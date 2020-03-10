USA Today Sports

March 10, 2020 | 2:11 am EDT Update
There are two things Fred VanVleet enjoys and is good at that have been a problem since he sprained his left shoulder running into Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 days ago or so. He’s optimistic that as he gets closer to full strength, both will soon resume their proper place in his on- and off-court life, respectively. “Everyone always asks me what it is [that bothers the shoulder] and I tell them it’s shooting and sleeping, two things I do pretty well and I’ve been struggling [with] the past few days,” VanVleet said as the Raptors were about to leave for Sacramento on Saturday afternoon in advance of their game against the Kings on Sunday night. “But I’m feeling good now and hopefully we’ll see how today goes and I’ll get back out there sooner than later.”
3 hours ago via SportsNet

Storyline: Fred VanVleet Injury
One name that nobody has mentioned yet that would seem an obvious candidate, should he become free, is Brett Brown. Marks has drawn heavily from the Popovich-Budenholzer family tree in building out his staff in Brooklyn to date (including Atkinson and Vaughn, naturally), and Brown would be the most prominent available member from that tree should things go sideways in Philadelphia.
3 hours ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn’t go as far as to say that he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t allowed inside the arenas, but he did praise James for his comments. “LeBron said that if there ain’t no fans, he’s not playing,” said Lillard on Monday after practice. “I’m pretty sure that statement went a long way. I doubt we’re going to be playing with no fans. I’m glad he said that. “If there’s no fans, they might as well drive up here and let’s play in the practice facility,” Lillard continued. “Instead of just going to the arena and playing in an empty arena, let’s just play in our practice uniforms. If you can’t sell tickets, what does that mean? Are you going to have a TV game with nobody there, how does that work?”
3 hours ago via Jamie Goldberg @ Oregonian

Uncategorized

Storyline: Coronavirus
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, upon hearing some sniffles: “Are you blowing your nose? If you’ve got this, I’m out of here. If someone coughs, I’m out of here, just so you know.” And on the points-off-turnovers issues: “We missed a lot of shots we have made for a lot of the year.” pic.twitter.com/olhdGADxx7

3 hours ago via tribjazz

Uncategorized

Spike Lee: No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting? To Put Myself On The Back Pages Of The NY Daily And NY Post? I’ve Been World Wide FAMOUS Since 19 Muthafuckin’ 86.🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪. WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This Iz Nuthin’ But Da 3 “S” From Da Garden-Shenanigans-Subterfuge And Skullduggery. In Closing I Have But 💜💜💜💜💜 For The Players On Da New York Knickerbockers. Don’t Git It Twisted. This Is Between Me And Dolan,Like Da KnuckleRings Our Brother RADIO RAHEEM Wore In DO THE RIGHT THING-LOVE versus hate.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 Orange And Blue Skies Forever👊🏿
3 hours ago via Instagram

Storyline: Spike Lee Incident
, Uncategorized

, ,

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Uncategorized

,

Uncategorized

,

, Uncategorized

,

March 9, 2020 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Speaking at the team’s “Blue Monday: Live At The Fillmore” fundraising event, Riley spoke of impending changes in league protocol, including the closing of locker rooms to all but essential team personnel. But he said he does not expect games to become empty experiences when it comes to fan support. “Until the league says something else, we are business as usual, with a tremendous amount of caution and prevention to make sure everybody is safe,” Riley said at the event that raised resources for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, an event co-hosted by Heat owner Micky Arison and their wives.
8 hours ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Coronavirus
March 9, 2020 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
March 9, 2020 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
March 9, 2020 | 6:22 pm EDT Update
