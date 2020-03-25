Len sat on the bench in a suit that night as his teammates were pulling away from the Timberwolves when Hawks security guard Vince Velazquez walked over to him. Before Velazquez could say anything, Len asked, “Where am I going?” Velazquez didn’t know, but as he escorted Len back to the Hawks’ locker room, he put Len on the phone with general manager Travis Schlenk, who told Len that he had been traded to Sacramento, along with Jabari Parker, for Dewayne Dedmon. The conversation with Schlenk was quick. He thanked Len for his time in Atlanta, and Len thanked Schlenk for giving him an opportunity to reinvent himself after his time in Phoenix. Len then gathered his things from his locker and walked across the street to the team’s hotel. When they got back after the game, he called some of the players he was close with and said his goodbyes at the hotel and shared a drink with members of the coaching staff at the hotel’s bar.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 25, 2020 | 8:19 pm EDT Update
With each turn of the calendar, promising signs continued in Wall’s rehabilitation from a Achilles’ tendon injury. Those flashes might have led Washington Wizards fans to envision Wall suiting up for the first time in more than a year if the NBA returns this season. That won’t happen.
“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”
Trae Young’s dad was sitting courtside at State Farm Arena on March 11 when he found out the NBA season was being suspended due to COVID-19. His son and the Atlanta Hawks, who were being blown out by the New York Knicks, had not yet been alerted. “I remember looking at a tweet from ESPN that Rudy Gobert tested positive and the NBA suspended the season,” Rayford Young said. “Trae came out for the fourth quarter and he kind of looked at me. I said, ‘I think the season might be over. You better hurry up.’ “It was crazy because after that he went off, and one shot he took with both feet inside the logo near half court because they were down 18 to the Knicks.”
Young would score 27 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime. The Knicks would ultimately prevail 136-131 in what would be the last day of the NBA season until further notice. “This is probably the craziest thing, if not the craziest thing I’ve been a part of,” Young said. “This is worldwide. … When the NBA is being shut down, you know it’s a big deal.”
Young, 21, stayed in Atlanta for a couple of days as mandated by the Hawks and the NBA, then was cleared to go to his house in Norman, Oklahoma, where he’s been reunited with his family who live nearby. “There is a sense of relief because everybody is close,” Rayford Young said. “You’re able to see and touch everybody. If you see anything happen, you’re right there. You don’t have to jump in a car or get on a plane somewhere. That is always a level of comfort.”
The Nets had their culture in place, their set values, principles and head coach. But it couldn’t withstand the additions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. David Fizdale, who once navigated the balance between a program’s identity and a superstar’s influence as a former Miami Heat assistant, called Brooklyn’s firing of Kenny Atkinson “a kick in the stomach” and implied the coach didn’t have enough support.
“When it comes to players with power, your front office has to really be strong and your culture has to be strong to weather disgruntled players,” the former Knicks coach said on ESPN Radio. “And you have to have a certain amount of support for your coach so when things get turbulent. “I’ll give you a perfect example, it wasn’t always perfect in Miami between (coach Erik Spoelstra) and LeBron. But one thing we knew for sure, Spo wasn’t going anywhere, because he had the support of (team president Pat Riley and owner Mickey Arison), from the standpoint of, ‘This is our culture, this is how we do things, and everyone has to adjust to that.’ That’s the thing I respect so much about those teams like San Antonio and Miami, they make the players adapt to their culture. They don’t go the other way.”
“I don’t really have an opinion one way or another,” Fizdale said about Irving. “But you can’t deny the fact he won a championship in Cleveland and did enough to help a team get all the way to the end, and was a huge part of it. And the last two places it just didn’t work out and I wasn’t in the building to know exactly what was going on. But it can be one of two things: He was either that guy who doesn’t adapt and kills culture. Or he’s a Jimmy Butler who needs to find a right fit.”
March 25, 2020 | 7:32 pm EDT Update
Pistons' Christian Wood recovered from coronavirus
Rod Beard: A league source tells The Detroit News that #Pistons Christian Wood is almost cleared, after being one of the first NBA players to test positive for coronavirus. The other 16 people (players and other staffers) who were tested all are negative and cleared quarantine today.
James Edwards III: Can confirm that #Pistons’ Christian Wood has recovered from coronavirus. To be exact, I was told he only ever showed minimal symptoms in finals hours before the season was cancelled. No one else in Detroit’s organization who has been tested has tested positive.
Wednesday, March 25th 2020 marks the second straight week of no NBA basketball, which has seems like much longer than two weeks. It is also the one-year mark since Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula with 2:22 remaining in the second overtime of Portland’s win over Brooklyn last season. Over the past year, the road to recovery has been trying. But, Nurkic has been strong and steadfast in his rehab despite the physical and emotional toll it has taken on him. The Trail Blazers big man shared his thoughts on his Instagram Wednesday while remembering the trials and tribulations of this past year.
Along with nine photos and one video of the Bosnian Beast working out, Nurk wrote: “I’m so emotional but can’t believe it’s been a year since my injury. It doesn’t matter how deep you fall what really matters is how high you bounce back. In my life I learn to overcome difficulties but everyone has a fate and own destiny. Faith is trusting God even when you don’t understand His plan. Once again I want to thank everyone. A year ago you guys did something special for me, it meant the world to me after all I’m 100% healthy and can’t wait to play basketball again. Until then, stay safe and healthy…. Love Nurk — Trail Blazers center.”
Udonis Haslem: And I’ll tell you one more thing — this idea about those people, that because of this coronavirus they’re going to go hungry? They were already hungry. Way before all this. They were already worrying about where their next meal was gonna come from, or where they’re gonna sleep tonight, or how they’re going to get their next dollar. And that’s what I need to get off my chest right here. Because it’s been eating me up — to see all this coverage of our city, from all these people who don’t even know what they’re talking about, that’s just focused on a bunch of kids acting stupid. This ain’t your f***ing beach, bruh. This is not your spring break. This s— is real life — and come to think of it, it’s more than even that. This s— is life and death.
March 25, 2020 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
Serge Ibaka: Thinking of everyone that is suffering from this virus and of all the doctors and medical staff working hard to help them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuwq4hf0sU
March 25, 2020 | 3:11 pm EDT Update
Jeff Goodman: NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium.
Stephen Curry: Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it!
In the new WWE documentary “WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild” Dennis Rodman revealed he wants to wrestle Rob Gronkowski, retired tight end of the New England Patriots. And he’s pretty confident in his chances.
“Somebody asked me ‘Dennis, you want to wrestle again?’ I could tell you a guy I’d really want to wrestle, that’s Markowski,” Rodman said. We’re going to assume he doesn’t mean the U.S. Senator from Alaska. Of course, he went on to clarify. “I mean, Rob, that guy from New England,” Rodman continued. “He talk a lot of [expletive]. I’m 50 years old, and you like 32, 33 years old. It don’t matter to me, let’s go out and do this [expletive].”
March 25, 2020 | 1:56 pm EDT Update
Over time, Ibaka has observed, learned and emerged as a more refined player, if not an entirely changed one. “I don’t know if you remember me coming here, I was just running and blocking shots,” says Ibaka. “Now I can do a little bit more stuff because of (the changes). You’ve got a centre like Marc with the way he plays, the style he plays, it matches perfectly with the team. As another player, I’m like, “I like that. I need to learn from that, too.’”
Ibaka had played a key role on good teams prior to arriving in Toronto. He reached the NBA Finals with the Thunder in 2012. Perhaps that is why he is not often cited as another successful byproduct of the Raptors player development system. But he should be. “You come here as a vet and you see the way they develop those players, and you get to play with those players, too. …They developed (those skills) from working out,” says Ibaka. “And the style of the game changed, too. You have to adapt to it. As a player, you have to adapt to it. If you want to have a role here, you have to develop, too, if you want to play with those young fellas that have talent. That’s where everything comes from. It helped me adapt my game.”
Onyeka Okongwu: To my family, coaches, teammates, fans, and everyone else whose been supporting me on my journey, thank you 🖤 #21Forever #FightOn
Brown, who was named the head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball team in early February, will now have more time to put together a team, hire a staff, build a schedule and get prepared for the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. “It helps from the standpoint of there are a lot of teams that have been together … the players, especially. A lot of countries have players who have grown up playing together on national teams or All-Star teams,” Brown told The Undefeated. “There are a lot of coaches out there that are in charge of programs that they have been a part of for many years. “To have another year to grasp, not only the talent level of the team, but the direction the team needs to go and making sure we are able to put the best Nigerian team out there, it’s a welcomed advantage to have a little bit more time for a new guy like myself.”
Aminu, who played for the 2019 World Cup team, had surgery on Jan. 7 to repair torn meniscus cartilage in his right knee. How will the delay of the Olympics impact him? Mike Brown: He is obviously a guy who has been instrumental to this program for many years. He is one of the guys who has anchored the program. He has a lot going on right now to get himself healthy so he can compete with his current team, the Orlando Magic. Knowing him, how much pride he has and things he has helped his country accomplish in basketball, I think he’d want to play in the Olympics, especially the way they qualified. It gives him a lot more time to get healthy and get himself in playing shape. I’m sure he’s looking forward to it.
How have you stayed connected to the Warriors during the lockdown over the coronavirus? Mike Brown: I have been speaking to [head coach] Steve Kerr. I’ve been speaking to him a long time and he’s the best. We have a huge group chat via text where we communicate basically on a daily basis. Steve’s biggest thing is he wants everybody to make sure they take care of themselves, stay safe, stay healthy, take care of the family and try the best you can to enjoy this downtime knowing as coaches, especially, this can break at any time. Be ready.
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a sensitive message to everyone: “I’m not on the court anymore, but I’m still in the game, today I play for Team LA. Together we got to beat the Coronavirus, so show me what you’re gonna do, to become part of that team.”
March 25, 2020 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
There have been rumors that you might consider foregoing your remaining years of college eligibility to enter this year’s NBA draft. Any truth to those rumors? Jay Scrubb: Although I have always dreamt of playing for Louisville, my ultimate dream has always been to play in the NBA. If I’m given an opportunity to get drafted, I’m going to take it. To be clear, you have plans to enter your name in the 2020 NBA Draft? Jay Scrubb: Yes, I am going to enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
If an NBA team decides to draft you and next season they assign you to spend time with their G-League affiliate, how would you feel about that? Jay Scrubb: I would look at it as an opportunity to learn and improve. I’m planning on playing this game for a long time. If a team drafts me I will follow their lead in how they want to develop me as a player. Is going to Louisville next season still a possibility? Jay Scrubb: Yes, absolutely. I’m going to do whatever I possibly can to put myself in a situation to be drafted this year. If the process doesn’t go as I hope then going to Louisville next season is definitely an option I’d like to keep open.
“One-hundred percent — I wanted to stay,” Len said in a phone interview this week. “I like the coaching staff. I liked my teammates. Everyone was cool. It really had a family feel to it. Last year, you could see the trajectory was going up. Everyone was getting better towards the end of the season. The way we started this season — I think the mistake we had was we had too many young guys. I didn’t think we had enough veterans and leadership on the team. This season didn’t work out as planned, so they had to make changes. It’s a business, so I understood they had to do it.” Schlenk didn’t give him an answer for why he traded Len for Dedmon. That caught Len by surprise because he could not foresee the Hawks bringing in another center when they had just acquired one. He didn’t understand the move for Atlanta because Schlenk didn’t want to commit long term to Dedmon last summer when his contract expired.
For Young, seeing his NBA brethren test positive for the coronavirus has been an eye-opener. “As athletes, celebrities and things like that, sometimes it takes something like this to actually humble people,” Young said. “For us, sometimes you think you are untouchable or things might not happen to you because you are at this stature or whatever. It can. You see guys, big-time guys, superstars like Donovan [Mitchell] or KD get it. It is definitely an eye-opener. “It sucks that this has to happen to us for us to really realize that and for other people to realize we’re actually just human, too. … But we are going to all get through this together as people, not just athletes. We’re people and human together.”
Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas said he got a call last week and was excited to help. He started making his orders almost immediately and began prepping for the meals on Monday. He and restaurant employees arrived at the restaurant at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday to cook and assemble the meals. He said they finished around 4 p.m., and LJFF volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant. Adhering to social distancing recommendations, the volunteers remained in their cars while workers and volunteers placed the food in trunks. Each serving tray provided food for four to five people — enough for more than 1,300 people to have dinner.
Before much time passed, the Twitter followers for Lane and his blog, Celtics Sentinel, joined in on his mission. So did complete strangers. They repeatedly sent the message to Celtics players, hoping at least one of them would find Carson’s story and respond. Smart did first. After losing his own mother, Camellia, to cancer two years ago, he could sympathize with Carson. “I know the feeling of losing a mom,” Smart said. “He’s a lot younger than I was. I was already older, so for me, it was a little more comprehendible. I can only imagine what he’s thinking, what’s going through his mind. He’s a little kid. He misses his mom. So for me, losing a loved one, especially a mother, sits home with you.”
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta said he’s had to temporarily lay off roughly 40,000 workers at his casino, hotel and restaurant empire to limit the economic damage caused by government-imposed shut-downs. The Texas native, who owns the Golden Nugget casinos as well as hundreds of restaurants including Del Frisco’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp under the Landry’s Inc. umbrella, is calling on the authorities to allow businesses to reopen at limited capacity in a couple of weeks to avoid economic disaster. “I think what we are doing with the shut-down is good but in a few weeks people will need to be around people,” Fertitta said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Otherwise you are going to go into an economic crisis that is going to take us years to dig ourselves out of.”
Udonis Haslem: It’s funny — these kids fly down to places like South Beach for a couple days to party, and they think that’s Miami. But they’ve never seen the real Miami. They’ve never been to Liberty City. They’ve never seen the side of this city that’s living check to check. The side of this city that’s surviving meal to meal. And let me just tell you something, man — there’s a Liberty City in every city. It’s regular people, with regular struggles. And I don’t know how I can get everyone to listen, but I say this from the bottom of my heart: The people growing up in the real Miami? They’re as vulnerable during this crisis as anybody. And I’ll tell you one more thing — this idea about those people, that because of this coronavirus they’re going to go hungry? They were already hungry. Way before all this. They were already worrying about where their next meal was gonna come from, or where they’re gonna sleep tonight, or how they’re going to get their next dollar.
Udonis Haslem: I’ll tell you a true story. Any time I see a bowl of raisins? Mannnnnnnn. Listen. To this very day, if I see raisins, it’s like I get triggered. I mean it — if I saw a bowl of them on the table right now, I might go apeshit. I might damn near flip the table over. Can’t see ’em, bro. Can’t smell ’em. Makes me sick. It’s because when I was growing up, we had too many nights where the only thing we had for dinner were those little red boxes of raisins. Nothing else, no lie. That was the main motherf***ing course. Man … you know that smell I’m talking about? The smell of that California Raisin–ass cardboard? You’d be sitting there thinking, “Alright, it’s only about 15 hours till I get to school tomorrow so I can get some fish sticks.”
UNDISPUTED: “LeBron is playing now strictly for career accolades. When you’re 3-6 in the NBA Finals, you’re not going to catch the obvious GOAT= Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Everybody on this planet except for Shannon and a billion blind witnesses knows that for a fact.” — @RealSkipBayless
NBA star-turned-marijuana mogul Al Harrington says his Viola company’s sales are through the roof since the coronavirus scare took over the U.S. … and now he’s scrambling to meet the demand. Of course, Harrington has turned into a highly successful weed advocate and entrepreneur in his post-playing days … sharing the medical benefits for athletes, as well as, the average folk.
We spoke with Harrington about the insane demand for cannabis products right now — after all, EVERYBODY is stressing out over COVID-19 — and he says his sales have DOUBLED. “The challenge is gonna be making sure that we can keep up with the demand at this point,” Harrington tells TMZ Sports. “Everybody is stocking up on their favorite brands. I feel like the ‘canna-curious’ is really steppin’ up right now, especially when you’re stuck in the house with your kids 24 hours a day.”
March 25, 2020 | 10:38 am EDT Update
Lonzo Ball leaving CAA agency
Emiliano Carchia: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is parting ways with agency CAA, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
Brandon ‘Scoop B Robinson: Naw, I think you’re right and when I look at that series against the Sixers…I think that was the most entertaining. The one against the Nets – Shaquille O’Neal: It was boring – Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I didn’t say that! [laughs] Shaquille O’Neal: It was boring because, what was that center’s name – Todd McCollough. Todd McCollough playing me? Stop it. You know what’s crazy? I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. You think Todd McCollough is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa?….Sheeeeeit! No. Stop it.
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yo, help me understand something. You have had the royal privilege to get in the studio with Biggie Smalls. Many people who rap can’t say that. What was Biggie like in the studio? Shaquille O’Neal: It was only four people that were the same way: Biggie, Jay-Z, KRS-One, and Nas. So a lot of times with me playing, it was the traditional – okay see if Biggie wanna rap with me. So we called Puff, Oh yeah Big likes you. Send the beat down. So we sent ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’. Big said that he’ll jump on that. He’ll see you in two weeks. So now I’m in the studio that I built in my house and I go over the verse a million times because one: can’t be whack for Biggie. I can’t disrespect Biggie like that. So I went over my verse a million times. So when he came in, I was nervous. I played it and he started bobbin’ and said, ‘Okay big dog!’ That’s tight! That’s tight! I like that!… and I said, ‘You sure?’ and said, ‘Yeah that’s tight.’ I like that.
Shaquille O’Neal: So I gave him a piece of paper and I said, Biggie I’ll be in my house. When you get done you just have the engineer call me. And he said to me, ‘What’s this? He said, ‘I’m ready right now.’ – what do you mean you’re ready right now? He said, ‘I’m ready.’ And when I tell that it was one take, 15 seconds – it was more like a minute, it was crazy. It was so hot that I had to go to him and say, Mr Big – and he said,’ oh yeah that’s right… the kids’. And then he back in and laid the other verse he got. I’m the only one in America with the verse with the curse words. And I’ll never release and I’ll never play it. But when I tell you he killed it – Jiggaman did the same thing. He just went in there with no pen no pad, just went in there and blew it up
Tyler Erzberger of ESPN interviewed Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on his Twitch stream and asked him who was more toxic, NBA players or League of Legend (LoL) players. Without hesitation, Hayward answered LoL players. “Dude, definitely League players. 100,000% League players, man. League of Legends players are so toxic, I can’t imagine being on a team in the NBA where they are as toxic as they are in League of Legends. Like if you missed a 3-pointer or something, everyone on the team starts flaming you.”
March 25, 2020 | 8:44 am EDT Update
CBA delays restart
The Chinese Basketball Association, seen by many sports leagues as a trial balloon for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, has delayed it’s restart, according to multiple reports and confirmed by ESPN. The league had hoped to begin April 15, after about 11 weeks of being shutdown, but now won’t attempt resuming until May after failing to get government approval according to reports from China.
The delay of the Olympics contributed to the decision but Chinese officials were also affected by seeing re-starts abandoned basketball leagues in Japan and South Korea over continued concern about the virus in recent days, sources told ESPN.
The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement allows the league to reduce player salaries by 1/92.6th for each game missed because of, among other things, epidemics: “We’re not promised a check past the first of April I believe,” Danny Green said on ESPN’s First Take. “This is very different than the lockout. We were able to prepare for the lockout, know that there wasn’t going to be basketball for some time and save up. This time, guys were not prepared for this, this happened out of nowhere. “So they’ve gotta be smart with these last two checks that we’ve received,” the Lakers guard continued. “We may be getting past that, we don’t know yet. If we don’t play the rest of the season, it will affect our check and playoffs as well. We have to be very smart with our money.”