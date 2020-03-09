Other than the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves, wh…
Other than the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves, who have public ownership structures that require them to disclose limited financial data, major league teams are private businesses that closely guard their books. Sale prices typically leak or are disclosed, and details that affect team values such as national broadcast rights contracts and labor agreements are discussed in the open, so there are some known metrics. Still, with only limited data, how are those Forbes valuations created? How accurate are they? If a team isn’t on the market, are the valuations of any intrinsic value beyond curiosity, or do they simply confuse and anger fans of losing or cost-cutting teams worth billions of dollars?
March 9, 2020 | 6:02 pm EDT Update
Media to have locker room access restricted
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Brian Windhorst: NBA is planning to limit locker room access to only players and essential team personnel in wake of coronavirus. Teams are also instructed to create a 6-to-8 foot distance between players and media in *availability sessions outside locker rooms.
Adrian Wojnarowski: League told teams these are among recommendations of infectious disease and public health experts. Essential team personnel in locker room would include coaches, front office, basketball staff, PR staff, etc).
Dillon Brooks: I feel like teams don’t want to see us. We’re like that wildcard team. We feel like we’re underdogs this year. We’re playing free and we’re playing fast. We’re playing defense and we want to learn this stuff organically. We’ve got guys that work the same way as me. Our young guys work the same way. They want to feed off that. It’s a tribute to coming out every single day in practice and shooting and treatment and weights. We do it one hundred percent, which we always talk about.
Dillon Brooks: Our teammates ride with us. That’s the beauty of this. We always have each other’s backs. That’s why the Golden State Warriors were so great. That’s why the Cleveland Cavaliers were so great. They all had friendships off the court, too. When you care about somebody like that, you are going to try to do the most for them. I think that is what we have here and I think that is what we had in my college days, too. But it was different when I got here in my first year. This culture is changing and we have chemistry and guys love playing with each other.
Do you still plan to participate with Team Canada in the Olympics? Dillon Brooks: Yeah, absolutely. We are going to make a run. Hopefully, we can beat that virus so we can get over there and play. But I want to make history. I know we have a lot of guys in the league right now like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray and Tristan Thompson and Kelly Olynyk. We all want to make history.
Michael C. Wright: Hits just keep coming: Dejounte Murray underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio that revealed a right calf strain, the team says. The injury occurred during the Spurs-Cavaliers game on March 9.
March 9, 2020 | 5:32 pm EDT Update
Brad Townsend: NBA last 2 minute report only cites one incorrect call in Mavs-Indy game, still a significant one: Missed Myles Turner foul against Doncic. As for Oladipo hit on Doncic, reports says Oladipo was in “correct defensive position.”
Steve Bulpett: According to NBA’s Last 2 Minutes report, Jayson Tatum shouldn’t have been called for fouling Steven Adams w/28 seconds left and Celtics ahead 104-103. Adams missed both FTs, Chris Paul got the rebound and missed a layup. Celts got the ball back with the lead and 13.8 secs left.
During the Utah Jazz’s most recent road trip, the team medical staff put together a presentation for the players and coaching staff and on Monday morning the team met with health officials from the University of Utah to educate themselves and understand how to move forward. Following Monday morning’s pregame shootaround, the team held its media availability in a room with a press conference table, rather than in the practice gym where it is normally held. “We’ve tried to be proactive as far as communicating internally,” coach Quin Snyder said. “To raise awareness and to also alleviate concerns that aren’t as founded.”
Additionally, the Larry H. Miller Group released a statement on Monday detailing preventative steps that will be taken companywide to minimize any potential exposure to the virus. “We have asked our employees, and would extend the same invitation to our guests and customers, that if they are feeling ill, especially if they have any of the documented symptoms of the coronavirus, that they exercise caution and delay visiting our places of businesses until they are symptom-free,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, said in the statement.
Zach Lowe wondered how World Peace coped with Bryant’s death. He recalled being on a plane to Europe with his wife on Feb. 26. The in-flight movie ended with someone’s death. Suddenly, he was overcome with tears. “I couldn’t control my crying because I’ve been suppressing it,” World Peace said. “It comes in waves. On the plane, I’m like, ‘What am I crying for?’ It’s something you don’t cope with. I’m not trying to make it better. I don’t want it to get better. Time heals all wounds.”
The conversation turned toward the “Malice in the Palace” and World Peace leaving the Pacers. Lowe noted how the situation left World Peace feeling like a coward. “Ego is one thing and then saying I don’t want to play with you guys, that’s a coward,” World Peace said. He referenced requesting a trade from the Pacers and not taking the situation head on. World Peace discussed becoming more direct over the years, but he couldn’t come at the Pacers directly at the time. “I feel like those guys supported me and had my back. I don’t feel like I was as supportive as I should have been,” World Peace said.
Having moved on, World Peace is even friends with the man who threw beer on him that night, John Green. He referred to Green as a “cool guy” and said they talked a few times. “To him and me, it was like a fight. He threw something at me, we fight and it was over,” World Peace said. “To the public, it was a black eye on the sport, which I get. To me, it was just an incident I had with one person.”
March 9, 2020 | 4:42 pm EDT Update
NBA heading towards games without fans in arenas?
There are escalating concerns among many owners and executives that the NBA could be headed toward games played with only essential personnel in arenas, but so far, the league office has only pushed teams to be prepared such that necessity arise. There are no current mandates from any national, state or local officials that NBA games should yet be played without fans based upon the outbreak of the coronavirus in North American.
Casey Holdahl: Jusuf Nurkić says he’s going to Santa Cruz to get a practice in — not a game — with the G-League Warriors as a last hurdle before potentially playing Sunday vs. Rockets.
Brian Robb: Celtics rule Jaylen Brown out against the Pacers tomorrow night. Rob Williams is probable with a back strain.
Marc J. Spears: The Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee soreness) and Justise Winslow (back soreness) both are likely to return within the next week. Brandon Clarke (right quadriceps strain) is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this season.
Eddie Sefko: Brunson, Curry. Cauley-Stein, Powell and Kidd-Gilchrist all ruled out for San Antonio Tuesday. Finney-Smith questionable. Maximum of 10 suites up.
The family of Kobe Bryant visited a mural honoring the late NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The mural in Los Angeles depicts Bryant kissing Gianna on the head, with a halo hovering over them. Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. On Sunday, Bryant’s eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, posed for a photo in front of the mural.
March 9, 2020 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
In 2016, when you spoke to The Undefeated, there were two black NBA team presidents and three black general managers. Today, there are six black general managers, one Hispanic general manager, one Asian general manager and one black president. From then to now, how do you feel about the diversity in NBA front offices? Tatum: Since that time, we have made progress. Obviously, the number of people of color in front-office positions has increased. But the numbers are just one part. As we talked to you several years ago, it was really about the process in creating a diverse and inclusive culture. That’s what we have done and really focused on.
We’re doing things like inclusive training. It is not just required by everyone in our league, but we are rolling it out to teams as well so that our teams can better understand this concept of unconscious bias and building an inclusive instinct. And not going back to what you already know and what is familiar to you. That training is the first part of helping our teams and everyone in the league understand that there is a culture that we want to build around inclusivity.
Stuart: It’s a recurring conversation we are having at every level of the league from the governors, team presidents and decision-makers on the business and basketball side. And the conversation is to value diversity. It’s about processes, it’s about learning experiences, it’s about programming. But it’s also about the people believing that the future of the game is about us becoming more inclusive. I’m excited about the progress we are making. There is a lot of work to do.
A Lakers fan — who clearly hates the Clippers — drove the WRONG WAY down a 1-way street … just so he could scream, “F*ck Kawhi,” at Lakers player Jared Dudley. It was super dangerous and unnecessary … but also … kinda funny. Dudley was hanging in Beverly Hills Sunday after the Lakers beat the Clippers in a 112 to 103 showdown at Staples Center.
Fortunately, no one was hurt … but it got a smile from Dudley and our photog. As for the coronavirus talk, Dudley doesn’t seem to be too concerned — and says he’ll fall in line with whatever King James wants to do.
For decades, financial news site Forbes.com has published annual estimates of how much each North American major league sports team is worth, and most franchises have grown to a billion dollars or more. Much more, in some cases. The Dallas Cowboys are estimated by Forbes to be worth $5.5 billion, the most in the world. The valuations often trigger a wave of fan interest and media coverage, and the Forbes data often is cited in coverage of team sales, particularly when the price catches everyone by surprise. Exhibit A is Steve Ballmer’s $2 billion purchase of the LA Clippers in 2014 when Forbes had published the same year a valuation for the team of only $575 million. And that’s the real measure of what a team truly is worth – the size of the check to buy it.
A few team owners and professional appraisers who specialize in sports sales offered their views on the Forbes estimates and why teams are worth a particular price. We’ll come back to them. First, let’s hear from Kurt Badenhausen. He has been with Forbes as an editor since 1998 and spent many years working on the team valuations, which typically are an explanatory story packaged with a list of estimated team values, revenue and operating income figures. In a phone conversation this week, he peeled back the veil on the process of creating those estimates and noted that the ultra-wealthy can sometimes pay a premium for a team beyond anyone’s expectations – or structure a deal that makes it look vastly different than any estimate.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine says the whole NBA is worried about the coronavirus … telling TMZ Sports he’s legit scared of catching it. Of course, a memo sent from the league to players on Friday explained some games could go fan-less if the coronavirus situation gets worse.
We spoke with LaVine outside FS Downtown in NYC on Saturday night about the CV situation potentially keeping fans out of games … and he says the concern is REAL. “Man, the whole league is all fans,” LaVine tells us. “Look at us, but we’re scared of corona.” You can see how cautious LaVine is being with the fans in the clip … he even has to turn down a few autograph seekers hoping to get a quick signature.
The next few years will see a land grab for broadcasting rights to various major sports leagues, including the NFL and NBA, as the leagues’ current deals expire. To position itself to compete for those rights, sports streaming service DAZN is making a land grab of its own. This year DAZN’s streaming footprint will expand from nine countries to more than 200 counties and territories, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and Russia. While the first phase of that expansion will center on boxing, the company is laying the groundwork to secure a wider array of sports rights internationally and domestically.
“Launching globally, that reinforces our position as a growing and legitimate broadcaster for those rights as they become available,” said Joseph Markowski, evp at DAZN, who will be overseeing the global service.
Scott Agness: One of the Pacers’ two remaining games on national TV has been dropped. ESPN will televise Spurs at Pelicans on March 18 in place of Warriors at Pacers — which will now tip at 7pm instead of 7:30pm ET.
March 9, 2020 | 3:09 pm EDT Update
March 9, 2020 | 2:31 pm EDT Update
March 9, 2020 | 1:41 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Zach Lowe: The NBA has set a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, league sources tell ESPN.
Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the league sent a memo to teams to begin preparation to play in arenas without fans and only with essential personnel present. This was the latest, most drastic step. They have already sent instructions about which quotidian precautions to take, and players have tried to follow suit and follow along. Each, though, has their thoughts on how cautious they should be. Emmanuel Mudiay, a Jazz guard, has stopped shaking hands. Mike Conley walked through Utah’s locker in New York City Wednesday elbow bumping a teammate. Elfrid Payton is trying to fist pound more and wash his hands frequently.
“Am I taking any precaution? No,” the Thunder’s Steven Adams said. “Just keeping the same sanitary habits. Washing my hands. I think it’s actually kinda good. A lot of people who don’t wash their hands after the bathroom are actually washing their hands now. Which you should be doing anyway. People want to be all anal about it now — do it all the time then. But I’m just doing the normal stuff that’s recommended.”
The NBA is a touchy sport. Teammates share elaborate handshakes. Players dap and fist bump and sometimes trade jerseys. They give fans autographs using their markers. Hugs are a constant. It’s not unusual for players to enter and leave the court through a tunnel draped by fans with their arms extended, all looking for some kind of physical and personal contact. “I always hated doing that just because people are nasty, man. You know what I mean?” the Jazz’s Ed Davis said, stretching out his hands. “You don’t know who washes their hands, the type of nasty s— people doing.”
Davis is informed but not overly worried. “I think it’s just more everybody is in panic mode,” he said. “The flu is way worse than this new virus. It is what it is. It’s not really going to get serious until somebody in the NBA catches it. That’s when it’s going to be a problem. That’s when it’s going to alert m———– or if it started doing what they’re doing overseas with no fans at the games and stuff like that. I guess in things like this it doesn’t really get serious until it hits home or something like that. So it is what it is. I can’t live my life stressing over a virus. It’s going to be what it’s going to be.”