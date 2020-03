David Fizdale, who once navigated the balance between a program’s identity and a superstar’s influence as a former Miami Heat assistant, called Brooklyn’s firing of Kenny Atkinson “a kick in the stomach” and implied the coach didn’t have enough support. “When it comes to players with power, your front office has to really be strong and your culture has to be strong to weather disgruntled players,” the former Knicks coach said on ESPN Radio. “And you have to have a certain amount of support for your coach so when things get turbulent. “I’ll give you a perfect example, it wasn’t always perfect in Miami between (coach Erik Spoelstra) and LeBron. But one thing we knew for sure, Spo wasn’t going anywhere, because he had the support of (team president Pat Riley and owner Mickey Arison), from the standpoint of, ‘This is our culture, this is how we do things, and everyone has to adjust to that.’ That’s the thing I respect so much about those teams like San Antonio and Miami, they make the players adapt to their culture. They don’t go the other way.”