Shaquille O’Neal: So I gave him a piece of paper and I said, Biggie I’ll be in my house. When you get done you just have the engineer call me. And he said to me, ‘What’s this? He said, ‘I’m ready right now.’ – what do you mean you’re ready right now? He said, ‘I’m ready.’ And when I tell that it was one take, 15 seconds – it was more like a minute, it was crazy. It was so hot that I had to go to him and say, Mr Big – and he said,’ oh yeah that’s right… the kids’. And then he back in and laid the other verse he got. I’m the only one in America with the verse with the curse words. And I’ll never release and I’ll never play it. But when I tell you he killed it – Jiggaman did the same thing. He just went in there with no pen no pad, just went in there and blew it up