March 14, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT
The Dallas Mavericks have been a part of the North Texas community for 40 years and are committed to supporting local vendors, businesses and non-profits. In light of the current situation, the organization announced today that it will provide full reimbursement to employees for breakfast or lunch purchases made from independent local establishments in the region.
The reimbursement plan will be offered to employees of both the Dallas Mavericks and Mark Cuban Companies. It will include purchases made from all small, local and independent establishments. While employees are strongly encouraged to take part in the program, they are asked to not go out should they be feeling any symptoms of illness. Takeout or delivery will gladly be reimbursed as well.
March 14, 2020 | 8:11 pm EDT

Christian Wood positive for coronavirus

Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.
Using figures from the most recent Forbes report, Navigate Research estimated the Timberwolves could lose $7.2 million in gate revenue if they couldn’t finish the regular season, and the Wild $8.5 million or more because of a potential playoff run. The Twins could lose $2.4 million, Navigate estimated, if the games during the two-week delay to the start of the season are not made up.
March 14, 2020 | 8:06 pm EDT
Mitchell wasn’t the only teammate of Gobert’s frustrated in the immediate wake of his diagnosis, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. But Gobert’s Instagram post has messages of support from many of his teammates, including Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay and Royce O’Neale. Georges Niang is among others who wrote a tweet expressing well wishes to Mitchell and Gobert.
On Friday night, Mitchell was involved in a video game stream on Twitch with teammate and friend Royce O’Neale. At one point, O’Neale was asked about the status of Mitchell and Gobert’s relationship, to which O’Neale replied, “Ask Donovan.” Mitchell largely stayed silent throughout the stream, laughing here and there. But when a clip of the “Ask Donovan” line started circulating on social media, O’Neale and Mitchell laughed at the drama and downplayed the “beef” on the stream. Someone associated with O’Neale and Mitchell asked the fan who posted the clip to take it down, and the fan complied.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has caught a lot of flack in recent days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green, however, doesn’t think that’s very fair. “I don’t think he should be blamed or bashed as much as he is,” Green said in a FaceTime with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Saturday. “I mean, it could have happened to anybody.”
Even if Gobert hadn’t have caught the coronavirus, somebody else would have. “This was going to happen regardless of whether it was going to happen to him or somebody else,” Green said, via Bleacher Report. “Somebody in the NBA was going to catch the virus and give us a wakeup call. I think it was needed. It was necessary for us — not just for the basketball world — but for the rest of the world to take it seriously … But this wouldn’t have happened if Rudy [hadn’t] caught it. So I’m glad that things happened the way he did.”
March 14, 2020 | 6:41 pm EDT
In an aggressive attempt to promote its June 27 outdoor festival at Flushing Meadows, the Big3 — a three-on-three professional basketball league — appeared to brand Dolan as having racial animus in a full-page ad that ran in Friday’s Post. The Big3 advertisement contains, at the top, a quote from Dolan’s chief antagonist, Charles Oakley, stating, “It’s a plantation over there.’’
March 14, 2020 | 5:40 pm EDT
With the aim of helping Barclays Center staff get through this difficult time, we commit to provide relief to hourly employees for the paychecks they would have earned if Brooklyn Nets regular season games and non-Nets events at Barclays Center were to continue as originally scheduled. The plan will cover the period from now until the end of May unless the events are rescheduled before that. We will work closely and expeditiously with our partners, including service contractors, event promoters and unions to implement this plan.
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said Friday that he has played his last game for the Ducks, even if he is granted another year of eligibility. Asked directly if he’d come back for a fifth year if given the opportunity to do so, the Pac-12 player of the year said it’s his time to go. “As much as I love Coach and being an Oregon Duck,” Pritchard said. “It’s time to go,” coach Dana Altman said.
Darius Bazley enlisted the help of Thunder teammates Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a dance video on TikTok. Bazley and Gilgeous-Alexander started off by dancing with Paul making a brief cameo at the end.

March 14, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT
March 14, 2020 | 3:56 pm EDT
Donovan Mitchell thanked fans for the support he’s received since testing positive for coronavirus and said he is feeling “fine.” The Utah Jazz guard added that he remains quarantined on the orders of health officials in a video message released by the NBA on Saturday. “Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” the 23-year-old Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the authorities. I was told to stay in isolation, so, solo in here, playing videogames all day. Can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of the best fans in the world. Really miss playing in front of you guys and I’ll see you guys soon.”
The Celtics and TD Garden released separate statements indicating Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were “unlikely’’ to have the coronavirus when they played in Boston on March 6. That revelation hit the Knicks’ world in a positive way. If Gobert didn’t have the coronavirus on March 6, then they also weren’t contagious when they played the Knicks on March 4 at the Garden. The Knicks and Celtics are still being advised by the NBA to “self-quarantine,’’ according to league sources. The Knicks flew back to New York from Atlanta late Thursday afternoon with all their players asymptomatic and not eligible to be tested under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and New York Department of Health websites by which the franchise is abiding.
March 14, 2020 | 12:33 pm EDT
But on Wednesday when he got off work, Masri, a physician at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, canceled his trip. About an hour later, the NBA announced it was suspending play indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Masri, a Pelicans season ticket holder who has two seats in section 124, was disappointed that the NBA was halting play just as the playoff race was heating up but understood why the league was taking such drastic steps. “I’m kind of on the front lines of all this on the coronavirus,” Masri said. “I’ve been telling other people, for someone like me to say we should hold off on sports, being such a huge sports guy says a lot.”
Reports of players in Italy flying back to the United States came in bunches on Friday morning. Emiliano Carchia, who runs the Sportando website that covers European basketball, reported the departures of Jaylen Barford, William Buford, Liam Farley, Davon Jefferson and James White from Virtus Roma in Rome. Numerous other Americans in Italy — Travis Diener, Ethan Happ and Terran Petteway among them — also received permission from their clubs to return to the States. Barford told The Athletic that people in the airport were “pretty calm” as he made his flight back to the U.S. The former St. John’s star said he might return to Italy if play resumes after the delay.
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this…..But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
