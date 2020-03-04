USA Today Sports

The NBA league office sent a memo to all teams with common sense precautions regarding the coronavirus. Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tweeted that he will be taking a break from signing autographs for fans because the virus has hit Oregon. The Bulls showed their players a league-issued Powerpoint presentation on Wednesday with educational points. The coronavirus has yet to hit the NBA. But that doesn’t mean the league isn’t taking it seriously.
“It’s important,” coach Jim Boylen said. “The video was about the basics. Wash your hands. Try not to maybe have an open hand touch. Knuckle-bumps and all that stuff. It’s an issue that’s out there and the league is on top of it. “I haven’t heard much concern from the players. But I know they know it’s out there. I think what you think about in this situation is your parents. My Mom is 83. My kids are 12 and 14. I think you think about those things more than yourself. And you hope people don’t get sick.”
Storyline: Coronavirus
Antetokounmpo isn’t much of a recruiter. He doesn’t believe it’s part of his job as the Bucks’ franchise player. “I don’t like doing that stuff,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t get an extra paycheck for doing Jon’s job or Coach Bud’s job or whoever’s job it is. … If you asked me one year ago, two years ago, I’d say, ‘Coach, just take care of it.’ ” As he learned that Brogdon was joining the Pacers though, Antetokounmpo got involved.
“It comes to a point that I’m like, “OK. Malcolm’s about to leave,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. “And at the time, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver were the guys I felt like could help us win.” So, Antetokounmpo grabbed his phone. Matthews, like Antetokounmpo, is represented by Octagon, so it wasn’t difficult for Antetokounmpo to connect with him. But there was one problem. “I made the phone call and he did not pick up,” Antetokounmpo said.
Before she could explain or make her way to Matthews from her office to physically hand him the phone, Matthews returned Antetokounmpo’s call. “He was working out … and called me right back,” Antetokounmpo said. “I told him, ‘Look. You can defend. You can knock down shots. You’re a great person. You’re a great human being first of all. You can help this team be better. At the end of the day, you haven’t won a championship, right? I haven’t won a championship either. We have to bring a group together that wants that and wants that bad.’ ”With a few other teams interested in Matthews, Antetokounmpo’s phone call helped push the Bucks to the top of Matthews’ list.
Korver likely suspected Antetokounmpo knew he was at P3 because he has worked out there for over a decade. Regardless, Korver invited Antetokounmpo to shoot with him later at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “And we start the workout and I’m like, ‘OK. Kyle, look, this is how I can get you open shots,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. ‘We can run this. We can do this. I know Al Horford is your best friend. I know you’d love playing with Al Horford in Philly, but look, I can (get you shots). I can find you easier.’ He loved it.” They enjoyed their time together so much the first time around, they decided to do it again.
