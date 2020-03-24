Trae Young: MY TOP 5… 1. LBJ 2. Jordan 3. Kobe 4. KD 5. Steve Nash Don’t @ me

-
Trae Young: MY TOP 5... 1. LBJ 2. Jordan 3. Kobe 4. KD …
March 24, 2020 | 8:54 am EDT Update
Oympic Games postponed
The Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed for about one year, said Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 2021 summer is the latest these Olympics could be held, he noted on Tuesday.
Tim Reynolds: Note the wording Japan is using: “No more than one year,” when it comes to the delay in what will become the 2021 Olympics. That means March? April? May? June? Any of those could be highly complicated for the NBA and Gregg Popovich. (Not that this matters yet, of course.)
Ja Morant heavily favored to win Rookie of the Year
ESPN polled a mixture of local beat writers from across the league as well as national and international reporters. And to simulate the voting process, we used the same point system as the NBA at the conclusion of the regular season — every first-place vote is worth five points, with second-place votes worth three points and third-place votes worth one point. Behind Morant and his perfect 350 points came Williamson, with 51 of the 70 second-place votes along with 11 third-place selections for a total of 164 points.
March 24, 2020 | 5:27 am EDT Update
I can say with confidence that Mitchell loves Utah, has embraced the community and genuinely loves playing for the Jazz. I can also say that the Jazz have Mitchell under team control for the next five years. As a result, worrying about Mitchell’s unrestricted free agency is not worth worrying about. Five years is an eternity in the NBA. So much can change with the franchise by 2025. It’s simply not worth fretting over. Mitchell will sign a max contract extension at some point before next season. That extension will kick in for him in year five, and he will be here for the length of his second contract. Again. Anything can happen. But, I can certainly say with confidence that Mitchell loves it here.
Players and owners want to finish the season “no matter what,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said Monday on “Outside The Lines.” “If that’s in July, if that’s in August, if that’s in September — so be it,” Shelburne said. “I don’t think anyone wants to start a new season without crowning a champion from this season.”
Using that rubric, Antetokounmpo led the way with 670 of a possible 700 points, as he was listed in second place behind James on the 10 ballots where he wasn’t listed first. James, meanwhile, was second with 514 points, and was either first or second on 68 of the 70 submitted ballots, finishing third on one and fourth on another.
Leonard came in fifth with 118 points, having been named on 40 ballots, with a huge gap existing between him and crosstown rival Anthony Davis (61 points, 25 ballots) in sixth. Six other players — Chris Paul (28 points, 10 ballots), Nikola Jokic (18 points, eight ballots), Pascal Siakam (12 points, six ballots) Damian Lillard (four points, four ballots), Jayson Tatum (three points, one ballot) and Bradley Beal (one point, one ballot) — rounded out the voting.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said Monday he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore. Oturu made the announcement with a letter to fans on Instagram, saying he planned to hire an agent.
“I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No,” Stan Van Gundy said. “First of all, there’s a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I’m not sure he is either — it would be my brother.”
The sports and entertainment group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has notified salaried, full-time employees they will be subject to temporary pay cuts of up to 20% and will be moving to a four-day work week as a result of the ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. “As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, in a statement sent to the employees. “To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week.”
The pay cuts will begin as soon as next month and will affect full-time employees who make $50,000 or more and will go as high as 20% for those making $70,000 or more, sources told ESPN. The teams are expected to ask contracted front-office employees to take similar cuts, sources said.
South Korea’s basketball league, the KBL, canceled the remainder of their season due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The KBL suspended play on February 29th. League officials met to discuss whether to restart the league on March 29th, but decided to cancel the season.
Amazon is the latest streaming service to offer portions of its services free to those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass have opened their channels to allow fans to view past games for free. Sling TV and Hulu have added free live news broadcasts for those who want to keep up with the daily news cycle.
Cred, a cryptocurrency-based lending and borrowing service, is teaming up with professional NBA basketball player and businessman Spencer Dinwiddie. A special web page and service was launched on March 20, 2020 for Dinwiddie’s fans who may use the Cred platform. Cred allows users to earn interest on stablecoins (digital assets usually pegged to national fiat currencies) and other cryptocurrencies. The company has been offering a highly competitive 10% annual interest rate. Users may also use Cred’s lending services by collateralizing their digital asset holdings.
Kobe Bryant’s daughters have just been appointed new guardians to represent their interests in their father’s trust … TMZ Sports has learned. According to new legal docs … Erika Williams has been appointed guardian ad litem for Natalia and Bianka Bryant, and James Summers is repping for Kobe’s youngest daughter, Capri.
March 24, 2020 | 5:25 am EDT Update
March 23, 2020 | 9:19 pm EDT Update
Team USA supporting Olympic postponement
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders said, “It’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising,” after surveying more than 1,780 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls about the coronavirus’ impact on their training and, potentially, the Tokyo Games.
“We are now confident that we have heard a wide range of viewpoints and understand the diversity of challenges our athletes face,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and Chair Susanne Lyons said in a joint statement accompanying the survey results. “We regret that there is no outcome that can solve all the concerns we face. Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner.”
The survey, sent to about 4,000 athletes with a 45 percent response rate, yielded results that included: Nearly 65 percent of athletes said their training has been severely impacted, or they can’t train at all. Nearly two-thirds of athletes feel that continuing to train would either put their health at risk or aren’t sure if it would put their health at risk. Nearly 70 percent of athletes said they would feel comfortable competing if the World Health Organization deemed it safe. 68 percent said they did not think the Games could be fairly competed if continued as scheduled. Nearly 93 percent reported a preference for postponing the Games versus canceling them outright.
Pacers receiving insurance on Victor Oladipo
The Pacers have received $10 million insurance on Victor Oladipo, a league source tells IndyStar. Oladipo tore his right quad knee tendon in January 2019 and missed most of the season. He returned this season past the midway point to appear in 13 games.
Each NBA team submits at least five players to receive league-wide insurance and the highest salaries fall under this CBA provision. After a 41-game waiting period (Oladipo went down in the 47th game last season and returned in the 48th this season), insurance pays 80%. Oladipo is earning $21 million in the third year of a four-year deal.
In collaboration with the Portland Trail Blazers organizationand players, the Trail Blazers Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Relief Fund to support local nonprofits serving the community. The funds raised will go to nonprofits who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including supporting the Oregon Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Pooled Fund, which is rapidly deploying resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the outbreak in Oregon.
In addition to contributions from the Trail Blazers Foundation, the COVID-19 Relief Fund has already raised money from Trail Blazers players and is part of the NBA Family’s goal of raising over $50M to support people and organizations impacted by COVID-19. To date, more than $35M has been raised by NBA and WNBA teams and players.
March 23, 2020 | 7:41 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Sixers and Devils at-will employees were informed today that temporary salary reductions of up to 20 percent will be instituted for employees making more than $50,000 starting April 15 through the end of June, @NYTSports has learned
Marc Stein: Contracted employees, such as members of the Sixers’ coaching staff and front office, have also been asked to participate in the program but cannot be forced to do so, according to a person briefed on the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly
Marc Stein: The Sixers and Devils consider this a temporary measure aimed at avoiding layoffs and, according to the person, have not reduced any health or 401K benefits for the teams’ employees. It was not immediately known if any other NBA teams have instituted a similar program
What was your perspective in the arena when the NBA postponed the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder? Juwan Morgan: That was really weird. You kind of had an idea that the NBA was going to take that step. But everyone on the team thought it was going to happen the next day or after the game against Oklahoma City. As soon as we got done warming up, we had the national anthem, starters were announced. And everybody did their handshakes, we were ready to go. But when the refs brought it in, we kind of knew what was going to happen. We weren’t very surprised. It just came a little bit earlier than we expected.
What was the arena like when everything was shutting down in front of you right before tipoff? Juwan Morgan: It was probably a little bit more hectic because we were back in the locker room. It did feel like a movie, just being back there, waiting to see, taking all the steps that the doctors were giving us and everything like that. It was definitely a long process but a necessary process, it’s how I explain it. We were there for a few hours, after everybody cleared out; we were probably two or three hours maybe. It was pretty surreal, but I was looking at the positives at that point. Everybody came to the realization that it was here, it was real.
Juwan Morgan: I’ve probably never gone this long without playing basketball. Safety comes first, though. Basketball isn’t everything. It’s a big part but it opens up a lot of doors for you to see what your other interests are and then be able to explore those different hobbies. I’ve been that way my whole life, though. I have been playing games and I have so many of them where I’ll never get bored of them.
March 23, 2020 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
New Orleans Pelicans veteran J.J. Redick was preparing to take the floor against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Mar. 11, the night the NBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On a recent episode of his podcast, Redick detailed the players’ perspective on how the night unfolded leading up to the Association’s landmark decision to suspend play.
Arriving at the arena and going about business as usual, Redick and the rest of the team saw the situation with the Jazz-Oklahoma City game unfold on TV about an hour before their own game was to tip off. “The other ESPN game was on in the locker room — all of a sudden it flips to whatever’s going on with OKC-Jazz, and there’s the byline of, you know, there’s a player quarantined or they’re testing a player,” Redick continued. “And then it comes out a few minutes later that it’s Rudy Gobert. He’s tested positive. I was standing next to our PR guy, Will, and within like three minutes, he had a memo from the league that the league had been suspended.”
“We’re getting ready to go out finally to the hallway, to do our prayer, go out for warmups, and Aaron Nelson sprints through the locker room to try to find David Griffin. And that’s when we found out Courtney Kirkland had reffed the Jazz game,” Redick said. “So, then we were having a conversation in the locker room like, you know, ‘I don’t think it’s safe to play.’ No one felt like it was safe to play. Had the NBA made us play, we would have hooped, but I know a lot of guys expressed concern that they didn’t feel like it was safe to go out and play. Not just for us, but for anyone — anyone that was in that arena that night.”
Do you ever wonder how different things would be if you played in today’s NBA? Penny Hardaway: Man, it would’ve been so different for me in this era because the floor is open. Back in the day, fours and fives plugged the paint because they wanted to post, but nowadays, everything is about three-point shooting. The fours and fives are on the perimeter now, so everything is more spread out and the lanes are wide open. For my game, that would’ve been great.
If you had played most or all of your career with Shaq, do you think you’d get more credit? And what do you think would’ve happened if you two had stayed together? Penny Hardaway: Yeah, definitely. Obviously, if I wouldn’t have gotten injured, I would have a different ending to my story. And I know hindsight is always 20/20, but I really feel like if Shaq would’ve stayed, I definitely would’ve been way more successful and gotten more credit because we would’ve won championships.
When did you realize that you wanted to become a coach and what was it like making that transition? Penny Hardaway: I think it hit me maybe three or four years ago. I realized that it could be a possibility that I’d want to coach if the Memphis Tigers’ job became available. I knew that Coach Tubby Smith had a five-year deal, so I was thinking that it was going to be five years away. Obviously, that didn’t happen for him but for a couple years, so I made the move. What made me make the move was that I felt like the timing was perfect. I felt like I had built enough relationships and that I was ready for the job and what it brought.