Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says DeAndre’ Bembry has been cleared for non-contact work. Was working out and doing some running at practice today.
March 4, 2020 | 9:33 pm EST Update
Brian Robb: Celtics beat Cavs 112-106. Tatum with 32 points, but the story of the night is the career-high 22 points for Semi Ojeleye.
Erik Horne: Final: Thunder 114-107 over Detroit. Big Gallinari 3-pointer with 21.6 s left the dagger, but Thunder’s defense gave up 43 3-point attempts tonight, 10 more than its season average. SGA 27-2-3 (12-of-15 FGs) Schroder 23-1-9 Paul 16-4-6 Gallinari 19-7-1
Scott Agness: Bucks put the Pacers away 119-100. They won the season series 3-1, by 19, 28 and 19 points. Giannis had 29/12. Pacers were w/o their two best players; Oladipo sat out & Brogdon (left hip) exited early. And they couldn’t buy a 3 in the 2nd half. Up next: at Chicago on Friday.
March 4, 2020 | 8:58 pm EST Update
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon has a sore left hip and is questionable to return. It’s his seventh documented injury this season.
Erik Horne: Blake Griffin is here tonight despite not playing due to injury. Griffin was up off the bench upset with officials after Terrance Ferguson’s 3-pointer toward the end of the third. Replay showed Ferguson probably didn’t beat the shot clock. May get overturned.
March 4, 2020 | 8:16 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Warriors make it official: Stephen Curry will return on Thursday against the Raptors.
The NBA league office sent a memo to all teams with common sense precautions regarding the coronavirus. Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tweeted that he will be taking a break from signing autographs for fans because the virus has hit Oregon. The Bulls showed their players a league-issued Powerpoint presentation on Wednesday with educational points. The coronavirus has yet to hit the NBA. But that doesn’t mean the league isn’t taking it seriously.
“It’s important,” coach Jim Boylen said. “The video was about the basics. Wash your hands. Try not to maybe have an open hand touch. Knuckle-bumps and all that stuff. It’s an issue that’s out there and the league is on top of it. “I haven’t heard much concern from the players. But I know they know it’s out there. I think what you think about in this situation is your parents. My Mom is 83. My kids are 12 and 14. I think you think about those things more than yourself. And you hope people don’t get sick.”
Denzel Valentine said he isn’t that germ-conscious of a person but agreed seeing the video, even though it stressed basics, was important. “Wash your hands. Fist bumps. Try to avoid as much contact with humans as you can,” Valentine said. “It’s something to be aware of, for sure. I’m not too worried about it. But nobody is immune to getting it. How long it lasts, we don’t know.”
March 4, 2020 | 8:01 pm EST Update
March 4, 2020 | 7:06 pm EST Update
Michael Wallace: As @Jaren Jackson Jr. pushed through court workout before tonight’s @Memphis Grizzlies game at @Brooklyn Nets, Jenkins confirms Jackson’s recovery “is progressing in a positive direction.” Jenkins says Jackson return from knee sprain may be as soon as next week, based on reevaluation results. pic.twitter.com/oWhIrk9vE1
J. Michael Falgoust: Oladipo has swelling and soreness after a major surgery. He’s not hurt. There’s a difference. Still working out pregame #PacersBucks pic.twitter.com/vv9iifXmit
March 4, 2020 | 6:05 pm EST Update
Denver adds Troy Daniels
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Troy Daniels is finalizing a deal with Denver, league sources tell ESPN. His agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports worked out a release with Lakers, and Daniels cleared waivers today.
March 4, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Kyle Korver’s recovery from back soreness is progressing to where he will likely go on the Bucks’ 3-game West Coast trip when they leave tomorrow. They initially thought it would be a shorter-term thing but as time went on it lingered to where he has missed more games.
Gary Washburn: Jaylen Brown out at least a week. Hayward day to day and Kemba just getting back to back rest. #Celtics
March 4, 2020 | 5:07 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Detroit has claimed wing Jordan McRae off waivers and guard Troy Daniels has cleared waivers.
Antetokounmpo isn’t much of a recruiter. He doesn’t believe it’s part of his job as the Bucks’ franchise player. “I don’t like doing that stuff,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t get an extra paycheck for doing Jon’s job or Coach Bud’s job or whoever’s job it is. … If you asked me one year ago, two years ago, I’d say, ‘Coach, just take care of it.’ ” As he learned that Brogdon was joining the Pacers though, Antetokounmpo got involved.
“It comes to a point that I’m like, “OK. Malcolm’s about to leave,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. “And at the time, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver were the guys I felt like could help us win.” So, Antetokounmpo grabbed his phone. Matthews, like Antetokounmpo, is represented by Octagon, so it wasn’t difficult for Antetokounmpo to connect with him. But there was one problem. “I made the phone call and he did not pick up,” Antetokounmpo said.
Before she could explain or make her way to Matthews from her office to physically hand him the phone, Matthews returned Antetokounmpo’s call. “He was working out … and called me right back,” Antetokounmpo said. “I told him, ‘Look. You can defend. You can knock down shots. You’re a great person. You’re a great human being first of all. You can help this team be better. At the end of the day, you haven’t won a championship, right? I haven’t won a championship either. We have to bring a group together that wants that and wants that bad.’ ”With a few other teams interested in Matthews, Antetokounmpo’s phone call helped push the Bucks to the top of Matthews’ list.
Korver likely suspected Antetokounmpo knew he was at P3 because he has worked out there for over a decade. Regardless, Korver invited Antetokounmpo to shoot with him later at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “And we start the workout and I’m like, ‘OK. Kyle, look, this is how I can get you open shots,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. ‘We can run this. We can do this. I know Al Horford is your best friend. I know you’d love playing with Al Horford in Philly, but look, I can (get you shots). I can find you easier.’ He loved it.” They enjoyed their time together so much the first time around, they decided to do it again.
March 4, 2020 | 4:17 pm EST Update
James Edwards III: Can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Pistons are claiming Jordan McCrae off of waivers. It’s not guaranteed McCrae will end up in Detroit, as a team with lower record can jump them in the window.