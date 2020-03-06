USA Today Sports

Jeremiah Tilmon has displayed signs of his dominant potential and caused some Missouri fans to ponder if Saturday’s game against Alabama will also be their last chance to see the 6-foot-10 big man in a Missouri uniform. “I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” Tilmon said Friday of exploring his stock for this summer’s NBA Draft. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”
Appearing on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” Fertitta commented on the coronavirus, urging fans to remain calm and not panic. Fertitta approved of attendance at Thursday’s night’s Rockets contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, which the National Basketball Association reported as a sellout at 18,055 tickets sold. He added the game was a “lower no-show” for fans than usual “which I like to see because we’re not panicking, and we shouldn’t,” Fertitta said.
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Friday that his restaurant empire is losing an average of about $1 million per day in sales due to the coronavirus. “Remember, that last million in sales is your most profitable sales. It’s just like any business,” said Fertitta, chairman and CEO of Landry’s, which owns and operates more than 600 restaurants across the world. “That’s where your heavy profit is.”
The National Basketball Players Association Executive Committee is announcing that it will begin the search for a successor to Executive Director Michele Roberts. Recognizing the importance of succession planning to ensure the continued success and growth of the NBPA, Ms. Roberts and the Executive Committee are focusing on a strategy for the Union’s future.
“For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish. When I agreed to a second contract as Executive Director, I made clear that I would not be seeking a third. The Executive Committee and I are committed to making certain my successor is thoroughly prepared to assume the position upon my departure from the NBPA and continue its sustained path for growth,” Ms. Roberts said.
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu addressed the question of whether he’ll be back next season Friday by saying he is just focusing on finishing this year. Oturu, who is the only Division I college player averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game, has been projected to get picked in this summer’s NBA Draft. “Whatever the future holds is what the future holds,” Oturu said Friday. “But I’m a person that’s focused on now.”
“I worked my ass off to be in position to get back on the court and help my team, but game speed is going to be different,” Nurkic told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not going to be playing 40 minutes. But for me, mentally, I need to get these reps in before I can play [extended minutes]. Physically, I’m good. I had a calf strain recently, which is normal for the injury I had. I’ve been pleased with where my rehab is going. I never doubted I’d be back, but I had to make sure I was 100 percent. I can’t wait for [March 15].”
