“We put in for the advisory committee,” Krzyzewski said. “You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look. Obviously, Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces. The guys we get good feedback from are: Vernon Carey should get good feedback, hopefully Cassius Stanley, but we will see. I think you have to wait and see. Also, for those guys or any guy that is going to test, unless you’re a potential lottery pick or know that they were going to be in the first round, you have to wait a little bit, or you don’t have to but some kids will wait and just to see what the landscape will be in the NBA.”