Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela spoke in the Hawks’ meeting yesterday, when Lloyd Pierce told them they’re a playoff team next year. Capela talked about his postseason experience; said it’s more about toughness + effort than skill/talent. “This is really what I want to bring to this team.”
March 5, 2020 | 3:34 pm EST Update
Joshua Harris and David Blitzer led a group that bought the 76ers in 2011. A year into their tenure, they hired Sam Hinkie to run the team. Hinkie, with a Stanford Business School degree and an infinite appetite for zigging when others zag, came from the Rockets where, under Daryl Morey, he had been a key part of basketball’s “Moneyball” revolution. They upset the norms of cap and draft pick strategies, uneven trades, contract structures, and talent evaluation to get the Rockets James Harden. Hinkie had fascinating ideas about what a poor team like the 76ers could do to get good.
What happened next is one of the most confusing chapters in NBA history. Hinkie essentially clammed up. It’s commonly referred to as “the process,” as in “trust the process,” although Hinkie never used that phrase. Instead he drafted, traded, hired, and managed in ways nobody understood in real time. He traded away fantastic players like Jrue Holiday and for injured ones like Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. He accrued high draft picks and used a lot of them on centers. He grew the league’s biggest-ever collection of second-round picks. He traded away the rookie of the year. And he took the time to explain just about none of his strategy to the public, who knew only that the team was losing an insane, record-setting number of games, which ultimately just pissed people off. In April 2016, Hinkie quit under a ton of pressure, his resignation letter was a treatise on the power of long-term thinking over short. And … now, the 76ers are contenders, thanks to the players, picks, cap room, and assets Hinkie collected.
The lessons of it all have been poorly extracted. Did Harris and Blitzer make a good or bad move in hiring Hinkie? Weitzman’s book is much-needed. This is the basketball world’s first shot at really understanding what even happened. It’s packed with new information, and it’s a lovely read. “I thought I was writing Moneyball or Astroball,” says Weitzman. But instead, it’s personal, touching on poignant scenes like the night Embiid—perhaps the best center in the NBA, and the centerpiece of Hinkie’s accomplishments—learned his brother Arthur had died. Coach Brown skipped the team’s preseason game to join Embiid at his apartment, as did Hinkie. But Hinkie understood the death of a brother in a whole different way. He had also lost a brother.
To add him to the game, 2K gave the kid, William Floyd, the same treatment as any other NBA athlete, including a full session in the company’s motion-capture studio, according to a press release: Much like today’s biggest NBA stars, William’s NBA 2K experience began at the 2K Motion Capture Studio, where 140 motion capture cameras caught his every move. William then had his likeness recreated in incredible detail by 146 Pixelgun cameras, each capturing every grimace and grin, and all to help authentically bring his player model to life.
March 5, 2020 | 3:14 pm EST Update
March 5, 2020 | 2:21 pm EST Update
Knicks eyeing run at Chris Paul?
Frank Isola: The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by…Leon Rose.)
The upcoming 2020 offseason won’t be nearly as fruitful as 2019. Right now only seven teams are projected with the ability to generate cap space that exceeds the amount of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NT-MLE). Only two of them, Atlanta and Detroit, are projected to generate maximum cap space. All together they combine to generate just over $200 million in cap space. That figure pales in comparison to the more than $600 million that was available in 2019. After the NBA trade deadline passed, several teams made moves that helped settle the cap landscape. For the most part, the amount is set but there could be some more teams creating or reducing cap space ahead of June 30.
The Atlanta Hawks are set to have the most cap space this summer with $50.9 million available. This would be assuming they renounce all cap holds and waive Brandon Goodwin. Prior to trading for Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon, the Hawks were projected to have more than $70 million in cap space, which was way too much to spend in this free agency. $50 million can also be considered too much for the Hawks given their current team. Atlanta has point guard and big men needs filled, so they could use their cap space on wing players.
The New York Knicks are the other team that has maximum cap space. If they waive all players on non-guaranteed deals except Mitchell Robinson, and they decline Bobby Portis‘ $15.75 million player option, the Knicks are projected with $45.9 million in cap space.
The Heat are now projected to have cap space after their big trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the deadline, the Grizzlies were projected to have $52.8 million available, but instead transferred a large portion of it to the Heat by taking on Dion Waiters and James Johnson in order to acquire Justise Winslow. The Heat are projected to generate $26.5 million in cap space assuming Kelly Olynyk opts-in and they hold onto Derrick Jones Jr.‘s bird rights. With their eyes set on 2021 maximum cap space, they are unlikely to offer free-agent targets more than a one-year deal.
March 5, 2020 | 1:40 pm EST Update
StatMuse: Lonzo in March: 25-11-6-2-1, 7 3s; 26-5-8-3-1, 7 3s; 19-9-9-3-1. He’s averaging 14/7/9/2/1 on 40 3P% since the new year. pic.twitter.com/HNpcfwsRrM
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce makes the point that even if Clint Capela gets to play a few games with the Hawks this season, he’ll be on a minute restriction. It’s very likely Capela won’t be at 100% until next year.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says he’s still waking up with a limp some days, since his right heel is still pretty sore. Says it’s difficult to be sidelined when he’s itching to play. “I’m on the bench pulling for my guys, but of course I want to be out there with them. Go to war with them.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Capela says he hasn’t been told it’s a possibility he might miss the rest of the season. Says everyone is taking a day-by-day approach with his injury. “They just said every day, they’re really trying to see how I feel on what I can do.”
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela on HOU’s goals and small-ball post-trade “Their goal is way beyond (the reg. season). It’s the playoffs. It’s at least the Finals. I know that right now they’re really focused on getting there and not just having a couple of winning streaks in the regular season.” pic.twitter.com/kAJjXmQkL4
March 5, 2020 | 12:05 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA is fining Boston’s Marcus Smart $35K for interaction with refs in loss to Nets, per source.
Justin Kubatko: Zion Williamson has recorded 13 consecutive 20-point games. The only rookies in the 3-point era with a longer such streak are Michael Jordan (2x) and Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/ie0iimWb7w
March 5, 2020 | 10:58 am EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Dragan Bender is signing a second 10-day contract with Golden State, league source tells ESPN.
Justin Kubatko: Duncan Robinson (9 3PM) and Terrence Ross (8 3PM) are just the second pair of players in NBA history with 8+ 3PM in the same game. The first pair to do so was Stephen Curry (10 3PM) and Buddy Hield (8 3PM) on Jan. 5, 2019. pic.twitter.com/8ZN9tK1xfF
Justin Kubatko: Collin Sexton since January 1, 2020: 29 GP, 23.3 PPG, 54.9 eFG% Sexton is one of 17 guards to average 20+ PPG in that span (min. 10 GP). The only one to average more PPG with a higher eFG% is Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/YPD5B81NgR
Justin Kubatko: Zion Williamson recorded the 15th 20-point game of his young career last night. Fewest games needed to reach that mark: 15 – Wilt Chamberlain, 1959-60; 16 – Elvin Hayes, 1968-69; 17 – George Mikan*, 1948-49; 17 – Williamson, 2019-20. * Played in the NBL the previous season. pic.twitter.com/Yija01Zu3N
Scott Kushner: The Pelicans rank dead last in net rating during clutch minutes this season. They’ve been outscored by 23.3 points per 100 possessions, carrying a 11-24 record. Even after turning the season around in late December, it’s still bad, ranking 25th over the past 32 games at -13.9.
March 5, 2020 | 9:30 am EST Update
In an exclusive Observer interview Tuesday, Batum offered an apology for not playing up to the level of his massive contract. He also said he was determined not to be an “a–hole” about the fact he never plays anymore. He praised the Charlotte Hornets for their reliance on youth in this losing season, even though it has come at his expense. “This franchise has got a bright future,” Batum said, “but I don’t think I’ll be part of it.”
After this season concludes, Batum will have one more in Charlotte. That assumes Batum picks up the player option (for $27.1 million!) for next season. He said he won’t think about such things until after this season is over, but it would be crazy for him not to take the money. There’s also a possibility that next season in February, when Batum’s deal is only a couple of months from expiring, he might negotiate a buyout with the Hornets, get waived and join another team. That’s what Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did last month.
“I apologize to the people here,” Batum said, “because they put so much faith in me. And it didn’t go well…. It didn’t work out. But what do I have to do? Because I’m still here.”
“I don’t want to be an a–hole,” Batum told the Observer. “I don’t want to be selfish … I don’t want to be that guy who’s like, ‘OK, let’s go out tonight. Coach sucks. Don’t show up. You shoot 25 times a game; don’t listen to him.’ No. I won’t do that. I don’t need that. They don’t need that.”
King James. The Greek Freak. The Beard. The Brow. Dame D.O.L.L.A. The NBA has some of the most recognizable nicknames in sports. In New Orleans, a new nickname is catching on: “Durag B.I.” “I have heard people call me ‘Durag B.I.’ a couple of times during the games and during practice,” said New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who has been seen wearing a wide array of durags all season. “It might be my signature thing. I don’t wear my hair out too much unless it’s game time.”
“It is for my hair, to keep my hair down,” Ingram, 22, said. “It’s something I used to do when I was little when I had braids. I liked to rock the durags. I had waves so I rocked the durag to keep my hair down.”
Owner Akram Abdul, who said he is a casual basketball fan, didn’t recognize the 6-foot-9-inch forward when he came to the store in September. “It is great that he came in here, but I don’t know him. He never mentioned to me that he is a player,” Abdul said. “Once a coach from the New York Knicks came in twice. I told him, ‘Whatever you take, consider it free. It was a pleasure to have him in the store.’ … But this Pelicans player didn’t even mention it to me.”
The only person I still have respect for in the Bulls organization is Doug Collins. I believe he should be used to find a new general manager and get a real NBA coach. Do you think there is any hope of this happening? — Tom H. According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings. Collins is in the background for now.