Trae Young: Bored.

March 16, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
Frank Ntilikina’s home base is France, which is on a lockdown, making it more complicated. The U.S. is not accepting flights back from France. International players “can’t currently leave the country,” according to an NBA source. “It’s crazy how things can change from one minute to the next.” Ntilikina wrote on Instagram. “Over the last few days, we have learned that we are all equal. When it comes to global health. I just want to first and foremost to wish to all the people infected by the virus a speedy recovery.
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Ntilikina admitted he was “really scared’’ at first but felt the U.S. was starting to become “more prepared.” “We can avoid being sick if we are safe, really good hygiene, take care of ourselves, wash our hands, avoid handshakes,” Ntilikina said last Tuesday at Georgetown. “I think with us and people that are in the league it’s much more elbow to elbow shakes, stuff like that, just being more cautious.”
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Storyline: Coronavirus
Kevin Willard said he had been hearing from NBA personnel about Myles Powell all season, but Powell’s immediate future remains in limbo. “I’m trying to take it day-by-day, I found myself doing some push-ups and sit-ups, I’m trying to run outside, it’s been nice the past couple of days,” Powell said. “I’m trying to do anything to keep my head up high. It’s kind of rough, you know?”
1 hour ago via Adam Zagoria @ Newark Star-Ledger

Powell was asked if he had a dream team he’d like to play for in the NBA. Being a Trenton native, he likes the team closest to his hometown. “Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. [Allen Iverson] was there, just wanting to be like ‘The Answer,’” he said. “My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home … That would be a dream come true, like wow, the Sixers, and it’s so close to home, but anywhere that would want to take a chance with me that feels it’s the perfect fit for me, I would love it.”
1 hour ago via Adam Zagoria @ Newark Star-Ledger

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith, who played at St. Benedict’s Prep and watched several Seton Hall games the last few seasons, has given him support in the process, too. “He’s just telling me to do enjoy my senior year,” he said. “You don’t have many times like this where you’re one of the best players in the country so just having J.R. in my corner, him having so many highs and so many lows, just having somebody like that in your corner, it just helps.”
1 hour ago via Adam Zagoria @ Newark Star-Ledger

March 16, 2020 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
A photo sent to CityNews showed Boucher at the Loblaws location on Thursday evening, wearing gloves, but no mask. The Raptors have responded to the photo acknowledging it was Boucher, saying he had been asymptomatic since returning to Toronto and has since tested negative for COVID-19. “He has been told to self-monitor for any symptoms. However, he broke protocol. He is extremely regretful,” a statement from the Raptors read.
2 hours ago via toronto.citynews.ca

A sports world that needs some good news right now will be happy to know that Red Panda is OK. “I guess I’m lucky,” the beloved basketball halftime producer told The Athletic on Friday. Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, has become one of the best-known entertainment acts at basketball games since getting her start in what was then an almost nonexistent business in the mid-1990s. She now crisscrosses the country every winter performing her unicycle show at dozens of college and NBA games.
2 hours ago via Josh Kendall @ The Athletic

When she took the court at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday, she had no idea it would be her last show for the foreseeable future. It wasn’t until her agent called later that night that she learned basketball was in the process of shutting down because of the new coronavirus outbreak. “I don’t know what to say, but I really hope this virus dies down and hope everybody gets back to their job, including me,” she said. “That’s what I really hope.”
2 hours ago via Josh Kendall @ The Athletic

Niu, who declined to give her age, has watched firsthand as fears of COVID-19, the coronavirus-caused disease, have gripped the country and affected travel, and she’s happy for now that she’s symptom-free. “I started to notice the flights were so light,” she said. “I had never seen it. Literally, it was one person taking one row. I guess the flight industry is getting hit pretty good, too.” As a precaution against the virus, Niu has been wearing a mask and rubber gloves in the airport, and she pulls a blanket over her head when she sleeps. “It looks weird, but I’m not the only person,” she said.
2 hours ago via Josh Kendall @ The Athletic

Americans playing professional basketball in Italy left the country in droves this week as others around the continent took a wait-and-see approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced suspensions and cancellations of domestic and continental leagues across Europe. Europe’s major continental competitions — the men’s and women’s EuroLeague, EuroCup, FIBA Champions League, FIBA Europe Cup and the Next Generation Tournament — have all suspended play. Several prominent regional leagues, like the Adriatic Basketball Association and the VTB United League, also paused their schedules.
2 hours ago via Jeff Greer @ The Athletic

Olimpia Milano coach Ettore Messina, the former right-hand man for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, applauded Italy’s efforts to combat the rapid spread of the virus. The country’s updated case numbers are second only to China, where the outbreak began late last fall. The Italian government on Monday restricted movement of all residents, with the prime minister Giuseppe Conte saying “there is no more time” for anything other than full quarantines around the country.“Tough situation,” Messina says, “but (Italy) and Milan are very disciplined. We’ve been hit hard. Unfortunately we are ahead of other countries who are facing now what we faced two weeks ago. Let’s pray and hope for the best.”
2 hours ago via Jeff Greer @ The Athletic

Madison Square Garden sent a memo that stated event-driven employees — such as those who work at MSG on game nights for the Knicks and Rangers — will be paid through the next pay period, ending March 22, as the NBA and NHL navigate the coronavirus crisis. Both NHL and NBA seasons are currently suspended. It is unclear when — or if — either season will resume. This leaves arena workers who are paid wages for working Knicks and Rangers games without a paycheck.
2 hours ago via SportsNet New York

March 16, 2020 | 5:06 pm EDT Update
March 16, 2020 | 3:21 pm EDT Update
March 16, 2020 | 2:16 pm EDT Update
March 16, 2020 | 11:56 am EDT Update

NBA: No drug testing during coronavirus hiatus

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement to not subject players to drug testing during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Players typically undergo “six random, unannounced urine drug tests during each season and off-season,” as stated in Article XXXIII of the collective bargaining agreement. This rare agreement is only temporary, sources said.
8 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Marijuana, steroids and performance-enhancing drugs are some of the banned substances in the league’s anti-drug program, even though some states allow recreational and medicinal marijuana use for those 21 or older. According to the CBA, players testing positive for drugs of abuse are banned from the league for a minimum of two years, and players testing positive for performance-enhancing substances are suspended for 25 games for a first violation, 55 games for a second violation and are banned from the league for a minimum of two years for a third violation.
8 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

The possibility of a summer return for the NBA season has led to speculation that injured superstar Kevin Durant could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets in time for their postseason push. But Durant’s longtime business partner Rich Kleiman tamped down expectations for the former MVP on Monday morning, telling Golic & Wingo that hopes of Durant playing in June or July are “not very realistic.” “Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint, and not even spoken about,” Kleiman said.
8 hours ago via ESPN

March 16, 2020 | 10:35 am EDT Update
It took Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell “a while to cool off” after he contracted the coronavirus from teammate Rudy Gobert. In a video interview Monday with Good Morning America, Mitchell, the second NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, implied that he and Gobert haven’t spoken. Gobert and Mitchell sat next to each other on the team plane and Gobert has since opened up about being careless by not taking the virus seriously, jokingly touching reporters’ microphones after an interview prior to knowing he had the virus.
9 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ USA Today Sports

In response to a question from ABC interviewer Robin Roberts, Mitchell took a big picture perspective. “I read what (Gobert) said, heard what he said,” Mitchell said. “Glad he’s doing okay, glad I’m doing well. I’m just really happy that it was only two of us. It wasn’t the rest of the (team). Neither him or I have children at home. I know some teammates who have children at home, some staff who have children at home. I’m glad we were able to contain it as much as possible.”
9 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ USA Today Sports

“I’m fine. Things are going well, just in isolation. No fever, no symptoms. Blessed to okay,” Mitchell said. “If you were to tell me you have to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’m ready to lace ’em up. “I don’t have any symptoms. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. …You may seem fine, be fine, you never know who you may be talking to who you might be going home to.”
9 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ USA Today Sports

March 16, 2020 | 4:42 am EDT Update
Years before he got into an altercation with a Toronto Raptors executive after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals at Oracle Arena, an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and convicted of insurance fraud. The revelations raise new questions about the deputy’s integrity, legal experts say, in a case that drew widespread attention and became a glaring distraction amid one of the Bay Area’s most high-profile recent moments in sports.
15 hours ago via KTVU FOX 2 @ KTVU

