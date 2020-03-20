USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
When the NBA suspended its season March 11 due to the coronavirus, the Hawks were left with 12,000 pounds of food they had ordered in preparation for upcoming games and events at State Farm Arena, according to CEO Steve Koonin. With those either postponed or canceled, the Hawks donated what they could to those in need in Atlanta by partnering with Second Helpings and Goodr, which both focus on reducing food waste and instead delivering it to those in need.

March 20, 2020 | 4:31 pm EDT Update

CBA's American players returning to China

With the Chinese Basketball Association preparing to end a nearly three-month hiatus, the league is welcoming back some of its foreign players, with perhaps the biggest splash of all coming from Jeremy Lin. “Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season!” Lin said on social media Thursday after spending 40 hours traveling from his Bay Area home to China, adding, “It’s been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym … basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever.”
2 hours ago via Kevin Wang @ ESPN

As of now, among those who have returned to China are Lin, Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas, Sonny Weems, Kyle Fogg, Pooh Jeter, Marko Todorovic, Antonio Blakeney and Ekpe Udoh. More are expected to return in upcoming days. Hamed Haddadi — a former NBA center and a veteran of the CBA — is currently held up in his home country of Iran, where the pandemic has also hit hard. His team Nanjing is working with the Chinese Embassy in Iran to aid in his return.
2 hours ago via Kevin Wang @ ESPN

After his sophomore season at Iowa State, Tyrese Haliburton is now projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. This, even after his season ended with a broken wrist before Coronavirus concerns even entered the picture. “You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said. “It doesn’t necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.” But will he go pro? “I mean it is still a conversation with my family,” Haliburton.
2 hours ago via wbay.com

Paul Pierce moved to Inglewood as a teenager and attended Inglewood High School. Believe it or not, he didn’t make the school’s varsity basketball team initially. But he went on to be the team’s leading scorer and a McDonald’s All-American. “I have a Lakers sweater I used to wear everyday to school,” Pierce remembered. “It was a hoodie. Who could not be a Laker fan? I grew up right down the street from the Forum, right there in Inglewood, watching Magic. I hated the Celtics. You from LA, let alone Inglewood, where the Forum is, of course you’re a Laker fan. How could you not be? So that’s what makes it real ironic when I was drafted to the Celtics.
2 hours ago via CBS Los Angeles @ CBS Los Angeles

Bryant and Pierce had a unique relationship, as the former Celtic saw it. “I played mad against everybody, but him,” said Pierce. “We always just had a different type of relationship. I think it was more out of respect too. Everybody else, I pretty much couldn’t care less about. It seemed that way, off the court. Just to have the opportunity to match up with him, know him on-and-off the court was special. It made me who I am, pretty much.”
2 hours ago via CBS Los Angeles @ CBS Los Angeles

March 20, 2020 | 3:48 pm EDT Update
LeBron James did his first-ever live video on Instagram for over an hour Thursday evening, providing an unfiltered glimpse into what life looks like in the James household. James drank wine, played cards with his wife Savannah, made fun of his beard, laughed at Bryce and Zhuri dancing, joked around with Bronny, played with his dog and answered fans’ questions.
3 hours ago via Melissa Rohlin @ Sports Illustrated

The Daily Beast reports Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the junior Republican from Georgia who is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team, may have broken the law by taking personal advantage of classified information only available to U.S. senators. The report says Loeffler sold off seven figures’ worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after this private, all-senators meeting on the coronavirus that has erased all the gains the financial markets have seen since President Trump was elected.
3 hours ago via Dawn Ennis, Alex Reimer @ OutSports.com

March 20, 2020 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
Cook then praised Durant for coming forward, admitting he was one of the four Nets that tested positive, and spreading awareness about the virus. “He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook said on Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”
3 hours ago via Ethan Cadeaux @ NBC Sports

“We put in for the advisory committee,” Krzyzewski said. “You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look. Obviously, Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces. The guys we get good feedback from are: Vernon Carey should get good feedback, hopefully Cassius Stanley, but we will see. I think you have to wait and see. Also, for those guys or any guy that is going to test, unless you’re a potential lottery pick or know that they were going to be in the first round, you have to wait a little bit, or you don’t have to but some kids will wait and just to see what the landscape will be in the NBA.”
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

With donations from the Hawks Foundation and State Farm, Goodr will hold five pop-up grocery stores, operated similarly to a drive-through (or walk-through) so as to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and avoid a large crowd. Families will receive a free large bag of food containing fresh produce, proteins and shelf-stable items, with each pop-up expected to provide 300-600 families (depending on family size) with two weeks of groceries, about 20-plus pounds of food. Milk, Gatorade and water will also be available, per Crowe.
3 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution

March 20, 2020 | 1:27 pm EDT Update
Every weekday at 3:00 p.m. EST a member of the NBA family will engage with fans globally, participating in a live interview with NBA broadcast talent or taking questions from fans on Instagram live. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will tip off the series beginning today. Additionally, every night the NBA will stream classic games on NBA social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch the Feb. 27, 2016 Warriors @ Thunder game.
5 hours ago via Brian Martin @ NBA.com

Math Hoops will also be sending games directly to families who have children out of school. “As a result of our current public health crisis, many students across the country will lose out on a significant number of hours in the classroom. Learn Fresh has reserved a limited number of NBA Math Hoops board games to donate directly to families, who may find that they have few adequate resources to keep their children engaged during this time.”
5 hours ago via NBA.com

March 20, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
Each day as new directives from government health officials emerge, the reality of what society looks like changes. And so does the reality for the Lakers. That has prompted Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel to check in with each other every day, usually in the morning. Players have been asked to check in daily to update the team about their health. As a group they have periodic conference calls to determine their next steps.
6 hours ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Belinelli’s father (Daniele), mother (Iole), and two brothers (Umbertro, Enrico) have remained confined in their homes in his native Italy since the coronavrius outbreak swept the country on Feb. 20. Since the NBA suspended the season last week after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, Belinelli and his girlfriend (Martina) have stayed at their San Antonio residence. Since, Belinelli has spent most of his day talking with relatives on FaceTime. “Everyone is healthy,” Belinelli said. “Thank God everything is good.”
6 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Therefore, Belinelli has partnered with the NBA players union to donate an unspecified amount of money to help the “Ospedale Maggiore” hospital in his native Bologna, the largest city of the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy. “They are going through a truly terrible moment where they don’t have enough beds and intensive care for all the people that are getting sick,” Belinelli said. “I’d like to help a little bit for everything that I can from San Antonio. It’s not easy.”
6 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

March 20, 2020 | 1:04 pm EDT Update
March 20, 2020 | 9:01 am EDT Update
10 hours ago via ESPN

Pierce made the stunning revelation on the “All The Smoke” podcast Thursday … saying he was a changed man after he nearly lost his life in Sept. 2000 at a night club in Boston. “It was so bad that I couldn’t even like, sleep,” said Pierce, who was 22 years old and just entering his third season with the Celtics at the time … “I had to have a 24-hour police surveillance in my house, that’s how paranoid I was.” He added, “It changes you, dude. You don’t know where to go, you don’t know who to look at, you on your toes. You’re like really on your toes, like, ‘Man, I’ll kill somebody.'”
10 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

Legendary Borislav Stankovic passed away at the age of 94 in his home at Belgrade, Serbia. His enormous contribution to basketball throughout his life was well-recognized and included his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 1991. As FIBA’s Secretary General in 1989, he laid the foundations for NBA players to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time by adjusting FIBA’s rules. As a result, the Dream Team appeared and ultimately conquered gold in Barcelona.
10 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

March 20, 2020 | 2:47 am EDT Update
Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky did an interview with a reporter from his home country and the headline read, “Imprisoned in USA!” The article wasn’t that extreme. But Satoransky did admit he wishes the NBA season would be canceled so he and his family can go home to the Czech Republic. He spoke to reporter Tomas Rambousek from Nova Sport for a story published Thursday. “It is not pleasant at all to stay here and watch how the owners of the teams try to finish off the season in order to not lose so much money,” Satoransky said, according to a translation. “It’s not very pleasant also because we — me with my wife and daughter — would like to depart to the Czech Republic. “The way I see it is that the season will get canceled, but it’s not up to me.”
16 hours ago via Mike McGraw @ Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Would other sports have suspended or postponed events as quickly as they did if the NBA hadn’t suspended play? Or do you think all of the coronavirus cancellations were inevitable? Charania: Eventually, it was all inevitable, I feel. In talking to NBA team executives and people around the league now, there is a consensus that a player testing positive was only a matter of time. The NBA and all of the pro sports leagues could have prolonged the inevitable. The NBA took its stand when one of its own players tested positive — and set a trend for the rest of pro sports in the U.S.
16 hours ago via Brian Flood @ FOXnews.com

