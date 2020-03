Trae Young: MY TOP 5… 1. LBJ 2. Jordan 3. Kobe 4. KD 5. Steve Nash Don’t @ me

What was the arena like when everything was shutting down in front of you right before tipoff? Juwan Morgan: It was probably a little bit more hectic because we were back in the locker room. It did feel like a movie, just being back there, waiting to see, taking all the steps that the doctors were giving us and everything like that. It was definitely a long process but a necessary process, it’s how I explain it. We were there for a few hours, after everybody cleared out; we were probably two or three hours maybe. It was pretty surreal, but I was looking at the positives at that point. Everybody came to the realization that it was here, it was real.