Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle soreness) & Kevin Huerter (left groin soreness) are probable. Treveon Graham (personal reasons) is questionable.
March 10, 2020 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
Candace Buckner: #Wizards Coach Scott Brooks on Rui Hachimura’s recent 0 for 14 shooting: “I never really look at players who struggle and think that’s always bad. Yeah, he doesn’t want to not make any shots in a game but to grow as a player, you have to grow through adversity.”
Candace Buckner: Thomas Bryant on the possibility that NBA teams play in empty arenas due to concern over COVID-19 “I hope it isn’t too bad where they take the fans away. I know me, myself I love having the fans there and I feel like a lot of players in the NBA love having the fans as well.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop said he has been contact with Ettore Messina about the coronavirus lockdown in Italy. “It’s tough stuff. They are very concerned. Obviously with the measures they have taken, people are concerned. We are not at that stage yet. But who knows, we could get there.” #Spurs
March 10, 2020 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland and coach JB Bickerstaff’s new contract extends four years — through the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.
Anthony Slater: Update: Steph Curry is out tonight against the Clippers. Second straight missed game with the basic flu.
Steve Popper: Dennis Smith Jr could be active tonight after missing five games through concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/i5MaJbrMMI
March 10, 2020 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
Jeff Eisenband: Kevin Durant’s brother posted this video and…let’s just say KD looks pretty good. pic.twitter.com/sqgnNqhnMW
March 10, 2020 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
Chris Fedor: #Cavs have agreed to a multi-year contract with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams (sore right calf) will not play tonight vs. Golden State, per the Clippers.
March 10, 2020 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
March 10, 2020 | 3:00 pm EDT Update
March 10, 2020 | 2:16 pm EDT Update
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder went through a full practice today. Jimmy Butler did not practice today, but he is feeling better. Herro’s availability for tomorrow’s game will be determined based on how he feels over next 24 hours.
March 10, 2020 | 1:35 pm EDT Update
StatMuse: Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with more than 15 assists and 5 threes. He’s only 21. pic.twitter.com/12gIAuB6cr
Barring something unexpected, we won’t see John Wall in an NBA game for another seven months as he continues to take the long road back from a ruptured Achilles. The Wizards are being extra patient with him, knowing the nature of his injury and the stakes of his recovery, with a lot of money remaining on his contract. And when he comes back, expectations should probably be set accordingly. He is coming off a very serious injury, especially for a point guard whose game centers around speed and quickness.
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, though, has already seen enough behind closed doors to express some encouraging optimism. He believes Wall is going to eventually be the same player he was before his surgery. “He’s putting his work in. He hasn’t played a lot of 5-on-5, but he’s played enough to see that he’s going to be just fine,” Brooks said. “He’s going to be the John that we all love. He’s going to be one of the best point guards in the league when he comes back.”
Brooks went on to say that Wall is in good shape, that his “conditioning has been great.” That is one of the areas he is continuing to work on after missing so much time. Wall himself has said that he needs to work himself into game shape before returning, that running and dunking are only part of the equation. So, the fact his conditioning is also getting close to normal is an excellent sign. Brooks, though, reiterated Wall’s unlikelihood to play this season. “He’s close, but the season is winding down,” Brooks said.