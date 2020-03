Self forcefully denied the rumors when asked if he was tired of hearing talk linking him to the Spurs based on his relationship with R.C. Buford, who is in his first year as the franchise’s chief executive officer after helping build it into a five-time NBA champion in his former role as general manager. “Well, yes and no because I don’t hear about it much at all because I know there is absolutely zero truth to it,” Self said. “If I know anybody, I probably know R.C. Buford. He showed me around (during) my recruiting visits to Oklahoma State, he was responsible for getting me up here primarily as a graduate assistant at Kansas, I lived with him for a year, he was in my wedding and I was in his wedding, his son played for me, my son now works for him. I think I know ‘Boof’ pretty well. And I will promise you, this has never been broached one time, never even discussed at all.