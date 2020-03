Korver likely suspected Antetokounmpo knew he was at P3 because he has worked out there for over a decade. Regardless, Korver invited Antetokounmpo to shoot with him later at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “And we start the workout and I’m like, ‘OK. Kyle, look, this is how I can get you open shots,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. ‘We can run this. We can do this. I know Al Horford is your best friend. I know you’d love playing with Al Horford in Philly, but look, I can (get you shots). I can find you easier.’ He loved it.” They enjoyed their time together so much the first time around, they decided to do it again