“It’s important,” coach Jim Boylen said. “The video was about the basics. Wash your hands. Try not to maybe have an open hand touch. Knuckle-bumps and all that stuff. It’s an issue that’s out there and the league is on top of it. “I haven’t heard much concern from the players. But I know they know it’s out there. I think what you think about in this situation is your parents. My Mom is 83. My kids are 12 and 14. I think you think about those things more than yourself. And you hope people don’t get sick.”