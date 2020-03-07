More important than Koonin proposing the change, though…
More important than Koonin proposing the change, though, is that Evan Wasch, the NBA’s senior vice president of strategy and analytics, said the league was open to such an idea — as well as others that could reshape how the NBA’s regular season plays out, as well as when it does. “We certainly have no issue with reconsidering the calendar,” Wasch said. “To Steve’s point, you have to think about the other stakeholders. They need to get more comfortable with the Finals in August, rather than June, where traditionally the household viewership is a lot lower.”
Bradley Beal: For me, I look at Kobe, I look at D-Wade [Dwyane Wade], I look at Dirk [Nowitzki], U.D. [Udonis Haslem], how they can stay in one situation for a long time. I hate change. If it happens, it happens. But if I can control it, I will finish in D.C. For me, I am kind of loyal to a fault. I’m kind of like Dame [Damian Lillard] in this realm that it would probably mean so much more to you winning it in Portland or winning it in D.C., because you know you grinding all those years. Then once you eventually come out of that light, I feel like the feeling would be so much grander than necessarily jumping ship. Jumping ship is kind of the easy way out. But at the same time, there’s no guarantee that you’ll win.
Bradley Beal: I can sit here and say, ‘Yeah, I can go to Boston, I can go to Toronto, I can go to Miami’ … I can go everywhere everybody wants me to go. But what would that look like? It wouldn’t necessarily be my team to where now I’m in a situation in Washington where I’m being built around. I know I’m going to have to take these bumps and bruises. I knew this last summer. I knew this, hell, the summer maybe even before that. You just got to grind it out, and stand true to who you are.
Paul received a warm welcome at Madison Square Garden after a report emerged Thursday that the Knicks were “gathering intel” on the 10-time All-Star. Asked after Friday’s game if he’s ever imagined playing for the Knicks, Paul wasn’t interested in entertaining the idea. “Man, I imagine playing in Boston on Sunday,” Paul said in reference to Oklahoma City’s next opponent. “That’s the only thing I think about.”
Free agent Jamal Crawford wants to continue his NBA career and is in shape and prepared to sign with a team, according to sources. Crawford, a 19-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year, spent last season in Phoenix.
The Suns also made a late push for Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, sources said. Gordon, who along with Derrick Jones Jr., put on a show at the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, has had a strong second half of the season. He is expected to be pursued in the offseason by multiple teams.
Meanwhile, sources say the Lakers offered a package involving Alex Caruso and draft compensation for Derrick Rose, which was rejected as the Pistons had set a high value on the former NBA MVP. The Lakers stood pat at the deadline — and VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka instead upgraded the roster post-deadline. The Lakers remain the No. 1 seed in the West at 47-13.
Simmons’ lack of outside shooting can hurt sometimes. So can Embiid’s overreliance on outside shooting. Their pacing can be off at times. But when they play physically on offense and are fully engaged on defense — which Brown saw enough times when reviewing tape to stake his future on — they can beat anybody. “Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can win a championship together,” he says. “I know what winning looks like. “I know what championship talent looks like.”
“I’m the only NBA coach [Embiid and Simmons have] ever had,” Brown says. “I know these guys. It’s like how my wife knows when my kids are going to get sick about two days before they get sick. When you’re a parent, you know your kids. And so I look at these two guys and I know they can win together. “They can and they will.”
And now here comes the media doing this, ‘Well, who’s the man?’ And for a minute it was kind of, hell, we both felt like we were the man. We weren’t talking about it. But everybody was like, ‘Well, I think Brad feels like the man,’ or ‘I think John might feel like the man.’ And so, it actually came to a point where we talked about it. And it was like, ‘I don’t feel like that.’ ‘Well, s—, I don’t feel like that either.’ And it was like, ‘Well, why are we giving that energy because it’s just really affecting us, it’s affecting our locker room.’ And it shouldn’t. Especially when there’s no problems here.
It just really got to the point where I realized I couldn’t develop into the player that I am today without him. And I feel like it’s vice versa as well. I’ll never say I’m the reason for your success, but he definitely played a part in mine. And I felt like I played a part in his. And I’m not naive to that. He’s an All-Star point guard for five years. That’s huge.
And then, unfortunately, with the passing of his mom earlier this year, that brought us together even closer. At that point, it didn’t matter about basketball. Basketball was our way to get away from everything. But now, you lose somebody who was your best friend. That’s the first thing he told me when she passed. He was like, ‘Man, I lost my best friend.’ And it’s, like, I couldn’t fathom that. I didn’t really know what to say. I was just there for him. I’ve seen Ms. Frances from the first day I got here and she’s always loved me. She’s always treated me with respect. She’s treated me like family. She got the best sweet tea in the world. And it was just tough to be able to see my brother lose somebody that close to him. I wouldn’t be the man I am and I wouldn’t be able to look at myself the right way if I wasn’t there for him.
The Golden State forward has been the subject of repeated jabs from NBA legend Charles Barkley this season amid the Warriors’ league-worst record. And on Friday, he fired back at the “Inside the NBA” broadcaster. “Barkley should stop before I take his job though. Because I can do that job too,” he told reporters. “He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings. Can’t sit at this table.”
The Bosnian Beast will most likely be on a minutes restriction, at least for the first handful of games as he works his way back into game shape. Thus, Whiteside will probably play starter’s minutes even if he isn’t out on the floor when the ball is tipped. But, could the Blazers go with the Twin Towers and play both centers together? Whiteside thinks so. I think it’ll be good. Melo posts up 80% of the time, so it’s not going to be a spacing issue or anything. I think we’ll be a force out there. Even when we’re in a game, I think we can play minutes together and then we can rotate in and out. — Trail Blazers big man Hassan Whiteside on playing alongside Jusuf Nurkic
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he would want Kevin Durant on his U.S. Olympic team roster only if the Brooklyn Nets forward is completely ready for game action. Popovich made his remarks Friday night after Durant’s longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, told The Washington Post earlier this week that it was “definitely a possibility” that Durant would play in the Tokyo Olympics.
Coach Steve Clifford left the Magic’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter and was taken to a Minneapolis hospital to be evaluated. Magic officials said Clifford “came down with an illness” and would not describe the nature of the illness. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin handled the head-coaching duties in Clifford’s absence. “He just came over and said, ‘You’re going to have to take it,’ and I didn’t really know what it meant until I saw him walk off,” Corbin said after the Magic beat the Timberwolves 132-118. “So it was kind of a shocker, but we’re praying that he’s well.”
Amid increasing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, the NBA asked teams on Friday to begin developing processes and identifying actions required if they have to play games without fans in attendance, limiting attendees to only what is deemed “essential staff,” according to a memo obtained by ESPN. The memo said that members of the media and other typical attendees, in addition to fans, also could be absent from the arenas during games. Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker said he hoped it didn’t come to that point. “That would be terrible,” he said. “That would be boring. They might as well cancel the whole game before that. That would suck. But at the end of the day, it is getting serious. I don’t know. It would be very weird though for sure.”
On Friday evening, the team shared the following with NBC Sports California: “The health and safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority. In coordination with the NBA, the CDC, medical experts and local health officials we continue to monitor the situation closely and have implemented enhanced operational procedures and policies as recommended by the NBA and the CDC.” According to the team, the entire arena, including player and staff spaces, are sanitized after every game, concert and event.
Coronavirus hangs over the conference in other more interesting ways—mostly in how conspicuously it has not been mentioned from the stage. Two people who moderated panels told me afterward that they had been told by organizers not to mention coronavirus. I haven’t heard even a little reference to the virus, other than a comment from a student volunteer, who said “don’t worry, I’m marinating in sanitizer” while handing a microphone to someone with a question.
In some ways this conference is where Silicon Valley meets sports. In the actual Silicon Valley on Thursday, the county government took a bold step, recommending some sweeping measures, including: The reason this matters: Two sources say that this Santa Clara announcement was one of many that the NBA league office emailed this morning to all 30 NBA teams, as part of its ongoing internal communications about coronavirus. What do teams make of these communications? Should we expect cancelled games? Or games played in front of empty arenas?
Nobody knows. Both team executives I talked to about it take the league’s ongoing communications as designed to keep teams informed and ready for anything, including extreme measures. One source says he doesn’t read too much into it other than the league is keeping teams up to speed in case hard decisions have to be made. Another speculated that games could be canceled “very soon.”
Paul helped guide the Oklahoma City Thunder to a blowout victory Friday night with “Do The Right Thing!” written on his shoes in reference to Lee’s acclaimed 1989 movie. Paul said he was disappointed to miss Lee after finishing with 21 points and 12 assists in a 126-103 win over the director’s beloved Knicks.
“I talked to Spike a couple days ago, actually looking forward to him being here at the game to watch me play because I hadn’t played here in two years,” Paul said. “I was excited to see Spike and didn’t get to see him.”
On Feb. 26, James posted a picture on his page to his 61,000,000-plus followers that showed him getting up for a dunk against the Pelicans from the night before. Hart was trying to defend James on the play and one of the pictures caught him in a precarious position. The post has attracted more than 2.7 million likes and one comment in particular picked up a lot of steam as Rihanna posted: “Anybody check on Hart?”
Hart took the comment in stride and sported a sweatshirt made by a friend with the comment as he walked into Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat. “Yeah, LeBron posted a photo of it — of the dunk. He made it look real bad,” Hart said following the game Friday. “It wasn’t as bad as it looked, but Rihanna commented on it. So as a joke, I just played it, ‘Hi Rihanna, how ya doin?’
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire called for an end to anti-Semitism among African-Americans. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Stoudemire said he wanted to “address the situation that happened in Monsey, with the brother that had the attacks on the Jewish people. Anti-Semitic attacks.” His video statement continues: “One thing we gotta realize is that African Americans are also Semitic people, being that they are from the lost tribes of Israel, so therefore if you have any anti-Semitic comments, you are actually showing your ignorance because you are speaking against yourself. Secondly, for you to attack someone who’s trying to keep the ordinance of God, who’s trying to keep the commandments, trying to really reach a high level of righteousness, for you to attack someone in that manner shows another level of ignorance. So therefore, it’s unacceptable to have anti-Semitic slurs or any hate crime, especially if you are a man of God.”
Long before he was in a public war with James Dolan, Spike Lee’s standing at MSG changed because he took Charles Oakley’s side. “He was looked at differently after that,” a league source said.
Two days after Oakley was arrested and dragged out of the Garden in February of 2017, Dolan famously invited several former players — including Latrell Sprewell — to attend a game. It was a transparent attempt to show Dolan had support despite the Oakley fiasco. One of the players in attendance, Vin Baker, told the Huffington Post at the time that Dolan “called me sounding really sad asking me if I would come sit with him. Hadn’t spoke to him in 15 years.” Lee, however, was clearly supporting Oakley. He wore a #34 Oakley jersey at his courtside seat and criticized Dolan for calling his friend an alcoholic.
Other celebrities have had their privileges revoked by Dolan. A source told the Daily News that another director and longtime Garden presence, Woody Allen, was banned several years ago from Suite 200, which is a VIP club at MSG. Allen’s crime was refusing to do promotions for MSG, according to a source. If Allen still attends Knicks games, he’s no longer being showed on the MSG Network telecast. Actor Ethan Hawke said he stopped receiving free tickets because he criticized the Knicks’ handling of Jeremy Lin on “The Jimmy Fallon Show.” Actor Michael Rapaport also said his comped tickets were stripped because he supported Oakley.
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has a plan to increase the NBA’s ratings: start and end the season two months later. Koonin spoke Friday afternoon at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston on a panel about possible changes to the league’s schedule.
Under Koonin’s proposal, the start of the season would shift from mid-October to mid-December, after the college football season has completed its regular season and has begun its bowl season. More important, the shift would cause the NBA to avoid having to compete with two months of the NFL’s regular season, as it currently does in the first two-and-a-half months before the “unofficial” start to the league’s calendar on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, the NBA Finals would take place sometime in August rather than June, with the draft and free agency to come after that. That would again allow the NBA to dominate more of the summer months, when it is only going up against Major League Baseball, instead of fighting with football for territory. “A big piece is you don’t have to reinvent the wheel to enhance ratings,” Koonin said. “Sometimes, moving away from competition is a great way to grow ratings.”
