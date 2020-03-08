USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will start tonight, Lloyd …

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 7, 2020 | 8:42 pm EST Update
Atkinson didn’t get the players’ best. Having stars on the roster put a target on his back. And according to sources, some players put the knife in, though Marks contested otherwise. “This didn’t involve the players. This was a matter where it was a discussion between Kenny and myself. We brought in ownership when we needed to and we arose at this decision,” said Marks, who fired Atkinson despite having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games and Kevin Durant for zero.
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Kenny Atkinson Out
Durant — who had a conversation with Marks before Friday’s win — had said in September that he picked the Nets partly because he wanted to play for Atkinson. Now that won’t happen. Stars have long been able to puppeteer coaching changes. Irving is the other star on the roster, leading to the perception that he engineered Atkinson’s ouster, or at least was one tuning out Atkinson’s voice.
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Clifford was given an IV and an echocardiogram test at Minnesota’s Target Center not long after leaving the sidelines, and later he was sent to Hennapin County Medical Center for further testing. He said on Saturday that he felt significantly better after receiving the IV and he thinks he likely could have avoided the hospital visit if he hadn’t had a prior history of heart trouble. (In 2013, Clifford had two stents inserted to open arterial blockages, and he returned to the sidelines after missing just two games).
3 hours ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Steve Clifford Health
Clifford said on Saturday that a lingering cold and a lack of food intake prior to Friday’s game led to the dizziness that he experienced – something his coaching buddies scolded him about profusely. “I’d say the best (conversation) that I got was a stern lecture from Stan (Van Gundy) last night, and Jeff (Van Gundy) also, and (Tom Thibodeau), too,’’ said Clifford, referring to the medical distress that forced him off the sidelines in the third quarter of the Magic’s 132-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. “Those three guys, and Patrick (Ewing), all my guys, they weren’t like … well, not `Hope you feel better.’ It was more like, `C’mon man, you’re not 51 anymore.’”
3 hours ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

March 7, 2020 | 7:49 pm EST Update
March 7, 2020 | 7:19 pm EST Update
March 7, 2020 | 6:49 pm EST Update
White has cemented himself as a vital piece of the team’s defensive puzzle moving forward. The third-year guard is tied for fifth in the NBA in charges taken. Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and the L.A. Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell top the league with 30 apiece. Also, White’s 51 blocked shots are second only to James Harden’s 52 among NBA guards. “I think it helps if you can do both, block shots and take charges,” White said. “They don’t know which one it is going to be.”
5 hours ago via Jeff McDonald @ San Antonio Express-News

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

In Popovich’s view, the number of charges White has taken are quantifiable proof of his defensive prowess and basketball acumen. “It’s just an anticipatory thing, thinking an iteration ahead and not doing things at the last minute,” Popovich said. “With every pass on the court, great defenders move in some way to adjust. Poor defenders just react and don’t do anything ahead of time. (White) has got a good feel for that.”
5 hours ago via Jeff McDonald @ San Antonio Express-News

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

March 7, 2020 | 6:16 pm EST Update
March 7, 2020 | 5:28 pm EST Update
Knicks alum Stephon Marbury is siding with Spike Lee in the filmmaker’s battle with the team’s owner, Jim Dolan. Lee is boycotting Madison Square Garden after he was asked to use the VIP entrance, rather than the employee entrance he has used for 28 years, at a game Monday. “I mean, he just gotta go through a different door,” Marbury told Page Six, “but at the same time, I think Spike always deserved the red-carpet treatment, because he spent millions — probably $10 million — on floor seats going to the Garden all these years. I think they will figure it out.”
6 hours ago via Tashara Jones @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

March 7, 2020 | 4:21 pm EST Update
March 7, 2020 | 2:14 pm EST Update