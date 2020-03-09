Trae Young: The Greatest Ever #GiveCreditWhereItsDue
March 9, 2020 | 3:13 am EDT Update
Some Nets veterans had serious questions about whether Kenny Atkinson could coach the team to an NBA title, per SNY sources. “They weren’t sure if he was the right guy,” one source said Sunday. It’s unclear if the players’ concerns factored in to the organization’s decision to part ways with Atkinson on Saturday.
“From what I gather, there is a growing sense over the past several weeks that something was brewing behind the scenes, and Celtics fans know that with Kyrie Irving things are very complicated behind the scenes,” Haberstroh told Abby Chin. “On the surface, the young players have been playing very well. But there were rumblings that things were not great and that Kenny Atkinson was not happy with the situation there. And whether Kyrie Irving was behind it or not, it’s hard to believe that at least he didn’t have some input in the direction of the team.”
Atkinson was replaced by assistant Jacque Vaugh on an interim basis. Some have suggested that Irving and Durant were responsible for Atkinson’s departure. Nets veteran DeAndre Jordan strongly pushed back against that theory on Sunday. “The reports are b——t,” he said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Sheldon Mac to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.
Niccolo: Scavuzzo: I’ve been told that the Raymond Felton transfer to the Czech Republic Second Division team, Jindřichův Hradec, is not true; as the player is not even aware of this transfer
Gortat had recently retired from basketball after a stint with the Clippers last season. He had not played in a game during the 2019-20 season before calling it a career in mid-February. “It’s sad but you know, the whole adventure and the whole ‘Polish Hammer’ thing has to end at some point,” Gortat said. “I’m happy that after 12 years I achieved so much being the 57th pick in the draft. Now, I’ve got the good part and I’m going to enjoy my life and enjoy the other guys watching them play on the court.”
“He didn’t get rewarded for those plays, but for me, that didn’t go unnoticed,” Lakers backup point guard Rajon Rondo told ESPN. “He tried to take a charge. Then he’s down on the court getting the loose ball. “When you got the oldest guy on the team doing that, everybody else is going to follow. The plays he makes are contagious.”
Jared Dudley: Both teams at Full strength ✔️ Every game at Staples is a home game ✔️ MVP talk Weekend 👑 ✔️ AD is a different animal ✔️ I said what I said ✔️
After his complaints to the referees didn’t receive the desired response, Doncic wanted to be sure that the reason for his displeasure was on the record. “They hit me in the face, and that should be a foul,” Doncic said. “They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they’ve got to look if it’s flagrant or no, right? Like I said, I was hit in the face three times. Two of them was not a foul.”
After Oladipo hit two free throws to push the Pacers’ lead to three points with 13 seconds remaining, Doncic confronted referee Tyler Ford during the timeout. “He can’t f—ing hit me in the mouth!” Doncic shouted at Ford. “They didn’t care,” Doncic said after the game. “It was clear. Everybody saw on the Jumbotron.”
The veteran point guard had just dropped 25 points and dished out five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to an impressive 99-94 road win over the Boston Celtics. The performance didn’t leave much for Conley’s doubters to talk about, so Mitchell and his teammates took it upon themselves to fill the silence inside the visitors’ locker room at TD Garden. “I don’t want to hear anymore Mike Conley slander,” forward Georges Niang said. “The guy can hoop.” “It’s just funny how people work,” Mitchell added. “Y’all can continue to hate and say what y’all want. I see it. I know he does, too. But that’s Mike Conley. He’s a Hall of Famer, one of the best to play at his position.”
“There’s way less thinking,” Conley said. “I’m just playing the game. After playing together for a while now, I’m feeling in charge, knowing how you can put guys in position to be successful and make plays, knowing what times in the game that I can be aggressive.”
Sean Cunningham: Luke Walton said he stayed with his unit down the stretch because they were rolling, that’s why Buddy Hield remained on the bench. Said he was going to go to him but Bogi stepped up and Kings were scoring on every play.
Only the winner of the tournament qualifies for the Olympics, with the odds against New Zealand, though their chances would be significantly enhanced if Adams makes himself available. However, he told Sky Sport News that he’s yet to even contemplate the decision. “I’ve just been focused on our current situation here [with Oklahoma City] to be honest,” said Adams.
Tomer Azarly: Doc Rivers on Clippers’ coronavirus precautions – “I’m not educated enough to know what we should do. I’m smart enough to know I should just listen. If they tell me not to show, I’m not showing… We’ve talked about it organizationally. No autographs, no high five-ing fans.”
At least some NBA teams are pulling scouts off the road due to the coronavirus as March Madness heats up, multiple sources said Sunday night. Normally at this time of year, scouts would be out in force watching postseason conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament to evaluate talent for the upcoming NBA Draft in June. “They want scouts to stay at home and avoid being in crowds,” said one scout from an Eastern Conference team, whose club had ordered all of its scouts off the road.
“That’s been cancelled,” the scout said. The second scout said he was told to the watch the games on TV instead. “This is going to get worse before it gets better, man,” the scout said. “The lawyer in New Rochelle has given it to about 100 people.”
March 8, 2020 | 9:11 pm EDT Update
Gina Mizell: FINAL: #Suns 140, Bucks 131 No Giannis, but still an impressive win for Phoenix to improve to 26-38 Booker: 36 points, 8 assists Rubio: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists
Sean Deveney: Four straight home losses in 8 days for the Celtics. The ‘how’ makes it worse: – Blew a 17-point lead to Houston on 2/29 – Blew a 21-point lead to Brooklyn on 3/3 – Blew an early 11-point lead to Utah on 3/6 – Blew an 18-point lead to OKC on 3/8
March 8, 2020 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
Erik Horne: Final: Thunder 105, Celtics 104. Chris Paul with a big defensive stand on Jayson Tatum on the final possession. Paul and Schroder combine for 55 points with SGA out. Thunder’s defense held C’s to 41 points in the second half after giving up 37 in the second quarter.
Andrew Greif: Pat Beverley said the difference today was the Lakers’ “juice.” “They came out with a lot more juice. You beat a team twice, you gotta expect that third time you play them. They gameplan really well. You have to give them a lot of credit. They came in ready to play today.”
March 8, 2020 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
Melissa Rohlin: AD on ppl who don’t think LeBron is MVP: “They need to watch the last two games. I mean, what he’s been able to do: taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays, you don’t see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi Leonard on Marcus Morris & Landry Shamet adjusting to a fully healthy team: “I think they’re doing good. They just didn’t knock down shots today. It’s just one of those days. They had good looks, just didn’t knock them down.” pic.twitter.com/9cE0Zelyci
Ben Golliver: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on his half-court lob connections w/ Lonzo Ball: “Even though they’re from so far away, he just puts it on a spot like he’s throwing a close lob from the elbow. He puts in on a perfect spot and I’m just able to get it.” pic.twitter.com/vmJmgi83FS
Farbod Esnaashari: Montrezl Harrell on Avery Bradley’s big revenge game: “Hats off to Avery. He made us pay, he knocked down a bunch of shots. He shot the ball well. He took 12 threes and made half of them. We gotta live with that.” pic.twitter.com/dsQpjvzGJJ
Bill Oram: JaVale McGee after Lakers win over Clippers: “It was very important. Just to quiet the doubters. The Lake Show the best team in the world right now.”
March 8, 2020 | 7:11 pm EDT Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi Leonard: “Our pace was slow on the offensive end.” pic.twitter.com/jrrRwBu0g7
Farbod Esnaashari: Marcus Morris on playing against his brother with both of them on the Clippers/Lakers: “It was special. It was very special for us, and also our family. We don’t take for granted any of this.”
March 8, 2020 | 6:19 pm EDT Update
Will Guillory: Jrue Holiday becomes the third player in franchise history to go for at least 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in a single game. The others? DeMarcus Cousins Tyreke Evans
Will Guillory: Final: Pelicans 120, Wolves 107 Holiday 37-9-8, Zion 23 pts & 7 rebs, Ingram 15-12-7 Big win for the Pels and an all-time game for Jrue Holiday. Really good start to a huge 4-game road trip for New Orleans.
KC Johnson: Nets 110, Bulls 107 Bulls staged wild comeback but lose for 13th time in 15 games and drop 22 games below .500. They are now 0-21 against East playoff teams. Bulls lose despite 29 Nets TOs. Don’t see that often.
March 8, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
Grizzlies add Jontay Porter
Adrian Wojnarowski: Jontay Porter, a rookie F/C out of Missouri, has signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Porter rehabbed two separate knee injuries, but has progressed well and is expected to be ready for training camp next season.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Kenny Atkinson’s departure from the Nets: “It caught a lot of people by surprise. I found out more about it yesterday, and it looks like it’s going to be a really great situation for him that he’s able to step away. He’ll have great options again next year.”