Zach Klein: Hawks Trae Young made his 350th 3-pointer i…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 10, 2020 | 2:11 am EDT Update
“One of the things when I talk to executives out there that they say is if Giannis extends with the Bucks this summer — which depending on who you talk to is either a slam dunk or a real question — the Bucks certainly feel like they have a great chance to extend him this summer,” Windhorst said on his ESPN podcast (h/t Real GM).
“If he signs that supermax extension this summer and all of the teams that are sort of saving, you know, keeping their ammo dry for 2021 may begin to make action. They tell me this summer’s star movement may be hinged on whether or not Giannis extends or not. If he extends, you’ll all of a sudden see more action.”
There are two things Fred VanVleet enjoys and is good at that have been a problem since he sprained his left shoulder running into Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 days ago or so. He’s optimistic that as he gets closer to full strength, both will soon resume their proper place in his on- and off-court life, respectively. “Everyone always asks me what it is [that bothers the shoulder] and I tell them it’s shooting and sleeping, two things I do pretty well and I’ve been struggling [with] the past few days,” VanVleet said as the Raptors were about to leave for Sacramento on Saturday afternoon in advance of their game against the Kings on Sunday night. “But I’m feeling good now and hopefully we’ll see how today goes and I’ll get back out there sooner than later.”
One name that nobody has mentioned yet that would seem an obvious candidate, should he become free, is Brett Brown. Marks has drawn heavily from the Popovich-Budenholzer family tree in building out his staff in Brooklyn to date (including Atkinson and Vaughn, naturally), and Brown would be the most prominent available member from that tree should things go sideways in Philadelphia.
Looking ahead, Atkinson may not have to move far. He’s represented by the CAA agency that has essentially been running the Knicks for the last decade-plus, and would seem to be well-suited to the rebuilding job that franchise now faces. Other jobs will presumably open at some point (coughChicagocough), and he’ll be on the shortlist for most of them.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn’t go as far as to say that he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t allowed inside the arenas, but he did praise James for his comments. “LeBron said that if there ain’t no fans, he’s not playing,” said Lillard on Monday after practice. “I’m pretty sure that statement went a long way. I doubt we’re going to be playing with no fans. I’m glad he said that. “If there’s no fans, they might as well drive up here and let’s play in the practice facility,” Lillard continued. “Instead of just going to the arena and playing in an empty arena, let’s just play in our practice uniforms. If you can’t sell tickets, what does that mean? Are you going to have a TV game with nobody there, how does that work?”
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, upon hearing some sniffles: “Are you blowing your nose? If you’ve got this, I’m out of here. If someone coughs, I’m out of here, just so you know.” And on the points-off-turnovers issues: “We missed a lot of shots we have made for a lot of the year.” pic.twitter.com/olhdGADxx7
Spike Lee: No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting? To Put Myself On The Back Pages Of The NY Daily And NY Post? I’ve Been World Wide FAMOUS Since 19 Muthafuckin’ 86.🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪. WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This Iz Nuthin’ But Da 3 “S” From Da Garden-Shenanigans-Subterfuge And Skullduggery. In Closing I Have But 💜💜💜💜💜 For The Players On Da New York Knickerbockers. Don’t Git It Twisted. This Is Between Me And Dolan,Like Da KnuckleRings Our Brother RADIO RAHEEM Wore In DO THE RIGHT THING-LOVE versus hate.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 Orange And Blue Skies Forever👊🏿
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Class of 1991, will deliver the keynote address May 17 at St. Bonaventure University’s 160th commencement ceremony. Wojnarowski will receive an honorary doctorate.
Meyers Leonard: Tonight’s Gala was a great time with the squad. Best laugh of the night goes to @JimmyButler impersonating @RickRoss UHHHH!
March 10, 2020 | 2:10 am EDT Update
“One of the things when I talk to executives out there that they say is if Giannis extends with the Bucks this summer — which depending on who you talk to is either a slam dunk or a real question — the Bucks certainly feel like they have a great chance to extend him this summer,” Windhorst said on his ESPN podcast (h/t Real GM).
“If he signs that supermax extension this summer and all of the teams that are sort of saving, you know, keeping their ammo dry for 2021 may begin to make action. They tell me this summer’s star movement may be hinged on whether or not Giannis extends or not. If he extends, you’ll all of a sudden see more action.”
There are two things Fred VanVleet enjoys and is good at that have been a problem since he sprained his left shoulder running into Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 days ago or so. He’s optimistic that as he gets closer to full strength, both will soon resume their proper place in his on- and off-court life, respectively. “Everyone always asks me what it is [that bothers the shoulder] and I tell them it’s shooting and sleeping, two things I do pretty well and I’ve been struggling [with] the past few days,” VanVleet said as the Raptors were about to leave for Sacramento on Saturday afternoon in advance of their game against the Kings on Sunday night. “But I’m feeling good now and hopefully we’ll see how today goes and I’ll get back out there sooner than later.”
One name that nobody has mentioned yet that would seem an obvious candidate, should he become free, is Brett Brown. Marks has drawn heavily from the Popovich-Budenholzer family tree in building out his staff in Brooklyn to date (including Atkinson and Vaughn, naturally), and Brown would be the most prominent available member from that tree should things go sideways in Philadelphia.
Looking ahead, Atkinson may not have to move far. He’s represented by the CAA agency that has essentially been running the Knicks for the last decade-plus, and would seem to be well-suited to the rebuilding job that franchise now faces. Other jobs will presumably open at some point (coughChicagocough), and he’ll be on the shortlist for most of them.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn’t go as far as to say that he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t allowed inside the arenas, but he did praise James for his comments. “LeBron said that if there ain’t no fans, he’s not playing,” said Lillard on Monday after practice. “I’m pretty sure that statement went a long way. I doubt we’re going to be playing with no fans. I’m glad he said that. “If there’s no fans, they might as well drive up here and let’s play in the practice facility,” Lillard continued. “Instead of just going to the arena and playing in an empty arena, let’s just play in our practice uniforms. If you can’t sell tickets, what does that mean? Are you going to have a TV game with nobody there, how does that work?”
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, upon hearing some sniffles: “Are you blowing your nose? If you’ve got this, I’m out of here. If someone coughs, I’m out of here, just so you know.” And on the points-off-turnovers issues: “We missed a lot of shots we have made for a lot of the year.” pic.twitter.com/olhdGADxx7
Spike Lee: No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting? To Put Myself On The Back Pages Of The NY Daily And NY Post? I’ve Been World Wide FAMOUS Since 19 Muthafuckin’ 86.🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪. WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This Iz Nuthin’ But Da 3 “S” From Da Garden-Shenanigans-Subterfuge And Skullduggery. In Closing I Have But 💜💜💜💜💜 For The Players On Da New York Knickerbockers. Don’t Git It Twisted. This Is Between Me And Dolan,Like Da KnuckleRings Our Brother RADIO RAHEEM Wore In DO THE RIGHT THING-LOVE versus hate.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 Orange And Blue Skies Forever👊🏿
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Class of 1991, will deliver the keynote address May 17 at St. Bonaventure University’s 160th commencement ceremony. Wojnarowski will receive an honorary doctorate.
Meyers Leonard: Tonight’s Gala was a great time with the squad. Best laugh of the night goes to @JimmyButler impersonating @RickRoss UHHHH!
March 9, 2020 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Mike Trudell: LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (sore elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore hamstring) are probable.
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry remains questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers because of the flu. Draymond Green is still out with knee soreness.
Eric Walden: Both Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet are OUT tonight for the Raptors against the Jazz, per Toronto coach Nick Nurse.
Paul Jones: From #Raptors media relations UPDATE: Norman Powell, left ankle sprain, will not return. #rtz
Gina Mizell: Per the Blazers’ visiting media welcome email I just received, Deandre Ayton (ankle) is listed as questionable to play tomorrow. Cam Johnson (illness) is out. #Suns
Kellan Olson: Suns announce that Cam Johnson has mononucleosis. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Frank Kaminsky is having a follow-up consultation this week and is still out indefinitely with a right patella stress fracture.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs list Tristan Thompson (eye) and Darius Garland (groin) as OUT tomorrow against Chicago.
Speaking at the team’s “Blue Monday: Live At The Fillmore” fundraising event, Riley spoke of impending changes in league protocol, including the closing of locker rooms to all but essential team personnel. But he said he does not expect games to become empty experiences when it comes to fan support. “Until the league says something else, we are business as usual, with a tremendous amount of caution and prevention to make sure everybody is safe,” Riley said at the event that raised resources for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, an event co-hosted by Heat owner Micky Arison and their wives.
Riley said he appreciated the need for the energy of a live crowd. “It would be like a summer-league game,” he said of playing at AmericanAirlines Arena in the absence of fans. “But until the league says something or something else happens, I doubt that that’s going to happen. But you just have to be prepared.”
March 9, 2020 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
Jordan Bell to G League
JD Shaw: Former Warriors forward Jordan Bell has signed a contract in the NBA G League. Bell was waived by the Grizzlies earlier this month.
Matt Velazquez: In addition to Giannis being out, Bud says George Hill (right adductor contusion) will miss tonight. It’s the same injury he suffered in Miami and they don’t want to push him on a back-to-back. Eric Bledsoe likely won’t play with a right knee issue he’s been managing for awhile.
Matt Velazquez: Eric Bledsoe is doubtful due to “right knee; effusion.” I asked Bud what that means. “I don’t know what it is except for it’s what Bled has. I’m a little embarrassed to say I mean that. … He’s had a little bit of this just, really, probably the year and a half I’ve been here.”
Tim Reynolds: Sign of the new normal: Tonight at the Miami Heat annual gala in Miami Beach, guests could take photos with the three Larry O’Brien Trophies. And then they were immediately offered hand sanitizer — just as they were when they walked into the theater.
March 9, 2020 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Two sources tell AP that teams were told today that the new directives are not and should not be considered media bans — but that it is about keeping the locker room clear of all non-essential personnel.
Tim Reynolds: NBA medical officials will have call tonight to discuss next steps. NBA teams must tell league of their infectious disease contacts and COVID-19-capable testing lab by tomorrow. NBA call between league office and owners Wednesday.
Tim MacMahon: Mavs PG Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game in San Antonio due to a right wrist sprain. He has been playing with a sprained left thumb.