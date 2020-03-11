Marc Berman: Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce: "It’s human …
Marc Berman: Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce: “It’s human nature waiting to see what’s next. Last few days, “next” has been three hours later. We know the NBA is meeting. We know NCAA is shutting down (fans from) their games. Who knows what happens after our game tonight?’’
March 12, 2020 | 5:50 am EDT Update
NBA to begin testing players for coronavirus?
Candace Buckner: There’s a growing belief among league executives the NBA will begin testing players for the coronavirus soon. Possibly as soon as tonight following the slate of games.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA owners and executives have slammed league office with a myriad of procedural and bigger picture questions. The league’s response: Sit tight until Thursday and let us work through it all. Some teams are planning to close facilities today and give players a couple of days away.
Shams Charania: Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday.
Joe Vardon: As of now, the Cavs — who played against Utah last week — are not being tested for the Coronavirus
Royce Young: According to sources, the Jazz will be staying tonight in OKC at a hotel, and then pending the overnight results of the virus testing, will make plans on how to travel back to Salt Lake. Which could include a positive test charter plane and a negative charter plane.
Oleh Kosel: Adrian Wojnarowski said minutes ago on ESPN that there is optimism the NBA regular season will eventually start back up but on a truncated schedule. Not good news for those teams (see Pelicans) trying to move up inside the playoff bubble.
Now, the NBA will decide what’s next after making sure its players get the medical attention they need. It will have options. It could try to squeeze in an 82-game season (there are more than 260 remaining) and just move back the start of the playoffs, including the Finals, the draft, free agency and the Las Vegas Summer League — while considering the Tokyo Olympics, if that event is held. Or the league could decide to play the remaining games scheduled when play resumes even if it means less than an 82-game season. The league has done that before in lockout seasons — 66 games in 2010-11 and 50 games in 1998-99.
And there’s another scenario. If the outbreak doesn’t slow by a certain time, say it’s still a serious problem in May, it isn’t that unfathomable to envision the league canceling the season and going without a champion. No one wants that. But it’s what the NBA, its players, staff and partners may have to confront.
Harrison Wind: Mark Cuban on ESPN: “I trust Adam (Silver). It’s not really about basketball or money. If this thing is really exploding to the point of players having it, you’re thinking about your family and making sure you’re doing this the right way.”
Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban says the NBA has told teams that they can continue to practice. He adds that players have been told they should not have visitors from out of town.
Mark Berman: #Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta: “After our phone call (conf call) today & talking about suspending the season or playing the game with no fans, there’s pluses & minuses to both, but after what happened this evening (Utah player tested positive) the NBA made the right decision..” pic.twitter.com/s6PPJQDLPl
Jeff Goodman: Utah Jazz G-League team had game canceled tonight against Phoenix Suns G-League team in Arizona. Two players – Miye Oni and Jarrell Brantley— were with the Jazz last week and are waiting now to be tested to make sure they don’t have the Coronavirus, source told @Stadium.
Royce Young: I’ve been told that Rudy Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Jazz and Thunder officials worked together on Wednesday as they awaited results of Rudy Gobert’s coronavirus test, sources tell ESPN. Jazz wanted to make sure no OKC player had physical contact or became exposed to any Utah player before the result of Gobert’s test was known.
And on Monday, Gobert had appeared to joke about the coronavirus after an interview session with reporters. He made a point to touch all of their tape recorders and microphones on his way to the team’s shootaround.
Sam Amick: This has everything to do with the Pelicans players. Word spread about official Courtney Kirkland, and it was a tipping point. “Our guys don’t want to play,” one Pelicans source tells @The Athletic
James Ham: Confirmed through a league source that Kings fully intended to play this evening, but the Pelicans decided against coming out due to official Courtney Kirkland’s participation in Monday’s Utah Jazz/Toronto Raptors game.
Dave McMenamin: There is no practice or meeting scheduled tomorrow for the Lakers players, per a team spokesperson. Players are welcome to come in to the practice facility for treatment, however. Lakers team employees have been asked to work from home.
Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, the Celtics are currently scheduled to fly home to Boston from Milwaukee at 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Nick Kosmider: Michael Malone: “It’s scary. You feel like you’re in a movie.” Said players are still trying to wrap their minds around everything.
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young on the game: “To be honest, we were just trying to figure out the next steps.” Players were getting bits of information before the game and at halftime.
The Vertical: “No way?!” Devin Booker was live on Twitch when he found out the news about the NBA pic.twitter.com/LGhOqCbXS0
Rod Beard: #Pistons Langston Galloway on his concern, having just played the #Jazz on Saturday: “It’s in the back of our minds. We understand the space we’re in right now, knowing we just played them.”
Euroleague to suspend season?
Turkish Airlines EuroLeague: Euroleague Basketball evaluating temporary suspension of its competitions.
FIBA competitions suspended
Considering the current situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020. FIBA will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it.
David Astramskas: “It’s been a great ride.” – Vince Thank you @mrvincecarter15 for 22 years of NBA highlights.
March 11, 2020 | 9:51 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
Sam Amick: You can safely expect testing/restrictions for the recent teams that played the Jazz: Toronto, Detroit, Boston, New York in the past eight days. The Rudy Gobert ripple effect will be massive.
March 11, 2020 | 9:39 pm EDT Update
March 11, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus
Shams Charania: Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.
Will Guillory: Gentry was asked about the Utah-OKC situation. He said the focus is on getting through tonight’s game. David Griffin has been in constant communication with the league. It’s still uncertain what the next steps will look like.
Christian Clark: Alvin Gentry on likelihood of playing games in empty arenas: “I think it’s important to remember that this is not a minor thing by any stretch of the imagination, not just in this country but in the world. You have to contain it and manage it as best you can.”
Ky Carlin: Philly is now 29-2 at home with a 124-106 win over the Pistons. Joel Embiid with 30 and 14 in his return, Al Horford with 20, 10, and 6, Furkan Korkmaz with 14, Tobias Harris with 15, 7, and 6, Shake Milton with 12. #Sixers
March 11, 2020 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Wednesday’s Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City was postponed before tipoff, with no specific reason given yet by the teams and the NBA. The Thunder’s public address announcer said the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances.”