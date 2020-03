Biyombo, who has served as a vice president in the players association, says this is mostly common sense: Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Greet fans with fist bumps instead of handshakes to limit germ exchange. Maybe bring your own pen with you pre-game when signing autographs. “It’s important to get the message across to people that this is real and we need to prevent it from spreading,” Biyombo told the Observer on Thursday morning. “You’ve got to take care of yourself like washing your hands — common sense. At the same time, you can’t just stop kids from playing with other kids because there is a virus. Life goes on.”