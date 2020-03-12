Clint Capela: It’s on each one of us to take the nece…
There were no plans for Nuggets players to be tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the source, after the team traveled home from Dallas late Wednesday night. The Nuggets have tests available should the need arise.
Charlotte Hornets center and players union vice president Bismack Biyombo said the news — that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronoavirus — made this suspension of the season unavoidable. “We’re around each other so much; if one guy has it, God knows how fast that can spread around,” Biyombo said after the Hornets’ 109-98 victory over the Miami Heat. “We play with the same ball, we sweat and we touch each other.”
Will players stay in Charlotte, with no indication whether any of the Hornets’ remaining 17 games will be played? “The first thing is to stay calm and gather some more information,” said Borrego, whose team is 23-42, seven games out of a playoff spot. “The next 24 hours, we’ll figure out with the guys. Let’s get home tonight, let’s be safe tonight. Then, figure things out over the next few days.”
Barry Jackson: For those wondering how networks that air sports will fill the time, ESPN has expanded SportsCenter tonight. TNT, instead of NBA double-header, will have a 60-minute Inside the NBA with Ernie, Charles& Co. at 8 tonight, then this year’s All Star game and Dec. 19 Lakers-Bucks game
In light of the NBA season being suspended and out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando Magic have made the decision to postpone the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, which was scheduled for Fri., March 13 and Sat., March 14.
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics saying their travel party will be self quarantined through the weekend, and that all players will be tested during that time period. Also say that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said it’s unlikely they contracted COVID-19 from Gobert or Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/2Xgi0m5HnB
Donovan Mitchell: Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has pushed back a Board of Governors call today by three hours — now set to start at 3:30 PM ET, sources tell ESPN.
Tom Orsborn: #Spurs CEO R.C. Buford just released a statement that says, in part, “The health and well-being of our fans, partners, staff, and players will always be our number one priority. All of us at Spurs Sports & Entertainment fully support the NBA’s decision to suspend the season.”
Andy Larsen: Quick update: not a lot we can report right now. Some of it is because things are still being decided. Us 3 beat writers in OKC have been assured by the NBA, Jazz, & state of Utah that we’ll be taken care of. I do feel like we’re in good hands right now. Thanks for the support.