March 16, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
The family of a boy who went to a Detroit Pistons game and got an autograph and a shooting sleeve from Utah Jazz players who later tested positive for the coronavirus is being quarantined. A boy at the Pistons’ game against the Jazz last week got an autograph from Donovan Mitchell and a game-worn shooting sleeve from Rudy Gobert.
Frank Ntilikina’s home base is France, which is on a lockdown, making it more complicated. The U.S. is not accepting flights back from France. International players “can’t currently leave the country,” according to an NBA source. “It’s crazy how things can change from one minute to the next.” Ntilikina wrote on Instagram. “Over the last few days, we have learned that we are all equal. When it comes to global health. I just want to first and foremost to wish to all the people infected by the virus a speedy recovery.
Ntilikina admitted he was “really scared’’ at first but felt the U.S. was starting to become “more prepared.” “We can avoid being sick if we are safe, really good hygiene, take care of ourselves, wash our hands, avoid handshakes,” Ntilikina said last Tuesday at Georgetown. “I think with us and people that are in the league it’s much more elbow to elbow shakes, stuff like that, just being more cautious.”
Kevin Willard said he had been hearing from NBA personnel about Myles Powell all season, but Powell’s immediate future remains in limbo. “I’m trying to take it day-by-day, I found myself doing some push-ups and sit-ups, I’m trying to run outside, it’s been nice the past couple of days,” Powell said. “I’m trying to do anything to keep my head up high. It’s kind of rough, you know?”
Powell was asked if he had a dream team he’d like to play for in the NBA. Being a Trenton native, he likes the team closest to his hometown. “Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. [Allen Iverson] was there, just wanting to be like ‘The Answer,’” he said. “My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home … That would be a dream come true, like wow, the Sixers, and it’s so close to home, but anywhere that would want to take a chance with me that feels it’s the perfect fit for me, I would love it.”
Former NBA guard J.R. Smith, who played at St. Benedict’s Prep and watched several Seton Hall games the last few seasons, has given him support in the process, too. “He’s just telling me to do enjoy my senior year,” he said. “You don’t have many times like this where you’re one of the best players in the country so just having J.R. in my corner, him having so many highs and so many lows, just having somebody like that in your corner, it just helps.”
March 16, 2020 | 5:24 pm EDT Update
Toronto Raptors’ forward Chris Boucher was photographed at a downtown Toronto Loblaws on Thursday, just one day after he was ordered into self-isolation. The Raptors had been told to self-isolate after playing the Utah Jazz on March 9. Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, triggering the suspension of the NBA season.
A photo sent to CityNews showed Boucher at the Loblaws location on Thursday evening, wearing gloves, but no mask. The Raptors have responded to the photo acknowledging it was Boucher, saying he had been asymptomatic since returning to Toronto and has since tested negative for COVID-19. “He has been told to self-monitor for any symptoms. However, he broke protocol. He is extremely regretful,” a statement from the Raptors read.
A sports world that needs some good news right now will be happy to know that Red Panda is OK. “I guess I’m lucky,” the beloved basketball halftime producer told The Athletic on Friday. Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, has become one of the best-known entertainment acts at basketball games since getting her start in what was then an almost nonexistent business in the mid-1990s. She now crisscrosses the country every winter performing her unicycle show at dozens of college and NBA games.
When she took the court at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday, she had no idea it would be her last show for the foreseeable future. It wasn’t until her agent called later that night that she learned basketball was in the process of shutting down because of the new coronavirus outbreak. “I don’t know what to say, but I really hope this virus dies down and hope everybody gets back to their job, including me,” she said. “That’s what I really hope.”
Niu, who declined to give her age, has watched firsthand as fears of COVID-19, the coronavirus-caused disease, have gripped the country and affected travel, and she’s happy for now that she’s symptom-free. “I started to notice the flights were so light,” she said. “I had never seen it. Literally, it was one person taking one row. I guess the flight industry is getting hit pretty good, too.” As a precaution against the virus, Niu has been wearing a mask and rubber gloves in the airport, and she pulls a blanket over her head when she sleeps. “It looks weird, but I’m not the only person,” she said.
Americans playing professional basketball in Italy left the country in droves this week as others around the continent took a wait-and-see approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced suspensions and cancellations of domestic and continental leagues across Europe. Europe’s major continental competitions — the men’s and women’s EuroLeague, EuroCup, FIBA Champions League, FIBA Europe Cup and the Next Generation Tournament — have all suspended play. Several prominent regional leagues, like the Adriatic Basketball Association and the VTB United League, also paused their schedules.
Some of the top national leagues, including France, Germany, Greece and Spain, postponed everything until further notice. Italy, the hardest hit of any European country, with more than 1,200 deaths and 17,000 cases of the virus, halted its league and allowed players to return to the U.S. “It’s like a movie, really,” says David Lighty, a wing for ASVEL Villeurbanne in France.
Olimpia Milano coach Ettore Messina, the former right-hand man for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, applauded Italy’s efforts to combat the rapid spread of the virus. The country’s updated case numbers are second only to China, where the outbreak began late last fall. The Italian government on Monday restricted movement of all residents, with the prime minister Giuseppe Conte saying “there is no more time” for anything other than full quarantines around the country.“Tough situation,” Messina says, “but (Italy) and Milan are very disciplined. We’ve been hit hard. Unfortunately we are ahead of other countries who are facing now what we faced two weeks ago. Let’s pray and hope for the best.”
Madison Square Garden sent a memo that stated event-driven employees — such as those who work at MSG on game nights for the Knicks and Rangers — will be paid through the next pay period, ending March 22, as the NBA and NHL navigate the coronavirus crisis. Both NHL and NBA seasons are currently suspended. It is unclear when — or if — either season will resume. This leaves arena workers who are paid wages for working Knicks and Rangers games without a paycheck.
In the memo, MSG said it is also working to establish a relief fund to help those administrative and event-driven employees “facing a range of personal hardships” due to the coronavirus. “We are truly in this together,” the memo said.
March 16, 2020 | 5:06 pm EDT Update
KC Johnson: Per NBA directive, Bulls met at Advocate Center today for COVID-19 educational meeting and regulations moving forward. It was 1st team gathering since flight home from Orlando. And, yes, attendees were at least 6 feet apart: bit.ly/2WmDE0r
March 16, 2020 | 3:21 pm EDT Update
Zach Lowe: Memo to teams this a.m. has instructions for taking temp of everyone entering team facilities (if teams wish): * people waiting to have temp checked should remain 6+ feet apart * any temp 100.4+ is considered fever * Those with fever should leave facility pending further tests
March 16, 2020 | 2:16 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: NEW: The DeVos Family, who own the Orlando Magic, are funding a $2 million fund for hourly wage employees of four teams – the Magic, Amway Center, the G League Lakeland Magic and hockey’s Orlando Solar Bears – affected by the shutdown. Magic players will also add to the total.
Tim Reynolds: MORE: The Magic say today’s moves will help 1,800 workers. “The DeVos Family has a history of stepping up during challenging times,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Today is no different. If someone is losing a paycheck because we are not playing, they will be fairly compensated.”
Emiliano Carchia: Ray McCallum and Kyle Fogg have already landed in China, I am told. McCallum will rejoin Shanghai, while Fogg will reunite with Beijing BeiKong. Hearing that Fogg has been stucked at airport in China for almost a day but now he should be ok They will have a 14-day quarantine
March 16, 2020 | 11:56 am EDT Update
NBA: No drug testing during coronavirus hiatus
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement to not subject players to drug testing during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Players typically undergo “six random, unannounced urine drug tests during each season and off-season,” as stated in Article XXXIII of the collective bargaining agreement. This rare agreement is only temporary, sources said.
Ian Begley: The NBA and NBPA agreed to suspend player drug testing during the moratorium to address concerns regarding the proximity of drug testers amid coronavirus and the sensitivity of drawing blood, according to sources. Yahoo first reported suspension of NBA drug testing.
Marijuana, steroids and performance-enhancing drugs are some of the banned substances in the league’s anti-drug program, even though some states allow recreational and medicinal marijuana use for those 21 or older. According to the CBA, players testing positive for drugs of abuse are banned from the league for a minimum of two years, and players testing positive for performance-enhancing substances are suspended for 25 games for a first violation, 55 games for a second violation and are banned from the league for a minimum of two years for a third violation.
Marc Stein: G League arenas and practice facilities obviously only become options if NBA games are closed off to fans … which is the growing fear in the wake of the latest CDC recommendations we discussed last night discouraging crowds of 50+ people through at least mid-May
The possibility of a summer return for the NBA season has led to speculation that injured superstar Kevin Durant could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets in time for their postseason push. But Durant’s longtime business partner Rich Kleiman tamped down expectations for the former MVP on Monday morning, telling Golic & Wingo that hopes of Durant playing in June or July are “not very realistic.” “Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint, and not even spoken about,” Kleiman said.
March 16, 2020 | 10:35 am EDT Update
It took Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell “a while to cool off” after he contracted the coronavirus from teammate Rudy Gobert. In a video interview Monday with Good Morning America, Mitchell, the second NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, implied that he and Gobert haven’t spoken. Gobert and Mitchell sat next to each other on the team plane and Gobert has since opened up about being careless by not taking the virus seriously, jokingly touching reporters’ microphones after an interview prior to knowing he had the virus.
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell on Good Morning America when asked about how he was feeling with Rudy Gobert: “To be honest..It took a while for me to kind of cool off. I read what he said and I heard what he said. I’m glad that he’s doing ok and that I’m doing well.”
In response to a question from ABC interviewer Robin Roberts, Mitchell took a big picture perspective. “I read what (Gobert) said, heard what he said,” Mitchell said. “Glad he’s doing okay, glad I’m doing well. I’m just really happy that it was only two of us. It wasn’t the rest of the (team). Neither him or I have children at home. I know some teammates who have children at home, some staff who have children at home. I’m glad we were able to contain it as much as possible.”
“I’m fine. Things are going well, just in isolation. No fever, no symptoms. Blessed to okay,” Mitchell said. “If you were to tell me you have to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’m ready to lace ’em up. “I don’t have any symptoms. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. …You may seem fine, be fine, you never know who you may be talking to who you might be going home to.”
March 16, 2020 | 4:42 am EDT Update
Karl-Anthony Towns donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic
Chris Mannix: Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns announced he will be donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic, which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed its 30 teams that, effective Monday, players are able to travel out of market with consultation from their respective teams, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Tim Bontemps: The NBA has extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, league sources tell ESPN. Players are still able to work out individually at team facilities.
Adam Johnson: In an evening memo to top G League officials, the NBA has still not committed to canceling the @nbagleague season according to multiple sources. As states effectively shut down business for an extended period of time, the NBA is still telling teams to hold pat.
Olympiacos has permitted its foreign players to leave Greece, in light of the EuroLeague shut down due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak across the globe.
Ben Koo: ESPN is now advertising The Last Dance as “coming soon” opposed to airing in June. Full story on @awfulannouncing momentarily.
Deron Williams: So i get a text from @swish41 asking if I’m on quarantine? Followed by I’m stuck in the mud can you come pull me out with your truck? U can’t take a damn mini van off-roading Dirty!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣 #retiredlife
Years before he got into an altercation with a Toronto Raptors executive after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals at Oracle Arena, an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and convicted of insurance fraud. The revelations raise new questions about the deputy’s integrity, legal experts say, in a case that drew widespread attention and became a glaring distraction amid one of the Bay Area’s most high-profile recent moments in sports.