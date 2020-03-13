USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks had a team meeting this morning…

March 13, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update

24 mins ago via Twitter

Businesses around the TD Garden say they expect the economic repercussions of the NBA and NHL season shutdowns to cost them hundreds of customers a night. “The difference in attendance on a game night is massive; we go from having maybe 20 people here all night to having 300 or 400,” said Stephanie Scione, manager of Sullivan’s Tap on Canal Street. “What do you do now? How do you get people through the door?”
24 mins ago via Stefan Geller @ Boston Herald

March 13, 2020 | 4:02 pm EDT Update
What will the Warriors’ ownership do to help the ushers, vendors, janitors and other Chase Center support staffers survive the loss of income during the current NBA shutdown? That’s an army of about 1,500 people, paid by the hour when they work, and most are suddenly out of work. The NBA has shut down for at least 30 days, and concerts at Chase are a no-go for at least two weeks, by San Francisco decree. “We will definitely do something, soon (to assist the workers),” Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob said Thursday, via email. “We have an idea, but (we) have to make sure we can do it.”
47 mins ago via Scott Ostler @ San Francisco Chronicle

One Chase Center worker, Sylvia Lewis, said she would be receptive to doing out-of-venue work for the Warriors in order to maintain some cash flow. “If there’s a job that they want us to do from our home, if they want us to do mailers, or whatever needs to be done, I am definitely willing to do it, because I need to work,” said Lewis, a “team leader” who manages the staff at a food concession at Chase. “I cannot afford to lose my home.”
47 mins ago via Scott Ostler @ San Francisco Chronicle

March 13, 2020 | 3:47 pm EDT Update
In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, the former Defensive Player of the Year intimated he doesn’t expect to be back out on the court anytime soon, despite how badly he would like to be. “The only way I think they allow the season to start back up,” Green said, “is if they come out with some stuff to say, ‘It’s not as bad as we thought,’ or if they find some kind of cure. Because otherwise, if they start the season back up and then somebody else catches it, then what? You can’t just quarantine a few guys for some days and then start it all back up. That s–t ain’t going to work.”
1 hour ago via Brian Witt @ NBC Sports

Storyline: Coronavirus
1 hour ago via Arizona's Sports Page

March 13, 2020 | 3:42 pm EDT Update
Famuos NBA expert Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on the impact of coronavirus to the NBA season. “There are all kinds of speculations. I think it’s overly optimistic, but some think it’ll be out for two or three weeks and they’ll resume playing. Others have said they’re off for the next 30 days and after 30 days you’ll start the playoffs,” analyst told. “We don’t know. This could be much longer than we think. We’re just kind of at the beginning of it,” Broussard summed up.
1 hour ago via TalkBasket

Storyline: Coronavirus
“I think overall leadership is about having a direct derivative and I think he’s had a direct derivative from the start,” Smith said. “He understands the culture that we’re in. He understands the world that we live in from human rights to human pandemics. He’s always been ahead of the curve. We trust what he says because it’s always clear.” As for Kenny’s co-worker Charles Barkley — who’s currently self-quarantined over coronavirus fears — Smith says “he’s fine right now.”
1 hour ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

During an appearance earlier this week on the “Knicks Fan TV” podcast, in which he said Dolan is “scared” of him, Oakley was asked if he thought Van Gundy would be a good selection as the next Knicks head coach. “With these guys, a Jeff-type coach?,’’ Oakley said. “If I know Jeff correctly — and I played for him and know how he coached — I think it would be tough to come back and coach young guys. What he believes in for his offense and defense in this day and age, it’s totally different.’’
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Oakley doesn’t think Van Gundy would have the patience for the millennial NBAer. “You can make three, four turnovers and miss four free throws in the first few minutes and take bad shots,’’ Oakley said. “You look at these teams. Out of 80 shots, 30 shots are bad. “Basketball has changed. You’re not getting the 1990s back. The game has a totally different atmosphere. You got to build a team with leadership and players willing to sacrifice. These kids don’t care about basketball. All they care about is getting the check, playing video games and the social media.”
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

March 13, 2020 | 1:45 pm EDT Update
In a correspondence to players addressing the uncertainty surrounding the NBA’s indefinite suspension of play, the National Basketball Players Association on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBA includes a clause called the Force Majeure Event that includes multiple dramatic scenarios — including epidemics — that the league could trigger in the event of a worst case scenario. Other instances that could trigger the clause include natural disasters and war. The next scheduled paycheck for players comes on Sunday and those will be fulfilled.
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Sergio Scariolo talked to El Transistor shortly after the NBA shut down all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Spanish NT head coach addressed the issue, stating that at this timeframe, the Olympic Games cannot take place as initially planned. “Everything is subject more to the general feeling than to the data, but on a personal level, it will be difficult to think about the Olympics being held… I see it as borderline impossible”, he mentioned.
3 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

March 13, 2020 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
McCollum’s thoughts quickly turned to the livelihood of his fellow NBA players. “This is crazy,” he said on his podcast. “This really caught me off guard. I’m sweating, not because I’m nervous, because I take good care of myself, but I’m worried about a lot of players in the league who weren’t thinking about this ever happening. The fact that a big revenue stream is going to be taken away from a lot of players right now is a scary thought for some people that might not have prepared for disaster.”
3 hours ago via Jamie Goldberg @ Oregonian

The NCAA on Thursday canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus, but before the governing body “dragged itself to this inevitable conclusion, one underlying truth was exposed over the past 48 hours: The relationship between the NCAA and its member conferences is barely functional and needs some significant repair once the world goes back to normal,” according to Dan Wolken of USA TODAY. Sources said that at a “time of crisis with big decisions needing to be made, the communication coming from the NCAA office was woefully lacking.” The sources were “highly critical of the NCAA for failing to deliver a clear picture over the past two days, which led to some eyebrow-raising decisions.”
3 hours ago via Sports Business Daily

In particular, EuroLeague decided to temporarily suspend its competitions for the protection of the participants and fans. Moreover, Bertomeu informs the fans that there will not be any basketball games until at least April 11. Furthermore, he is stating that EuroLeague is committed on delivering an ending to the season. “Our games will be suspended until at least April 11, 2020 and we remain committed to deliver an ending to what has been an outstanding season so far.”
3 hours ago via TalkBasket

Storyline: Coronavirus
March 13, 2020 | 4:09 am EDT Update
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt and senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski certainly think so, as they talked about the Jazz and the entire league’s conundrum on Thursday. Van Pelt noted that there seems to a discord between Gobert and the rest of his teammates, following his nonchalant approach to the virus before his diagnosis. Wojnarowski, who broke the story on Wednesday, echoed the same sentiment. “That is an astute observation. The Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There’s a lot of work to do to repair relationships not just between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert. He certainly was apologetic today. They got great leadership in Utah. In that locker room, it’s going to be a test to get this team back on track,” Woj said.
13 hours ago via Clutch Points

An NBA player who on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus was seen five days earlier handing his game-worn arm sleeves to young fans at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the wake of that diagnosis, the NBA became the first pro sports organization in the U.S. to suspended play as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.
13 hours ago via Chris Thomas @ Detroit Free Press

Storyline: Coronavirus
