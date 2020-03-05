Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Washington: D…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Washington: DeAndre’ Bembry (abdominal pain), Dewayne Dedmon (right elbow pain), Bruno Fernando (left shin soreness), Cam Reddish (low back pain) are probable. Clint Capela and Skal Labissiere remain out.
March 5, 2020 | 9:31 pm EST Update
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr: “This is the beginning of something, not the end of something. That’s a palpable feeling in our locker room.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Mychal Mulder: “I didn’t know anything about him when we signed him, had no idea who he was. … He’s played well the last couple games. We appreciate not only his shooting and his defense, but his toughness.”
Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney’s hip injury is “a concern,” and the team will have an update tomorrow. Kerr adds, “Hopefully it’s just a bump in the road.”
March 5, 2020 | 9:03 pm EST Update
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the nerve damage in Stephen Curry’s left hand: “I think that’s maybe being overblown. … He’s out there shooting like he’s always shot. I don’t think this is going to be an issue.”
Nick Friedell: Kerr said Draymond had an MRI on his knee. There was no structural damage. Draymond will not play tonight but Warriors are hopeful he will be back in a couple days.
Josh Lewenberg: Serge Ibaka, previously listed as questionable, has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs Golden State. Fred VanVleet and Marc Gasol, also questionable initially, are now doubtful. Draymond Green has been ruled out for the Warriors.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton said he anticipates having Richaun Holmes back this weekend – not sure which game but hopeful for both beginning Saturday in Portland.
March 5, 2020 | 7:59 pm EST Update
Rick Bonnell: Malik Monk’s suspension means he must count against the Hornets’ maximum 13 active players for the first 5 games he is out. After that fifth game (Saturday vs. the Houston Rockets), he can be inactive for games while under suspension.
Salman Ali: Doc Rivers on Rockets committing to micro-ball: “I think they’re doing what they need to do to win games. I think it’s a smart move by them.”
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar shoe deal with Converse, making him a face of the company and a featured endorser across all brand marketing and product launches. The deal allows Green to continue within the Nike Inc. umbrella of companies, as Nike purchased Converse in 2003 and has been operating the century-old company out of Boston since.
Their conversations began throughout the fall, “picked up” at the start of the calendar year, before “talks solidified” over a lengthy Boston dinner between Adrian Stelly, Green and Jesse Stollak, when the Warriors were in town to play the Celtics in late January. It was the brashness with which Green is known for, and his winning resume, that ultimately appealed to the brand.
Green is expected to have his own “signature expressions of that, in a player edition form,” according to Stollak, with potential releases expected later this calendar year.
March 5, 2020 | 6:47 pm EST Update
Tania Ganguli: Can confirm the Lakers plan to sign Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season. He worked out for the team on Monday. He’ll receive a minimum deal and will take the Lakers’ final roster spot.
Bobby Marks: Dion Waiters will earn $503,656 if he signs his contract on Friday. The Lakers will have a $375,385 cap hit on the shooting guard. Waiters was previously fined $1.4M from the Miami Heat and will recoup 36% of the money lost.
Andrew Greif: Pregame in Houston, Doc Rivers says there are no limitations on Montrezl Harrell’s minutes tonight, two days after he hurt his ankle vs. OKC.
Chase Hughes: Ish Smith is listed out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks due to his left hamstring tightness. Will be the second game he’s missed.
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni on the coronavirus: “Like everybody else you follow the news, you listen to the experts & you do what they say. The team doctor gave us a briefing..went over everything we should be doing.”
March 5, 2020 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Dion Waiters to Lakers
Shams Charania: Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Dave McMenamin: The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season, league sources confirm to ESPN. Waiters had a strong workout this week and the team hopes he can be a consistent shot maker off the bench. The Athletic first reported the agreement.
Ryan Wolstat: Andrew Wiggins on being traded to Warriors: “I feel like it was time for a change and this is the best fit that could have happened for me, so I’m happy.” Said he didn’t lose any sleep over anything his critics said or wrote about him. Comes with the territory.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone wasn’t nearly as mad, but he turned all Jack Nicholson at pregame: “I’m going to keep talking about (the defense). I’m gonna treat these guys like grown-ass men, which they are. And if they can’t handle the truth, then they’re in the wrong business.”
Anthony Chiang: Heat’s Tyler Herro (right ankle soreness) and Meyers Leonard (sprained left ankle) listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Pelicans in New Orleans.
Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams takes another positive step in his journey back to the court as he is listed as probable heading into Friday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. Prior to Wednesday’s back-to-back in Dallas, Williams was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the official injury report. Williams has been sidelined since early January due to lower back soreness.
March 5, 2020 | 5:33 pm EST Update
The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Troy Daniels, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Rick Bonnell: Nuggets coach Mike Malone is really unhappy with his team’s defense and turnovers since the All-Star break.
Josh Robbins: The Magic have listed Evan Fournier as doubtful to play Friday night in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves. Fournier hyperextended his right (shooting) elbow diving for a loose ball last night in Miami, and the Magic say he has an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain.
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game with a left ankle sprain. Cam Johnson is out due to illness.
March 5, 2020 | 4:42 pm EST Update
J. Michael Falgoust: Brogdon (hip) is doubtful for #PacersBulls and getting an MRI. also McDermott (toe), Warren (left leg laceration/stitches) and Sampson (hip) are questionable
Biyombo, who has served as a vice president in the players association, says this is mostly common sense: Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Greet fans with fist bumps instead of handshakes to limit germ exchange. Maybe bring your own pen with you pre-game when signing autographs. “It’s important to get the message across to people that this is real and we need to prevent it from spreading,” Biyombo told the Observer on Thursday morning. “You’ve got to take care of yourself like washing your hands — common sense. At the same time, you can’t just stop kids from playing with other kids because there is a virus. Life goes on.”
Two summers ago, Biyombo was discouraged from traveling back to Africa for charity work because of concerns over the Ebola virus. He didn’t let that stop him from traveling to a hospital and to do clinics and appearances with youth there. “When Ebola was happening, I had to do a lot of work for my foundation. We got an email from the U.S. Embassy that you can’t travel” to Africa, Biyombo recalled. “No, I have to travel — there are thousand of kids waiting for me. I have to go and help. We can’t stop working just because Ebola was there.”
Hornets guard Devonte Graham believes the Hornets’ medical staff was on top of infection control long before Coronavirus was in the news. “They give us hand-sanitizer squirts every time we get on a bus,” Graham said. “They did a good job here of keeping guys clean before all this started.” Graham said he might start bringing a pen courtside for autographs, but he sure isn’t going to let a virus keep him from being social with Hornets fans. “I always sign — every game. I haven’t overreacted,” Graham said. “The fans come to see us. I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do — sign autographs and interact with them.”
Basketball Africa League president Amadou Fall said he is still hopeful the NBA’s new 12-team league will debut this year after recently being delayed because of concerns about the coronavirus. The NBA planned to debut the Basketball Africa League (BAL) March 13 in Dakar, Senegal, but announced the postponement Tuesday.
“There is a lot of excitement for this historic league, but you have to adjust to the circumstances,” Fall told The Undefeated in a phone interview from Dakar. “We are delaying because it’s a global circumstance that makes this sporting event and the events surrounding it secondary. We put the health of our committed teams and everyone at large first. We’d love to tip-off, but we respect the circumstances and will pick another date. I don’t want to speculate on a date. But our intention is to launch as soon as circumstances permit. We didn’t cancel the league. We delayed it.”
March 5, 2020 | 4:26 pm EST Update
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James said he’s never been motivated to win a regular season MVP. He’s motivated to be the best in the world, which has led to MVPs.
The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. Wilson scored a team-high 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3FG) and hauled in 11 rebounds in the Herd’s double-overtime matchup against the Canton Charge yesterday morning.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson was on the Golden 1 Center court working on shooting drills following this morning’s shootaround. Richardson is in the concussion protocol and listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the #SacramentoKings.