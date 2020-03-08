StatMuse: John Collins, this season: 21.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG…
March 8, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
Grizzlies add Jontay Porter
Adrian Wojnarowski: Jontay Porter, a rookie F/C out of Missouri, has signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Porter rehabbed two separate knee injuries, but has progressed well and is expected to be ready for training camp next season.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Kenny Atkinson’s departure from the Nets: “It caught a lot of people by surprise. I found out more about it yesterday, and it looks like it’s going to be a really great situation for him that he’s able to step away. He’ll have great options again next year.”
March 8, 2020 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
March 8, 2020 | 4:13 pm EDT Update
Malika Andrews: The Bucks announce that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee against the Lakers. He will miss the remaining two games of the team’s road trip.
Candace Buckner: #Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard is doing a Reddit AMA and one of the first questions he received was on John Wall’s recovery. He revealed how Wall has been scrimmaging with the Go-Go
March 8, 2020 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Mark Medina: Clippers coach Doc Rivers on concerns about the coronavirus: “If they tell me not to show, I’m not showing. There’s a reason for that. There are pretty smart people making that decision. If they tell us we can play, then I have blind trust & faith & hope that they get it right.”
March 8, 2020 | 2:14 pm EDT Update
Lance Stephenson to Pacers?
Shams Charania: Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA.
That was more than six years ago. Since then, Dellavedova has been named a Rising Star, earned a $36 million contract, played an invaluable role on the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team and has become a Cleveland folk hero, one of the city’s most popular players over the last decade, still being showered with “Delly” chants. And yet, Dellavedova still feels a constant push to validate his place in the NBA. “I always feel I have to prove myself,” Dellavedova said. “Prove myself to get here. Prove myself to stay here. I never think that goes away. I’m always out there…”
As Dellavedova was candidly answering the question, teammate Tristan Thompson, one of the three champions roaming the imbalanced locker room, was two stalls away from Dellavedova getting dressed. Thompson heard the question and the general tone. Even though he had talked about 10 minutes earlier, he had more to say, especially with Dellavedova the central topic. “You don’t have to prove s—,” Thompson said. “Know what you do. You can always play in this league. As long as you want. Can always play on my team.”
The new role was hard. But Dellavedova kept working. He helped the young players. “It’s been big,” Sexton said when asked to describe the impact Dellavedova has had on him. “Delly, part of the championship team, he knows what it is to be a pro. Just coming in every day and listening to him. If it’s a timeout, you guys will see he’ll come straight to me and say, ‘You could have done this’ or ‘Could have done that’ or ‘Look for this, look for that.’ It’s been big for my development. You see what he does, especially when he gets out there, he passes the ball amazingly. He just makes the right basketball play.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers: “There’s a lot of people in the league with Lebron’s body, but nobody with his brain.”
Sam Vecenie: Just reached out to Pace Mannion, Nico Mannion’s father. He says the reports of Nico Mannion declaring for the draft are false. No decision has been made. “He will make that decision after the season,” Mannion said.
March 8, 2020 | 1:43 pm EDT Update
But that combination has not always led him to click within locker rooms, most notably in Oklahoma City. Five years after he was derided by former teammates for the way they felt he handled his final season with the Thunder, Jackson still feels the effect on his reputation. “I think there’s a misconception about who I am and that’s always followed me,” he said. “I really don’t care. A lot of people think I’m probably egotistical and an … . I’m just quiet and I come in and do what I do.”
“It’s media and it’s everybody else and it’s fans who paint the picture of you,” he said. “I laugh. It’s very similar to when I was watching wrestling growing up. Some guys, you’re a fan favorite; some guys are the villain. You grow a little older you might actually become liking the villain and might hate the good guy. So it’s all perception. “Other than that, as long as the other 14 guys in the locker room know what I’m about and this organization knows what I’m about that’s all that I really care about. I can’t please you.”
Kelsey Russo: The only update to the #Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Spurs is Andre Drummond (calf strain) is probable. OUT: Darius Garland (groin strain), Dante Exum (ankle sprain), Kevin Porter Jr. (concussion)
Mike Finger: Asked Rudy Gay if he wanted us banned from the locker room as a virus precaution. “Depends on if we win or lose.” “Think reporters are gross?” “Nah. Maybe some.” “But there probably are gross NBA players too, right?” “Pshhhhht. A lotttt of them.”
March 8, 2020 | 12:32 pm EDT Update
With free agency potentially looming, it’s a good bet Grant will turn down his $9.3 million player option this upcoming summer and see what he might command in a thin class. How the Nuggets handle both he and Millsap’s impending free agency will likely determine how much flexibility they have this summer. “We’ll see how it goes in the offseason,” Grant said. “It’s definitely all situational, but I’m definitely comfortable here. I love my teammates, love the coaches, everything.”
In addition, there were plenty of NBA insiders who felt the Thunder, amid their offseason rebuild, sold high on Grant’s 39% 3-point shooting. Since coming to Denver and playing alongside liberal passers in Jokic and Murray, Grant has matched that career-high mark from distance. “People talk, people say a lot of different things, but only you know,” Grant said. “All the fans and media aren’t there with you in the gym in the summer. … People talk, I’m not too worried about that.”
“There were so many distractions going on when I was there,” Sweetney said, “Me being a lottery pick and not living up to my expectations was probably the least of their worries.” Sweetney said a source of counsel for him during that first year was Ewing, a fellow Georgetown Hoya who told him to keep being positive. Sweetney also received guidance from a certain fan.
March 8, 2020 | 4:33 am EDT Update
Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue in Brooklyn
Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.
In a year that was nothing more than groundwork for the future, the meshing of Atkinson’s style with Durant and Irving was on trial. Even though Irving only played 20 games and is out for the season following shoulder surgery and Durant is still recovering from his Achilles injury, everyone had to deal with each other and honestly evaluate if this would be a marriage that would stand into next season. “Kenny pushed for the parting just as much, if not more than Brooklyn,” a league source told Yahoo Sports.
Marks wanted to take the pressure off the players, saying it was something he and owner Joe Tsai were collaborating on more recently. But as someone who should take the pulse of his most important players before making such a change, he’s too smart to do that without knowing the room. There seemed to be friction from the start, dating back to when the team’s rigid methods seemed to clash with the individual equity stars like Irving built up through years of on-court success.