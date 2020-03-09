USA Today Sports

March 9, 2020 | 3:13 am EDT Update
“From what I gather, there is a growing sense over the past several weeks that something was brewing behind the scenes, and Celtics fans know that with Kyrie Irving things are very complicated behind the scenes,” Haberstroh told Abby Chin. “On the surface, the young players have been playing very well. But there were rumblings that things were not great and that Kenny Atkinson was not happy with the situation there. And whether Kyrie Irving was behind it or not, it’s hard to believe that at least he didn’t have some input in the direction of the team.”
3 hours ago via Justin Leger @ Yahoo! Sports

Gortat had recently retired from basketball after a stint with the Clippers last season. He had not played in a game during the 2019-20 season before calling it a career in mid-February. “It’s sad but you know, the whole adventure and the whole ‘Polish Hammer’ thing has to end at some point,” Gortat said. “I’m happy that after 12 years I achieved so much being the 57th pick in the draft. Now, I’ve got the good part and I’m going to enjoy my life and enjoy the other guys watching them play on the court.”
3 hours ago via Mike DePrisco @ NBC Sports

After his complaints to the referees didn’t receive the desired response, Doncic wanted to be sure that the reason for his displeasure was on the record. “They hit me in the face, and that should be a foul,” Doncic said. “They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they’ve got to look if it’s flagrant or no, right? Like I said, I was hit in the face three times. Two of them was not a foul.”
3 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

The veteran point guard had just dropped 25 points and dished out five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to an impressive 99-94 road win over the Boston Celtics. The performance didn’t leave much for Conley’s doubters to talk about, so Mitchell and his teammates took it upon themselves to fill the silence inside the visitors’ locker room at TD Garden. “I don’t want to hear anymore Mike Conley slander,” forward Georges Niang said. “The guy can hoop.” “It’s just funny how people work,” Mitchell added. “Y’all can continue to hate and say what y’all want. I see it. I know he does, too. But that’s Mike Conley. He’s a Hall of Famer, one of the best to play at his position.”
3 hours ago via Aaron Falk @ NBA.com

Only the winner of the tournament qualifies for the Olympics, with the odds against New Zealand, though their chances would be significantly enhanced if Adams makes himself available. However, he told Sky Sport News that he’s yet to even contemplate the decision. “I’ve just been focused on our current situation here [with Oklahoma City] to be honest,” said Adams.
3 hours ago via NZ Herald @ New Zealand Herald

At least some NBA teams are pulling scouts off the road due to the coronavirus as March Madness heats up, multiple sources said Sunday night. Normally at this time of year, scouts would be out in force watching postseason conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament to evaluate talent for the upcoming NBA Draft in June. “They want scouts to stay at home and avoid being in crowds,” said one scout from an Eastern Conference team, whose club had ordered all of its scouts off the road.
3 hours ago via Adam Zagoria @ Forbes.com

Adrian Wojnarowski: Jontay Porter, a rookie F/C out of Missouri, has signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Porter rehabbed two separate knee injuries, but has progressed well and is expected to be ready for training camp next season.
13 hours ago via wojespn

