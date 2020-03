Will you be based in Portland or your hometown of Canton, Ohio, while the NBA season is suspended? CJ McCollum: I’m not even sure what the travel situation is like. We’re on standby. I don’t know practice schedules. I have no idea what is going on. But I will be [in Portland] for a little while. My great uncle actually just passed away, so I probably will have to go home for the funeral. Are you hopeful that this NBA season will resume? CJ McCollum: I think it will, but health and safety is and should be our main priority going forward