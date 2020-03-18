Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin recently proposed starting and ending the NBA season two months than they currently do in order to avoid footballl. Due to the NBA suspending the 19-20 season because of COVID-19, the league may be forced to adopt “I even had one team president, who I respect, who I think has some level of influence in the league said to me the other day that he never really liked that Koonin idea, but the more he thinks about it now, the more it does intrigue him,” said Adrian Wojnarowski.
Some key N.B.A. figures welcome an experiment with radical changes to the schedule, such as contesting the N.B.A. finals in August, pushing free agency into September and starting the 2020-21 season on Christmas Day. It is hardly unanimous, but there is a faction eager to turn the delay forced upon the league by the coronavirus outbreak into an unexpected testing ground.
The ever-growing status of N.B.A. free agency as a huge July hit has inevitably led some teams to wonder how popular the biggest playoff games could be if staged later in the summer rather than in June, thus pushing the draft/free agency/summer league trifecta all the way into September.
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has a plan to increase the NBA's ratings: start and end the season two months later. Koonin spoke Friday afternoon at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston on a panel about possible changes to the league's schedule.
Under Koonin's proposal, the start of the season would shift from mid-October to mid-December, after the college football season has completed its regular season and has begun its bowl season. More important, the shift would cause the NBA to avoid having to compete with two months of the NFL's regular season, as it currently does in the first two-and-a-half months before the "unofficial" start to the league's calendar on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, the NBA Finals would take place sometime in August rather than June, with the draft and free agency to come after that. That would again allow the NBA to dominate more of the summer months, when it is only going up against Major League Baseball, instead of fighting with football for territory. "A big piece is you don't have to reinvent the wheel to enhance ratings," Koonin said. "Sometimes, moving away from competition is a great way to grow ratings.”
More important than Koonin proposing the change, though, is that Evan Wasch, the NBA's senior vice president of strategy and analytics, said the league was open to such an idea -- as well as others that could reshape how the NBA's regular season plays out, as well as when it does. "We certainly have no issue with reconsidering the calendar," Wasch said. "To Steve's point, you have to think about the other stakeholders. They need to get more comfortable with the Finals in August, rather than June, where traditionally the household viewership is a lot lower.”
Mark Cuban: Put aside the 78 games because that’s a different issue and it’s not a big deal one way or the other. You can make up four games in terms of a play-in or whatever. I’m not necessarily opposed to 78 games, I just have to see the specifics. But when you feel like you need to have an in-season tournament because you feel it’s needed to make the start of a season or the early-grind-it-out parts of a season interesting, you’re effectively saying that without this, the games aren’t interesting. To me, that’s never a good thing in business. You never, ever want to say, “Well, my product’s not as good this time of year as it is in that time of year, so we’re going to spice things up.” That’s not the case and that’s never good business in my mind.
Kyle Goon: From the NBA: Lakers-Clippers has been rescheduled, with four total games affected. - Bulls at Clippers, April 6 (was 8th) - Warriors at Lakers, April 7 (was 9th) - Bulls at Lakers, April 8 (was 7th) - Clippers at Lakers, April 9 (was Jan. 28) Three-in-three stretch for Lakers.
More than three weeks have passed with no announcement of a makeup date as the league deals with an uncooperative calendar. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers have an obvious, mutual opening over the remaining regular season. To make matters worse, they must share Staples Center with the Kings and frequent special events such as concerts. A league spokesman said Thursday that no date has been finalized.
Some openings on the Lakers’ and Clippers’ schedules would inflict a three-game stretch on one or both teams. Others would require a daytime tipoff on a weekday to allow the Kings play that night. The teams could meet on April 10, shortly before the end of the regular season, but Staples Center also has a concert booked that night.
League executives could schedule the game for the day after the regular season ends, but that also poses a problem. By that time, the result could be meaningless in terms of playoff seedings for one or both teams, a situation that could lead to most if not all the starters resting on the bench. But the outcome could also affect the seeding of another Western Conference team, with its postseason fate decided by a contest played between substitutes.
The most recent version of the in-season tournament included pool play, with designated tournament games built into each team's regular schedule. The top-eight teams based on the results of pool play would then meet in a single-elimination tournament. Under the most recent proposal, all games -- including pool play -- would fall between Christmas and the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Spruell said. The league has considered using a 40-minute format for games in the elimination portion of the tournament, Spruell said. Given the outcome of the All-Star Game on Sunday, the league will also discuss the possibility of using an Elam Ending-style target score in those elimination games, Spruell said.
Jared Dudley: Will be done next December! Best teams will play each other.. will help the ratings! Big money prize for the top 2 teams in the finals
Mark Medina: Adam Silver still optimistic there will be a mid-season tournament. But nothing seems imminent
Eric Walden: Silver clarifies that talks of an in-season tournament are neither dead nor dormant. Said there are further discussions ongoing with players and media about the details, and “strongly” believes an in-season tourney and a play-in tourney will eventually both happen.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday shed light on his aspirations to create an NBA Cup to run through November and December. The idea was first floated in 2016 but has gained traction in recent months with a proposal to cut the regular season to 78 games to make room for an in-season tournament.
"It's a fairly dramatic change from the way U.S. schedules have worked historically," Silver said. "So it's not the change we want to make lightly. And so we're deep into discussions right now with our 30 teams about the right way to innovate and integrate those kinds of changes into our regular season. In fact, as we went down that road, the thinking initially was we would only do it for our 75th anniversary, which is the 2021-22 season."
"The conversations with our teams have not been adversarial," Silver said. "It's not so much a question of counting heads in order to win a vote. Again, it's more a function of ensuring that we're taking advantage of the best thinking from our teams as we move forward." Silver admitted he mines European sports for industry trends that might inform the future evolution of his organization.
As the NBA continues to consider dramatic changes to the league calendar, it no longer plans to stage an owner's vote in April on a formal plan, league sources told ESPN. The NBA informed its teams on Friday that it wants to continue studying and discussing the three significant items, including an in-season tournament, a play-in tournament and the reseeding of the conference finalists, sources said.
The NBA had hoped to have the two-thirds majority needed to make these changes for the 2021-2022 season -- the league's 75th anniversary -- and still hope despite no April vote that there's a way that might be possible, sources said.
Among the concerns, there is still no consensus on the best time for the 30 team in-season tournament that would include pool play and a knock-out round. There had been momentum around a tournament starting near Thanksgiving and extending into mid-December, and there's been some recent momentum for a tournament starting around Christmas through mid-January, sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA had hoped that an April BOG vote of calendar changes could give ample planning to implement changes for 75th Anniversary season in 2021-22. That season hasn't been ruled out yet for changes, sources say, but it's a tight window for all the planning that needs to occur.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among concerns for key elements of calendar changes, league feedback on in-season tournament has been to protect existing events like Christmas Day games. Re-seeding of Final 4 continues to have travel concerns. More time to discuss and study it all now.
Marc Stein: The feeling in NBA circles remains that a play-in playoff tournament and an in-season tournament will still be adopted by the league ... but teams were indeed notified today that there will be NO vote in April
Marc Stein: The league wants to take more time to refine aspects of a playoff play-in tournament and the much-discussed, soccer-style tournament that would take place during the season before putting it to a vote of team owners
Howard Beck: One thing I was advised from the start: Adam Silver would not hold April vote on schedule reform unless he was certain he had the votes to approve. This move would imply he did not.
Jeff Zillgitt: Re: Changes to NBA schedule - I was told in November that a vote didn’t have to happen at April owners meeting. The league has received tons of feedback on these ideas and instead of making these one-year one-offs, they will take a look at long-term viability of some proposals.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA has been working closely with teams, NBPA and stakeholders and wants to continue studying how in-season tournament, play-in for 7/8 seeds and re-seeding of Final Four could best be planned and monetized in the long-run. League plans an update for owners at April BOG meeting.
Chris Paul did not fly back to Oklahoma City with his teammates Tuesday night after he practically defeated the Brooklyn Nets all by himself. Instead, he stayed in town for meeting with NBA Players Association officials to discuss proposed changes to the playoff landscape. If approved, the 82-game schedule could be a thing of the past.
In an exclusive interview with forbes.com, Paul — the president of the players’ union — was very much the diplomat. “That’s the thing about our league, we’re at least brainstorming and trying to find a way to make it entertaining. But at the end of the day, it’s still entertainment,” Paul said.
Paul takes the temperature of different players every time he travels with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Wednesday’s meeting at union headquarters in Manhattan should bring some clarity to the union’s position. For now, Paul is non-committal as to where he and the union stand. “Nothing is set in stone, and we’ll figure it out,” Paul said. “Personally, this isn’t my company. We’re a league and a union, and we’re going to figure it out.”
Most NBA records are based upon an 82-game schedule, and there are some who feel the record book would be compromised by changing that number to 78 or 79. “But they haven’t always played 82 games, either, and everything is a conversation. Noithing has been finalized” Paul said. “Luckily there are a lot of people who have been in the business, and hopefully the right decisions are made.
The NBA is seriously reconsidering the idea of reseeding the four conference finalists as part of a larger proposal to reshape the league's calendar, sources told ESPN. The NBA appears to be moving toward an eventual vote of the league's board of governors in April to implement an in-season tournament and postseason play-in for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds, but there's an increasing chance that the reseeding idea could be eliminated before a final vote, sources said.
Many teams, especially those on the coasts, have expressed concerns about the increased travel that could lead to competitive disadvantages and a loss of traditional rivalries, sources said. For example, a Milwaukee-Indiana conference final would presumably benefit the winner of that series over a team that emerged from a cross-country Los Angeles-Miami series. The NBA's coastal teams have been largely against this reseeding idea, sources said. The league's research has shown that the proposal of reseeding teams based on regular season records could lead to travel increases of 60% and could result in one in one out of every four series being played across three time zones, sources said.
As much as there is potential for this to add some incentive for teams and its players during the regular-season, not all players are keen on the idea. “I’m old school. In my opinion, I don’t like it," said San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan recently. "Maybe I’d have a different opinion if I was a rookie or a second-year player, but me – the game is what it is for a reason." The idea of in-season tournaments isn't new in professional sports.
Commissioner Adam Silver, however, is determined to push through some of these new concepts. He understands that interest in the regular season is waning, even after the wildest off-season in terms of player movement in league history, and is prepared to take a gamble or two to try to address the decline. Resistance from various front offices has been strongest to the idea of re-seeding the four teams which reach the conference finals based on regular-season record, due partly to the potential for significantly increased travel one round earlier than the N.B.A. finals. So look for Silver to ultimately scrap that element of the proposal to focus on securing the needed approval for the soccer-style “cup” competition and the playoff play-in games.
Cody Westerlund: #Bulls coach Jim Boylen: "I love the 82-game schedule. I think it's a test of your toughness, your competitiveness, character. I love what it does to a team. I think it's really important."
The NBA has proposed trimming the season from 82 games to 78 in 2021-22, adding an in-season tournament and adding win-or-go-home play-in games to the start of the postseason. The league also has floated changing its playoff format to reseed the final four teams by record to help ensure the best teams square off in the Finals. A vote on these changes is expected in April. “Games that are meaningful are more likely to draw ratings,” Silver said. “Not to say [the in-season tournament] is a permanent change, but let’s try this. It’s going to require a leap of faith by our teams, the Players Association, our network partners and our marketing partners. It’s based on our best research and ideas. Until we execute on it, we won’t really know how big of a difference it will make.”
Mark Medina: Gregg Popovich said he doesn’t have much of an opinion on the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament. But one thing is clear: Pop is not a fan at all of the plus/minus stat
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is intrigued by the NBA’s proposed 30-team in-season tournament. “I’m open minded about it,” Kerr said before Friday night’s game against the Pelicans at Chase Center. “I think the league is always looking to improve its product, and I think it’s a good idea to explore these things.”
In addition to the post-Thanksgiving tournament, the NBA is making a case to teams and the union for a play-in for the seventh and eighth conference playoff seeds, and a reseeding of teams in the semifinal round based on regular-season records. “I think that’s interesting and has merit,” Kerr said of reseeding teams in the semifinal round. “If your goal is to get the best two teams in the Finals and it’s pretty clear cut then, yeah, I’d be interested in that.”
“I think it makes sense, and I’ve been a proponent of that,” Kerr said of a shorter regular-season schedule. “I know that everyone has to agree to what that means to revenue and players and owners. They all have to agree on that stuff, but yeah, I think 82 is a lot of games and just cutting out a small handful could be really meaningful during the season in terms of rest and practice time.”
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA has sent teams the proposal for 2021-22 season changes: - 78-game regular season - In-season tournament ($1M per player, $1.5M coaches pool for champion) - Play-in tourneys for 7-8 playoff seeds - Final 4 reseed in playoffs based on regular season records
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA's in-season tournament format proposal: All 30 teams involved from late Nov. to mid-Dec.: - Divisional games (4 home, 4 away) for group stage - 6 divisional stage winners, plus 2 wildcards for knockout - Quarterfinals at home market; semifinals/Finals at neutral site
The NBA is discussing a $1 million per player purse for the winners of the proposed 30-team, in-season tournament, league sources told ESPN. The league is hopeful that an additional financial incentive would motivate players to treat a new tournament with a competitive fervor.
Among the concerns of top front office officials discussing these ideas with the league office: Many suspect that star players might prefer the five-day scheduling break that would come with not qualifying for the tournament rather than competing for the financial reward of a winner-take-all event that requires a quarterfinal, semifinal and title round to become champion.
Bobby Marks: Important to know that 50% of the NBA players earn $4M or less-including 142 below $2M. Only 29% of NBA players earn above the $9.5M average player salary-including 50 that top $20M+.
Especially among big market owners with larger home game financial gates, finances have also been an overriding concern about the league's in-season tournament idea: Can the NBA promise "revenue-neutral" financial returns to teams for shortening the schedule to 78 regular season games, sources tell ESPN. Teams are reluctant to take short-term losses on losing two home dates to accommodate the tournament, especially when those games can be worth between $3 million and $4 million for the most profitable big market teams, league sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: The NBA is discussing a $1 million per player purse for the winners of the proposed 30-team, in-season tournament. Reporting with more details on discussions for possible 2021-2022 league calendar change soon on site.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said he’s open to the idea of a midseason tournament in the NBA, but he needs more information.
“Bro, the league’s trying to do a whole lot for fan engagement because of the TV ratings and all that stuff,” Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Because we’re in the entertainment industry, we’re trying to make money. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. So if that’s what they feel is going to make money, then do it. If they feel like other means, they should do that, too.”
One proposal from a couple of team employees: Guarantee the winning team a playoff spot. That's interesting. It doesn't really impact the elite teams. Some ultra-tankers might not even want a playoff spot if it removes them from the lottery. (They probably wouldn't want to turn off their fans by tanking the midseason tournament, either.) How would clinching a playoff spot in December change behavior over the rest of the season for a middling playoff team?
Teams have been formally proposing schedule tweaks for years. At least one has advocated for a 58-game schedule, with each team playing every other team twice. (Even the proposing team knows that is too radical right now.) One Eastern Conference executive submitted a proposal that in its own way includes midseason and play-in tournaments: a 62-game regular season, after which teams are placed into three tiers based on their record in those 62 games. Teams then play 18 games within their tier -- facing each team home and away -- bringing the season to 80 games.
But it’s unclear what incentives will be in the final proposal; virtually any idea you can imagine has been discussed and debated during meetings. Clarity will come soon—there are only five months to go before the Board of Governors meeting in April, when votes will take place. Sources confirmed a high-ranking source who told ESPN that there’s been “no real pushback” from teams and players for the tournament. But there’s certainly concern about whether it could be a flop financially or struggle to draw ratings. Still, multiple front-office executives have gone as far as to say change is inevitable—it’s just a matter of the form it takes.
Two hurdles that could prevent any of this from happening are broadcasting rights and arena scheduling. League sources expect that in-season tournament games will run simultaneously on national and local stations, and in-season tournament knockout rounds could take place at a neutral site, such as Las Vegas, where the league hosts summer league and the G League Showcase.
The NBA could also change locations of the tournament each year, like the NCAA does for March Madness or the NFL does with the Super Bowl. “The in-season tournament can be the way to bring competitive basketball to cities without a team like Seattle or Mexico City or even London,” one front-office executive said. The NBA already plays annual regular-season games in Mexico and Europe; additionally, in January 2020, the Bucks will face the Hornets in Paris. Without a neutral site, scheduling would become a nightmarish task. Arenas are already frustrated with having to hold so many open dates for potential postseason games; adding two tournaments would require them to have even more open dates, league sources said.
Mark Cuban: IMHO, Key reason I'm not for a <78 gm schedule: in a very competitive OTT environment, our potential customer's greatest challenges are cust acq and retention. Longer season/yr round NBA programming =more sign ups, less reason to churn, more value
Steve Popper: Pop on possible NBA changes: Whatever they do, they do. I have bigger fish to fry. Mr. Silver will work at that stuff and do his best job with all his colleagues. And I will offer no advice because they’re a lot smarter than me. And I don’t want any out of bounds plays from him.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks coach David Fizdale says he supports whatever changes the NBA ends up making to its season and schedule, and calls commish Adam Silver innovative. "In-season tournament?" Fizdale said. "Every game is an in-season tournament to me. We're fighting for our life every night."
The NBA is engaged in serious discussions with the National Basketball Players Association and broadcast partners on sweeping and dramatic changes to the league calendar that would include a reseeding of the four conference finalists, a 30-team in-season tournament and a postseason play-in, league sources told ESPN. These scenarios would include the shortening of the regular season to a minimum of 78 games, league sources said.
Discussions are progressing with hopes of bringing a vote to the April meeting of the league's Board of Governors that would introduce some -- if not all -- of these proposals into the NBA's 75th anniversary season of 2021-22, league sources said. The NBA still has work to do coordinating with constituents on the myriad implications involving the proposed changes. The reseeding of teams in the semifinal round based on regular-season record could give the NBA a championship series that includes its best two teams. The WNBA has been seeding teams in the playoffs without regard to conference for several seasons.
In proposals that include adoption of in-season tournaments and post-season play-in, the traditional regular season schedule would be reduced from 82 games -- with most teams scheduled to play 78 or 79 games. There's an extremely limited possibility of a team playing a maximum of 83 games based on on possible tournament and play-in scenarios, league sources said. For the in-season tournament, the NBA is focused on 30-team participation that begins with a divisional group stage of scheduled regular-season games. Those pre-knockout round games will be part of the regular-season schedule. Six divisional winners -- based on home and away records in the group stage -- and teams with the next two best records would advance to a single-elimination knockout round, league sources said. Those teams could each potentially compete in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
The NBA and NBPA are finding common ground on a post-Thanksgiving tournament window that would extend into mid-December, league sources said. Months ago, the NBA had proposed a late January-February tournament that would culminate with a Final Four during All-Star weekend, sources said. That idea faded fast. Both the union and team executives expressed concern over that idea. The NBPA was resistant to shortening players' All-Star breaks and requiring some to potentially participate in the in-season tournament and All-Star weekend.
The 2019-20 NBA schedule was unveiled Monday, featuring a record 48 games starting at prime time for Europe (afternoon start times in North America, prime time for European time zones). The new season will see 24 games tip off during European prime time on Sundays and, for the first time ever, 24 games on Saturdays.
Ian Begley: The Nets play at Golden State on March 12. New Net Kevin Durant would be roughly nine months removed from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles at that point. Brooklyn opens its season at home against Minnesota on Oct. 23. D’Angelo Russell & GSW come to Brooklyn on Feb. 5.
Scott Kushner: The Pelicans have a record 20 (Twenty!) games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. ABC games: vs Clippers on Jan. 18 & at Rockets on Feb. 2. The franchise’s first network appearances since 2009. Three of the Pelicans first five games will be nationally broadcast on TNT or ESPN. #ZionEffect
Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves home opener is Sunday night, 10/27 against .... Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Season opener at Brooklyn, 10/23.
March 18, 2020 | 3:46 am EDT Update
On a business-related note, Myers is confident that the deadline to use Andre Iguodala’s $17.2 million trade exception, which was July 7, will be pushed back whenever the league determines its new schedule.
The 64-year old Roberts said she is certain more players will test positive after some notable names already have. “I was mortified any of our players would test positive. But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus,” Roberts said. “They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do. We are (as) vigilant as we can and try to update them.”
Three Warriors players have left the Bay Area to join their families, Myers said, without identifying which ones. No Warriors employee, at this point, has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. But no employee has tested negative, either. Until a coach, player or staffer is symptomatic, they won’t test at all, in accordance with local and state government preferences, according to Myers. “We’ve been told that the testing is in short supply and we’re treating ourselves like people,” Myers said. “Which is what we are. We’re not better than anybody, not worse. Just a basketball team. … I’ve been told by our doctors, medical community, we shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic people at this point in California. … We’ve been told there’s not enough tests to do that.”
Some key N.B.A. figures welcome an experiment with radical changes to the schedule, such as contesting the N.B.A. finals in August, pushing free agency into September and starting the 2020-21 season on Christmas Day. It is hardly unanimous, but there is a faction eager to turn the delay forced upon the league by the coronavirus outbreak into an unexpected testing ground.
The ever-growing status of N.B.A. free agency as a huge July hit has inevitably led some teams to wonder how popular the biggest playoff games could be if staged later in the summer rather than in June, thus pushing the draft/free agency/summer league trifecta all the way into September.
Privately, according to sources, Utah hopes the time off does the team well. Neither Mitchell nor Gobert are the type to hold a grudge. Both are affable. And, privately, the Jazz know that they have doused fires before. Teammates everywhere get tired of each other over the course of a long season, and Mitchell and Gobert are no different.
The NBA is planning to raise its credit line to $1.2 billion, which would aid the league in handling its expenses through what is expected to be an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN. The NBA credit line has been $650 million, so this would represent an increase of $550 million.
That means a young player like Eric Paschall, stationary in a San Francisco apartment, can’t come in to begin the early stages of a planned summer reconstruction of his jumper. It means Klay Thompson must shift his ACL rehab away from the facility with which he’s most comfortable. “Yes, it’s hard,” Myers said of Thompson’s rehab. “Privately, by himself. Maybe with one of our trainers individually at his house. Even my own hip surgery recovery, anything you can do without interacting with somebody. … If you don’t have your own gym (in your house), there’s not really anywhere to go. Most guys don’t have a basketball gym in their house. They might have a weight room.”
An NBA official said no final decisions have been made on the lottery or combine. If the regular season is canceled, the Knicks would hold the sixth-best odds in the lottery at 21-45. That gives them a nine percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 27.5 percent chance of a top-three pick. There’s also a scenario of falling to No. 10.
Tre also averaged 1.8 steals per game, securing his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year Award as well. “I know he is an NBA player. He has been. I’ve known that for a few years now,” explained Tyus. “Obviously, I’ve seen him from a closer perspective. But I’ve known for a few years that he is an NBA player whenever he decides he is ready for it.”
“He can continue to be who he is but in the league,” noted Tyus. “He is a tremendous leader. He is a guy who can get to his own shots when he needs it. But he can also run the team as a crazy, on-ball defender. He can take any point guard out of the game and make his night long. I see him continuing to be who he is at the next level because he has done at every level.”
As the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus hovers over the world, Golden State Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr said Tuesday that the staff must plan as if the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled this summer. Kerr said he has been in contact with Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich in recent days. “Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so,” Kerr said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. “And everything’s just up in the air. There’s no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We’re all kind of sitting here wondering what’s going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We’re just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we’re going to try and put together a roster, and that’s all we can do.”
Former Central Michigan University and NBA star Dan Majerle’s seven-year stint as Grand Canyon’s men’s basketball coach has come to an end.
“With a rookie, you just don’t know how they’re going to turn out,” said AND1’s head of sports marketing Dexter Gordon. “That’s why a lot of times, when an agent has a lottery pick, they try to hurry up and lock in a sneaker deal. I have to decide whether to put my money on a rookie with a lot of upside when I don’t know what’s going to happen or go with a veteran who has proven himself and is a bit safer because I’ve seen them play in the league.”
The biggest difference between rookie deals and veteran deals is that the former is all about projecting a prospect’s upside and marketability (like NBA teams do in the draft) and the latter is about evaluating a proven commodity (like NBA teams do in free agency). And unless a top pick develops into a star, they will likely earn less money on their second sneaker contract. “I think the second deal is often more of a rude awakening for guys rather than a raise,” DePaula said. “Top prospects get paid a lot and then some of those deals look bad very quickly. There’s one rookie who was a top pick in recent years and he got $2 million per year, but months into his NBA career, the company was realizing, ‘This deal isn’t going to work out.’ That player will most likely get a merch deal when his deal is up. Rookie deals are kind of a crapshoot.”
Whereas the last several years saw the Hyperdunk silhouette top our list, this year the Hyperdunk is no more, replaced in Nike’s catalogue by the much less popular Nike Zoom Rize and Nike AlphaDunk. Taking the crown at #1 is the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, an updated version of the extremely popular Kobe 4, first released in 2008. The shoe is worn by everyone from scoring guards like Norman Powell and Devin Booker to bigs like Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis.
Just because you’ve got a signature shoe, it doesn’t mean that many players will wear it. Well, unless your name is Kobe or Kyrie, that is. Signature shoes from these two account for more than half of all Nike shoes on court, and about a third of shoes on court in the NBA overall.
In his debut season as a signature athlete, the Greek Freak slips in at position 4, with his extremely well-reviewed Zoom Freak 1 silhouette, while Kawhi Leonard, also in his debut as a season as a signature athlete, managed to convince only three other players to wear his New Balance OMN1S.
In spite of our impassioned pleas, it doesn’t appear an early release for ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries on the 1998 Bulls is in the cards. “Overall, any original content project that we can conceivably move up, we are obviously considering that, including films,” ESPN EVP of Programming Acquisitions and Scheduling Burke Magnus said in an interview for ESPN Front Row. Oh? “I know some have asked about ‘The Last Dance,'” Magnus continued. “And the reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment. Obviously, you can’t air it until it’s done.”
March 17, 2020 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.
Ja is a Southern kid, born in Georgia, raised in South Carolina, college in Kentucky. And now he’s brought the show to Tennessee. It almost feels like some sort of bigger design is at work. “I feel like God has a plan for everybody,” says Ja. “You can’t put a time on it. It’s his timing. I feel like everything that’s been happening to me and the positions that I’ve been put in is because of my hard work and what God blessed me with, the talents He blessed me with, and just him. So, I’m thankful for everything and I’m just going to keep pushing.”
“My pops always told me to have fun whenever I am on the floor,” Ja explains. “If I’m not having fun, I’m probably not playing my game. So, each and every night I step on that court, I just try to have fun, bring some excitement to the table, and I’m just trying to help my team win.”
Ja wants that smoke, too. The next gen in Memphis is just getting started. “We just can’t get satisfied now,” Morant says. “We still have a half a season to go. Still got places we can get better in. We’re just going to stay locked in and continue to do what we do. Go out and compete each and every night, continue to play together and just try to get better in places that we know we need to get better in to help us come out with more wins.”
“There are some players who make more money from their sneaker deal than their NBA contract,” one NBA agent said, pointing to examples like Derrick Rose (who makes more from adidas than the Pistons) and Kyle Kuzma (who makes more from PUMA than the Lakers).
There are roughly 70-to-100 players around the NBA who are on a cash deal. These players can make anywhere from $200,000-to-$300,000 per year on the low end and $2 million-to-$3 million per year on the high end, per DePaula. They have a base salary, a wide variety of incentives and a product allowance (that allows them to order gear for free).
“Look at it this way: If you’re a max player, you’re trying to get a signature deal. If you’re a mid-level player, you’re likely going to get a cash deal,” NBA agent Roger Montgomery said. “And if you’re a minimum player, you’re just going to get free product.” Every NBA team has a storage room either at their arena or facility where they have a bunch of shoes in their team’s colors that brands send them. For players who don’t have any shoe deal, their team’s equipment manager will typically provide them with free shoes from this room.
March 17, 2020 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is planning to raise its credit line up to $1.2 billion, sources tell ESPN. The previous credit line has been $650 million.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA discussed the plan on a call with the Board of Governors on Tuesday, sources said. For the NBA, this would allow the league to increase cash flow through what’s expected to be an extended shutdown of the season.
On players testing positive for the coronavirus: Michelle Roberts: “A whole lot of us are going to test positive. Even if we aren’t positive, we got the virus. I don’t intend to disclose identities because there’s a stigma attached to that. But I certainly know there will be more players, more league staff and my own staff [that will be tested positive]. I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50% of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it.”
Michelle Roberts: “What my players are asking of me is the same thing I ask of my local government and the federal government. They want to know what is the best estimate on how bad it is going to get. We understand the health concerns. Despite the fact that they are a population that is not presumably at risk, they have moms, grandmothers and children. They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do.”
Michele Roberts: “I wouldn’t share specific conversations with Adam. But the league is not any more able to predict the future than you and I are. We know this situation will likely get worse. We will not put players, team or staff at risk. It’s not hard to figure out what we can’t do. The only issue is when are things going to be safe enough to resume play? Everyone is guessing. I’m watching what happened in China. It looks like that cycle took six months. So will it take us six months for us to get through this? I don’t know.”
Kellan Olson: Monty said he’s been home since they got the news. Been staying at the house with his kids, making runs to the store, etc. Still watching basketball, of course.
Kellan Olson: Monty said him and the coaches are keeping in mind “projects” they can focus on in terms of improvement and continuing to try and do their job, at least as much as they can given what’s going on at the moment.
March 17, 2020 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
Owners hopeful to re-start season before July
Shams Charania: Sources: Dr. Vivek Murthy, former US Surgeon general, told NBA owners today about coronavirus: If the United States had not hardened its stance across country, millions were at risk to die — and cases will likely only increase, like they did in Italy, over the next 2-to-3 months.
Mike Vorkunov: No word yet from the Knicks whether any player has undergone COVID-19 testing or tested positive. Several other teams have volunteered that information. NYK played 2 teams in season’s last week with players who later tested positive. Part of larger public health picture as well.
Jeremy Lin: And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians
Jeremy Lin: I’m not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won’t speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe
Andy Larsen: Jazz broadcaster and former player Thurl Bailey has been named to the National Basketball Retired Players Association board of directors, along with Dave Cowens, Shawn Marion, and Sheryl Swoopes. It’s a 3-year term on the board.
March 17, 2020 | 6:09 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General of the United States, spoke on the NBA’s Board of Governors call today and provided facts and sobering details about the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said him and James Jones are staying in contact with all the players and have been working closely with the medical staff. Says no players have shown symptoms “to cause any kind of alarm.”