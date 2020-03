During a discussion with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 in New York, Iman Shumpert recalled a jaw-dropping Kobe Bryant fourth-quarter takeover at the height of Linsanity. Shumpert said that he felt he had played an amazing game while guarding Bryant, and while on the floor in the middle of the game, he kept thinking of all the stories he was going to tell about his performance. When the fourth quarter started, though, Bryant had a warning for Shumpert. (Warning: video contains some profanity.) Iman Shumpert: “I guarded Kobe in the Garden. I can’t remember how much he had, but I know I had multiple steals against him, to where in the game, in my head, all I’m thinking of is when I’m having this conversation with my brother after the game, how I’m going to tell him how I stole a ball from Kobe. How I stripped Kobe before he was going to take a shot, how I drove by Kobe and got a dunk. Like I’m thinking about all these things in my head, I’m so geeked.