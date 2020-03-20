With donations from the Hawks Foundation and State Farm, Goodr will hold five pop-up grocery stores, operated similarly to a drive-through (or walk-through) so as to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and avoid a large crowd. Families will receive a free large bag of food containing fresh produce, proteins and shelf-stable items, with each pop-up expected to provide 300-600 families (depending on family size) with two weeks of groceries, about 20-plus pounds of food. Milk, Gatorade and water will also be available, per Crowe.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 20, 2020 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
CBA's American players returning to China
With the Chinese Basketball Association preparing to end a nearly three-month hiatus, the league is welcoming back some of its foreign players, with perhaps the biggest splash of all coming from Jeremy Lin. “Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season!” Lin said on social media Thursday after spending 40 hours traveling from his Bay Area home to China, adding, “It’s been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym … basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever.”
As of now, among those who have returned to China are Lin, Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas, Sonny Weems, Kyle Fogg, Pooh Jeter, Marko Todorovic, Antonio Blakeney and Ekpe Udoh. More are expected to return in upcoming days. Hamed Haddadi — a former NBA center and a veteran of the CBA — is currently held up in his home country of Iran, where the pandemic has also hit hard. His team Nanjing is working with the Chinese Embassy in Iran to aid in his return.
Lance Stephenson, who is in his first CBA stint with Liaoning, has indicated he will return. “Ready,” he posted on Weibo with a video highlight of himself from earlier in the season.
After his sophomore season at Iowa State, Tyrese Haliburton is now projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. This, even after his season ended with a broken wrist before Coronavirus concerns even entered the picture. “You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said. “It doesn’t necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.” But will he go pro? “I mean it is still a conversation with my family,” Haliburton.
Men’s basketball junior guard Jayvon Graves announced on Friday that he is planning to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, with the ability to return to college next year if he withdraws his name no later than 10 days after the scouting combine.
Paul Pierce moved to Inglewood as a teenager and attended Inglewood High School. Believe it or not, he didn’t make the school’s varsity basketball team initially. But he went on to be the team’s leading scorer and a McDonald’s All-American. “I have a Lakers sweater I used to wear everyday to school,” Pierce remembered. “It was a hoodie. Who could not be a Laker fan? I grew up right down the street from the Forum, right there in Inglewood, watching Magic. I hated the Celtics. You from LA, let alone Inglewood, where the Forum is, of course you’re a Laker fan. How could you not be? So that’s what makes it real ironic when I was drafted to the Celtics.
Bryant and Pierce had a unique relationship, as the former Celtic saw it. “I played mad against everybody, but him,” said Pierce. “We always just had a different type of relationship. I think it was more out of respect too. Everybody else, I pretty much couldn’t care less about. It seemed that way, off the court. Just to have the opportunity to match up with him, know him on-and-off the court was special. It made me who I am, pretty much.”
March 20, 2020 | 3:48 pm EDT Update
LeBron James did his first-ever live video on Instagram for over an hour Thursday evening, providing an unfiltered glimpse into what life looks like in the James household. James drank wine, played cards with his wife Savannah, made fun of his beard, laughed at Bryce and Zhuri dancing, joked around with Bronny, played with his dog and answered fans’ questions.
James was asked if he’s enjoying the break. “No, I miss playing ball,” James said. “I miss doing what I do. I miss being in front of the Laker faithful. I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I’m on the road. We were at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride and gearing up towards the playoffs.”
James, however, said there’s a silver lining to the hiatus. “The good thing about it, though, I’m getting a lot of family time,” James said. “Time that I would never be able to get at this point in the season.”
Seton Hall junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili will declare for the NBA Draft and test the waters without hiring an agent, he told NJ Advance Media. He could return to campus for his senior season if he doesn’t hire an agent.
Mamukelashvili is mentored by fellow Georgian Zaza Pachulia, a former NBA big man who now works for the Golden State Warriors. “I think he’s very capable,” Pachulia told NJ Advance Media earlier this season. “He fits today’s NBA style where he’s strong, he’s fast and he has an all-around game.”
The Daily Beast reports Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the junior Republican from Georgia who is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team, may have broken the law by taking personal advantage of classified information only available to U.S. senators. The report says Loeffler sold off seven figures’ worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after this private, all-senators meeting on the coronavirus that has erased all the gains the financial markets have seen since President Trump was elected.
Last December, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) appointed Loeffler to replace the retiring Johnny Isakson. Her conservative views stand in stark contrast to other figures in the WNBA, arguably the most progressive professional sports league in the country.
March 20, 2020 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
Quinn Cook joined the Wizards Talk podcast on Friday, where he told NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller that he has been in contact with Kevin Durant, and his friend is in good health. “He’s good. He’s good,” Cook said. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”
Cook then praised Durant for coming forward, admitting he was one of the four Nets that tested positive, and spreading awareness about the virus. “He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook said on Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”
Duke point guard Tre Jones is expected to declare for the NBA Draft, according to coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“We put in for the advisory committee,” Krzyzewski said. “You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look. Obviously, Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces. The guys we get good feedback from are: Vernon Carey should get good feedback, hopefully Cassius Stanley, but we will see. I think you have to wait and see. Also, for those guys or any guy that is going to test, unless you’re a potential lottery pick or know that they were going to be in the first round, you have to wait a little bit, or you don’t have to but some kids will wait and just to see what the landscape will be in the NBA.”
Capitalizing on the momentum of a standout junior season, University of Toledo point guard Marreon Jackson has entered his name in the 2020 NBA draft and will get an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.
When the NBA suspended its season March 11 due to the coronavirus, the Hawks were left with 12,000 pounds of food they had ordered in preparation for upcoming games and events at State Farm Arena, according to CEO Steve Koonin. With those either postponed or canceled, the Hawks donated what they could to those in need in Atlanta by partnering with Second Helpings and Goodr, which both focus on reducing food waste and instead delivering it to those in need.
March 20, 2020 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: Per White House press conference, President Trump said he has talked with Miami Heat owner and Carnival Corporation chairman Micky Arison about using cruise ships for sick patients. Trump said Arison pledged use of ships in various ports if necessary.
The league is using its vast digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to launch “NBA Together” – a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.
Every weekday at 3:00 p.m. EST a member of the NBA family will engage with fans globally, participating in a live interview with NBA broadcast talent or taking questions from fans on Instagram live. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will tip off the series beginning today. Additionally, every night the NBA will stream classic games on NBA social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch the Feb. 27, 2016 Warriors @ Thunder game.
As families across the nation deal with the COVID-19 virus, NBA Math Hoops wants to ensure that children can still obtain valuable educational resources to further their studies.
Math Hoops will also be sending games directly to families who have children out of school. “As a result of our current public health crisis, many students across the country will lose out on a significant number of hours in the classroom. Learn Fresh has reserved a limited number of NBA Math Hoops board games to donate directly to families, who may find that they have few adequate resources to keep their children engaged during this time.”
Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) will present one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Capitals (NHL) through Take Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports’ NHL 20, respectively, beginning this weekend.
March 20, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
The Wolves did not recently face any of the teams on which players tested positive, and no players have shown symptoms, the spokesperson said, so there has been no dire reason to test.
The Wolves are in daily contact with players, who were allowed to leave for home earlier this week if they so chose. But the league has encouraged players to stay in the market of their team. The Wolves have been coordinating workouts players could do from home and providing them with meals and meal plans daily.
Each day as new directives from government health officials emerge, the reality of what society looks like changes. And so does the reality for the Lakers. That has prompted Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel to check in with each other every day, usually in the morning. Players have been asked to check in daily to update the team about their health. As a group they have periodic conference calls to determine their next steps.
Belinelli’s father (Daniele), mother (Iole), and two brothers (Umbertro, Enrico) have remained confined in their homes in his native Italy since the coronavrius outbreak swept the country on Feb. 20. Since the NBA suspended the season last week after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, Belinelli and his girlfriend (Martina) have stayed at their San Antonio residence. Since, Belinelli has spent most of his day talking with relatives on FaceTime. “Everyone is healthy,” Belinelli said. “Thank God everything is good.”
Therefore, Belinelli has partnered with the NBA players union to donate an unspecified amount of money to help the “Ospedale Maggiore” hospital in his native Bologna, the largest city of the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy. “They are going through a truly terrible moment where they don’t have enough beds and intensive care for all the people that are getting sick,” Belinelli said. “I’d like to help a little bit for everything that I can from San Antonio. It’s not easy.”
That is because Belinelli currently lives almost 6,000 miles away from his native country. “We miss Italy,” he said. “We would like to go back to Italy to stay close to our family.”
March 20, 2020 | 1:04 pm EDT Update
Potential top pick Anthony Edwards entering draft
Potential No. 1 pick and Georgia standout Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he tells 247Sports. “I just want to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Edwards said.
“I think I should go number one, no doubt,” Edwards told 247Sports. “That’s the only place I think I should go.” Edwards signed this week with Octagon agent Omar Wilkes for his professional representation, per multiple sources. Wilkes has represented top 10 picks — Trae Young and Cam Reddish — in each of the past two NBA Drafts.
Octagon: We’re excited to welcome @UGABasketball standout Anthony Edwards (@theantman05) to the #OctagonFamily.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks just announced that Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell are donating $500,000 to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort
Rick Bonnell: Fox Sports Southeast will re-telecast some Hornets games from earlier this season. First one is Saturday at 8 p.m.: A Feb. 26 game vs. the Knicks.
Spencer Dinwiddie: Now we’ve got Senators insider trading. I am completely and utterly taken aback. I mean, who would’ve thought that humans could display such greed? I thought they put up their own money for campaigns so they didn’t owe any favors.
Borislav Stankovic passes away at age 94
Jeff Zillgitt: Former FIBA secretary-general Borislav Stankovic died. He was 94. Stankovic was instrumental, along with David Stern, in getting NBA/pro players into the Olympics in 1992 — which was a seminal moment in international basketball and its growth.
March 20, 2020 | 9:01 am EDT Update
Zach Lowe: I personally remain skeptical that we are going to have a 2020 NBA champion. I know from talking to executives all over the league at all levels that the NBA has determined to do absolutely whatever it can to have a postseason. That the revenue is just too big, even without fans, even with best of three series, even with games in August or so whatever it is that they will do whatever they can and stretch it out to however they can to have a 2020 NBA champion.
Pierce made the stunning revelation on the “All The Smoke” podcast Thursday … saying he was a changed man after he nearly lost his life in Sept. 2000 at a night club in Boston. “It was so bad that I couldn’t even like, sleep,” said Pierce, who was 22 years old and just entering his third season with the Celtics at the time … “I had to have a 24-hour police surveillance in my house, that’s how paranoid I was.” He added, “It changes you, dude. You don’t know where to go, you don’t know who to look at, you on your toes. You’re like really on your toes, like, ‘Man, I’ll kill somebody.'”
“People don’t know this, but I actually carried a gun for two years right after that,” Pierce said. “I was so paranoid. Like, I kept it in the car, I had it on me, I was so paranoid after that. I was just like, I couldn’t be in crowds. Something like that happens to you, man, it’s traumatic.”
Legendary Borislav Stankovic passed away at the age of 94 in his home at Belgrade, Serbia. His enormous contribution to basketball throughout his life was well-recognized and included his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 1991. As FIBA’s Secretary General in 1989, he laid the foundations for NBA players to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time by adjusting FIBA’s rules. As a result, the Dream Team appeared and ultimately conquered gold in Barcelona.
March 20, 2020 | 2:47 am EDT Update
Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky did an interview with a reporter from his home country and the headline read, “Imprisoned in USA!” The article wasn’t that extreme. But Satoransky did admit he wishes the NBA season would be canceled so he and his family can go home to the Czech Republic. He spoke to reporter Tomas Rambousek from Nova Sport for a story published Thursday. “It is not pleasant at all to stay here and watch how the owners of the teams try to finish off the season in order to not lose so much money,” Satoransky said, according to a translation. “It’s not very pleasant also because we — me with my wife and daughter — would like to depart to the Czech Republic. “The way I see it is that the season will get canceled, but it’s not up to me.”
Sirius XM NBA: “I did not test positive” Lakers Forward @Jared Dudley tells @Frank Isola & Wes Wilcox that he did not test positive for the coronavirus and he thinks players would need need a month to get ready to play again pic.twitter.com/8MR2G9YLI8
Sam Amick: Per source, the Nuggets tested just the one person who was positive for COVID-19 – by way of the public system; not private – because they were showing symptoms. They followed state guidelines.
The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to administer any testing, a source told ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. No one in the team’s full traveling party has shown symptoms and the team wants to allow those in the public who truly need tests to get them first, the source said.
Would other sports have suspended or postponed events as quickly as they did if the NBA hadn’t suspended play? Or do you think all of the coronavirus cancellations were inevitable? Charania: Eventually, it was all inevitable, I feel. In talking to NBA team executives and people around the league now, there is a consensus that a player testing positive was only a matter of time. The NBA and all of the pro sports leagues could have prolonged the inevitable. The NBA took its stand when one of its own players tested positive — and set a trend for the rest of pro sports in the U.S.