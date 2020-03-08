USA Today Sports

StatMuse: John Collins, this season: 21.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG…

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 8, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
March 8, 2020 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
March 8, 2020 | 4:13 pm EDT Update
March 8, 2020 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
March 8, 2020 | 2:14 pm EDT Update
That was more than six years ago. Since then, Dellavedova has been named a Rising Star, earned a $36 million contract, played an invaluable role on the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team and has become a Cleveland folk hero, one of the city’s most popular players over the last decade, still being showered with “Delly” chants. And yet, Dellavedova still feels a constant push to validate his place in the NBA. “I always feel I have to prove myself,” Dellavedova said. “Prove myself to get here. Prove myself to stay here. I never think that goes away. I’m always out there…”
4 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Uncategorized

,

As Dellavedova was candidly answering the question, teammate Tristan Thompson, one of the three champions roaming the imbalanced locker room, was two stalls away from Dellavedova getting dressed. Thompson heard the question and the general tone. Even though he had talked about 10 minutes earlier, he had more to say, especially with Dellavedova the central topic. “You don’t have to prove s—,” Thompson said. “Know what you do. You can always play in this league. As long as you want. Can always play on my team.”
4 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Uncategorized

, ,

4 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Uncategorized

, ,

March 8, 2020 | 1:43 pm EDT Update
But that combination has not always led him to click within locker rooms, most notably in Oklahoma City. Five years after he was derided by former teammates for the way they felt he handled his final season with the Thunder, Jackson still feels the effect on his reputation. “I think there’s a misconception about who I am and that’s always followed me,” he said. “I really don’t care. A lot of people think I’m probably egotistical and an … . I’m just quiet and I come in and do what I do.”
4 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

,

“It’s media and it’s everybody else and it’s fans who paint the picture of you,” he said. “I laugh. It’s very similar to when I was watching wrestling growing up. Some guys, you’re a fan favorite; some guys are the villain. You grow a little older you might actually become liking the villain and might hate the good guy. So it’s all perception. “Other than that, as long as the other 14 guys in the locker room know what I’m about and this organization knows what I’m about that’s all that I really care about. I can’t please you.”
4 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

,

March 8, 2020 | 12:32 pm EDT Update
With free agency potentially looming, it’s a good bet Grant will turn down his $9.3 million player option this upcoming summer and see what he might command in a thin class. How the Nuggets handle both he and Millsap’s impending free agency will likely determine how much flexibility they have this summer. “We’ll see how it goes in the offseason,” Grant said. “It’s definitely all situational, but I’m definitely comfortable here. I love my teammates, love the coaches, everything.”
6 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Jerami Grant Free Agency
In addition, there were plenty of NBA insiders who felt the Thunder, amid their offseason rebuild, sold high on Grant’s 39% 3-point shooting. Since coming to Denver and playing alongside liberal passers in Jokic and Murray, Grant has matched that career-high mark from distance. “People talk, people say a lot of different things, but only you know,” Grant said. “All the fans and media aren’t there with you in the gym in the summer. … People talk, I’m not too worried about that.”
6 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Uncategorized

,

March 8, 2020 | 4:33 am EDT Update

Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue in Brooklyn

Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.
14 hours ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 36 more rumors
In a year that was nothing more than groundwork for the future, the meshing of Atkinson’s style with Durant and Irving was on trial. Even though Irving only played 20 games and is out for the season following shoulder surgery and Durant is still recovering from his Achilles injury, everyone had to deal with each other and honestly evaluate if this would be a marriage that would stand into next season. “Kenny pushed for the parting just as much, if not more than Brooklyn,” a league source told Yahoo Sports.
14 hours ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

Marks wanted to take the pressure off the players, saying it was something he and owner Joe Tsai were collaborating on more recently. But as someone who should take the pulse of his most important players before making such a change, he’s too smart to do that without knowing the room. There seemed to be friction from the start, dating back to when the team’s rigid methods seemed to clash with the individual equity stars like Irving built up through years of on-court success.
14 hours ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home