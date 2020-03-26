Young would score 27 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime. The Knicks would ultimately prevail 136-131 in what would be the last day of the NBA season until further notice. “This is probably the craziest thing, if not the craziest thing I’ve been a part of,” Young said. “This is worldwide. … When the NBA is being shut down, you know it’s a big deal.”
Trae Young’s dad was sitting courtside at State Farm Arena on March 11 when he found out the NBA season was being suspended due to COVID-19. His son and the Atlanta Hawks, who were being blown out by the New York Knicks, had not yet been alerted. “I remember looking at a tweet from ESPN that Rudy Gobert tested positive and the NBA suspended the season,” Rayford Young said. “Trae came out for the fourth quarter and he kind of looked at me. I said, ‘I think the season might be over. You better hurry up.’ “It was crazy because after that he went off, and one shot he took with both feet inside the logo near half court because they were down 18 to the Knicks.”
Young, 21, stayed in Atlanta for a couple of days as mandated by the Hawks and the NBA, then was cleared to go to his house in Norman, Oklahoma, where he’s been reunited with his family who live nearby. “There is a sense of relief because everybody is close,” Rayford Young said. “You’re able to see and touch everybody. If you see anything happen, you’re right there. You don’t have to jump in a car or get on a plane somewhere. That is always a level of comfort.”
Rod Beard: A league source tells The Detroit News that #Pistons Christian Wood is almost cleared, after being one of the first NBA players to test positive for coronavirus. The other 16 people (players and other staffers) who were tested all are negative and cleared quarantine today.
James Edwards III: Can confirm that #Pistons' Christian Wood has recovered from coronavirus. To be exact, I was told he only ever showed minimal symptoms in finals hours before the season was cancelled. No one else in Detroit's organization who has been tested has tested positive.
Serge Ibaka: Thinking of everyone that is suffering from this virus and of all the doctors and medical staff working hard to help them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuwq4hf0sU
Jeff Goodman: NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium.
Stephen Curry: Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it!
Brown, who was named the head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball team in early February, will now have more time to put together a team, hire a staff, build a schedule and get prepared for the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. “It helps from the standpoint of there are a lot of teams that have been together … the players, especially. A lot of countries have players who have grown up playing together on national teams or All-Star teams,” Brown told The Undefeated. “There are a lot of coaches out there that are in charge of programs that they have been a part of for many years. “To have another year to grasp, not only the talent level of the team, but the direction the team needs to go and making sure we are able to put the best Nigerian team out there, it’s a welcomed advantage to have a little bit more time for a new guy like myself.”
Aminu, who played for the 2019 World Cup team, had surgery on Jan. 7 to repair torn meniscus cartilage in his right knee. How will the delay of the Olympics impact him? Mike Brown: He is obviously a guy who has been instrumental to this program for many years. He is one of the guys who has anchored the program. He has a lot going on right now to get himself healthy so he can compete with his current team, the Orlando Magic. Knowing him, how much pride he has and things he has helped his country accomplish in basketball, I think he’d want to play in the Olympics, especially the way they qualified. It gives him a lot more time to get healthy and get himself in playing shape. I’m sure he’s looking forward to it.
How have you stayed connected to the Warriors during the lockdown over the coronavirus? Mike Brown: I have been speaking to [head coach] Steve Kerr. I’ve been speaking to him a long time and he’s the best. We have a huge group chat via text where we communicate basically on a daily basis. Steve’s biggest thing is he wants everybody to make sure they take care of themselves, stay safe, stay healthy, take care of the family and try the best you can to enjoy this downtime knowing as coaches, especially, this can break at any time. Be ready.
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a sensitive message to everyone: "I’m not on the court anymore, but I’m still in the game, today I play for Team LA. Together we got to beat the Coronavirus, so show me what you’re gonna do, to become part of that team.”
For Young, seeing his NBA brethren test positive for the coronavirus has been an eye-opener. “As athletes, celebrities and things like that, sometimes it takes something like this to actually humble people,” Young said. “For us, sometimes you think you are untouchable or things might not happen to you because you are at this stature or whatever. It can. You see guys, big-time guys, superstars like Donovan [Mitchell] or KD get it. It is definitely an eye-opener. “It sucks that this has to happen to us for us to really realize that and for other people to realize we’re actually just human, too. … But we are going to all get through this together as people, not just athletes. We’re people and human together.”
Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas said he got a call last week and was excited to help. He started making his orders almost immediately and began prepping for the meals on Monday. He and restaurant employees arrived at the restaurant at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday to cook and assemble the meals. He said they finished around 4 p.m., and LJFF volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant. Adhering to social distancing recommendations, the volunteers remained in their cars while workers and volunteers placed the food in trunks. Each serving tray provided food for four to five people -- enough for more than 1,300 people to have dinner.
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta said he’s had to temporarily lay off roughly 40,000 workers at his casino, hotel and restaurant empire to limit the economic damage caused by government-imposed shut-downs. The Texas native, who owns the Golden Nugget casinos as well as hundreds of restaurants including Del Frisco’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp under the Landry’s Inc. umbrella, is calling on the authorities to allow businesses to reopen at limited capacity in a couple of weeks to avoid economic disaster. “I think what we are doing with the shut-down is good but in a few weeks people will need to be around people,” Fertitta said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Otherwise you are going to go into an economic crisis that is going to take us years to dig ourselves out of.”
NBA star-turned-marijuana mogul Al Harrington says his Viola company's sales are through the roof since the coronavirus scare took over the U.S. ... and now he's scrambling to meet the demand. Of course, Harrington has turned into a highly successful weed advocate and entrepreneur in his post-playing days ... sharing the medical benefits for athletes, as well as, the average folk.
We spoke with Harrington about the insane demand for cannabis products right now -- after all, EVERYBODY is stressing out over COVID-19 -- and he says his sales have DOUBLED. "The challenge is gonna be making sure that we can keep up with the demand at this point," Harrington tells TMZ Sports. "Everybody is stocking up on their favorite brands. I feel like the 'canna-curious' is really steppin' up right now, especially when you're stuck in the house with your kids 24 hours a day."
The Chinese Basketball Association, seen by many sports leagues as a trial balloon for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, has delayed it's restart, according to multiple reports and confirmed by ESPN. The league had hoped to begin April 15, after about 11 weeks of being shutdown, but now won't attempt resuming until May after failing to get government approval according to reports from China.
The delay of the Olympics contributed to the decision but Chinese officials were also affected by seeing re-starts abandoned basketball leagues in Japan and South Korea over continued concern about the virus in recent days, sources told ESPN.
Chris Forsberg: "Let me tell you something, that virus has never faced anyone like Marcus Smart." @Enes Kanter sends support to a teammate, says the Celtics are maintaining chemistry through video chats, and champions social distancing. 🎧 bit.ly/KanterPod 📺 youtube.com/watch?v=vH7g4S… pic.twitter.com/dJZwxHQZuT
But the spread of the novel coronavirus, which forced the NBA to suspend its season last week, presents an even greater financial challenge to the league. It could push the NBA’s revenue hit past the $1 billion threshold, according to team executives and media estimates, should the rest of the regular season and postseason be canceled. For a league that had enjoyed a decade of prosperity, the combination of the Hong Kong controversy and the coronavirus crisis represents an unprecedented and wholly unexpected financial challenge.
Gauging the precise economic hit of the NBA’s suspended season is impossible, but one high-ranking team executive said that the total damage could reach $40 million per team, or more than $1.2 billion, if the playoffs are lost. Similarly, a FiveThirtyEight.com analysis estimated that lost revenue could exceed $1 billion if the NBA can’t resume play.
Front office executives want the league to provide tentative contingencies on a return to play this season, but league officials have been reticent to share those estimates with teams. The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 -- and practice facilities reopening weeks before that.
Some executives and coaches believed that players are conditioned to find gyms to stay in shape, so why not under the supervision of the team? Perhaps, but teams are left to trust players to stay isolated the way the rest of America and parts of Europe and Asia have been asked to do. As one owner told ESPN, "Of course, it would make all the sense to have our players in the facilities, but if someone were to get sick there, the league and the team would get hammered. The league has no choice right now."
As one league insider cautioned me, we shouldn’t assume next year’s schedule will necessarily change as a result of this year. While all of us in the peanut gallery are jonesing to push the schedule back, that requires a massive undertaking from the league side at a time when it is already in the midst of another massive undertaking. The NBA could also do everything I outlined in this story and still kick off 2020-21 more or less on time this fall. If that’s the case, however, then that Labor Day timeframe becomes even more of a hard deadline for this season to end.
Also, I’m assuming no crowds, which means teams could play at an available arena or neutral site. Sources tell The Athletic that the league is still talking to teams about clearing arena dates in the summer, so I’m assuming this isn’t the league’s first choice, but it does provide several heretofore unavailable options.
Holed up in Houston, Van Gundy hopes he's wrong, but doesn't like the signs. "I'm not an expert, but I'd be surprised if the NBA plays again this season,'' Van Gundy told The Post. "It's going to be hard to get it back going. I would suspect it will be very difficult. The good thing is I trust (commissioner) Adam Silver to do what's right and best and not what is in the best interest of money. "If it does (go on), that will be great because you know Adam is putting no one unnecessarily in harm's way. I hope I'm wrong. I hope in June, July it's safe for our players to go back to work. I hope I'm pleasantly surprised."
“It’s horrible,” Ingles said of the test. “It’s 10 seconds … with a swab up your nose that literally goes so far up your nose that it feels like it’s about to pop out the top of your head. It’s one of the most uncomfortable feelings I’ve ever felt in my life … Every guy when they finished was like teary-eyed, because it’s that feeling. And then they back it up with a swab down your throat as well.”
Donatas Motiejunas: So, the whole trip home was intense. I’m worried and trying to make sure that I wash my hands and that I don’t touch nothing. I was kind of paranoid. When I came back home, a lot of people looked at it as a joke. Me and my coach kept telling all of the people, “Hey guys, let’s hope this thing isn’t gonna come to this country because the joke is going to be over as soon as it starts.” Sure enough, two months later, all the way from China it comes to Europe and now my government closes the borders, tried to take action. Like you said yourself, the States didn’t take it seriously and Europe also didn’t take it seriously. We started looking when it had already happened. Right now, the only thing we can do is try to contain it and try to keep it from spreading.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in a video posted to Instagram early Wednesday that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is in a medically-induced coma and connected to a ventilator due to COVID-19. Towns said that both his father and mother felt ill, then went to the hospital to get checked out and tested for the novel coronavirus. While his father, Karl Towns Sr., was eventually released from the hospital, Towns' mother wasn't allowed to leave as her condition got worse. "Both of (my parents) have gotten (coronavirus) tests. Both of them didn't get the results for a long time," Towns said in the Instagram video. "We all assumed my mom had COVID-19 due to the symptoms that she was exhibiting, and she was deteriorating daily."
Karl-Anthony Towns: WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION. Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
After finishing his first season as a Tar Heel, Cole Anthony is understandably being asked about his future. In a personal statement, Anthony took to Instagram to give fans an answer. "A lot of people have been asking me if I am going to declare for the NBA Draft. Anyone who knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements around that topic.”
Cole Anthony: “Lliving in New York City, the Coronavirus hits hard. My family and I know many people directly affected by the Coronavirus-many hospitalized. A few in critical condition and one who has died. New York City is experiencing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the United States. So my biggest concern right now is trying to figure out how I can help during this crisis. We are all in this together! Stay safe."
Bob Cousy is glad that his fellow Holy Cross graduate and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is finally receiving some well-earned recognition for a job well done, but unfortunately it took a pandemic for it to happen.
“I can’t say he’s my friend,” Cousy, a Worcester resident, said about Fauci on Monday from his winter home in Florida, “but I’ve been in his company three times and I’ve been telling people for 30 years that he’s my hero.” The 91-year-old Holy Cross and Celtics legend remembers first meeting Fauci many years ago at the Virginia Dental Association’s annual dinner. Ken Haggerty, co-captain of HC’s NCAA championship team in 1947, when Cousy was a freshman reserve, served as president of the association and invited Cousy to attend because Fauci was the guest speaker.
“Obviously, the last three weeks,” Cousy said, “you can’t turn on the television without seeing Dr. Fauci, and he handles himself so well. Talk about being unassuming.” Cousy said he hasn’t left his winter home in Florida lately other than to grocery shop while wearing a mask and gloves. He said he’s looking forward to returning home to Worcester, but realizes his health comes first. “I understand the gravity of it, especially at 91,” Cousy said. “If I wash my hands one more time, my skin is going to fall off. So I’m paying attention.”
The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has postponed its June 2020 induction ceremony until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 will now become the Class of 2021 and be inducted into the hall in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 12, 2021. There will be no additional members added for next year.
Mills has been in isolation in the United States since the NBA was sensationally shut down following Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert’s positive test nearly two weeks ago. “Stay at home and keep your distance; the better we can control this virus the better we can look after each other,” Mills said.
ONCE THE LEAGUE office delivered news that practice facilities were shut down and players began exiting team cities, the job of running organizations became further complicated. Front office executives want the league to provide tentative contingencies on a return to play this season, but league officials have been reticent to share those estimates with teams. The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 -- and practice facilities reopening weeks before that.
No one in the NBA wants to be tied to Labor Day weekend, because no one -- not the commissioner, not the teams, not the NBPA -- wants to limit the possibility of the NBA salvaging something of a season. If the NBA season could start later in July and finish later in September, well, no one is ruling out that idea either.
For now, front offices are working in isolation, on conference and video calls throughout the mornings and afternoons. Last week, some teams didn't want practice facilities reopened during this volatile coronavirus climate; some didn't want them closed. Several teams closed practice facilities as soon as Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11, which prompted the NBA to suspend the season within minutes. "Our decision was simply based on looking at the enormity of what was coming," Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard told ESPN. "We were three weeks behind most countries, and the data told us what was ahead. We were going to be conservative with our players and staff."
For teams, letting players leave their markets felt inevitable. The NBPA had pushed hard for player movement during the hiatus, and the league never believed it could do anything but recommend players stay close to their respective organizations. Many players' families live outside of the markets they play in, and the possibility of three months apart before restarting -- or the possibility of a canceled season -- was a non-starter. The NBA has set up testing and treatment protocols in cities where NBA players live, including one non-NBA city: Las Vegas, a league source said.
The last game Jeff Van Gundy called was March 8 – Clippers vs. Lakers in Los Angeles. The ex-Knicks coach-turned-broadcaster believes it will be his last one this season. Holed up in Houston, Van Gundy hopes he’s wrong, but doesn’t like the signs.
“I‘m not an expert, but I’d be surprised if the NBA plays again this season,’’ Van Gundy told The Post. “It’s going to be hard to get it back going. I would suspect it will be very difficult. The good thing is I trust (commissioner) Adam Silver to do what’s right and best and not what is in the best interest of money. “If it does (go on), that will be great because you know Adam is putting no one unnecessarily in harm’s way. I hope I’m wrong. I hope in June, July it’s safe for our players to go back to work. I hope I’m pleasantly surprised.”
Van Gundy has done the NBA Finals for ABC/ESPN for 13 straight years with Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. “There’s a lot of disappointment,’’ Van Gundy said. “If you’re involved in the NBA, you certainly miss it especially this time of year coming down the stretch and playoffs. But NBA people, when I talk to them, the conversations don’t center around, ‘I wish we were playing.’ It centers around, ‘Gosh, I hope we can make moves to get this (coronavirus) under control.'”
Adrian Wojnarowski: 76ers ownership is planning to change course, pulling back on salary reductions for staff, league source tells ESPN.
The Tokyo Olympics are officially postponed until 2021, but Team USA's leadership is recommitting itself to stay in the job. USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich remain committed to the team into 2021, Colangelo said Tuesday. Both men's futures in their roles had been uncertain after this summer.
"The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we're all-in and we're committed," Colangelo said. "It's important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass and we'll be back for everyone's well-being."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Members of Sixers coaching staff and front office on contracts have until Thursday to agree to 20 percent salary reduction, sources tell ESPN. Among many so far, there's apprehension on committing to giving back money -- especially with uncertainty surrounding employment futures.
Something wasn’t right. Hundreds of basketball games had tipped off without fail at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but this was an outlier. The three officials gathered to start, then there was a fourth, a suit unfamiliar to this portion of the show. It was the equivalent of a 747 tearing down the runway only to get called back to the gate. When games are ready to go, they typically do. But “typical” is not what’s happening to the world right now. The coronavirus is not typical, nor was March 11, when, in front of 18,000 people, Donnie Strack acted atypical to the NBA machine that was in motion around him.
Just as the three officials were about to take the court, Strack, the Thunder’s vice president of human and player performance, sprinted out toward them. Strack had been informed that Utah’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t administer the test. He wasn’t in a lab on the verge of a breakthrough. But when the call came in to the Thunder, Strack was sent out to delay the game until the NBA could make a decision.
Amid a strange scene that ended with the cancellation of not just a game but the postponement NBA indefinitely, Strack remained himself. For those unfamiliar with the 6-foot-5 native of Indiana, his face may have exhibited urgency as he explained the scenario to the officials and motioned for Thunder assistant general manager Rob Hennigan to join the huddle. But Strack’s face maintained the same controlled concern he has when talking to players in pregame with a hand on their shoulder and an even tone.
Strack — who was not made available by the Thunder to speak for this story — didn’t display panic or lack for answers. He was, despite the unprecedented circumstances of the night, operating as if there was a precedent. While Strack was the messenger, he was more. He had to be composed amid potential chaos. Only the NBA had the authority to call the game, which ultimately happened, but Strack was part of the group which had to quickly mobilize to give the league time to make the final call. By the time the NBA did make that call, the players were already back in their respective locker rooms.
South Korea's basketball league, the KBL, canceled the remainder of their season due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The KBL suspended play on February 29th. League officials met to discuss whether to restart the league on March 29th, but decided to cancel the season.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders said, “It’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising,” after surveying more than 1,780 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls about the coronavirus’ impact on their training and, potentially, the Tokyo Games.
“We are now confident that we have heard a wide range of viewpoints and understand the diversity of challenges our athletes face,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and Chair Susanne Lyons said in a joint statement accompanying the survey results. “We regret that there is no outcome that can solve all the concerns we face. Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner.”
The survey, sent to about 4,000 athletes with a 45 percent response rate, yielded results that included: Nearly 65 percent of athletes said their training has been severely impacted, or they can’t train at all. Nearly two-thirds of athletes feel that continuing to train would either put their health at risk or aren’t sure if it would put their health at risk. Nearly 70 percent of athletes said they would feel comfortable competing if the World Health Organization deemed it safe. 68 percent said they did not think the Games could be fairly competed if continued as scheduled. Nearly 93 percent reported a preference for postponing the Games versus canceling them outright.
In collaboration with the Portland Trail Blazers organizationand players, the Trail Blazers Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Relief Fund to support local nonprofits serving the community. The funds raised will go to nonprofits who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including supporting the Oregon Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Pooled Fund, which is rapidly deploying resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the outbreak in Oregon.
In addition to contributions from the Trail Blazers Foundation, the COVID-19 Relief Fund has already raised money from Trail Blazers players and is part of the NBA Family’s goal of raising over $50M to support people and organizations impacted by COVID-19. To date, more than $35M has been raised by NBA and WNBA teams and players.
New Orleans Pelicans veteran J.J. Redick was preparing to take the floor against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Mar. 11, the night the NBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On a recent episode of his podcast, Redick detailed the players’ perspective on how the night unfolded leading up to the Association’s landmark decision to suspend play.
Arriving at the arena and going about business as usual, Redick and the rest of the team saw the situation with the Jazz-Oklahoma City game unfold on TV about an hour before their own game was to tip off. “The other ESPN game was on in the locker room — all of a sudden it flips to whatever’s going on with OKC-Jazz, and there’s the byline of, you know, there’s a player quarantined or they’re testing a player,” Redick continued. “And then it comes out a few minutes later that it’s Rudy Gobert. He’s tested positive. I was standing next to our PR guy, Will, and within like three minutes, he had a memo from the league that the league had been suspended.”
“We’re getting ready to go out finally to the hallway, to do our prayer, go out for warmups, and Aaron Nelson sprints through the locker room to try to find David Griffin. And that’s when we found out Courtney Kirkland had reffed the Jazz game,” Redick said. “So, then we were having a conversation in the locker room like, you know, ‘I don’t think it’s safe to play.’ No one felt like it was safe to play. Had the NBA made us play, we would have hooped, but I know a lot of guys expressed concern that they didn’t feel like it was safe to go out and play. Not just for us, but for anyone — anyone that was in that arena that night.”
Do you have any thoughts on how you think the league should proceed or how they might proceed once the outbreak is contained? CJ McCollum: "I think as long as they’re doing what’s right from a health standpoint for all parties involved — fans, players, ownership, coaching staff — I think as long as they follow the rules, guidelines and regulations that are issued by the government, I think we’re in a good place and I think the NBA has been at the front of the line in terms of making decisions that are health-based and not based on finances. I think as long as we continue to follow those guidelines, we’ll be in a great spot to return at some point. “
CJ McCollum: "I’m good. I’m staying in the house, just got some kettlebells in, ordering some more products to workout in the house and some more products for my new puppy. I think people should definitely take this seriously. Obviously you have the age gaps to where you’ve got kids of spring break wildin’ out, you got a lot of different stuff you’re seeing and that’s just part of that generation and culture of not taking things seriously. But then you have the people who are following protocol, are staying in the house, especially the people who are more mature. I’ve left the house four times in the last 15 days now. Once was to get my puppy, one was to get some gas and then I went on two walks. I’ve basically been in the house for almost two and a half weeks.”
Mark Cuban is maintaining optimism that the NBA could return sooner than most would've thought. "Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games," Cuban said. "Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role. you know, people want something to cheer for people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."
"I'm proud of Adam Silver," Cuban said. "I'm proud of the NBA and the way we've reacted. I think we've led the way, and hopefully will lead the way out of this. I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough. But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I've talked to at the CDC and other places -- I would say that the over under would be June 1, and I'm taking the under."
If that were to come to fruition, the NBA could play the roughly 15-18 games that teams have remaining from mid-May to mid-June, and start the playoffs in late June. "I mean, sports is what we need right now and... I think the NBA is ready to play that role," Cuban said. So how do we get there? "Really, one thing we've got to get to a point where our scientists have come up with, not a cure, but a therapy that we know minimizes the impact of the virus," Cuban said.
Rex Chapman is working to mobilize his 576,000 followers to help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. His Rex Chapman Foundation, which normally is focused on fighting the opioid drug epidemic, has partnered with the Bluegrass Community Foundation to create the Rex Chapman Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to raise money to go to any nonprofit organizations that are "providing support and aid to those impacted by COVID-19 nationally."
He rose to prominence on Twitter by circulating sometimes painful videos of collisions of all types with the caption, "block or charge?" as a reference to debate over basketball foul calls near the basket. His account has been suspended at least once for copyright violations regarding videos he has posted. Recently, Chapman has taken to circulating more heartwarming videos on Twitter, especially since the coronavirus pandemic began. As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 people had donated to the relief fund in the last 24 hours.
Spencer Dinwiddie: ’19 brought COVID-19 into our world and has taken it by storm, but ’20 marks the year we unite to take it back. Even though we are socially distanced in the physical world, we can live together in the digital world. #COLIV_20 begins now. Join by donating to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund
Regarding life amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gasol said: “I imagine that it’s like everyone else. We must approach it with great concern, great sensitivity, great personal, family and social responsibility. Fortunately, my parents understand the measures and precautions that must be taken, having expertise in the healthcare world. Also, they, who are in advanced age, understand that they must more cautious, if possible because they are people that the virus can affect more, in a lethal way. It’s a time when, as a society, as a country, as a world, we have to be very responsible, follow the recommendations of the our governments and win the battle against the virus.”
With each turn of the calendar, promising signs continued in Wall’s rehabilitation from a Achilles’ tendon injury. Those flashes might have led Washington Wizards fans to envision Wall suiting up for the first time in more than a year if the NBA returns this season. That won’t happen.
“We’ve said all along that we can’t wait until John plays next season, and I think that will still be our attitude and our stance,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a recent interview. “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”
The Nets had their culture in place, their set values, principles and head coach. But it couldn’t withstand the additions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. David Fizdale, who once navigated the balance between a program’s identity and a superstar’s influence as a former Miami Heat assistant, called Brooklyn’s firing of Kenny Atkinson “a kick in the stomach” and implied the coach didn’t have enough support.
“When it comes to players with power, your front office has to really be strong and your culture has to be strong to weather disgruntled players,” the former Knicks coach said on ESPN Radio. “And you have to have a certain amount of support for your coach so when things get turbulent. “I’ll give you a perfect example, it wasn’t always perfect in Miami between (coach Erik Spoelstra) and LeBron. But one thing we knew for sure, Spo wasn’t going anywhere, because he had the support of (team president Pat Riley and owner Mickey Arison), from the standpoint of, ‘This is our culture, this is how we do things, and everyone has to adjust to that.’ That’s the thing I respect so much about those teams like San Antonio and Miami, they make the players adapt to their culture. They don’t go the other way.”
“I don’t really have an opinion one way or another,” Fizdale said about Irving. “But you can’t deny the fact he won a championship in Cleveland and did enough to help a team get all the way to the end, and was a huge part of it. And the last two places it just didn’t work out and I wasn’t in the building to know exactly what was going on. But it can be one of two things: He was either that guy who doesn’t adapt and kills culture. Or he’s a Jimmy Butler who needs to find a right fit.”
Pistons' Christian Wood recovered from coronavirus
Wednesday, March 25th 2020 marks the second straight week of no NBA basketball, which has seems like much longer than two weeks. It is also the one-year mark since Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula with 2:22 remaining in the second overtime of Portland’s win over Brooklyn last season. Over the past year, the road to recovery has been trying. But, Nurkic has been strong and steadfast in his rehab despite the physical and emotional toll it has taken on him. The Trail Blazers big man shared his thoughts on his Instagram Wednesday while remembering the trials and tribulations of this past year.
Along with nine photos and one video of the Bosnian Beast working out, Nurk wrote: “I’m so emotional but can’t believe it’s been a year since my injury. It doesn’t matter how deep you fall what really matters is how high you bounce back. In my life I learn to overcome difficulties but everyone has a fate and own destiny. Faith is trusting God even when you don’t understand His plan. Once again I want to thank everyone. A year ago you guys did something special for me, it meant the world to me after all I’m 100% healthy and can’t wait to play basketball again. Until then, stay safe and healthy…. Love Nurk — Trail Blazers center.”
Udonis Haslem: And I’ll tell you one more thing — this idea about those people, that because of this coronavirus they’re going to go hungry? They were already hungry. Way before all this. They were already worrying about where their next meal was gonna come from, or where they’re gonna sleep tonight, or how they’re going to get their next dollar. And that’s what I need to get off my chest right here. Because it’s been eating me up — to see all this coverage of our city, from all these people who don’t even know what they’re talking about, that’s just focused on a bunch of kids acting stupid. This ain’t your f***ing beach, bruh. This is not your spring break. This s— is real life — and come to think of it, it’s more than even that. This s— is life and death.
Serge Ibaka: Thinking of everyone that is suffering from this virus and of all the doctors and medical staff working hard to help them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuwq4hf0sU
Jeff Goodman: NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium.
Stephen Curry: Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it!
In the new WWE documentary “WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild” Dennis Rodman revealed he wants to wrestle Rob Gronkowski, retired tight end of the New England Patriots. And he’s pretty confident in his chances.
“Somebody asked me ‘Dennis, you want to wrestle again?’ I could tell you a guy I’d really want to wrestle, that’s Markowski,” Rodman said. We’re going to assume he doesn’t mean the U.S. Senator from Alaska. Of course, he went on to clarify. “I mean, Rob, that guy from New England,” Rodman continued. “He talk a lot of [expletive]. I’m 50 years old, and you like 32, 33 years old. It don’t matter to me, let’s go out and do this [expletive].”
Over time, Ibaka has observed, learned and emerged as a more refined player, if not an entirely changed one. “I don’t know if you remember me coming here, I was just running and blocking shots,” says Ibaka. “Now I can do a little bit more stuff because of (the changes). You’ve got a centre like Marc with the way he plays, the style he plays, it matches perfectly with the team. As another player, I’m like, “I like that. I need to learn from that, too.’”
Ibaka had played a key role on good teams prior to arriving in Toronto. He reached the NBA Finals with the Thunder in 2012. Perhaps that is why he is not often cited as another successful byproduct of the Raptors player development system. But he should be. “You come here as a vet and you see the way they develop those players, and you get to play with those players, too. …They developed (those skills) from working out,” says Ibaka. “And the style of the game changed, too. You have to adapt to it. As a player, you have to adapt to it. If you want to have a role here, you have to develop, too, if you want to play with those young fellas that have talent. That’s where everything comes from. It helped me adapt my game.”
Onyeka Okongwu: To my family, coaches, teammates, fans, and everyone else whose been supporting me on my journey, thank you 🖤 #21Forever #FightOn
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a sensitive message to everyone: “I’m not on the court anymore, but I’m still in the game, today I play for Team LA. Together we got to beat the Coronavirus, so show me what you’re gonna do, to become part of that team.”
There have been rumors that you might consider foregoing your remaining years of college eligibility to enter this year’s NBA draft. Any truth to those rumors? Jay Scrubb: Although I have always dreamt of playing for Louisville, my ultimate dream has always been to play in the NBA. If I’m given an opportunity to get drafted, I’m going to take it. To be clear, you have plans to enter your name in the 2020 NBA Draft? Jay Scrubb: Yes, I am going to enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
If an NBA team decides to draft you and next season they assign you to spend time with their G-League affiliate, how would you feel about that? Jay Scrubb: I would look at it as an opportunity to learn and improve. I’m planning on playing this game for a long time. If a team drafts me I will follow their lead in how they want to develop me as a player. Is going to Louisville next season still a possibility? Jay Scrubb: Yes, absolutely. I’m going to do whatever I possibly can to put myself in a situation to be drafted this year. If the process doesn’t go as I hope then going to Louisville next season is definitely an option I’d like to keep open.
“One-hundred percent — I wanted to stay,” Len said in a phone interview this week. “I like the coaching staff. I liked my teammates. Everyone was cool. It really had a family feel to it. Last year, you could see the trajectory was going up. Everyone was getting better towards the end of the season. The way we started this season — I think the mistake we had was we had too many young guys. I didn’t think we had enough veterans and leadership on the team. This season didn’t work out as planned, so they had to make changes. It’s a business, so I understood they had to do it.” Schlenk didn’t give him an answer for why he traded Len for Dedmon. That caught Len by surprise because he could not foresee the Hawks bringing in another center when they had just acquired one. He didn’t understand the move for Atlanta because Schlenk didn’t want to commit long term to Dedmon last summer when his contract expired.
Len sat on the bench in a suit that night as his teammates were pulling away from the Timberwolves when Hawks security guard Vince Velazquez walked over to him. Before Velazquez could say anything, Len asked, “Where am I going?” Velazquez didn’t know, but as he escorted Len back to the Hawks’ locker room, he put Len on the phone with general manager Travis Schlenk, who told Len that he had been traded to Sacramento, along with Jabari Parker, for Dewayne Dedmon. The conversation with Schlenk was quick. He thanked Len for his time in Atlanta, and Len thanked Schlenk for giving him an opportunity to reinvent himself after his time in Phoenix. Len then gathered his things from his locker and walked across the street to the team’s hotel. When they got back after the game, he called some of the players he was close with and said his goodbyes at the hotel and shared a drink with members of the coaching staff at the hotel’s bar.
For Young, seeing his NBA brethren test positive for the coronavirus has been an eye-opener. “As athletes, celebrities and things like that, sometimes it takes something like this to actually humble people,” Young said. “For us, sometimes you think you are untouchable or things might not happen to you because you are at this stature or whatever. It can. You see guys, big-time guys, superstars like Donovan [Mitchell] or KD get it. It is definitely an eye-opener. “It sucks that this has to happen to us for us to really realize that and for other people to realize we’re actually just human, too. … But we are going to all get through this together as people, not just athletes. We’re people and human together.”
Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas said he got a call last week and was excited to help. He started making his orders almost immediately and began prepping for the meals on Monday. He and restaurant employees arrived at the restaurant at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday to cook and assemble the meals. He said they finished around 4 p.m., and LJFF volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant. Adhering to social distancing recommendations, the volunteers remained in their cars while workers and volunteers placed the food in trunks. Each serving tray provided food for four to five people — enough for more than 1,300 people to have dinner.
Before much time passed, the Twitter followers for Lane and his blog, Celtics Sentinel, joined in on his mission. So did complete strangers. They repeatedly sent the message to Celtics players, hoping at least one of them would find Carson’s story and respond. Smart did first. After losing his own mother, Camellia, to cancer two years ago, he could sympathize with Carson. “I know the feeling of losing a mom,” Smart said. “He’s a lot younger than I was. I was already older, so for me, it was a little more comprehendible. I can only imagine what he’s thinking, what’s going through his mind. He’s a little kid. He misses his mom. So for me, losing a loved one, especially a mother, sits home with you.”
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta said he’s had to temporarily lay off roughly 40,000 workers at his casino, hotel and restaurant empire to limit the economic damage caused by government-imposed shut-downs. The Texas native, who owns the Golden Nugget casinos as well as hundreds of restaurants including Del Frisco’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp under the Landry’s Inc. umbrella, is calling on the authorities to allow businesses to reopen at limited capacity in a couple of weeks to avoid economic disaster. “I think what we are doing with the shut-down is good but in a few weeks people will need to be around people,” Fertitta said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Otherwise you are going to go into an economic crisis that is going to take us years to dig ourselves out of.”
Udonis Haslem: It’s funny — these kids fly down to places like South Beach for a couple days to party, and they think that’s Miami. But they’ve never seen the real Miami. They’ve never been to Liberty City. They’ve never seen the side of this city that’s living check to check. The side of this city that’s surviving meal to meal. And let me just tell you something, man — there’s a Liberty City in every city. It’s regular people, with regular struggles. And I don’t know how I can get everyone to listen, but I say this from the bottom of my heart: The people growing up in the real Miami? They’re as vulnerable during this crisis as anybody. And I’ll tell you one more thing — this idea about those people, that because of this coronavirus they’re going to go hungry? They were already hungry. Way before all this. They were already worrying about where their next meal was gonna come from, or where they’re gonna sleep tonight, or how they’re going to get their next dollar.
Udonis Haslem: I’ll tell you a true story. Any time I see a bowl of raisins? Mannnnnnnn. Listen. To this very day, if I see raisins, it’s like I get triggered. I mean it — if I saw a bowl of them on the table right now, I might go apeshit. I might damn near flip the table over. Can’t see ’em, bro. Can’t smell ’em. Makes me sick. It’s because when I was growing up, we had too many nights where the only thing we had for dinner were those little red boxes of raisins. Nothing else, no lie. That was the main motherf***ing course. Man … you know that smell I’m talking about? The smell of that California Raisin–ass cardboard? You’d be sitting there thinking, “Alright, it’s only about 15 hours till I get to school tomorrow so I can get some fish sticks.”
NBA star-turned-marijuana mogul Al Harrington says his Viola company’s sales are through the roof since the coronavirus scare took over the U.S. … and now he’s scrambling to meet the demand. Of course, Harrington has turned into a highly successful weed advocate and entrepreneur in his post-playing days … sharing the medical benefits for athletes, as well as, the average folk.
We spoke with Harrington about the insane demand for cannabis products right now — after all, EVERYBODY is stressing out over COVID-19 — and he says his sales have DOUBLED. “The challenge is gonna be making sure that we can keep up with the demand at this point,” Harrington tells TMZ Sports. “Everybody is stocking up on their favorite brands. I feel like the ‘canna-curious’ is really steppin’ up right now, especially when you’re stuck in the house with your kids 24 hours a day.”
Lonzo Ball leaving CAA agency
Emiliano Carchia: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is parting ways with agency CAA, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
Brandon ‘Scoop B Robinson: Naw, I think you’re right and when I look at that series against the Sixers…I think that was the most entertaining. The one against the Nets – Shaquille O’Neal: It was boring – Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I didn’t say that! [laughs] Shaquille O’Neal: It was boring because, what was that center’s name – Todd McCollough. Todd McCollough playing me? Stop it. You know what’s crazy? I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. You think Todd McCollough is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa?….Sheeeeeit! No. Stop it.
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yo, help me understand something. You have had the royal privilege to get in the studio with Biggie Smalls. Many people who rap can’t say that. What was Biggie like in the studio? Shaquille O’Neal: It was only four people that were the same way: Biggie, Jay-Z, KRS-One, and Nas. So a lot of times with me playing, it was the traditional – okay see if Biggie wanna rap with me. So we called Puff, Oh yeah Big likes you. Send the beat down. So we sent ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’. Big said that he’ll jump on that. He’ll see you in two weeks. So now I’m in the studio that I built in my house and I go over the verse a million times because one: can’t be whack for Biggie. I can’t disrespect Biggie like that. So I went over my verse a million times. So when he came in, I was nervous. I played it and he started bobbin’ and said, ‘Okay big dog!’ That’s tight! That’s tight! I like that!… and I said, ‘You sure?’ and said, ‘Yeah that’s tight.’ I like that.
Shaquille O’Neal: So I gave him a piece of paper and I said, Biggie I’ll be in my house. When you get done you just have the engineer call me. And he said to me, ‘What’s this? He said, ‘I’m ready right now.’ – what do you mean you’re ready right now? He said, ‘I’m ready.’ And when I tell that it was one take, 15 seconds – it was more like a minute, it was crazy. It was so hot that I had to go to him and say, Mr Big – and he said,’ oh yeah that’s right… the kids’. And then he back in and laid the other verse he got. I’m the only one in America with the verse with the curse words. And I’ll never release and I’ll never play it. But when I tell you he killed it – Jiggaman did the same thing. He just went in there with no pen no pad, just went in there and blew it up
Tyler Erzberger of ESPN interviewed Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on his Twitch stream and asked him who was more toxic, NBA players or League of Legend (LoL) players. Without hesitation, Hayward answered LoL players. “Dude, definitely League players. 100,000% League players, man. League of Legends players are so toxic, I can’t imagine being on a team in the NBA where they are as toxic as they are in League of Legends. Like if you missed a 3-pointer or something, everyone on the team starts flaming you.”
CBA delays restart
The Chinese Basketball Association, seen by many sports leagues as a trial balloon for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, has delayed it’s restart, according to multiple reports and confirmed by ESPN. The league had hoped to begin April 15, after about 11 weeks of being shutdown, but now won’t attempt resuming until May after failing to get government approval according to reports from China.
The delay of the Olympics contributed to the decision but Chinese officials were also affected by seeing re-starts abandoned basketball leagues in Japan and South Korea over continued concern about the virus in recent days, sources told ESPN.
The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement allows the league to reduce player salaries by 1/92.6th for each game missed because of, among other things, epidemics: “We’re not promised a check past the first of April I believe,” Danny Green said on ESPN’s First Take. “This is very different than the lockout. We were able to prepare for the lockout, know that there wasn’t going to be basketball for some time and save up. This time, guys were not prepared for this, this happened out of nowhere. “So they’ve gotta be smart with these last two checks that we’ve received,” the Lakers guard continued. “We may be getting past that, we don’t know yet. If we don’t play the rest of the season, it will affect our check and playoffs as well. We have to be very smart with our money.”