelicans City Edition uniforms on Feb. 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains one of the most popular items on the site — cracking over $15,000 with the close date set for March 19. More memorabilia products for Williamson have been sold since his NBA debut Jan. 22 than any other player across the Fanatics network (which includes NBAStore.com), according to the company. And for merchandise and memorabilia sales combined, he has been a top-five-selling NBA player, with a 175% spike in sales month over month.
While Dolan and NYK management are feuding with Lee, it seems the Knicks players and coaches are riding with Spike. Knicks head coach Mike Miller just told reporters they’d like to see the legendary director courtside “every night.”
Spike Lee: MORE: Spike Lee just texted me to say that he thinks he was “set up” with the handshake photo. This is turning out to be a really odd Super Tuesday.
George Karl: I’ve been lucky to work with some great owners. But even the not so great ones look like Jerry Buss when compared to Jim Dolan! Wake @knicks fans from their nightmare and sell the team! They deserve better.
After initially making suggestions such as using the Elam Ending for overtimes and not allowing players to foul out, Morey then explained why he views the style of certain broadcasters as problematic for the league. Morey said: Right now, if you tune into a lot of NBA telecasts, the announcers are hate-watching their own game. It’s crazy. You’ll tune in, and they’ll be like, ‘Well, what’s happening here? They’re shooting too many 3-pointers. Back in my day…’ Imagine the NFL if [Tony] Romo was basically like, ‘Oh, this passing is not going to work. Where’s my cloud of dust? Where is it?’ Literally, it’s the whole game. That’s NBA games right now. ‘Where is my cloud? Why aren’t we smashing that ball in there?’ You tune into any NBA game, that’s what you get all night. I think we’re going to fix it over time, but right now… [sigh]
Kobe signed Booker’s shoes in 2016, saying: “Be legendary.” Booker just got it tattooed on his forearm 🙏 @brkicks (via @DevinBook , @drewkacmarcik )
The written complaint came in three days after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others: At the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk, a young Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was showing gruesome photos taken at the scene of the tragedy. “He was working the day the helicopter went down and took pictures of the crash site and bodies,” the author wrote.
After The Times disclosed last week that the deputies shared the photos, Villanueva said he would launch an investigation. But now there are mounting demands for an independent inquiry into the matter, the latest in a series of scandals to afflict the nation’s largest sheriff’s department in recent years. Patti Giggans, chair of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, said she expects Villanueva to find out what happened in a timely way, but that the destruction of photos “looks like a cover-up of misconduct.” She added, “I’m hoping that that’s not the case.”
March 3, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Tom Orsborn: Tim on difference between being an assistant and calling the shots as head coach: “It’s night and day, to be in the big boy chair. Truth be told, I wasn’t in the big boy chair.”
Tom Orsborn: More from Tim: “We got Becky & Will & Mitch, Mitch prepped the game for us, Becky & Will were making all the calls & I was the only one just standing there screaming at people, nonsensical stuff. We did it coach by committee and it could have been any one of us out there.”
Jason Anderson: Kings center Richaun Holmes (shoulder) progressed to some 2-on-2 work today and says he feels good. Still no decision on when he will return to practice, but the team has said that could happen later this week.
March 3, 2020 | 9:12 pm EST Update
Tom Westerholm: Kemba Walker was the first Celtic out of the locker room to get shots up. On his way to the court, he gave fans fist bumps instead of high fives. This has been your Celtics coronavirus update.
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he hasn’t talked to his players about the coronavirus and said he’s not aware if anyone else in organization has either. But Vogel added, “We all have to be cautious.”
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel on if he’s concerned NBA could either postpone games or host games without fans because of coronavirus: “I personally don’t give it any thought. But I know it’s potentially on the horizon if things were to progress that way.”
Mirjam Swanson: Alex Caruso (right hamstring) out again. Vogel: “He could probably play if we really needed him to, but we have 2 days after this before our next game, we have a lot of depth, we’re trying to work in a new player. Just makes sense to give him 1 more day, which becomes 3 days.”
Kane Pitman: George Hill makes the latest injury report with a groin contusion. He’s listed as probable but that knee he took from Dragic last night was no joke.
March 3, 2020 | 8:31 pm EST Update
Andrew Greif: What has made this the right time for Kawhi to guard top scorers more consistently? Matchups, in part, Doc said, but “health-wise, as well, Kawhi can guard anyone now. He doesn’t have to worry about his minutes. Now there’s no restrictions on him anymore and so that’s great.”
Michael Grange: Nick Nurse didn’t hold back on recent performances by Chis Boucher and bench: “Let’s not sugar coat it, those guys haven’t played worth a darn (lately)…. and we need them if we’re going to win some games here.”
Duvalier Johnson: Paul Millsap WILL play tonight for the #Nuggets against Golden State. Head coach Michael Malone said he was heading in the right direction prior to the game.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton says Cory Joseph is good to go tonight vs. Washington – says he’s feeling better than how he felt before Sunday’s game be Detroit
March 3, 2020 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Basketball Africa League postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Shams Charania: The NBA/FIBA’s Basketball Africa League is postponing its inaugural season — behind Senegalese government’s recommendation — due to escalating health concerns regarding coronavirus outbreak, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Basketball Africa League — a new 12-team league formed by NBA and FIBA — was set to tip off on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal and now will be pushed back to later date.
Chasson Randle sat in front of his laptop, index finger dancing as he refreshed various news sites for the latest on China’s coronavirus outbreak. “By the hour, the numbers were increasing with more people being affected and those that were dying,” Randle recalled. “I was just trying to survive.”
When the Chinese Basketball Association began its annual two-week break for Chinese New Year, Randle expected to at least finish the season. But when his agent informed him Jan. 23 that the coronavirus crisis had forced the CBA into limbo, Randle knew he needed to get stateside as soon as possible. After eating everything in his fridge and reading as much as he could about the virus, Randle flew Jan. 26 to the Bay Area, where he began training out of a gym in Burlingame.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said Randle will play some minutes tonight, but “not huge minutes.” Randle hasn’t gotten a chance to practice with Golden State yet.
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers tonight called the SGA-Gallo-CP3 Thunder “Clippers Southwest.” “So you do know a little about them,” Rivers said. “They probably know a lot about your stuff. But it’s a lot of fun. They had more fun last time” [in December].
March 3, 2020 | 7:40 pm EST Update
Draymond Green signing with Converse
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike.
Mario Hezonja fined
JD Shaw: Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with the official.