Sarah K. Spencer: Amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing guidelines, the Hawks have closed their practice facility for now, per source. No Hawks players are exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus. This decision was made to be on the safe side: ajc.com/sports/basketb…
Malika Andrews: The Nets said in a statement that their players and staff were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, prompting them to get tested. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZChF35XlKT
Pau Gasol: Training, eating healthy, spending family time, and watching documentaries like this one from @SerenaWilliams is what I’ve been doing these days. #ImStayingHome🏠 Tomorrow I’ll be on #InstagramLive to chat about how you guys are doing these days. See you then! pic.twitter.com/yfB6wD0dGB
The N.B.A. has crowned a champion in each of its 73 previous seasons and wants to avoid the sort of unappealing, unresolved conclusion to a season that Major League Baseball endured in 1994, when a labor impasse halted play in August. League officials want this even if it means returning from a first-of-its-kind extended delay to play in empty arenas and serving up the type of raggedy product that could well result from a lengthy hiatus.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers administered testing to players only - not coaches/trainers - today, sources told ESPN. Players arrived at the test site and never left their cars during the procedure, which took a matter of minutes, involving a Q-tip being placed up their nostril to secure a culture
One person said the doctor inserted a big swab in the nose, that it had to touch the throat and then was twisted while inside the nose. It took about 10 seconds for the testing to be completed. The testing wasn’t mandatory for the Lakers’ players, and none of the coaches were tested.
Players who took the test are hoping to get the results back by Friday. “It hurts,” one person said. “It doesn’t feel good.”
Nikola Vucevic: Have questions about the coronavirus? The @NBA has great resources from @cdcgov & @WHO: http://coronavirus.nba.com
Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel is cutting worker benefits as it and others in the hospitality industry cope with dining room closures, lost conference bookings and room cancellations as the country stays home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Vacation and paid time off benefits will be temporarily suspended and any time off would go unpaid, according to a memo sent to employees this week from the hotel's general manager Jorge Gonzales. The letter tells employees of the hotel at 1600 West Loop South where to find information on how to apply for unemployment benefits.
Fertitta, a Galveston native who owns the Houston Rockets and a global restaurant empire, told CNBC's Power Lunch early this month that his business was off $1 million a day from a base of $12 million a day in restaurant sales. "But remember, that last million in sales is your most profitable," he said on CNBC, which airs his reality show Billion Dollar Buyer. "That's where your heavy profit is, so if you don't cut expenses than what can you cut? We're not going to cut the quality of the product. You can only cut labor."
Brad Turner: Sources: A majority of the Lakers players were tested at 9 a.m. for the coronavirus at the practice facility. The doctor on site did testing with like this Q-tip through the nose, has to touch throat and twist it. Took about 10 seconds. Lakers hope to get results by Friday.
Wilson Chandler: Building manager called me saying “Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.” Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F--- this building man. I’m going home. Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F--- that lady man.
However, that’s all on hold since the NBA season has been suspended due to COVID-19. While pausing the season is understandable, it has led to frustration for many, including Hoskins who depends on his freelance check from NBA Entertainment. No games, no paycheck. “In the short term, I’ve got time off because normally I keep my schedule open (for the Pacers) up until the middle of April and the first of May because of the playoffs,” Hoskins said.
Silver’s decision set off a chain of events that led to the postponement of several high-profile sporting events for millions of people, including the NCAA men's and women's tournaments, the NHL season, MLB's spring training and the Masters, to name a few. And the NBA’s move may end up playing an important role in flattening the curve of outbreak – a public health service that could save lives and help minimize stress on health care personnel and services. “His action was instrumental at getting the political will and the economic will across the country over the hump, to switch us from one mode of thinking to another and get us to realize this is no longer an inconvenience and it is a national emergency,” Rishi Desai told USA TODAY Sports.
Silver relied on relationships he had formed to help him understand coronavirus and its potential impact. One of Silver’s strengths, beyond his intelligence and marketing skills, is his ability to maintain connections, never knowing when someone might be able to help, one person told USA TODAY Sports. Silver also has an influential circle of trusted confidants including former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.
As the health crisis unfolded overseas, Silver has been in contact with David Ho, who has had a long connection to the NBA dating to the early 1990s. Ho is a renowned AIDS/HIV research doctor who helped treat Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis. Ho is working on a coronavirus vaccine, a project funded by billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.
The 64-year old Roberts said she is certain more players will test positive after some notable names already have. “I was mortified any of our players would test positive. But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus,” Roberts said. “They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do. We are (as) vigilant as we can and try to update them.”
Three Warriors players have left the Bay Area to join their families, Myers said, without identifying which ones. No Warriors employee, at this point, has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. But no employee has tested negative, either. Until a coach, player or staffer is symptomatic, they won’t test at all, in accordance with local and state government preferences, according to Myers. “We’ve been told that the testing is in short supply and we’re treating ourselves like people,” Myers said. “Which is what we are. We’re not better than anybody, not worse. Just a basketball team. … I’ve been told by our doctors, medical community, we shouldn’t be testing asymptomatic people at this point in California. … We’ve been told there’s not enough tests to do that.”
The NBA is planning to raise its credit line to $1.2 billion, which would aid the league in handling its expenses through what is expected to be an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN. The NBA credit line has been $650 million, so this would represent an increase of $550 million.
An NBA official said no final decisions have been made on the lottery or combine. If the regular season is canceled, the Knicks would hold the sixth-best odds in the lottery at 21-45. That gives them a nine percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 27.5 percent chance of a top-three pick. There’s also a scenario of falling to No. 10.
As the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus hovers over the world, Golden State Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr said Tuesday that the staff must plan as if the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled this summer. Kerr said he has been in contact with Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich in recent days. "Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so," Kerr said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. "And everything's just up in the air. There's no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We're all kind of sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world. We're just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we're going to try and put together a roster, and that's all we can do."
Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is planning to raise its credit line up to $1.2 billion, sources tell ESPN. The previous credit line has been $650 million.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA discussed the plan on a call with the Board of Governors on Tuesday, sources said. For the NBA, this would allow the league to increase cash flow through what’s expected to be an extended shutdown of the season.
On players testing positive for the coronavirus: Michelle Roberts: “A whole lot of us are going to test positive. Even if we aren’t positive, we got the virus. I don’t intend to disclose identities because there’s a stigma attached to that. But I certainly know there will be more players, more league staff and my own staff [that will be tested positive]. I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50% of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it.”
Michelle Roberts: “What my players are asking of me is the same thing I ask of my local government and the federal government. They want to know what is the best estimate on how bad it is going to get. We understand the health concerns. Despite the fact that they are a population that is not presumably at risk, they have moms, grandmothers and children. They want to understand exactly what the health risks are. So whatever information we can impart, we do.”
Michele Roberts: “I wouldn’t share specific conversations with Adam. But the league is not any more able to predict the future than you and I are. We know this situation will likely get worse. We will not put players, team or staff at risk. It’s not hard to figure out what we can’t do. The only issue is when are things going to be safe enough to resume play? Everyone is guessing. I’m watching what happened in China. It looks like that cycle took six months. So will it take us six months for us to get through this? I don’t know.”
Shams Charania: Sources: Dr. Vivek Murthy, former US Surgeon general, told NBA owners today about coronavirus: If the United States had not hardened its stance across country, millions were at risk to die — and cases will likely only increase, like they did in Italy, over the next 2-to-3 months.
Mike Vorkunov: No word yet from the Knicks whether any player has undergone COVID-19 testing or tested positive. Several other teams have volunteered that information. NYK played 2 teams in season's last week with players who later tested positive. Part of larger public health picture as well.
Jeremy Lin: And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians
Jeremy Lin: I'm not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won't speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe
Shams Charania: Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General of the United States, spoke on the NBA’s Board of Governors call today and provided facts and sobering details about the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said him and James Jones are staying in contact with all the players and have been working closely with the medical staff. Says no players have shown symptoms "to cause any kind of alarm."
Spurs guard Marco Belinelli is offering financial assistance to hospitals in his native Bologna, Italy, to aid in the battle against the global coronavirus outbreak. The country has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 31,000 diagnosed cases and 2,500 deaths.
Made in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, Belinelli’s donation — the amount of which is undisclosed — has helped the Bologna hospital purchase equipment for use in treating patients stricken with COVID-19.
Frank Isola: Kevin Durant was on the Nets bench last Tuesday in L.A. when Brooklyn beat the Lakers. It was one of the few road games he attended.
Bill De Blasio: We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.
National Basketball Association teams are still receiving payments from their broadcast partners, even though games are on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter.
The NBA’s broadcast contracts expire after the 2024-25 season, which is significant because, according to the people, the value lost to the networks must be made up over the life of the deals. That exact value must be negotiated, and might include more games or additional advertising inventory.
The NBA broadcasters are suffering mightily from the loss of programming. Almost $700 million of ads will be at risk for Disney should the suspended season be fully canceled, Geetha Ranganathan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note Tuesday. Turner, which was going to show the scuttled NCAA March Madness college basketball championship in addition to the NBA, faces a loss of almost $960 million in ads, she said.
Shams Charania: Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @The Athletic @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
Shams Charania: Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr, a Team USA assistant, on the possibility of the Summer Olympics being canceled: "Everything's up in the air. We're all sitting here wondering what's going to happen, and so is the rest of the world."
Nick Friedell: Kerr: "The NBA coming to a halt helped a lot of people come to grips [about the virus]."
Wes Goldberg: Bob Myers on when he saw Jazz and Thunder players getting pulled off the floor. "Once it did, just connecting the dots for me, my immediate thought was they would have suspend the season."
Oleh Kosel: Nicolo Melli says on Instagram that Pelicans did good job of educating team on viruses before Gobert tested positive. Also says precautions being adhered to like limiting workouts to 3 people at most in gym + everything gets disinfected after use (balls to exercise equipment). pic.twitter.com/TfRXsbzRYA
Adrian Wojnarowski: Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says.
JD Shaw: Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Only one is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic, the team says.
Individually, Mitchell and Gobert, the two pillars of the Jazz organization, are doing whatever they can to aid the Jazz and NBA community during an unprecedented crisis. But collectively, Mitchell and Gobert, and the remainder of the Jazz, will need to take this hiatus to deal with their own crisis.
The reports of recent days have been multiple, and confirmed through The Athletic sourcing: Mitchell has been frustrated with Gobert in relation to his positive test. Those reports first surfaced on Thursday, the day of Mitchell’s positive test, and the day after Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive, which prompted a league-wide shutdown. They continued through the weekend, as Mitchell’s Instagram post stoked the rumors, because some of the wording is seemingly directed at Gobert. They were confirmed on Monday morning in Mitchell’s interview with Good Morning America.
Privately, according to sources, Utah hopes the time off does the team well. Neither Mitchell nor Gobert are the type to hold a grudge. Both are affable. And, privately, the Jazz know that they have doused fires before. Teammates everywhere get tired of each other over the course of a long season, and Mitchell and Gobert are no different. When Mitchell showed poor body language towards Gobert in a December home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he realized his mistake and apologized to his big man. After games, their lockers are next to each other and can often be seen talking to each other about what transpired on the floor. They are without question the leaders of this team. They are both accountable to their teammates and to the media.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @DraftExpress: NBA VP Kiki VanDeWeghe sent a memo to NCAA coaches telling them that league’s accepting applications to the Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which gives feedback to players on potential draft stock. The pre-draft process remains murky amid crisis.
NBA stars are not the only basketball players wondering whether their teams will get a chance to compete for a championship this season. Around the world, other professional ballers are also on hiatus due to the deadly COVID-19, including former NBA forward Anthony Randolph, who currently plays for Spanish club Real Madrid Baloncesto. “It is a little devastating to know that your season can be postponed for a certain period of time or even canceled,” Randolph told The Undefeated from Madrid last week. “It’s kind of hard to deal with when you put in so much work and we’re positioning ourselves for seeding and the playoffs, getting ready for the real season playing for titles and championships. “But we understand at this time, the health and safety of all the players and our families is the most important thing.”
Randolph, who has averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for Real Madrid this season, has been sidelined due to a thumb injury and missed the game in Italy. He declined to comment on Thompkins potentially getting the coronavirus in Italy or his current status, but did say he himself currently has no symptoms of COVID-19. “Most of my teammates and the trainers were all worried about going to Milan to play the game,” Randolph, 30, said. “But you know us as athletes, we kind of shrugged it off as like, ‘We will be all right. They will protect us.’ There were procedures and things put in place to protect us. We just figured [EuroLeague] would protect us. And when the guys came back, everybody did what they were supposed to do.
Randolph says he is also comfortable staying put because he believes Real Madrid’s medical staff provides its players with “amazing medical care.” “If I do get it, I will be taken care of,” Randolph said. “It won’t be a major problem.”
March 18, 2020 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
Sopan Deb: NEW: NBA’s Mike Bass, in response to Qs about testing process: Once there were some players who tested positive, because of the unique working conditions of NBA players, team physicians and infectious disease experts…recommendation was to have eight other full teams tested.”
March 18, 2020 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
March 18, 2020 | 6:06 pm EDT Update
March 18, 2020 | 5:05 pm EDT Update
Arash Markazi: The NBA is sending the following letter to fans later today regarding free league pass access till April 22. pic.twitter.com/PyCfQgbyH8
March 18, 2020 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Danny Green says there is no stopping Kawhi Leonard: “As with all great players, there is no real stopping them. It’s trying to contain them.” Full Interview: youtube.com/watch?v=a8M4g3… pic.twitter.com/erz4BCHwag
Farbod Esnaashari: Danny Green on describing Kawhi: “He’s a normal person, just very simple… He’s the type of guy that just wants to be in the shadows, but also be great at what he does.” Full Interview: youtube.com/watch?v=a8M4g3… pic.twitter.com/m3CfcU2gan
Danny Green and Dwight Howard recently joined Taylor Rooks for a wide-ranging interview at a zoo for reptiles (that’s right). During their discussion, the two teammates were asked to pick an all-time Lakers starting lineup. Picking an all-time starting five for the Lakers is a tall order, as the team has had so many great players over the course of its history. Still, Green and Howard were able to make their picks in a timely fashion. Dwight started with his all-time five first: “At point guard, Magic Johnson,” the Lakers big said. “Two guard, Kobe Bryant. Three, I gotta go LeBron (James). Four, Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal). Five is Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar).
Howard’s picks were solid, but Green was asked to make his list a bit different: “I’ll take a different route,” Green said as he started his list. “I’m gonna go with Magic at one, Kobe at two, LeBron at three, A.D. (Anthony Davis) at four, and a lot of people aren’t going to like this, but I’m going to go with Big Game James (James Worthy) at five.”
Plus, his game had sizzle. And that is how Jackson, a 26-year-old “lone wolf” pickup player in Atlanta, came to be on the other end of a no-look pass from Adam Sandler, a 53-year-old Hollywood megastar and pickup basketball god. “Like, that was a legendary touch pass,” Jackson said. “You don’t see those types of passes on a regular basis. That ain’t no regular pass. That’s like an I-know-what-I’m-doing pass.”
Sandler played two games to 21 in his usual attire: “baggy polo shirt, baggy pair of white shorts, sunglasses,” Singh said. “He looked totally out of place. He looked like a dad basically.” But he was locked in. “He was all about basketball,” Singh said. “He was out there talking about getting the next bucket, getting the next stop.” He randomly played one day with Cuban in New York. “Loves to pass the ball,” Cuban wrote in an email.
March 18, 2020 | 2:16 pm EDT Update
March 18, 2020 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
Lakers players tested for coronavirus
Bryant and King would sit on couches in his office for hours at a time, just brainstorming ideas for the series. They came up with mantras and parables that they wanted to lay at the heart of the story for young readers to discover. As a father, Bryant wanted to focus on telling stories for children, like his own daughters. He wanted to teach them some of the lessons that weren’t accessible to him while he was growing up, King said. “Ninety-five percent of the time we were just sitting around throwing out meaning of life type questions, which were always on our minds,” King said.
Bryant was involved in every stage of the publishing process, including the creation of a special tiger design around the book’s barcode and the rubbery basketball-texture of the cover. When King pointed out that the cost for a cover like that would be way more than most publishers would ever pay for, Bryant told him it didn’t matter. “He was perfectly fine with that,” King says. “He said even a kid who doesn’t read, or is learning to read, will feel the textural aspect of it and know that it’s something to be valued and treasured.”
March 18, 2020 | 11:34 am EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell: Earthquake in Utah???!?! Y’all please stay safe out there 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Face screaming in fearFace screaming in fearFace screaming in fear
March 18, 2020 | 3:46 am EDT Update
On a business-related note, Myers is confident that the deadline to use Andre Iguodala’s $17.2 million trade exception, which was July 7, will be pushed back whenever the league determines its new schedule.