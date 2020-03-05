USA Today Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar shoe deal with Converse, making him a face of the company and a featured endorser across all brand marketing and product launches. The deal allows Green to continue within the Nike Inc. umbrella of companies, as Nike purchased Converse in 2003 and has been operating the century-old company out of Boston since.
5 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Their conversations began throughout the fall, “picked up” at the start of the calendar year, before “talks solidified” over a lengthy Boston dinner between Adrian Stelly, Green and Jesse Stollak, when the Warriors were in town to play the Celtics in late January. It was the brashness with which Green is known for, and his winning resume, that ultimately appealed to the brand.
5 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Biyombo, who has served as a vice president in the players association, says this is mostly common sense: Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Greet fans with fist bumps instead of handshakes to limit germ exchange. Maybe bring your own pen with you pre-game when signing autographs. “It’s important to get the message across to people that this is real and we need to prevent it from spreading,” Biyombo told the Observer on Thursday morning. “You’ve got to take care of yourself like washing your hands — common sense. At the same time, you can’t just stop kids from playing with other kids because there is a virus. Life goes on.”
8 hours ago via Charlotte Observer

Uncategorized

,

Two summers ago, Biyombo was discouraged from traveling back to Africa for charity work because of concerns over the Ebola virus. He didn’t let that stop him from traveling to a hospital and to do clinics and appearances with youth there. “When Ebola was happening, I had to do a lot of work for my foundation. We got an email from the U.S. Embassy that you can’t travel” to Africa, Biyombo recalled. “No, I have to travel — there are thousand of kids waiting for me. I have to go and help. We can’t stop working just because Ebola was there.”
8 hours ago via Charlotte Observer

Uncategorized

, ,

Hornets guard Devonte Graham believes the Hornets’ medical staff was on top of infection control long before Coronavirus was in the news. “They give us hand-sanitizer squirts every time we get on a bus,” Graham said. “They did a good job here of keeping guys clean before all this started.” Graham said he might start bringing a pen courtside for autographs, but he sure isn’t going to let a virus keep him from being social with Hornets fans. “I always sign — every game. I haven’t overreacted,” Graham said. “The fans come to see us. I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do — sign autographs and interact with them.”
8 hours ago via Charlotte Observer

Uncategorized

,

“There is a lot of excitement for this historic league, but you have to adjust to the circumstances,” Fall told The Undefeated in a phone interview from Dakar. “We are delaying because it’s a global circumstance that makes this sporting event and the events surrounding it secondary. We put the health of our committed teams and everyone at large first. We’d love to tip-off, but we respect the circumstances and will pick another date. I don’t want to speculate on a date. But our intention is to launch as soon as circumstances permit. We didn’t cancel the league. We delayed it.”
8 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

Uncategorized

,

