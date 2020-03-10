StatMuse: Trae Young is the first player in NBA history…
StatMuse: Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with more than 15 assists and 5 threes. He’s only 21. pic.twitter.com/12gIAuB6cr
Cavs, JB Bickerstaff agree to long-term contract
Chris Fedor: #Cavs have agreed to a multi-year contract with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams (sore right calf) will not play tonight vs. Golden State, per the Clippers.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder went through a full practice today. Jimmy Butler did not practice today, but he is feeling better. Herro’s availability for tomorrow’s game will be determined based on how he feels over next 24 hours.
Barring something unexpected, we won’t see John Wall in an NBA game for another seven months as he continues to take the long road back from a ruptured Achilles. The Wizards are being extra patient with him, knowing the nature of his injury and the stakes of his recovery, with a lot of money remaining on his contract. And when he comes back, expectations should probably be set accordingly. He is coming off a very serious injury, especially for a point guard whose game centers around speed and quickness.
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, though, has already seen enough behind closed doors to express some encouraging optimism. He believes Wall is going to eventually be the same player he was before his surgery. “He’s putting his work in. He hasn’t played a lot of 5-on-5, but he’s played enough to see that he’s going to be just fine,” Brooks said. “He’s going to be the John that we all love. He’s going to be one of the best point guards in the league when he comes back.”
Brooks went on to say that Wall is in good shape, that his “conditioning has been great.” That is one of the areas he is continuing to work on after missing so much time. Wall himself has said that he needs to work himself into game shape before returning, that running and dunking are only part of the equation. So, the fact his conditioning is also getting close to normal is an excellent sign. Brooks, though, reiterated Wall’s unlikelihood to play this season. “He’s close, but the season is winding down,” Brooks said.
Adam Zagoria: Ty Lue favored to be the Nets Coach and Kenny Atkinson the Knicks Coach per ?@betonline_ag? pic.twitter.com/1nFCfQ6sHF
Bobby Marks: The Disabled Player Exceptions (DPE) for Brooklyn ($839K), Detroit ($9.2M), New Orleans (3.6M), Orlando ($4.6M) and Portland ($2.85M) expires on Tuesday. The Pistons (not including the 10-Day for Donta Hall) and Trail Blazers (tax team) have open roster spots.
Andy Larsen: According to two different NBA oddsmakers who send me emails, it’s now more likely that the NBA holds games without fans than the season goes on as normal.
Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease expert at UC Berkeley, was blunt about it. When asked Monday whether the Warriors and other NBA teams should still be hosting games right now, during the COVID-19 threat, he replied: “No.” When pressed for further explanation he said, “I think large gatherings of people in closed environments in the case of a pandemic is not prudent. It’s the perfect way to spread the virus.”
John Karalis: Hayward says the coronavirus scare hasn’t changed the way the team prepares. The only difference so far is this media availability, which takes more time out of his day, but basketball preparation hasn’t been affected.
Marc Berman: Things are worse in France, says Ntilikina. No fans at soccer. Said he’s been “scared” for his country. pic.twitter.com/dpA2bY5Rwi
Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation on the Hawks’ part when it comes to giving Collins significant money, which is why teams inquired about his availability. Based on his level of play, there’s a likely range that starts from Domantas Sabonis’ four-year, $77 million extension with Indiana to Toronto’s max extension for Pascal Siakam. “I mean, I feel like I am a priority to the Hawks in terms of my value in the young core,” Collins said. “I feel like that’s no question. Priority in terms of — I don’t know. I definitely feel like I am a priority to them. For a lot of money? I just don’t know personally. I feel like it’s been a unique situation, but I feel like my play has garnered a bigger contract. This is when you want to start comparing, but it’s just a matter of if they’re going to reciprocate the respect back.
“I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-caliber guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such. That’s for the Hawks to decide and figure it out. If you want to look at numbers and flat-out play, I definitely feel like I’ve earned it. But the team situation, future cap and all that, now you have a contract negotiation.”
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
Bobby Marks: Tuesday bonus watch: 💰Tyus Jones (MEM): $858K- team wins (33) 💰Rudy Gay (SAS): $500K- games played (60) 💰Kelly Olynyk (MIA): $400K- reaching the playoffs (Washington would need to lose tonight)