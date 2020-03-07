Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is que…
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable to play tonight vs. Memphis.
March 7, 2020 | 8:42 pm EST Update
Atkinson didn’t get the players’ best. Having stars on the roster put a target on his back. And according to sources, some players put the knife in, though Marks contested otherwise. “This didn’t involve the players. This was a matter where it was a discussion between Kenny and myself. We brought in ownership when we needed to and we arose at this decision,” said Marks, who fired Atkinson despite having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games and Kevin Durant for zero.
Durant — who had a conversation with Marks before Friday’s win — had said in September that he picked the Nets partly because he wanted to play for Atkinson. Now that won’t happen. Stars have long been able to puppeteer coaching changes. Irving is the other star on the roster, leading to the perception that he engineered Atkinson’s ouster, or at least was one tuning out Atkinson’s voice.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Richaun Holmes will have a minutes restriction but will see spot duty off the bench tonight against the Blazers.
Clifford was given an IV and an echocardiogram test at Minnesota’s Target Center not long after leaving the sidelines, and later he was sent to Hennapin County Medical Center for further testing. He said on Saturday that he felt significantly better after receiving the IV and he thinks he likely could have avoided the hospital visit if he hadn’t had a prior history of heart trouble. (In 2013, Clifford had two stents inserted to open arterial blockages, and he returned to the sidelines after missing just two games).
Clifford said on Saturday that a lingering cold and a lack of food intake prior to Friday’s game led to the dizziness that he experienced – something his coaching buddies scolded him about profusely. “I’d say the best (conversation) that I got was a stern lecture from Stan (Van Gundy) last night, and Jeff (Van Gundy) also, and (Tom Thibodeau), too,’’ said Clifford, referring to the medical distress that forced him off the sidelines in the third quarter of the Magic’s 132-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. “Those three guys, and Patrick (Ewing), all my guys, they weren’t like … well, not `Hope you feel better.’ It was more like, `C’mon man, you’re not 51 anymore.’”
March 7, 2020 | 7:49 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: NBA has informed teams that all should have guidelines for coronavirus in place by March 10, such as: – Arrangement with infectious disease specialist – Facility that could conduct testing – Plan to limit team and arena staff Teams also encouraged to limit traveling party.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA team doctors and trainers will have a conference call on Monday morning to discuss next steps with coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN.
Adam Wexler: #Rockets lose their 3rd straight, get beaten at Charlotte, 108-99. Trailed 20-0, never led.
Serena Winters: Brett Brown on Furkan Korkmaz’ growth: “If the playoffs started tomorrow, he would be in our rotation in a significant way, and if you told him that or me that in June of last year, we probably both would’ve been surprised.” #Sixers
March 7, 2020 | 7:19 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: Harden with his 46th triple double of his career, his fourth of the season. Unless things change a bunch, doubt he will want to remember this one.
Katy Winge: Not sure he’ll get in the game tonight, but Troy Daniels is with the Nuggets now and available to play tonight for Denver. Coaching staff spent extra time with him and a couple players walking through sets at shoot around. Also, he’s a wine guy.
Scott Agness: Pacers’ injury report for Sunday’s game in Dallas, where they’ll conclude a 5-game road trip: OUT: Lamb, Brogdon DOUBTFUL: McDermott QUESTIONABLE: Oladipo, Warren NWT: Johnson, Bowen II, Mitrou-Long
Logan Murdock: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on if Kevon Looney will miss the rest of the season: “It’s a concern.”
Fred Katz: Jerome Robinson has soreness in his left Achilles and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Heat, the Wizards say.
March 7, 2020 | 6:49 pm EST Update
Monte Poole: Per Warriors: Kevon Looney will miss at least the next three weeks due to lingering soreness in his left hip. Looney underwent surgery on both hips early in his career.
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel said the Lakers met with team doctor today to discuss coronavirus. “Common sense” education he said. “Just educate our guys a little bit further on it,” he said.
White has cemented himself as a vital piece of the team’s defensive puzzle moving forward. The third-year guard is tied for fifth in the NBA in charges taken. Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and the L.A. Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell top the league with 30 apiece. Also, White’s 51 blocked shots are second only to James Harden’s 52 among NBA guards. “I think it helps if you can do both, block shots and take charges,” White said. “They don’t know which one it is going to be.”
As a freshman at Legends High School in Parker, Colo., White measured 5-foot-5 and weighed less than 100 pounds. He was too small to get his own shot off most of the time. He certainly wasn’t going help a team’s rebounding numbers. But boy could he take a charge. “When I was small, that’s all I could do,” White said. “Be in the right position and stand there basically.”
In Popovich’s view, the number of charges White has taken are quantifiable proof of his defensive prowess and basketball acumen. “It’s just an anticipatory thing, thinking an iteration ahead and not doing things at the last minute,” Popovich said. “With every pass on the court, great defenders move in some way to adjust. Poor defenders just react and don’t do anything ahead of time. (White) has got a good feel for that.”
Will Guillory: The Pelicans announced Nickeil Alexander-Walker has a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will be out indefinitely
March 7, 2020 | 6:16 pm EST Update
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Dion Waiters will not play tomorrow. Says it will probably be a few games until he debuts because he hasn’t played for most of the year.
Mike Ganter: Nurse says both VanVleet and Gasol are possible for tomorrow in Sacramento. VanVleet says he’s getting there and wants to play but wants to see how he feels when he wakes up before committing.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs’ Tristan Thompson (bruised left knee) & Alfonzo McKinnie (plantar fasciitis) slated to return tonight vs Nuggets. Andre Drummond (left calf strain) is close, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said
Frank Isola: The Nets, from what I’m told, were prepared to make a coaching change after season. That it happens now is odd considering Sean Marks comes from Spurs, the franchise with the longest tenured coach. Find it hard to believe Marks is doing this in-season unless edict came from above
March 7, 2020 | 5:28 pm EST Update
Christian Clark: Just my opinion, but I’m not sure Alvin Gentry has a bigger pet peeve than guys passing on open shots. “The way we play, passing on open shots is almost as bad as taking bad shots,” he said at practice. “When you pass on open shots, it takes away the flow of the offense.”
Cayleigh Griffin: Chris Clemons told me he has 200 (!!!) people in attendance here in Charlotte. Sounds like Raleigh, NC is out in full support.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he thought Eric Gordon (sore right knee) will be doubtful to play Sunday against the Magic, then day-to-day after that.
Ira Winderman: Jae Crowder has been placed in the NBA concussion protocol after Friday’s jolt from Zion Williamson.
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “In consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, we’re discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those typically in our locker rooms. As always, we’re committed to providing appropriate media access.”
Knicks alum Stephon Marbury is siding with Spike Lee in the filmmaker’s battle with the team’s owner, Jim Dolan. Lee is boycotting Madison Square Garden after he was asked to use the VIP entrance, rather than the employee entrance he has used for 28 years, at a game Monday. “I mean, he just gotta go through a different door,” Marbury told Page Six, “but at the same time, I think Spike always deserved the red-carpet treatment, because he spent millions — probably $10 million — on floor seats going to the Garden all these years. I think they will figure it out.”
March 7, 2020 | 4:21 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Jaylen Brown will remain out tomorrow against Oklahoma City, while Gordon Hayward is probable to play after missing the past two games with a right knee contusion.
Jim Eichenhofer: A smiling Zion Williamson on Josh Hart: “I mean, he’s going to throw his body in for the rebound. There are some rebounds where I think I’m going to get it, but I see Josh and I say, ‘Hey, you got it man!’ Josh is going to run into his own teammate to get it. He can have it!”
Eric Smith: VanVleet on the possibilty of playing tomorrow: “Hope so…getting better each day. I would definitely like to be out there.” * he stresses there are no guarantees; he will see how he feels tomorrow.
Rick Bonnell: Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson losing his job: “The only thing he’s done there in the last two years, for sure, is overachieve. I don’t know what else he could have done.”
Andrew Yang: I’m stunned that Kenny Atkinson is out as Nets coach. Team always overachieved and players got better.
March 7, 2020 | 2:14 pm EST Update
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on Coby White: “I’m excited to play with him. Obviously, I think we can be a dynamic duo.”
Matt Velazquez: Can confirm the @Adrian Wojnarowski report Giannis is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his left knee today. He was noticeably limping after the game following a hard, awkward fall in the fourth quarter.