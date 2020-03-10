Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation …
Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation on the Hawks’ part when it comes to giving Collins significant money, which is why teams inquired about his availability. Based on his level of play, there’s a likely range that starts from Domantas Sabonis’ four-year, $77 million extension with Indiana to Toronto’s max extension for Pascal Siakam. “I mean, I feel like I am a priority to the Hawks in terms of my value in the young core,” Collins said. “I feel like that’s no question. Priority in terms of — I don’t know. I definitely feel like I am a priority to them. For a lot of money? I just don’t know personally. I feel like it’s been a unique situation, but I feel like my play has garnered a bigger contract. This is when you want to start comparing, but it’s just a matter of if they’re going to reciprocate the respect back.
March 10, 2020 | 12:19 pm EDT Update
Adam Zagoria: Ty Lue favored to be the Nets Coach and Kenny Atkinson the Knicks Coach per ?@betonline_ag? pic.twitter.com/1nFCfQ6sHF
Bobby Marks: The Disabled Player Exceptions (DPE) for Brooklyn ($839K), Detroit ($9.2M), New Orleans (3.6M), Orlando ($4.6M) and Portland ($2.85M) expires on Tuesday. The Pistons (not including the 10-Day for Donta Hall) and Trail Blazers (tax team) have open roster spots.
Andy Larsen: According to two different NBA oddsmakers who send me emails, it’s now more likely that the NBA holds games without fans than the season goes on as normal.
Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease expert at UC Berkeley, was blunt about it. When asked Monday whether the Warriors and other NBA teams should still be hosting games right now, during the COVID-19 threat, he replied: “No.” When pressed for further explanation he said, “I think large gatherings of people in closed environments in the case of a pandemic is not prudent. It’s the perfect way to spread the virus.”
John Karalis: Hayward says the coronavirus scare hasn’t changed the way the team prepares. The only difference so far is this media availability, which takes more time out of his day, but basketball preparation hasn’t been affected.
Marc Berman: Things are worse in France, says Ntilikina. No fans at soccer. Said he’s been “scared” for his country. pic.twitter.com/dpA2bY5Rwi
March 10, 2020 | 9:42 am EDT Update
“I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-caliber guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such. That’s for the Hawks to decide and figure it out. If you want to look at numbers and flat-out play, I definitely feel like I’ve earned it. But the team situation, future cap and all that, now you have a contract negotiation.”
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
Bobby Marks: Tuesday bonus watch: 💰Tyus Jones (MEM): $858K- team wins (33) 💰Rudy Gay (SAS): $500K- games played (60) 💰Kelly Olynyk (MIA): $400K- reaching the playoffs (Washington would need to lose tonight)
“I feel like if more people watch the game, they would understand that I’m not just a pick-and-roll player,” Collins said. “I have an ability to swing the ball, run the floor, shoot, create offense for myself, post up, take advantage of mismatches. I feel like my ability to play within the team’s offense and not need the basketball and just play a role and be effective at it — I feel like that adds another layer to my game that I feel like some people don’t respect. I just think people say, ‘Oh, John and Clint are similar players. They will never play with each other.’ Now that I’m shooting the ball, I feel like it helps, but I think people still I’m stuck as a 5 maybe. They see me playing the 5, so they might be stuck seeing me in that light. I feel like we’re going to be effective together. I feel like I’m going to have more open shots now, too. I feel like the lane is going to open a lot more if I continue to shoot over 40 percent and have Cam (Reddish), Kev (Huerter), (De’Andre Hunter) and Trae (Young) running pick-and-rolls. In a basketball heaven, it sounds amazing.”
Collins is already there. He’s on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 20 points per game on shooting splits of 55/40/80. When Collins saw that stat, he joked to himself that he was going to stop shooting 3s and just start dunking and making layups the rest of the year and go 8-for-8 from the field every game so he can finish 60/40/80.
“The injury [last season] hurt me a lot physically and mentally,” he said after the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the Clippers, 112-103, on Sunday. “I put a lot of work into my game this offseason, a lot of work into my rehabbing with my groin, getting back to full strength.”
The description of Augustin as “by far the worst player” and the 12 likes the question received on Twitter angered Vucevic when he read the mailbag Friday, and he was still so irate after Sunday’s victory that he addressed the subject after he was asked by a reporter from the team website about Augustin’s performance against the Rockets. “I saw Josh did a Q&A with fans, and they were all going at D.J. and saying all this stupid stuff,” Vucevic said. “They have no idea. I mean, they’re just saying stupid stuff. They have no idea. They were just saying stupid stuff that made no sense and calling him the ‘worst player’ and this and that. As a ‘Pure Magic’ fan, you don’t say things like that. Honestly, it pissed me off because I know D.J., how much he cares and how much of a pro he is and how much he’s given (to the team).”
Shams on lack of communication between Atkinson and his players: ”Early in training camp, the offensive structure Kenny Atkinson had in place, the players were just not going for it and there was never that open line of communication between Kenny and his players.” On Kevin Durant speaking up during team wide meeting after blowout loss to Memphis: ”When he chimed in and pointed out that listen we have to improve our habits, this is not how you build a culture of championship contention. When Kevin Durant speaks, everyone listens and I think that was definitely a major critical moment in this thing as well.”
Why now: ”Both sides kind of agreed that your voice (Kenny’s) is just not the same anymore like you’ve lost this team, and it is unsalvageable. It is something you won’t get back. I think at that point Kenny is like listen: if you’re going to fire me, get it out of the way I’m done.” On Joe Tsai’s role: ”Joe Tsai has been conversational with players over the course of the whole season. I haven’t heard any level of significant impact that he has had on this, that remains unclear. But listen he is the owner of the basketball team, the franchise, the business. For him not to have a voice would shock me.”
Of course, Ojeleye knew why he could no longer interact with fans in his usual manner. Fear about the coronavirus has hit the NBA, forcing players to change habits and teams to reexamine long-standing policies. The Celtics and TD Garden employees were hoping to shield players from some of the risk that comes with playing in front of nearly 20,000 fans. Ojeleye understood the reason for the caution, but “didn’t really like” being forced away from Celtics supporters. “Fans come to interact with us,” Ojeleye said. “And if they can’t do that, I don’t know why they’re coming.”
Pro athletes are diversifying into private equity, after years of focusing most of their alternative investment activities on real estate and tech startups. The state of play: The driving financier is Mark Patricof, who previously led a media and entertainment-focused investment bank that he sold in 2015 to Houlihan Lokey. His inspiration struck several years ago, when co-hosting a “Shark Tank”-like show with former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, in which winning founders received pro athlete endorsements. “I realized that a lot of these athletes had no exposure to private equity, and really didn’t understand what it was. It felt like an opportunity,” Patricof tells me. “And plenty of companies and private equity firms like being associated with pro athletes.” He received financial backing from J.P. Morgan for a co-investment platform, whereby athletes like J.J. Watt, Venus Williams, Victor Oladipo, C.C. Sabathia, and Henrik Lundqvist get the opportunity to participate in deals led by such private equity firms as L Catterton and Providence Equity Partners.
March 10, 2020 | 2:11 am EDT Update
“One of the things when I talk to executives out there that they say is if Giannis extends with the Bucks this summer — which depending on who you talk to is either a slam dunk or a real question — the Bucks certainly feel like they have a great chance to extend him this summer,” Windhorst said on his ESPN podcast (h/t Real GM).
“If he signs that supermax extension this summer and all of the teams that are sort of saving, you know, keeping their ammo dry for 2021 may begin to make action. They tell me this summer’s star movement may be hinged on whether or not Giannis extends or not. If he extends, you’ll all of a sudden see more action.”
There are two things Fred VanVleet enjoys and is good at that have been a problem since he sprained his left shoulder running into Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 days ago or so. He’s optimistic that as he gets closer to full strength, both will soon resume their proper place in his on- and off-court life, respectively. “Everyone always asks me what it is [that bothers the shoulder] and I tell them it’s shooting and sleeping, two things I do pretty well and I’ve been struggling [with] the past few days,” VanVleet said as the Raptors were about to leave for Sacramento on Saturday afternoon in advance of their game against the Kings on Sunday night. “But I’m feeling good now and hopefully we’ll see how today goes and I’ll get back out there sooner than later.”
One name that nobody has mentioned yet that would seem an obvious candidate, should he become free, is Brett Brown. Marks has drawn heavily from the Popovich-Budenholzer family tree in building out his staff in Brooklyn to date (including Atkinson and Vaughn, naturally), and Brown would be the most prominent available member from that tree should things go sideways in Philadelphia.
Looking ahead, Atkinson may not have to move far. He’s represented by the CAA agency that has essentially been running the Knicks for the last decade-plus, and would seem to be well-suited to the rebuilding job that franchise now faces. Other jobs will presumably open at some point (coughChicagocough), and he’ll be on the shortlist for most of them.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn’t go as far as to say that he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t allowed inside the arenas, but he did praise James for his comments. “LeBron said that if there ain’t no fans, he’s not playing,” said Lillard on Monday after practice. “I’m pretty sure that statement went a long way. I doubt we’re going to be playing with no fans. I’m glad he said that. “If there’s no fans, they might as well drive up here and let’s play in the practice facility,” Lillard continued. “Instead of just going to the arena and playing in an empty arena, let’s just play in our practice uniforms. If you can’t sell tickets, what does that mean? Are you going to have a TV game with nobody there, how does that work?”
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, upon hearing some sniffles: “Are you blowing your nose? If you’ve got this, I’m out of here. If someone coughs, I’m out of here, just so you know.” And on the points-off-turnovers issues: “We missed a lot of shots we have made for a lot of the year.” pic.twitter.com/olhdGADxx7
Spike Lee: No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting? To Put Myself On The Back Pages Of The NY Daily And NY Post? I’ve Been World Wide FAMOUS Since 19 Muthafuckin’ 86.🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪. WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!This Iz Nuthin’ But Da 3 “S” From Da Garden-Shenanigans-Subterfuge And Skullduggery. In Closing I Have But 💜💜💜💜💜 For The Players On Da New York Knickerbockers. Don’t Git It Twisted. This Is Between Me And Dolan,Like Da KnuckleRings Our Brother RADIO RAHEEM Wore In DO THE RIGHT THING-LOVE versus hate.💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 Orange And Blue Skies Forever👊🏿
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Class of 1991, will deliver the keynote address May 17 at St. Bonaventure University’s 160th commencement ceremony. Wojnarowski will receive an honorary doctorate.
Meyers Leonard: Tonight’s Gala was a great time with the squad. Best laugh of the night goes to @JimmyButler impersonating @RickRoss UHHHH!
March 10, 2020 | 2:10 am EDT Update
