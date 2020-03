Knicks alum Stephon Marbury is siding with Spike Lee in the filmmaker’s battle with the team’s owner, Jim Dolan. Lee is boycotting Madison Square Garden after he was asked to use the VIP entrance, rather than the employee entrance he has used for 28 years, at a game Monday. “I mean, he just gotta go through a different door,” Marbury told Page Six, “but at the same time, I think Spike always deserved the red-carpet treatment, because he spent millions — probably $10 million — on floor seats going to the Garden all these years. I think they will figure it out.”