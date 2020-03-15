FOCO is introducing a brand-new, collectable bobblehead…
March 14, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: AP confirms that Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for COVID-19. Source tells AP that Wood is feeling fine.
Chris Mannix: Pistons forward Christian Wood reported flu-like symptoms the morning of Detroit’s game against Philadelphia on Wednesday, league sources told @SInow. Wood played, but when the Gobert news broke Wood was tested immediately upon the team’s return to Detroit.
The Dallas Mavericks have been a part of the North Texas community for 40 years and are committed to supporting local vendors, businesses and non-profits. In light of the current situation, the organization announced today that it will provide full reimbursement to employees for breakfast or lunch purchases made from independent local establishments in the region.
The reimbursement plan will be offered to employees of both the Dallas Mavericks and Mark Cuban Companies. It will include purchases made from all small, local and independent establishments. While employees are strongly encouraged to take part in the program, they are asked to not go out should they be feeling any symptoms of illness. Takeout or delivery will gladly be reimbursed as well.
March 14, 2020 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Christian Wood positive for coronavirus
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.
Shams Charania: This marks the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA — and the first franchise besides Gobert’s and Donovan Mitchell’s in Utah. Wood has has a career season and is in line for a strong free-agent contract.
Andy Larsen: Quote from Jazz spokesman: “We are very much aware of the difficulties faced by our hourly employees due to the postponement of events. In addition to Rudy Gobert’s generous contribution, we are committed to an employee assistance effort which will be shared with them.”
Using figures from the most recent Forbes report, Navigate Research estimated the Timberwolves could lose $7.2 million in gate revenue if they couldn’t finish the regular season, and the Wild $8.5 million or more because of a potential playoff run. The Twins could lose $2.4 million, Navigate estimated, if the games during the two-week delay to the start of the season are not made up.
March 14, 2020 | 8:06 pm EDT Update
Obi Toppin expected to enter draft
Dayton’s Obi Toppin, who is among the leading contenders for national player of the year honors in college basketball, is expected to the enter the NBA Draft, sources said. “He will turn pro,” one source said. “I know many NBA scouts are high on him.”
A Salt Lake Tribune source familiar with Donovan Mitchell’s thinking has confirmed reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated that Mitchell, after testing positive himself, was “frustrated” with Gobert for his actions before his positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Mitchell wasn’t the only teammate of Gobert’s frustrated in the immediate wake of his diagnosis, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. But Gobert’s Instagram post has messages of support from many of his teammates, including Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay and Royce O’Neale. Georges Niang is among others who wrote a tweet expressing well wishes to Mitchell and Gobert.
On Friday night, Mitchell was involved in a video game stream on Twitch with teammate and friend Royce O’Neale. At one point, O’Neale was asked about the status of Mitchell and Gobert’s relationship, to which O’Neale replied, “Ask Donovan.” Mitchell largely stayed silent throughout the stream, laughing here and there. But when a clip of the “Ask Donovan” line started circulating on social media, O’Neale and Mitchell laughed at the drama and downplayed the “beef” on the stream. Someone associated with O’Neale and Mitchell asked the fan who posted the clip to take it down, and the fan complied.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has caught a lot of flack in recent days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green, however, doesn’t think that’s very fair. “I don’t think he should be blamed or bashed as much as he is,” Green said in a FaceTime with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Saturday. “I mean, it could have happened to anybody.”
Even if Gobert hadn’t have caught the coronavirus, somebody else would have. “This was going to happen regardless of whether it was going to happen to him or somebody else,” Green said, via Bleacher Report. “Somebody in the NBA was going to catch the virus and give us a wakeup call. I think it was needed. It was necessary for us — not just for the basketball world — but for the rest of the world to take it seriously … But this wouldn’t have happened if Rudy [hadn’t] caught it. So I’m glad that things happened the way he did.”
March 14, 2020 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: The NBPA has not had discussions on potential adjustments and stated they do not expect to until further scheduling decisions are made, per memo. Many factors still in play.
Ohm Youngmisuk: A coalition of LA pro sports teams — Lakers, Clippers, Kings — and Staples Center have joined together to provide financial support to pay 2,800 hourly event employees while the NBA and NHL remaining regular season games are halted at Staples Center.
March 14, 2020 | 5:40 pm EDT Update
With the aim of helping Barclays Center staff get through this difficult time, we commit to provide relief to hourly employees for the paychecks they would have earned if Brooklyn Nets regular season games and non-Nets events at Barclays Center were to continue as originally scheduled. The plan will cover the period from now until the end of May unless the events are rescheduled before that. We will work closely and expeditiously with our partners, including service contractors, event promoters and unions to implement this plan.
The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said Friday that he has played his last game for the Ducks, even if he is granted another year of eligibility. Asked directly if he’d come back for a fifth year if given the opportunity to do so, the Pac-12 player of the year said it’s his time to go. “As much as I love Coach and being an Oregon Duck,” Pritchard said. “It’s time to go,” coach Dana Altman said.
Darius Bazley enlisted the help of Thunder teammates Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a dance video on TikTok. Bazley and Gilgeous-Alexander started off by dancing with Paul making a brief cameo at the end.
The NBA season is suspended. But that doesn’t mean Steph Curry is ready to pack it in. The Golden State Warriors guard and his wife, Ayeesha Curry, are teaming up with a food bank to provide more than 1 million meals to students in Oakland who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns.
“We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can,” Steph said in the video.
March 14, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Maddie Lee: The Jazz announce that in addition to donating money to Vivint Smart Home Arena employees, families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah, and the French health care system, Rudy Gobert has pledged $100,000 of COVID-19 related social services relief to OKC.
Eric Woodyard: NBA referee Courtney Kirkland’s #coronavirus results came back negative and doctors cleared him to leave Sacramento, a source confirms. Kirkland had been there since the N.O. game was postponed. He is also cleared to resume all activities with no restrictions.
March 14, 2020 | 3:56 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell thanked fans for the support he’s received since testing positive for coronavirus and said he is feeling “fine.” The Utah Jazz guard added that he remains quarantined on the orders of health officials in a video message released by the NBA on Saturday. “Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” the 23-year-old Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the authorities. I was told to stay in isolation, so, solo in here, playing videogames all day. Can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of the best fans in the world. Really miss playing in front of you guys and I’ll see you guys soon.”
Jeff Zillgitt: Good news from the Raptors. Final coronavirus covid-19 test was negative. No one tested positive. pic.twitter.com/HbpmtMUatS
The Celtics and TD Garden released separate statements indicating Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were “unlikely’’ to have the coronavirus when they played in Boston on March 6. That revelation hit the Knicks’ world in a positive way. If Gobert didn’t have the coronavirus on March 6, then they also weren’t contagious when they played the Knicks on March 4 at the Garden. The Knicks and Celtics are still being advised by the NBA to “self-quarantine,’’ according to league sources. The Knicks flew back to New York from Atlanta late Thursday afternoon with all their players asymptomatic and not eligible to be tested under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and New York Department of Health websites by which the franchise is abiding.
“TD Garden and Boston Celtics have talked with health officials who assured us that based on the affected players’ health statuses, it is highly unlikely that anyone from the Celtics team came into contact with them while they were contagious,” the arena said in a statement. “Furthermore, the risk is low for guests, players and associates who were at the Celtics game on Friday, March 6 and events thereafter.”
FanSided: Serge Ibaka built a gym at home to stay in shape during self quarantine. (via @sergeibaka)
P.I.T.: Due to the Declaration of National Emergency, Declaration of Emergency in the State of Virginia, Declaration of Local Emergency in Portsmouth, VA and in an effort to prevent the spread the Corona Virus (COVID-19) through social distancing, the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has been cancelled for 2020. Mike Morris PIT Vice Chairman
March 14, 2020 | 12:33 pm EDT Update
Barack Obama: A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.
But on Wednesday when he got off work, Masri, a physician at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, canceled his trip. About an hour later, the NBA announced it was suspending play indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Masri, a Pelicans season ticket holder who has two seats in section 124, was disappointed that the NBA was halting play just as the playoff race was heating up but understood why the league was taking such drastic steps. “I’m kind of on the front lines of all this on the coronavirus,” Masri said. “I’ve been telling other people, for someone like me to say we should hold off on sports, being such a huge sports guy says a lot.”
In Italy, doctors are so inundated with coronavirus cases, they are forced to choose who to help, according to The New York Times. Doctors there are prioritizing younger patients without preexisting conditions. “We have a finite amount of resources,” Masri said. “On just a routine basis, on a normal flu season, we have several days where the hospital is at capacity.”
In Spain, Real Madrid forward Trey Thompkins, who played in college at Georgia, confirmed via Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus, thanking those who sent well wishes and saying he is “feeling great and just waiting for this virus to pass at this point.” Real Madrid is one of 18 teams in the EuroLeague.
Reports of players in Italy flying back to the United States came in bunches on Friday morning. Emiliano Carchia, who runs the Sportando website that covers European basketball, reported the departures of Jaylen Barford, William Buford, Liam Farley, Davon Jefferson and James White from Virtus Roma in Rome. Numerous other Americans in Italy — Travis Diener, Ethan Happ and Terran Petteway among them — also received permission from their clubs to return to the States. Barford told The Athletic that people in the airport were “pretty calm” as he made his flight back to the U.S. The former St. John’s star said he might return to Italy if play resumes after the delay.
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this…..But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend