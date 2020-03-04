USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner and Omari Sankofa II @ The Athletic
He did it against James Harden in the All-Star Game. It’s a move that you should be alert for if you’re playing against Young. He even does it to get out of tricky situations like the Brooklyn game last week when he was trapped in the corner after stealing the ball from Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. “That’s something I do,” Young said. “It’s not to showboat. It’s flair. It’s excitement. It’s basketball. It’s entertainment. It ain’t gotta be serious 24-7. You can smile. You can have fun. You can engage with the crowd. You can flex. You can do whatever you want and have fun with it. That’s my point of (view) on it.

“He was frustrated on the play before. That’s what caused, in my opinion, to really do that when I threw it between his legs. If you watch the play before, I got a floater. He said something coming back down the floor, got mad and that was part of my excitement. When I came back down, I knew what I was about to do right before. So, I threw it between his legs, and I knew he was kind of frustrated. It’s part of basketball.”
1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner and Omari Sankofa II @ The Athletic

Bill Self shoots down Spurs rumors

Self forcefully denied the rumors when asked if he was tired of hearing talk linking him to the Spurs based on his relationship with R.C. Buford, who is in his first year as the franchise’s chief executive officer after helping build it into a five-time NBA champion in his former role as general manager. “Well, yes and no because I don’t hear about it much at all because I know there is absolutely zero truth to it,” Self said. “If I know anybody, I probably know R.C. Buford. He showed me around (during) my recruiting visits to Oklahoma State, he was responsible for getting me up here primarily as a graduate assistant at Kansas, I lived with him for a year, he was in my wedding and I was in his wedding, his son played for me, my son now works for him. I think I know ‘Boof’ pretty well. And I will promise you, this has never been broached one time, never even discussed at all.
1 hour ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

“So, people may say whatever because we are buddies, which we are, and proud of that. But I am not going to be the next coach of the San Antonio Spurs, nor would he want me to be. I mean, they got arguably the greatest coach of all time that still has got a lot of gas in the tank. So, that is a rumor I know some people have said, but that is a pretty ridiculous one right there.”
1 hour ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

The popularity of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson continues to skyrocket — both on and off the court. NBA Auctions launched a bid for one of his game-worn Pelicans City Edition uniforms on Feb. 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains one of the most popular items on the site — cracking over $15,000 with the close date set for March 19. More memorabilia products for Williamson have been sold since his NBA debut Jan. 22 than any other player across the Fanatics network (which includes NBAStore.com), according to the company. And for merchandise and memorabilia sales combined, he has been a top-five-selling NBA player, with a 175% spike in sales month over month.
1 hour ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

After initially making suggestions such as using the Elam Ending for overtimes and not allowing players to foul out, Morey then explained why he views the style of certain broadcasters as problematic for the league. Morey said: Right now, if you tune into a lot of NBA telecasts, the announcers are hate-watching their own game. It’s crazy. You’ll tune in, and they’ll be like, ‘Well, what’s happening here? They’re shooting too many 3-pointers. Back in my day…’ Imagine the NFL if [Tony] Romo was basically like, ‘Oh, this passing is not going to work. Where’s my cloud of dust? Where is it?’ Literally, it’s the whole game. That’s NBA games right now. ‘Where is my cloud? Why aren’t we smashing that ball in there?’ You tune into any NBA game, that’s what you get all night. I think we’re going to fix it over time, but right now… [sigh]
1 hour ago via Rockets Wire

The written complaint came in three days after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others: At the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk, a young Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was showing gruesome photos taken at the scene of the tragedy. “He was working the day the helicopter went down and took pictures of the crash site and bodies,” the author wrote.
1 hour ago via Alene Tchekmedyian, Paul Pringle @ Los Angeles Times

After The Times disclosed last week that the deputies shared the photos, Villanueva said he would launch an investigation. But now there are mounting demands for an independent inquiry into the matter, the latest in a series of scandals to afflict the nation’s largest sheriff’s department in recent years. Patti Giggans, chair of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, said she expects Villanueva to find out what happened in a timely way, but that the destruction of photos “looks like a cover-up of misconduct.” She added, “I’m hoping that that’s not the case.”
1 hour ago via Alene Tchekmedyian, Paul Pringle @ Los Angeles Times

When the Chinese Basketball Association began its annual two-week break for Chinese New Year, Randle expected to at least finish the season. But when his agent informed him Jan. 23 that the coronavirus crisis had forced the CBA into limbo, Randle knew he needed to get stateside as soon as possible. After eating everything in his fridge and reading as much as he could about the virus, Randle flew Jan. 26 to the Bay Area, where he began training out of a gym in Burlingame.
7 hours ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

