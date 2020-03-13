Sarah K. Spencer: No Hawks players have exhibited any s…
Sarah K. Spencer: No Hawks players have exhibited any signs of coronavirus, as of now. The league has not asked the Hawks to self-quarantine or get tested for coronavirus, since they have not played the Jazz.
March 12, 2020 | 9:36 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA has informed franchises that “each team is encouraged” to conduct educational meeting by Monday for players/staff with physicians to discuss coronavirus situation — either in person (appropriate spacing) or remotely. Several teams had such meetings before suspended season.
Anthony Slater: Warriors players, coaches, staffers haven’t and, at this point, won’t receive COVID-19 testing unless they show symptoms. Just isn’t the capacity for it yet. Franchise is kind of in a freeze and isolation mode like rest of the league/country. More direction from NBA next week.
“This is my seventh year in the league now, but it’s simple. I am going to take this time to refocus, spend time with my loved ones, make sure that everybody is safe, and enjoy this time away from the game while understanding we will probably have to jump back in at some point,” McCollum told The Undefeated in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon.”
Will you be based in Portland or your hometown of Canton, Ohio, while the NBA season is suspended? CJ McCollum: I’m not even sure what the travel situation is like. We’re on standby. I don’t know practice schedules. I have no idea what is going on. But I will be [in Portland] for a little while. My great uncle actually just passed away, so I probably will have to go home for the funeral. Are you hopeful that this NBA season will resume? CJ McCollum: I think it will, but health and safety is and should be our main priority going forward.
March 12, 2020 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Adam Silver not ruling out restarting the season
Bill Oram: Adam Silver on TNT: “Even if we’re out for a month, if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season. It might mean the Finals take place in July or late. Just my feeling was it was way premature to suggest we had lost the season.”
Fred Katz: Adam Silver on if it’s possible that the NBA season doesn’t come back: “Of course it’s possible. I just don’t know more at this point.”
Melissa Rohlin: Adam Silver said on TNT that after learning of Gobert’s positive COVID-19 result that the league postponed the game and suspended the season. “This of course should not be a business decision,” he said.
Mike Fisher: In compliance w #NBA #CoronavirusPandemic decision, the @Dallas Mavericks and all clubs will cease team activities through at least Monday, March 16.
David Locke: I am home safely. I tested negative. Thanks for everyone who has reached out to me. Enormous thanks to all the members of the @Utah Jazz who went beyond their regular duties to keep us safe and get us home. Look forward to talking soon.
March 12, 2020 | 8:14 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Sources: Lakers players came away from conference call with GM Rob Pelinka, Coach Frank Vogel that NBA owners want to finish regular and postseason, even if goes to late June, July or August.
Brad Turner: Lakers players had conference call with GM Rob Pelinka, Coach Frank Vogel to update on NBA rules during shutdown for coronavirus: no group workouts, only 1-on-1 workout with assistant coach or strength coach. Players can put time in they want to workout. Another call Monday.
Jeff Goodman: Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder had multiple meetings with the players about the seriousness of Coronavirus, source told @Stadium. Also had a doctor come in and talk to the team separately.
Tim Reynolds: Charles Barkley announces that he is self-quarantining for 48 hours. He has been tested for COVID-19 and has not gotten results back. “I’m in limbo right now,” Barkley said on TNT just now.
Zach Lowe: E-sports, too: the NBA 2K League is expected to announce tonight that it is postponing the start of its season, which had been scheduled to begin on March 24. The league and 2K are working closely to see if it is possible to play games remotely, source says.
March 12, 2020 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: The NBA has notified its teams that all players are advised to stay in their home markets, remain home as much as possible and that teams are not allowed to hold group practices, meetings or workouts through at least March 16
Marc Stein: The NBA, league sources say, has also asked team doctors and athletic trainers to check in at least once a day with players on their health status and use a “one player, one coach, one basket” rule if multiple players are working out at the same time in team practice facilities
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed all 30 teams on policies effective immediately and through March 16, including: – All players must remain in market of team – Players remain home as long as possible – NO group workouts, practices – Team physicians/trainers speak to each player once a day
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker just announced that he’s asked the owners of all Illinois-based sport franchises to cancel or postpone live events through at least May 1. Added that all the owners agreed to comply.
An NBA player who on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus was seen five days earlier handing his game-worn arm sleeves to young fans at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a video posted to the message board website Reddit, Gobert can be seen removing his arm sleeves after the Jazz's 111-105 victory. He hands one of them to a child as he exits the court, then hands the other arm sleeve to another child as he heads into the tunnel.
Sarah Todd: I am very happy to be home. Really huge thanks to @SpencerJCox and the state of Utah for working with the @Utah Jazz to get me back to SLC. The support of everyone has been really wonderful. Now it’s time for a nap.
March 12, 2020 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
The NBA will go on a 30-day hiatus due to the coronavirus, league sources told Yahoo Sports following a call that included all NBA owners and commissioner Adam Silver.
The league likely won’t consider re-opening its doors to players, let alone fans, until a 14-day period following the last positive test, sources said. The 14-day period is the guideline for those quarantined from the time of diagnosis. The suggestion: No matter when it occurs in the league process, if a player tests positive, the league’s 14-day clock to return to business will reset.
Joe Cowley: Was told that Boylen has actually been very vocal in a leadership capacity in making sure the team and travelling party were kept updated with what was going on in leaving Orlando. Went beyond what was asked of a coach in a situation like this. If it matters …
Tim Bontemps: Really cool gesture by Kevin Love to donate $100k from the Kevin Love Fund to support the arena and Cavs support staff because of the suspension of the NBA due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Bontemps: Meanwhile, on the basketball side of things, both the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-American Game have been canceled. If Nike Hoop Summit hasn’t already, seems inevitable that will be, too. In addition to the NBA season being disrupted, draft process will be, too.
March 12, 2020 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Emmanuel Mudiay: Firstly, thanks to everyone for the positive words. Yesterday I got tested for the Covid-19 virus. By God’s grace it came out negative. Despite my teammates and I taking necessary precautions, it didn’t turn out as expected. To my guys @Donovan Mitchell @Rudy Gobert, God speed🙏🏾❤️
Jordan Clarkson: Thank you for all the love and prayers sent my way! I have been tested and i am good, wild 24 hrs glad i am healthy! Keeping my teammates @Donovan Mitchell & @Rudy Gobert in my heart as they get better going through this process! Love ✌🏽💜
Georges Niang: After a crazy 24 hours I am healthy, I am home safe, my tests came back negative! thank you all for the love and support! Let’s continue to make our environment safe with the knowledge that we have and keep supporting and sending love to our guys @Donovan Mitchell and @Rudy Gobert
Candace Buckner: Though under self-quarantine no #Wizards player has been tested for the novel coronavirus today, I’m told. Players, coaches and basketball ops staffers are to report flu-like symptoms to team doc immediately and per the team’s statement earlier today, then they will be tested
Rod Beard: I’m told that all #Pistons employees, including hourly and part-time staff who support game-day activities at Little Caesars Arena, will be paid during period that NBA games are suspended. This may not apply to employees who work for other companies in LCA.
The Jordan Brand Classic, Nike’s premier high-school all-American game, announced cancellations of both the boys’ and girls’ games, set to tipoff March 27. “As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are cancelling this year’s Jordan Brand Classic planned for March 27,” Jordan Brand said in a news release.
March 12, 2020 | 5:12 pm EDT Update
Chris Forsberg: Maine Red Claws, G-League affiliate of the Celtics, release a statement saying no players or fans were put at risk for coronavirus while Vincent Poirier and Carsen Edwards were on assignment in Maine last week.
Eric Woodyard: Courtney Kirkland has been tested for #coronavirus today, a source confirmed. He may have to wait up to 4 days to receive the results, but is isolating himself from family and others until he gets the results. Kirkland was one of the officials for Utah-Toronto game in SLC Monday.
Royce O’Neale: Appreciate all the love and support. I’m good and okay. Everybody make sure you stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏾 We here for you guy @Donovan Mitchell and @Rudy Gobert healthy recovery for you guys 🤙🏾🤙🏾
Harry Giles: Sorry all the Kings fan who came out last night to support and had to find out the news so close to game time! That appreciation never goes unnoticed. Just an unfortunate time and bigger issue that need to be handled. Hopefully this ends soon #SacramentoProud
Eric Woodyard: After the NBA suspended the season last night, Fiserv Forum workers in Milwaukee received an email saying:”If you were on the schedule for tomorrow’s game, you will be paid a guaranteed 3-hour minimum given this announcement is going out less than 24 hours before your call time.”
Adam Johnson: The NBA is continuing further discussions with @nbagleague teams before ultimately canceling the season according to a source. Some teams were against cancellation.
March 12, 2020 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
Tom Moore: #Sixers source: ‘Team is temporarily self-quarantining players, coaches and select support staff. … (They’re) organizing for #76ers players to get coronavirus testing as well as testing for support staff who came in close contact or exhibit symptoms.”
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city on Thursday, saying large venues like Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will likely be closed for months to try to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.