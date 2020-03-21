For now, it appears most players are staying put; of the 20-some teams that responded to a query from Bleacher Report, none reported more than two or three players going elsewhere. But that could change when, as league sources say, all team facilities are closed this week on the recommendation of health authorities. The Atlanta Hawks, a source said, voluntarily shut down their practice facility Thursday, and every other team was expected to follow suit.
March 21, 2020 | 3:47 am EDT Update
Uncertainty about NBA players salaries
The NBA plans to deliver players full salaries due on April 1, but left open the possibility of recouping future salaries for canceled games on April 15, according to a league memo shared with teams Friday. As the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the NBA and nation, the canceled games and loss of revenue are causing the NBA to leave itself financial flexibility based on the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement.
Andre Drummond: I love being in Cleveland
@uhhhh: Would you consider re-signing with the Cavs after the season? Andre Drummond: Right now my focus is staying healthy, that’s a long ways away. I love being in Cleveland, and I’ll come up with a decision when time is right.
If Marks goes the trade route, ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks, who once served as assistant GM of the Nets, believes the biggest trade chips are Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert, who split time with Irving in the backcourt for the few games all were healthy. “I think Dinwiddie provides the ultimate insurance policy for Kyrie,” Bobby Marks said in a recent interview with Newsday. “Do you trust Kyrie to stay healthy? I don’t know the answer to that question. On the other hand, Dinwiddie will be technically on an expiring contract (with a player option at the end of 2020-21). He’ll likely opt out. He can be extended starting in December, and are you comfortable having your two point guards making north of $50 million per year?
Cook, the Lakers back-up point guard, was on a Washington, DC podcast, Wizards Talk, Friday and talked about KD, who was one of four Nets who admitted he had tested positive for coronavirus last weekend. There’s been no updates on his condition since then. “He’s good. He’s good,” Cook said. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”
Inside the bowels of the Golden 1 Center, news about Gobert’s positive test began to spread as staffers stood around discussing what it meant for the night’s game. Multiple sources confirmed that shortly after the Gobert news broke, two referees emerged from the referee locker room and it was communicated that a third referee hung back because he had officiated the Jazz just two days prior, on Monday night.
The Pelicans’ security personnel were alerted, sources said, and they immediately began communicating that information to the team’s front office members, who were congregated elsewhere in the arena. Pelicans executives huddled up and grabbed their phones, quickly looking up recent Jazz box scores to confirm the information that had been relayed to them. And there it was: On Monday night, two days prior to this game, Courtney Kirkland had officiated the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz game in Salt Lake City.
There were only about 20 minutes remaining until tipoff, according to those present. Upon learning of Kirkland’s exposure to an infected player, Pelicans staffers walked to the visitor’s locker room and informed the players. One player wondered aloud, according to sources, “What’s the point of even playing this game?” It was decided as a team that they wouldn’t participate in the game, according to sources. Remain in the locker room, team officials instructed.
There’s no word on whether other referees have been tested. Sources at the league office and referee union both declined to provide further information, indicating that tests and the results of those tests would be made public at the discretion of the applicable state and local health authorities.
Marc Stein: Lost amid this week’s chaos: Jeremy Lin is back in China with the Beijing Ducks and has begun a 14-day quarantine in advance of the Chinese Basketball Association’s expected mid-April resumption. “The world needs basketball now more than ever,” Lin said via Instagram
@BS25PHI21: Are you and Embiid good now? Andre Drummond: We never had a problem, it’s basketball I talk a lot of trash. He does it on social media, I do it in the game.
@Cdawg123: What is your best and worst moment in the NBA? Andre Drummond: Every time I step on the court… Worst moment is when I get dunked on, it lingers.
During an interview with Rachel Nichols on his podcast The Lowe Post, ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted the questions surrounding the draft but, like with everything else going on, was unable to provide much clarity. “Most people I talk to think they won’t have a draft until the season is over, whenever that is. I don’t know if that’s true. That’s just what people think. That’s just what they’ve heard. No one knows.”
It would be unfair to place all the blame for the team’s early-season struggles on Gentry’s shoulders, but the fanbase hasn’t been shy about sharing its frustrations with some of his decisions along the way. Gentry is a beloved figure in the locker room and throughout the organization, but again, Griffin will have to face a crucial point in this rebuilding process over the summer. Making a move without a clear upgrade available wouldn’t make much sense, but there’s no question coaches will be lining up for an opportunity to lead this talented roster.
With the coronavirus crisis creating pervasive anxiety in the workforce, Madison Square Garden still hasn’t committed to pay concession workers for the remainder of the shutdown, the Daily News has learned. The union had been negotiating with MSG as recently as Friday but MSG has only pledged to continue making healthcare contributions to workers who are eligible for the company’s plan, a source said. MSG has also vowed to pay workers until March 29, and only certain workers until April 5.
Now that the pair are in their Utah home for the foreseeable future after the COVID-19 outbreak suspended the NBA season, they decided to start a podcast, called The Ingles Insight Podcast. Along with host Aaron Falk, a writer for UtahJazz.com, the Ingleses talk about their lives behind the scenes in the first episode, released Friday.
Spencer Dinwiddie: It’s come to my attention that @tobiasharris said they forced me left last night and it led to an L. Although that may be true, I just wanted to post a picture of the actual last time I went left in a live game with fans. Now back to reverse grilling Tri-Tip. Happy Quarantine 🤙🏾 #AudienceOfOne
March 20, 2020 | 9:04 pm EDT Update
Stefan Bondy: According to sources, MSG has only committed to paying arena workers until March 29, then some of them until April 5. Still haven’t committed to paying them for rest of the coronavirus shutdown. They’re taking a wait-and-see approach while also establishing fund. Story coming. .
Over the next four weeks, NBC Sports Northwest will air Trail Blazers Classic Games, beginning this Sunday, March 22, with the 1977 NBA Finals at 4 p.m. PT. In total, NBC Sports Northwest will air 12 Trail Blazers Classic Games, culminating on Wednesday, April 15 with Game 6 of the 1992 Western Conference Finals at 6 p.m. PT.
The Phoenix Suns will present their third NBA2K20 regular season simulation stream on Friday night, and this time NFL athletes are involved. Three-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will proverbially travel 14.3 miles from Dignity Health Sports Park to Staples Center to represent the Los Angeles Clippers in the video game contest against the Phoenix Suns.
Erickson also was the first general manager in Milwaukee Bucks history and won a coin flip in 1969 for the first pick in the NBA Draft that season, which allowed the team to select UCLA center Lew Alcindor. Two years later, the Bucks won their only NBA championship.
March 20, 2020 | 7:11 pm EDT Update
Isaac Okoro to declare for draft
For the first time in program history, Auburn basketball could have a one-and-done player. Freshman forward Isaac Okoro will declare for the NBA Draft and go through the pre-draft evaluation process, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Friday during a conference call with reporters.
Thunder point guard Chris Paul, home instead of on the court, posted an uplifting message Friday on Instagram. It was the first time Paul has publicly spoken since the Thunder-Jazz game was postponed and the NBA season suspended last Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I know everybody’s trying to make sense of life right now with the situation and the circumstances that we have going on,” Paul said. “I’m not here to try to tell anybody how to live their life. Just wanted to give some type of hope or encouragement for those that are having a hard time. It’s a great opportunity for us all to step up and lead our families. The best thing that we all can do right now is try to be as selfless as possible.”
Chris Paul: “I wanna give a huge shoutout to the medical experts and the doctors who are day in and day out giving themselves up from their families to make sure that we’re all OK. And know that that stuff does not go unseen. A huge shout-out also to all those teachers out there. It’s been a lot of mornings here now trying to fulfill that role with my kids and just using this time as an opportunity to connect and reconnect. I think it gives us a lot of perspective as we’re all here spending a lot more time doing things that we may have not done because we’re usually all so busy on the go. So take this time to call some of your friends or your family and let them know how much you love them and how much you care about them.”
Jeff Eisenband: JUST IN: @NBA2KLeague will host first-ever “NBA 2KL Three for All Showdown.” 3-on-3 tournament in @NBA2K MyPark will feature fan-organized teams, top female 2K players and social media influencers, along with #NBA2KLeague players. Also includes $25,000 prize pool. 🏀🎮
Vanessa Bryant’s trying to get affairs in order for her and her kids following Kobe’s death, and coronavirus is making it difficult … so she’s asking the court for some help. Vanessa filed legal docs asking a judge to appoint a guardian ad litem for her 2 daughters — Bianka and Natalia — as well as another for Capri … as it pertains to modifying Kobe’s trust to include Capri.
March 20, 2020 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
CBA's American players returning to China
With the Chinese Basketball Association preparing to end a nearly three-month hiatus, the league is welcoming back some of its foreign players, with perhaps the biggest splash of all coming from Jeremy Lin. “Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season!” Lin said on social media Thursday after spending 40 hours traveling from his Bay Area home to China, adding, “It’s been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym … basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever.”
As of now, among those who have returned to China are Lin, Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas, Sonny Weems, Kyle Fogg, Pooh Jeter, Marko Todorovic, Antonio Blakeney and Ekpe Udoh. More are expected to return in upcoming days. Hamed Haddadi — a former NBA center and a veteran of the CBA — is currently held up in his home country of Iran, where the pandemic has also hit hard. His team Nanjing is working with the Chinese Embassy in Iran to aid in his return.
Lance Stephenson, who is in his first CBA stint with Liaoning, has indicated he will return. “Ready,” he posted on Weibo with a video highlight of himself from earlier in the season.
After his sophomore season at Iowa State, Tyrese Haliburton is now projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. This, even after his season ended with a broken wrist before Coronavirus concerns even entered the picture. “You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said. “It doesn’t necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.” But will he go pro? “I mean it is still a conversation with my family,” Haliburton.