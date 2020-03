Powell was asked if he had a dream team he’d like to play for in the NBA. Being a Trenton native, he likes the team closest to his hometown. “Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. [Allen Iverson] was there, just wanting to be like ‘The Answer,’” he said. “My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home … That would be a dream come true, like wow, the Sixers, and it’s so close to home, but anywhere that would want to take a chance with me that feels it’s the perfect fit for me, I would love it.”