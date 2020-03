The new role was hard. But Dellavedova kept working. He helped the young players. “It’s been big,” Sexton said when asked to describe the impact Dellavedova has had on him. “Delly, part of the championship team, he knows what it is to be a pro. Just coming in every day and listening to him. If it’s a timeout, you guys will see he’ll come straight to me and say, ‘You could have done this’ or ‘Could have done that’ or ‘Look for this, look for that.’ It’s been big for my development. You see what he does, especially when he gets out there, he passes the ball amazingly. He just makes the right basketball play.”