Barring something unexpected, we won’t see John Wall in an NBA game for another seven months as he continues to take the long road back from a ruptured Achilles. The Wizards are being extra patient with him, knowing the nature of his injury and the stakes of his recovery, with a lot of money remaining on his contract. And when he comes back, expectations should probably be set accordingly. He is coming off a very serious injury, especially for a point guard whose game centers around speed and quickness.
Storyline: John Wall Injury
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, though, has already seen enough behind closed doors to express some encouraging optimism. He believes Wall is going to eventually be the same player he was before his surgery. “He’s putting his work in. He hasn’t played a lot of 5-on-5, but he’s played enough to see that he’s going to be just fine,” Brooks said. “He’s going to be the John that we all love. He’s going to be one of the best point guards in the league when he comes back.”
Brooks went on to say that Wall is in good shape, that his “conditioning has been great.” That is one of the areas he is continuing to work on after missing so much time. Wall himself has said that he needs to work himself into game shape before returning, that running and dunking are only part of the equation. So, the fact his conditioning is also getting close to normal is an excellent sign. Brooks, though, reiterated Wall’s unlikelihood to play this season. “He’s close, but the season is winding down,” Brooks said.
