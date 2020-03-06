Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish is available for tonight'…
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish is available for tonight’s game. That’s key considering Trae is out.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 6, 2020 | 7:05 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson shakes up the starting lineup ahead of the Spurs. Wilson Chandler starting over Taurean Prince. He joins Dinwiddie, Allen, Harris and LeVert.
KC Johnson: In a change, Jim Boylen didn’t slam door on Coby White potentially starting: “There might be a time that that happens. There could be a time where we look at our situation and Coby takes on a different role. We’ll see how that goes.”
Mike McGraw: Brogdon out, Oladipo in, Warren GTD, McDermott out. Aaron Holiday will start. #Bulls #Pacers
Jeff McDonald: The Spurs at one point expected LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder strain) to join them in Brooklyn. However, Aldridge tweaked the shoulder in a workout in SA, Pop said. Hasn’t been ruled in or out for Spurs’ next game Sunday at Cleveland.
Mike Finger: Popovich did confirm that his absence in Charlotte had nothing to do with his health. Just a personal obligation, he said.
March 6, 2020 | 6:51 pm EST Update
Barry Jackson: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry mentions Bam as candidate for most improved player award, says he is now doing some things offensively that few expected
Alex Schiffer: Asked if he would have reservations about Kevin Durant playing for Team USA, Gregg Popovich said he would want him “absolutely ready to go,” if he were to play. Said he understands Durant has a career to worry about outside his international one.
Jeremiah Tilmon has displayed signs of his dominant potential and caused some Missouri fans to ponder if Saturday’s game against Alabama will also be their last chance to see the 6-foot-10 big man in a Missouri uniform. “I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” Tilmon said Friday of exploring his stock for this summer’s NBA Draft. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”
March 6, 2020 | 6:04 pm EST Update
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns medical update from the Timberwolves: Towns’ injury continues to heal, they’ll re-evaluate in two weeks. No surgery, proceeding treatment/healing without surgery.
Mike Peasley: Rick Carlisle on his radio show on @1033fmESPN says Luka Doncic will play tonight while Dorian Finney-Smith won’t play (hip)
Brian Lewis: Dr. J coming to his first ever #Nets game in Barclays Center adds some juice. Kenny Atkinson was hesitant to ask him to talk to the team just because he hadn’t been around for so long, but sounds like he will down the road. @Julius Erving
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Friday the idea of playing games without fans in attendance is “never gonna work,” as fears of the coronavirus outbreak continues to plague markets worldwide. “I don’t think you ever want to play games in front of no audiences,” Fertitta said, adding he would instead prefer to suspend play for a week. “But you don’t want to play games with no fans.”
Appearing on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” Fertitta commented on the coronavirus, urging fans to remain calm and not panic. Fertitta approved of attendance at Thursday’s night’s Rockets contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, which the National Basketball Association reported as a sellout at 18,055 tickets sold. He added the game was a “lower no-show” for fans than usual “which I like to see because we’re not panicking, and we shouldn’t,” Fertitta said.
March 6, 2020 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Free-agent center Joakim Noah has agreed to a deal with the LA Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, 35, will join the Clippers on a 10-day contract next week, but there’s optimism that he would finish the season with the team barring any setbacks, league sources said.
Noah will fill the franchise’s final open roster spot. The Clippers have been monitoring Noah’s physical progress throughout the season.
Chase Hughes: Scott Brooks said he talked to Ian Mahinmi recently: “He’s out of the rotation for now.” Said he’s been very understanding and has handled it professionally.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) will not play tonight. Jeff Teague will start in his place.
Fred Katz: Ish Smith got an MRI. Brooks said he’s gonna be out for “some time.” Said he’ll be re-evaluated in a week or so.
Chris Grenham: Tacko Fall will not play for the Red Claws tonight due to a foot injury. He did practice with the team yesterday, but won’t be in uniform vs. Grand Rapids.
March 6, 2020 | 5:18 pm EST Update
Joakim Noah to Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week.
Andrew Greif: Can confirm that the Clippers plan to sign C Joakim Noah, as @Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. The team had interest in Noah going back to the fall. That will fill their last open roster spot.
Shams Charania: Source: Free agent Joakim Noah’s deal with the Clippers will start as a 10-day contract.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Friday that his restaurant empire is losing an average of about $1 million per day in sales due to the coronavirus. “Remember, that last million in sales is your most profitable sales. It’s just like any business,” said Fertitta, chairman and CEO of Landry’s, which owns and operates more than 600 restaurants across the world. “That’s where your heavy profit is.”
March 6, 2020 | 4:27 pm EST Update
NBPA looking for a successor to Michele Roberts
The National Basketball Players Association Executive Committee is announcing that it will begin the search for a successor to Executive Director Michele Roberts. Recognizing the importance of succession planning to ensure the continued success and growth of the NBPA, Ms. Roberts and the Executive Committee are focusing on a strategy for the Union’s future.
“For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish. When I agreed to a second contract as Executive Director, I made clear that I would not be seeking a third. The Executive Committee and I are committed to making certain my successor is thoroughly prepared to assume the position upon my departure from the NBPA and continue its sustained path for growth,” Ms. Roberts said.
Dave McMenamin: Dion Waiters will participate in pregame shooting drills at Staples Center tonight but there’s no plan to play him against the Bucks, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers intend to take their time with Waiters’ integration so he can get up to speed.
Brian Robb: Mike Zarren said big part of evaluation process for Jayson Tatum for #Celtics was seeing him crush it shooting 3s in two straight workouts in LA since he hadn’t shot many at Duke. #SSAC20
Casey Holdahl: Just an FYI that Jusuf Nurkic is not with the team in Phoenix, so it’s unlikely there will be any additional updates today other than what @Chris Haynes already provided.
Eric Nehm: Kyle Korver is not listed on the Bucks injury report today. Tonight’s game against the Lakers will be his first appearance since he played 15 minutes against Sacramento on February 10.
March 6, 2020 | 3:55 pm EST Update
Dion Waiters officially a Laker
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.
Nick Friedell: Kerr says Steph came through last night’s return. Steph said he was sore but nothing out of the ordinary. Curry getting shots up right now. Kerr isn’t sure exactly how many minutes Curry will get tomorrow — decision will be made before the game.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson has been joining in non-contact drills and shooting drills. The Warriors don’t expect him to do any contact work this season.
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson part of team drills post practice today. First time we’ve seen it like this.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green’s return may come tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. Getting up shots post practice right now.
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu addressed the question of whether he’ll be back next season Friday by saying he is just focusing on finishing this year. Oturu, who is the only Division I college player averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game, has been projected to get picked in this summer’s NBA Draft. “Whatever the future holds is what the future holds,” Oturu said Friday. “But I’m a person that’s focused on now.”
Tim Reynolds: The NBA has sent a memo, obtained by AP, to teams telling them that conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel “will be a point of emphasis for the league office during the remainder of the regular season and going forward.” It comes shortly after Mark Cuban was fined.
March 6, 2020 | 3:16 pm EST Update
Jusuf Nurkic back next week
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been sidelined for almost a year after a devastating leg injury, told Yahoo Sports he will make his season debut March 15 against the Houston Rockets. “I’m ready to help my team make the playoffs,” he told Yahoo Sports. “It’s time.”
“I worked my ass off to be in position to get back on the court and help my team, but game speed is going to be different,” Nurkic told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not going to be playing 40 minutes. But for me, mentally, I need to get these reps in before I can play [extended minutes]. Physically, I’m good. I had a calf strain recently, which is normal for the injury I had. I’ve been pleased with where my rehab is going. I never doubted I’d be back, but I had to make sure I was 100 percent. I can’t wait for [March 15].”