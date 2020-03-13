Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks had a team meeting this morning…
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks had a team meeting this morning. Goal was to give players opportunity to ask questions + keep them in the loop as best as possible entering the NBA’s 30-day hiatus. Teams are not allowed to practice for the next few days, but players can work out individually at facility.
March 13, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Mark Followill: Jalen Brunson had surgery today for the torn right labrum he suffered Feb 22. The Mavs announced no timetable for his return.
Brad Townsend: I’m told it’s far too soon to know whether Brunson will be able to return for the end of the season/playoffs, if they happen — mostly because no one knows when the restart time might happen. But today’s surgery did not eliminate the possibility.
Alex Lasry: As usual, we follow our leader. Everyone at Fiserv Forum is part of our family, so the Bucks organization will match Giannis’ contribution as we all try to get thru this…and we will together!
Businesses around the TD Garden say they expect the economic repercussions of the NBA and NHL season shutdowns to cost them hundreds of customers a night. “The difference in attendance on a game night is massive; we go from having maybe 20 people here all night to having 300 or 400,” said Stephanie Scione, manager of Sullivan’s Tap on Canal Street. “What do you do now? How do you get people through the door?”
Tony Costa, manager of The Fours Restaurant & Sports Bar, said that the number of customers he gets on a non-game night drops from 1,000 to around 100, which means he’s forced to call in only a fifth of his staff. “We go from 40 employees down to five or six when there’s no game,” Costa said. “You never want to talk about layoffs, but whatever happens happens.”
The economic impact of the coronvirus is becoming clear, especially with sporting events being canceled. The Avalanche and Nuggets’ seasons have been officially been suspended by their leagues. On game nights at Brooklyn’s restaurant near the Pepsi Center, the venue employs more than 50 people. On non-game nights, only four people work there.
March 13, 2020 | 4:02 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin is planning to donate $100,000 to help the workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
What will the Warriors’ ownership do to help the ushers, vendors, janitors and other Chase Center support staffers survive the loss of income during the current NBA shutdown? That’s an army of about 1,500 people, paid by the hour when they work, and most are suddenly out of work. The NBA has shut down for at least 30 days, and concerts at Chase are a no-go for at least two weeks, by San Francisco decree. “We will definitely do something, soon (to assist the workers),” Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob said Thursday, via email. “We have an idea, but (we) have to make sure we can do it.”
One Chase Center worker, Sylvia Lewis, said she would be receptive to doing out-of-venue work for the Warriors in order to maintain some cash flow. “If there’s a job that they want us to do from our home, if they want us to do mailers, or whatever needs to be done, I am definitely willing to do it, because I need to work,” said Lewis, a “team leader” who manages the staff at a food concession at Chase. “I cannot afford to lose my home.”
Rockets officials are working on a plan to address the income of hourly Toyota Center employees who will not be working while the NBA and other arena events are postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rockets CEO Tad Brown said Friday.
“We are putting those plans together right now,” Brown said. “As we always have in times of crises, we will take care of our part-time employees as well as all of our employees. We’re working internally to identify the best course going forward. But we are taking care of them.”
With the NBA suspending its season, Disney’s ESPN and AT&T’s TNT will be missing some of their most lucrative, highest-rated programming. Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Reserach has estimated that Disney will be losing about $481 million in ad revenue if the rest of the season and the playoffs are not played. For AT&T, the revenue effect is about $211 million.
Nathanson calculates that will translate into a drop in earnings of $306 million, 3% for Disney and $168 million in earnings before interest and taxes, or 2% for AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.
March 13, 2020 | 3:47 pm EDT Update
In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, the former Defensive Player of the Year intimated he doesn’t expect to be back out on the court anytime soon, despite how badly he would like to be. “The only way I think they allow the season to start back up,” Green said, “is if they come out with some stuff to say, ‘It’s not as bad as we thought,’ or if they find some kind of cure. Because otherwise, if they start the season back up and then somebody else catches it, then what? You can’t just quarantine a few guys for some days and then start it all back up. That s–t ain’t going to work.”
Los Angeles Lakers forward and former Phoenix Sun Jared Dudley believes the NBA will still get the 2019-20 campaign completed based on what he’s been hearing. “What I do know, and this is through stuff we’ve had — it’s on the table that the owners want to finish the regular season and [playoffs],” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Thursday. “I got confirmation that they have no problem going late into the summer to finish it up.”
That, however, would have the games interfere with the schedule of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But Dudley said he’s hearing that those are getting pushed back. “That’s the word I think the NBA is getting that they’re gonna postpone it till 2021,” he said.
Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund is self-quarantined in his basement in Apex after staying in the same Detroit hotel room as Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Forslund isn’t the only one. Team videographer Zack Brame, who stayed in one of three rooms the CDC identified for possible exposure after the Jazz moved out of the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac on Saturday and the Hurricanes moved in on Sunday. (The third room was not occupied by the team.)
One of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a metro school before the game, school officials confirmed Thursday. “There is a sense of panic about it,” Del City Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb said. “There are a lot of people are worried.” Utah Jazz All Star forward Donovan Mitchell visited Del City High School Tuesday for a shoot around, according to the superintendent.
“From the conversations we’ve had with state health officials, including the state epidemiologist the risk is zero,” Cobb said. “To be contagious you have to be symptomatic.”
March 13, 2020 | 3:42 pm EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo: It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽
Jason Anderson: The Kings announced: All team activities suspended through March 16; players will remain in the Sacramento area; no group workouts or practices; no Kings players have experienced symptoms of COVID-19; all players have been asked to stay home as much as possible through Monday.
Marc J. Spears: The Kings say their players will remain in the Sacramento area and will not participate in group workouts or practices. Currently, no Kings players have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and all players have been asked to stay home as much as possible through Monday.
“I think overall leadership is about having a direct derivative and I think he’s had a direct derivative from the start,” Smith said. “He understands the culture that we’re in. He understands the world that we live in from human rights to human pandemics. He’s always been ahead of the curve. We trust what he says because it’s always clear.” As for Kenny’s co-worker Charles Barkley — who’s currently self-quarantined over coronavirus fears — Smith says “he’s fine right now.”
Emiliano Carchia: Breaking News: FIBA Europe confirms suspension of EuroLeague and EuroCup Women, FIBA Europe Cup until the end of the club season
Marc Stein: The Mavericks announce that guard Jalen Brunson has undergone surgery on his right shoulder. No timetable for his recovery was immediately set
March 13, 2020 | 1:45 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA and players union are planning to enter agreement for a moratorium period during league hiatus from coronavirus situation, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It would freeze all business such as trades, signings, player/team options, 10-days.
Shams Charania: NBA and players union’s moratorium period is planned to be effective March 12 (yesterday) to April 10, then reassess. Players will be paid in full on next check on March 15.
In a correspondence to players addressing the uncertainty surrounding the NBA’s indefinite suspension of play, the National Basketball Players Association on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBA includes a clause called the Force Majeure Event that includes multiple dramatic scenarios — including epidemics — that the league could trigger in the event of a worst case scenario. Other instances that could trigger the clause include natural disasters and war. The next scheduled paycheck for players comes on Sunday and those will be fulfilled.
Nick Friedell: Warriors staffers have been told to work from home for at least the next two weeks. Warriors players can work out individually inside the team’s facility if they would like — but they are not required to do so.
Sergio Scariolo talked to El Transistor shortly after the NBA shut down all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Spanish NT head coach addressed the issue, stating that at this timeframe, the Olympic Games cannot take place as initially planned. “Everything is subject more to the general feeling than to the data, but on a personal level, it will be difficult to think about the Olympics being held… I see it as borderline impossible”, he mentioned.
March 13, 2020 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: The USA Basketball Board of Directors announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it has suspended all USA Basketball scheduled events until further notice and that it was cancelling the 2020 Nike Hoop Summit that was scheduled for April 10 in Portland.
Chris Haynes: In memo to teams, league prohibits group workouts from now to March 16 with a caveat: If multiple players are working out at a facility simultaneously, it’s required that players use parts of facility on individual basis (e.g., a “one player, one coach, one basket rule.”
Jon Johnson: Members of Sixers’ medical team have been making daily calls to players, staff to check how they’re feeling. No news on tests, results.
Jason Quick: Source at Trail Blazers says organization is formulating plan to pay their part-time arena employees for the 9 home games canceled by the NBA because of COVID-19. They will reassess the program in 30 days.
McCollum’s thoughts quickly turned to the livelihood of his fellow NBA players. “This is crazy,” he said on his podcast. “This really caught me off guard. I’m sweating, not because I’m nervous, because I take good care of myself, but I’m worried about a lot of players in the league who weren’t thinking about this ever happening. The fact that a big revenue stream is going to be taken away from a lot of players right now is a scary thought for some people that might not have prepared for disaster.”
Jeff Goodman: NCAA has suspended all recruiting on and off campus for all sports until at least April 15, source told @Stadium.
The NCAA on Thursday canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus, but before the governing body “dragged itself to this inevitable conclusion, one underlying truth was exposed over the past 48 hours: The relationship between the NCAA and its member conferences is barely functional and needs some significant repair once the world goes back to normal,” according to Dan Wolken of USA TODAY. Sources said that at a “time of crisis with big decisions needing to be made, the communication coming from the NCAA office was woefully lacking.” The sources were “highly critical of the NCAA for failing to deliver a clear picture over the past two days, which led to some eyebrow-raising decisions.”
ABC News: BREAKING: Los Angeles and San Diego unified school districts, the two largest in California, “will close, effective Monday, March 16, in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.” Jared Dudley: The right decision!
In particular, EuroLeague decided to temporarily suspend its competitions for the protection of the participants and fans. Moreover, Bertomeu informs the fans that there will not be any basketball games until at least April 11. Furthermore, he is stating that EuroLeague is committed on delivering an ending to the season. “Our games will be suspended until at least April 11, 2020 and we remain committed to deliver an ending to what has been an outstanding season so far.”
March 13, 2020 | 4:09 am EDT Update
No fine for Rudy Gobert
Chris Haynes: The NBA will not fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Adam Silver said that the NBA reached out to Rudy Gobert to develop a PSA to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Gobert tested positive for the virus, leading the NBA to suspend the league for at least 30 days.
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt and senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski certainly think so, as they talked about the Jazz and the entire league’s conundrum on Thursday. Van Pelt noted that there seems to a discord between Gobert and the rest of his teammates, following his nonchalant approach to the virus before his diagnosis. Wojnarowski, who broke the story on Wednesday, echoed the same sentiment. “That is an astute observation. The Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There’s a lot of work to do to repair relationships not just between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert. He certainly was apologetic today. They got great leadership in Utah. In that locker room, it’s going to be a test to get this team back on track,” Woj said.
An NBA player who on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus was seen five days earlier handing his game-worn arm sleeves to young fans at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the wake of that diagnosis, the NBA became the first pro sports organization in the U.S. to suspended play as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.
Insiders tell Page Six that — after learning on Wednesday that Gobert has the illness — staff at The Dominick Hotel in Soho were so perturbed about an apparent lack of concern on the part of the hotel management that some of them called their unions for help. The team was in town to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 4th and stayed at the hotel on March 2nd and 3rd.