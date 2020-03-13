USA Today Sports

March 12, 2020 | 9:36 pm EDT
Will you be based in Portland or your hometown of Canton, Ohio, while the NBA season is suspended? CJ McCollum: I’m not even sure what the travel situation is like. We’re on standby. I don’t know practice schedules. I have no idea what is going on. But I will be [in Portland] for a little while. My great uncle actually just passed away, so I probably will have to go home for the funeral. Are you hopeful that this NBA season will resume? CJ McCollum: I think it will, but health and safety is and should be our main priority going forward.
via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been monitoring coronavirus and the darkness it’s casted over the world. News headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people. All heartbreaking and the opposite of God's kingdom. But for every fear-inducing headline, I see hope. I see doctors and nurses fighting the front lines in China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and more. I see people helping people in countries regardless of race or background. Talk less out of hate, more out of empathy. Lets talk about the man who made 16,000 meals for frontline workers. Lets appreciate the doctor who postponed his wedding and then tragically lost his life fighting the virus. He's a hero.Lets be inspired and demand justice for Meera Solanki who defended her Asian friend against an aggressive man in Birmingham only to be knocked unconscious. Lets follow suit and take action like Inner Mongolia who sent 2500 tons of potatoes to Wuhan. There are many examples of racism but also countless examples of hope – May Lee and her podcast, the Guardian Angels group, companies donating masks, all the bold frontline workers and more. Dont criticize unless youre willing to be a part of the solution. With my bball foundation in China, we’ve donated 1 million RMB to get medical equipment to Wuhan. I’ll also be donating an additional $150,000 towards fighting this virus. Let's all do our part to quarantine, wash our hands vigorously, wear a protective mask to avoid germs spreading and do our part to share facts and preventative measures. Stay together, fight on! Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good — Romans 12:9

via diamond83

March 12, 2020 | 8:30 pm EDT
March 12, 2020 | 8:14 pm EDT
March 12, 2020 | 6:29 pm EDT
In a video posted to the message board website Reddit, Gobert can be seen removing his arm sleeves after the Jazz’s 111-105 victory. He hands one of them to a child as he exits the court, then hands the other arm sleeve to another child as he heads into the tunnel. In a video posted to the message board website Reddit, Gobert can be seen removing his arm sleeves after the Jazz’s 111-105 victory. He hands one of them to a child as he exits the court, then hands the other arm sleeve to another child as he heads into the tunnel.
via Chris Thomas @ USA Today Sports

March 12, 2020 | 5:56 pm EDT

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

via TimBontemps

March 12, 2020 | 5:48 pm EDT
March 12, 2020 | 5:12 pm EDT
Chris Forsberg: Maine Red Claws, G-League affiliate of the Celtics, release a statement saying no players or fans were put at risk for coronavirus while Vincent Poirier and Carsen Edwards were on assignment in Maine last week.

via ChrisForsberg_

March 12, 2020 | 4:55 pm EDT
