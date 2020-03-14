John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end li…
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this…..But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
March 14, 2020 | 5:40 pm EDT Update
With the aim of helping Barclays Center staff get through this difficult time, we commit to provide relief to hourly employees for the paychecks they would have earned if Brooklyn Nets regular season games and non-Nets events at Barclays Center were to continue as originally scheduled. The plan will cover the period from now until the end of May unless the events are rescheduled before that. We will work closely and expeditiously with our partners, including service contractors, event promoters and unions to implement this plan.
The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said Friday that he has played his last game for the Ducks, even if he is granted another year of eligibility. Asked directly if he’d come back for a fifth year if given the opportunity to do so, the Pac-12 player of the year said it’s his time to go. “As much as I love Coach and being an Oregon Duck,” Pritchard said. “It’s time to go,” coach Dana Altman said.
Darius Bazley enlisted the help of Thunder teammates Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a dance video on TikTok. Bazley and Gilgeous-Alexander started off by dancing with Paul making a brief cameo at the end.
The NBA season is suspended. But that doesn’t mean Steph Curry is ready to pack it in. The Golden State Warriors guard and his wife, Ayeesha Curry, are teaming up with a food bank to provide more than 1 million meals to students in Oakland who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns.
“We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can,” Steph said in the video.
March 14, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Maddie Lee: The Jazz announce that in addition to donating money to Vivint Smart Home Arena employees, families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah, and the French health care system, Rudy Gobert has pledged $100,000 of COVID-19 related social services relief to OKC.
Eric Woodyard: NBA referee Courtney Kirkland’s #coronavirus results came back negative and doctors cleared him to leave Sacramento, a source confirms. Kirkland had been there since the N.O. game was postponed. He is also cleared to resume all activities with no restrictions.
March 14, 2020 | 3:56 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell thanked fans for the support he’s received since testing positive for coronavirus and said he is feeling “fine.” The Utah Jazz guard added that he remains quarantined on the orders of health officials in a video message released by the NBA on Saturday. “Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” the 23-year-old Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the authorities. I was told to stay in isolation, so, solo in here, playing videogames all day. Can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of the best fans in the world. Really miss playing in front of you guys and I’ll see you guys soon.”
Jeff Zillgitt: Good news from the Raptors. Final coronavirus covid-19 test was negative. No one tested positive. pic.twitter.com/HbpmtMUatS
The Celtics and TD Garden released separate statements indicating Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were “unlikely’’ to have the coronavirus when they played in Boston on March 6. That revelation hit the Knicks’ world in a positive way. If Gobert didn’t have the coronavirus on March 6, then they also weren’t contagious when they played the Knicks on March 4 at the Garden. The Knicks and Celtics are still being advised by the NBA to “self-quarantine,’’ according to league sources. The Knicks flew back to New York from Atlanta late Thursday afternoon with all their players asymptomatic and not eligible to be tested under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and New York Department of Health websites by which the franchise is abiding.
“TD Garden and Boston Celtics have talked with health officials who assured us that based on the affected players’ health statuses, it is highly unlikely that anyone from the Celtics team came into contact with them while they were contagious,” the arena said in a statement. “Furthermore, the risk is low for guests, players and associates who were at the Celtics game on Friday, March 6 and events thereafter.”
FanSided: Serge Ibaka built a gym at home to stay in shape during self quarantine. (via @sergeibaka)
P.I.T.: Due to the Declaration of National Emergency, Declaration of Emergency in the State of Virginia, Declaration of Local Emergency in Portsmouth, VA and in an effort to prevent the spread the Corona Virus (COVID-19) through social distancing, the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has been cancelled for 2020. Mike Morris PIT Vice Chairman
March 14, 2020 | 12:33 pm EDT Update
Barack Obama: A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.
But on Wednesday when he got off work, Masri, a physician at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, canceled his trip. About an hour later, the NBA announced it was suspending play indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Masri, a Pelicans season ticket holder who has two seats in section 124, was disappointed that the NBA was halting play just as the playoff race was heating up but understood why the league was taking such drastic steps. “I’m kind of on the front lines of all this on the coronavirus,” Masri said. “I’ve been telling other people, for someone like me to say we should hold off on sports, being such a huge sports guy says a lot.”
In Italy, doctors are so inundated with coronavirus cases, they are forced to choose who to help, according to The New York Times. Doctors there are prioritizing younger patients without preexisting conditions. “We have a finite amount of resources,” Masri said. “On just a routine basis, on a normal flu season, we have several days where the hospital is at capacity.”
In Spain, Real Madrid forward Trey Thompkins, who played in college at Georgia, confirmed via Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus, thanking those who sent well wishes and saying he is “feeling great and just waiting for this virus to pass at this point.” Real Madrid is one of 18 teams in the EuroLeague.
Reports of players in Italy flying back to the United States came in bunches on Friday morning. Emiliano Carchia, who runs the Sportando website that covers European basketball, reported the departures of Jaylen Barford, William Buford, Liam Farley, Davon Jefferson and James White from Virtus Roma in Rome. Numerous other Americans in Italy — Travis Diener, Ethan Happ and Terran Petteway among them — also received permission from their clubs to return to the States. Barford told The Athletic that people in the airport were “pretty calm” as he made his flight back to the U.S. The former St. John’s star said he might return to Italy if play resumes after the delay.
March 14, 2020 | 11:47 am EDT Update
The NBA did not receive special treatment for the Utah Jazz when it came to coronavirus testing in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, an Oklahoma State Department of Health official told USA TODAY Sports. Oklahoma officials were prepared with test kits, and 58 people from the Jazz or with connections to the Jazz were tested because it was a “public health decision” based on direct contact with the initial player — Rudy Gobert — who had tested positive, OKDH spokesperson Jamie Dukes said Friday.
Rishi Desai is the chief medical officer and pediatric infectious disease physician for Osmosis, a digital platform for learning medicine and the health sciences. He also used to work for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an epidemic intelligence service officer investigating disease outbreaks. He understands Oklahoma’s decision to test who it did. He called athletes, team personnel and traveling reporters “super spreaders,” people who are often in direct contact with several other people especially in arenas with thousands of people. “The average person is not exposing as many other people as a super spreader,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “Whenever there’s an outbreak and you know you have these potential super spreaders who have the potential to be around a lot of people, you want to really get on top of that situation.”
Jones said there isn’t mandated testing for the players. There are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona. “If you look at it, like anything, you also run the risk of false negatives,” Jones said. “You definitely don’t want someone believing that they’re in the clear and not be in the clear. So for us, that’s why we’ve given our guys three or four days away to kind of settle and as we come back, if situation presents themselves where guys need to be tested, they’ll be tested.”
Jones said the Suns players aren’t nervous over the situation despite Gobert and Mitchell testing positive for the virus. “They’ve all understood what the risks are,” Jones said. “Our player population is a group that’s resilient as far as this illness. It’s something that like anything when it comes to health that you think about, but the more you learn, the more you process, the better you feel about the measures that we’ve taken as an organization. The measures that they’ve taken personally to protect themselves and their health. Our guys are good.”
Kareem-Abdul Jabbar: Again, the blame lies with the federal government’s head-in-the-sand policies built on incompetence, fear of losing voters, and lack of a basic understanding of science and math. The early CDC tests were flawed and they could have used the same tests other countries were using but they didn’t because it would have meant changing bureaucratic procedures. Hospitals and laboratories also could have manufactured their own tests, but the feds blocked those efforts with more red tape. While other countries were charging to get ahead of the virus, we were arrogantly lagging behind while patting ourselves on the back with Trump’s false claim that “[the number of infected is] going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.” So, thank you NBA, NCAA, NHL, MLB and all the other organizations who have put public welfare above their own monetary gain. I never thought I’d see the day when Big Business acted more patriotic and selfless than a presidential administration.
Shaquille O’Neal reacted to the latest news on the coronavirus crisis in the NBA. Even though the situation is serious enough, the Lakers’ legend is hopeful. “What I know about this country, is that everybody is a competitor. Even though it’s bad, I’m always hopeful. I know for a fact there’s a young guy right now trying to figure it out. Hopefully in 30 days he come up with something and make this thing over,” Shaq said.
Basketball is back in Japan. The Japanese league has resumed play after a 4-week suspension. Four games were played with no fans on Saturday, while the Kawasaki-Levanga game was cancelled as a precautionary measure after three players — Marc Trasolini, Kennedy Meeks and Sean Ichioka — were diagnosed with having a fever.
During a discussion with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 in New York, Iman Shumpert recalled a jaw-dropping Kobe Bryant fourth-quarter takeover at the height of Linsanity. Shumpert said that he felt he had played an amazing game while guarding Bryant, and while on the floor in the middle of the game, he kept thinking of all the stories he was going to tell about his performance. When the fourth quarter started, though, Bryant had a warning for Shumpert. (Warning: video contains some profanity.) Iman Shumpert: “I guarded Kobe in the Garden. I can’t remember how much he had, but I know I had multiple steals against him, to where in the game, in my head, all I’m thinking of is when I’m having this conversation with my brother after the game, how I’m going to tell him how I stole a ball from Kobe. How I stripped Kobe before he was going to take a shot, how I drove by Kobe and got a dunk. Like I’m thinking about all these things in my head, I’m so geeked.
Iman Shumpert: “…. The fourth quarter starts, and Kobe said ‘you had a great game.’ He said ‘you had a great game young fella.’ I swear I looked at the clock like…. I’m looking like ‘there’s 12 minutes , what are you talking about?’ What was that, you know what I’m saying? You ain’t said nothing the whole game. I’ve been talking , I done stole the ball, I’m hyped as hell, it’s Kobe Bryant. He ain’t said not one word to me. ‘Great game young fella.’ The man come down, you remember, he came shot fake, shot fake, threw it off the glass, caught it, threw it to the corner. I’m like ‘bro, what you on? Like, bro, you been regular all game!’”
March 14, 2020 | 9:23 am EDT Update
Raptors test negative
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors announce that all the members of their travelling party (players, coaches, staff) who were tested for COVID-19 and have received results are currently negative. They’re still waiting on the results of one test. Those that were self-isolating will continue to do so.
Shams Charania: Toronto’s Serge Ibaka has tested negative for coronavirus, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Ibaka defended Rudy Gobert throughout Jazz-Raptors game Monday, leading to testing of Toronto players Wednesday night.
DeMar DeRozan unhappy in San Antonio
In a recent episode of ESPN San Antonio’s “The Blitz”, Young expressed that DeRozan could possibly be leaving the Spurs this summer. “I don’t have to sugarcoat anything. DeMar DeRozan is not happy in San Antonio,” Jabari Young said. “The offense is not running smoothly as one should think with a guy like him in the lineup. There are problems. They’re not winning. They don’t look like they enjoy playing with each other. The roster just doesn’t fit”
Matthew Tynan: DeMar DeRozan calls out news of him planning on opting out untrue. Not that it will or won’t happen, just not the case right now. “I said that? So it’s a rumor? Did my Mama say that?”
Just two players—Gobert and Donovan Mitchell—tested positive for coronavirus. Gobert, who only reported symptoms when Utah arrived in Oklahoma City, sources told SI.com, and Mitchell are close, All-Stars who have been teammates since 2018. Oklahoma state health officials acted swiftly after learning of the positive test, the first in Oklahoma City. State officials ordered the testing of all members of the Jazz traveling party, sources say, in an effort to back trace the movements of anyone who tests positive to determine where the infection may have spread.
Gobert publicly apologized for his “careless” behavior in the days before his diagnosis, which included touching the digital recorders of reporters who had placed them in front of Gobert after an interview and reportedly making light of the issue inside the locker room. Mitchell is “extremely frustrated” with Gobert, league sources told SI.com. In an Instagram post, Mitchell said of coronavirus “hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”
All teams have been ordered not to practice, according to an industry source. According to the source, the NBA has recommended “quarantine … only for those individuals who exhibit symptoms of the virus and/or have been in a certain level of close or consistent contact with a person infected with COVID-19.”
Marcus Smart: Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective- I can’t get fined more $ for a while! Doing well. Layin low. Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!
Both McCollum and Anthony first discussed how much money the league was going to lose if all the NBA games were to still be played, but without fans. And then… The big news bomb dropped at the 20:30 mark of the podcast. McCollum broke the news to Melo. LISTEN HERE “This is crazy. This really caught me off guard,” CJ McCollum said. The two discussed the financial ramifications. Nobody knew this was going to happen and as athletes we never think it can happen to us. So we are always like — oaky we’re good, okay I got this money, I got that money. It’s not until you hit a crisis when you really understand how much money you have and what you have in the bank and what you don’t have in the bank…. It’s going to get bad. It’s going to get really, really bad. — Trail Blazers veteran Carmelo Anthony on his initial thoughts of the suspended season news
Milwaukee Bucks: A big All-Star assist by @khris22m who has just announced he will match @Giannis_an34 $100,000 donation to impacted Fiserv Forum workers. As promised earlier today, the Bucks organization will match player donations to part-time arena workers.
Ewing, who currently is the head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball program, is not the right guy either, according to Oakley. “I don’t deal with Patrick,” Oakley said. “He was one of the most difficult guys I’ve played with. I played with Patrick 10 years. He should know me. I should know him. It was a hard 10 years because he’s not easy to play with. High maintenance.” Oakley doesn’t see anything changing in New York any time soon either. “It’s going to take years,” said Oakley. “It’s like driving from New York to Texas. It’s a long road.”
One of the men convicted in the 1993 shooting death of Michael Jordan’s father is up for parole … despite being sentenced to life in prison. MJ’s dad James Jordan Sr. was shot to death in July 1993 while sleeping in his car at a rest stop in North Carolina. His body was dumped off a bridge in South Carolina and recovered 11 days later.
