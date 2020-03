Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn’t go as far as to say that he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t allowed inside the arenas, but he did praise James for his comments. “LeBron said that if there ain’t no fans, he’s not playing,” said Lillard on Monday after practice. “I’m pretty sure that statement went a long way. I doubt we’re going to be playing with no fans. I’m glad he said that. “If there’s no fans, they might as well drive up here and let’s play in the practice facility,” Lillard continued. “Instead of just going to the arena and playing in an empty arena, let’s just play in our practice uniforms. If you can’t sell tickets, what does that mean? Are you going to have a TV game with nobody there, how does that work?”