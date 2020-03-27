For many years, sneaker companies primarily went after guards. In recent years, unicorns like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have emerged, so now brands target “perimeter players.” However, with Joel Embiid getting his first signature shoe later this year and Zion Williamson just signing the richest rookie deal since LeBron James, could this be the year that big men prove that they can sell shoes and force companies to update their approach? “Joel Embiid’s signature sneaker is going to be a really interesting case study because there’s no current center that has a signature shoe, so we’ll see how that does,” DePaula added. “What Joel brings is his ability to go viral on social media whenever he wants. I think there’s some validity to the phrase, ‘Big men can’t sell shoes.’ It is fairly true. We’ll see if Joel can break the mold because, historically, it’s been challenging for them.”
Interestingly, some companies include a small-market reduction as well. Just as brands give players a bonus for being in a large market (such as Los Angeles or New York), they’ll significantly dock their pay if they land in certain small markets. Players are essentially being fined for ending up in a small-market city, even if it’s not the player’s choice. “I’ve seen some brands include a 20-percent reduction for landing in certain small markets,” DePaula said. “I know for a fact that one brand had Sacramento and Orlando among others on that list of markets.” “Yes, that’s definitely a clause that exists in contracts,” one shoe-companyexecutive confirmed on the condition of anonymity. “There are bonuses or reductions based on the player’s market. If the player goes to a major market like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Miami, the brand is going to get more exposure. They’ll be playing in more nationally televised games and get more media coverage.”
Keep in mind, this is all up for negotiation, so an agent can push back against a small-market reduction if they don’t want it in the contract. “It’s a give-and-take,” one NBA agent said. “If you’re going to allow a reduction like that to be put in place, what are you getting in return that makes it worth it to include that? The main reduction incentives that you see in sneaker contracts (and all endorsement contracts) are related to injuries. If a guy isn’t playing, there are opportunities for brands to roll back their pay. There are also moral clauses, where the player’s contract could be affected if the player does something of moral turpitude.”
“You try to find what the market is and while it’s not definitive like it is when you’re negotiating an NBA contract, you hearrumors and dig for information to find out what other players were paid,” said a top NBA agent. “You also have to talk to every company. By having conversations with every company as opposed to just one or two, you get a valuation and understand what the market will bear for that particular client.” “Larger agencies have a clear-cut advantage when determining market values for players,” former NBA agent Matt Babcock said. “They will naturally have a better grip on the marketplace, as they engage in more negotiations with each shoe company due to representing more clients.”
“With a rookie, you just don’t know how they’re going to turn out,” said AND1’s head of sports marketing Dexter Gordon. “That’s why a lot of times, when an agent has a lottery pick, they try to hurry up and lock in a sneaker deal. I have to decide whether to put my money on a rookie with a lot of upside when I don’t know what’s going to happen or go with a veteran who has proven himself and is a bit safer because I’ve seen them play in the league.”
The biggest difference between rookie deals and veteran deals is that the former is all about projecting a prospect’s upside and marketability (like NBA teams do in the draft) and the latter is about evaluating a proven commodity (like NBA teams do in free agency). And unless a top pick develops into a star, they will likely earn less money on their second sneaker contract. “I think the second deal is often more of a rude awakening for guys rather than a raise,” DePaula said. “Top prospects get paid a lot and then some of those deals look bad very quickly. There’s one rookie who was a top pick in recent years and he got $2 million per year, but months into his NBA career, the company was realizing, ‘This deal isn’t going to work out.’ That player will most likely get a merch deal when his deal is up. Rookie deals are kind of a crapshoot.”
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar shoe deal with Converse, making him a face of the company and a featured endorser across all brand marketing and product launches. The deal allows Green to continue within the Nike Inc. umbrella of companies, as Nike purchased Converse in 2003 and has been operating the century-old company out of Boston since.
Their conversations began throughout the fall, "picked up" at the start of the calendar year, before "talks solidified" over a lengthy Boston dinner between Adrian Stelly, Green and Jesse Stollak, when the Warriors were in town to play the Celtics in late January. It was the brashness with which Green is known for, and his winning resume, that ultimately appealed to the brand.
Green is expected to have his own "signature expressions of that, in a player edition form," according to Stollak, with potential releases expected later this calendar year.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike.
New Balance will continue to expand in the sport of basketball by announcing a new multi-year partnership with the NBA. As part of the new agreement, the sportswear brand will be able to create authentic broadcast, digital and retail content featuring New Balance-sponsored athletes wearing their respective NBA uniforms and team logos. The partnership will officially start with New Balance's upcoming "We Got Now" campaign that features the reigning NBA All-Star MVP, Kawhi Leonard inspired by his journey of becoming the best in the game. The campaign will air during the Denver Nuggets v.s. Los Angeles Clippers game on Feb. 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
By 2018, concurrent with the R&D team, New Balance began pitching potential endorsees with the goal of bringing a shoe to market in October 2019. Remember, the typical turnaround is a year and a half. These early pitches didn’t have prototypes or samples. It was all theoretical, just hope and hunger waiting for a chance to come to life. During this time, the design team received word that Kawhi Leonard was on the radar. Usually a player of this caliber doesn’t ever hit the free agency market, but he had turned down a four-year, $22 million extension with Jordan Brand in March 2018 and the company announced that it would let him walk in October 2018.
“We went from the world not knowing about New Balance Basketball in October (2018) to ‘Can we get him in a New Balance shoe by the All-Star game in February (2019)?’ ” Grondin said. “I’ve been enjoying it. One of the reasons that I came is I wanted to build and start something of my own,” Leonard explained in late January, after being asked why he chose to sign a multiyear contract with New Balance in the neighborhood of $5 million annually. “Start with this new company in basketball and they’ve been great. And we’re going to keep building this relationship from here.”
“We’re not going to turn Kawhi into an Instagram comedian,” Cassidy said when asked about the brand’s conscious decision to heavily lean into Leonard’s eccentricities. New Balance followed that up with another billboard, this one reading “Board Man Gets Titles,” a reference to a story by The Athletic that went viral last season. Merchandise followed in the form of plain black t-shirts with “Fun Guy” in the most ho-hum box lettering imaginable.
Not even now that he’s a slam-dunk champion. Not even after signing a new endorsement deal over the weekend with Puma, which also inked a deal with Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn. The only things Jones Jr. is changing are people’s perceptions that dunking is all there is in his game. Jones Jr., the Heat’s high-flying forward who turned 23 on the night he soared over teammate Bam Adebayo and others on his way to his first dunk title, something he longed to win ever since coming up short in the competition in 2017, isn’t preoccupied with what the critics say.
Jones Jr. signing with Puma should also help with his reputation — not to mention his footwear choices on a daily basis. “It helps me with shoes because I really don’t have to buy any shoes anymore,” Jones Jr. said. “I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to wear. I had a lot of Pumas already, but now I just can grab anything that has Puma on it.”
But has the increased attention stemming from Saturday night’s memorable victory over Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic changed Jones Jr.? “Man, he walked in and didn’t say nothing to me this morning,” Jimmy Butler joked. “Nah, he’s the same dude. He’s always going to be like that. And I know him: If he goes to the dunk contest next year, he’ll win it again.”
What does that player need to be to earn a signature sneaker? Harden: The whole package. Westbrook: You can't just be one-dimensional. I didn't deserve a signature shoe for a while, because I didn't earn it. But I've earned my way, and now I have my own. I'm realistic when it pertains to that. Some players just get a shoe. Like James said: You gotta have the package. The fan base. Your play gotta speak, obviously. Outside of basketball, whatever else you got going on. You gotta be “that guy” to be able to have a shoe. Because nowadays everybody got a shoe. [laughs]
With nearly 6.5 million viewers tuned in to an epic dunk-off between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr., the 2020 slam dunk contest helped launch each player not only to new heights on the hardwood, but also in the marketing world. In the aftermath of his narrowly claimed slam dunk contest win, Jones signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, adding the 6-foot-6 high-flyer to a select group of NBA and WNBA athlete partners with the company.
Jones wore a white and pink Puma Clyde Hardwood sneaker to sync with the Heat's colorful "Vice Nights" jerseys in the contest, while showcasing a variety of between-the-legs and windmill dunks. The brand offered him the endorsement deal shortly after he carried home the trophy on All-Star Saturday Night, which coincided with his 23rd birthday. "This is a day that I'm going to tell my kids [about]," he said.
Gordon will be putting on that show in a customized "Kung Fu Dunk" colorway of 361's latest "Big3" sneaker, featuring a support panel styled after the opening number of its name. The tongue icon incorporates his new "AG" circle logo with subtle yin and yang nuances, while the vivid purple and orange colors serve as a nod to his home state. "It's a California sunset," Gordon said. "I'm a California kid from the West Coast, bringing a little flavor to the East Coast."
Gordon met with 361 in September and the two sides began targeting this weekend for finalizing a deal, allowing Gordon to debut his new shoe in the dunk contest. Next season, Gordon will become the 18th player with his own signature shoe. The forthcoming "Zen-AG" sneaker incorporates his Orlando Magic colors through a swooping and flowing design, with an ice-blue bottom and pinstripe accents. "It's unreal," Gordon said. "As a kid growing up, that's what I wanted and what everyone wants -- a signature shoe deal."
Coming off of a breakout season as a member of the Raptors’ vaunted Bench Mob, VanVleet had just signed a new two-year contract and was hanging out-slash-celebrating in Las Vegas during Summer League. Among other young players who might fit the company’s new vision for the brand, they had eyes for VanVleet. Garnett remained a powerful tool for getting the ball rolling. “K.G. was just getting back in the picture. They had K.G. running, like, the head of brand direction, so I got to sit through a meeting with him, which was cool. At Summer League, up in the concourse, while the games were going on,” VanVleet said. “They offered a nice deal, and I liked the direction.”
“I fell in love with it,” VanVleet said. “I was trying a bunch of other shoes, and it stacked up pretty good to almost everything that I was wearing at the time, so it kind of made my decision a little bit easier.” It helped, too, that AND1 was aggressive in recruiting him. To AND1, VanVleet was everything the brand had once been and could become again: An underdog who wasn’t supposed to make it but did, never once losing its roots.
“Whereas if I was signing with a big company, I would probably have to forfeit my own personal brand, or at least sell the rights to the logo. We’ve seen that a couple times in the last few years and it’s something that I’m not really that interested in. It all just made sense and it was an easy decision. They were very supportive of me and my personal brand and empowering me and giving me resources that I needed to do what I need to do on the side. It didn’t interfere at all, so that was that was a big selling point for me.”
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drops his Mark II signature shoe on Feb. 8 and in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gigi, 100 percent of net proceeds during first nine days of sales will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund. Purchase at projectdream.io/shop pic.twitter.com/8jTnwzotNJ
Nick DePaula: Sources: Aaron Gordon is nearing a multi-year agreement to become the face of Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees. The multi-Million dollar shoe deal would include a future signature shoe. 361 currently boasts more than 7,000 stores throughout China.
In the summer of 2018, two top Under Armour executives traveled to the West Coast on a critical mission. Kevin Plank, the sports apparel company’s founder and chief executive, and Patrik Frisk, its president and chief operating officer, needed to persuade Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors star and the company’s highest-profile endorser, not to leave the brand. The two sides had grown increasingly frustrated with the relationship, said two former Under Armour executives familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the previously undisclosed meeting. In 2017, Mr. Curry took public exception to a comment by Mr. Plank calling President Trump “a real asset” to the country, prompting the executive to take out a full-page newspaper ad to explain what he said about Mr. Trump “did not accurately reflect my intent.”
At the meeting, participants found a solution that would showcase just how much Mr. Curry meant to the company. Mr. Plank and Mr. Frisk agreed to build a separate business around him, one reminiscent of what Nike had done for Michael Jordan two decades before. The company brought on the former executive who had overseen the creation of the Jordan brand at Nike to run the Curry brand and promised Mr. Curry much more involvement in the development of his shoes. Mr. Curry decided to remain, and a crisis was averted.
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler and the Jordan Brand have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing his multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with the company to an end 10 months before its original September 30, 2020 expiration date, industry sources have confirmed. The split would make the four-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive wing the highest profile sneaker free agent across the league. Butler is expected to now begin discussions with multiple brands towards negotiating a new multi-year endorsement deal that would begin this season, potentially in advance of All-Star Weekend.
According to ESPN NBL analyst Corey “Homicide” Williams, Ball has received a $100 million offer from a sneaker company that includes a private jet: “I just got off the phone with a source close to me in America that just told me a sneaker company has offered LaMelo Ball a private jet and $100 million. They want to endorse this kid.”
That’s a big number for a player that yet to play a game in the NBA, but the $100 million would likely be over a 10-year period. That means Ball would get paid $10 million annually over the next 10 years from his shoe deal alone. While that wouldn’t be the richest rookie shoe deal in NBA history, it would be up there. Plus, the number of years would be unprecedented. This could ultimately just be a leak from Ball’s camp to rev up the bidding war for the youngest and arguably most famous Ball brother’s signature, but one thing’s for certain: Ball will have no shortage of options by the time draft night rolls around.
A person familiar with Doncic's agreement with Nike, who asked to remain anonymous because the details are private, said it's a five-year, seven-figure deal to endorse the company's Air Jordan line. There were reports the two were close to a deal last week but it was not officially announced until Thursday.
"Growing up in Slovenia, and all over Europe, everyone knows about Air Jordans because of the impact Michael Jordan has had all over the world," Doncic said in the blog post. "It's a brand with an amazing history. The more I learned about their plans and how much they believe in me, it became an easy decision."
"We are excited to welcome [Doncic] to the Jordan Brand family," Michael Jordan said in the release. "He rounds out a roster of incredible new talent united to represent Jordan Brand for the next generation."
But after weeks of speculation about what company he would sign with, he is "closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal" with Jordan Brand, according to The Athletic's Tim Cato and Shams Charania. The company announced the deal on Dec. 26.
Before the Mavericks traveled to Toronto on Saturday, Luka Doncic emerged from the team’s hotel in Philadelphia wearing a Jordan-brand winter coat. Doncic also on Saturday posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing blue Jordan shoes. It certainly seems like more than a coincidence and, indeed, a source close to Doncic told The News that negotiations with Jordan Brand on a multi-year contract have heated up and soon could reach fruition.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is on the verge of signing a shoe deal with Jordan Brand, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. "It's all but official," a source said.
Doncic's contract with Jordan is expected to be a five-year deal, sources said. It will not begin as a signature deal, according to sources, but Doncic can earn a signature deal through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP. Sources said that Doncic will likely have player-exclusive models -- special edition colorways on which he has design input -- available to him by February.
Puma and Under Armour had major interest in Doncic, sources said. He wore Stephen Curry's signature Under Armours twice in games and practiced and warmed up in Pumas, but Doncic has primarily played in Nike or Jordans. Sources said Under Armour never made an official offer, and Puma shied away from being aggressive with their offer due to Nike's match clause.
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell me and @Tim Cato.
Although Nike retained a few players, most of its marketing dollars were allocated to Jordan, and it paid off. The Air Jordan Is debuted in March 1985, and by the end of that year, according to Darren Rovell, the Jordan franchise had generated more than $100 million in revenue. “We were sad, but we saw the potential for Michael when he was coming out of college and playing for Team USA in ’84, and he was an exciting new player on the market, so we couldn’t blame Nike for putting all their eggs in that basket,” says Thompson, who later signed with LA Gear. “I used to tell him, ‘Man, you’re the reason why Nike cut me.’ I would tell him, ‘They choose the wrong Michael.’ ”
New Balance Basketball announced today the endorsement deal with San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray. To officially welcome him to the New Balance family, Murray is featured in a new commercial spot where he “inspires us with a little motivation” and reveals the black and white OMN1S colorway “Lights Out” launching globally December 4th. The commercial’s tone is tongue-in-cheek, set by Murray naming himself a “hair icon” – but his message is from the heart. He dispenses motivational tidbits like “success isn’t a straight line” and “find your own path”, but these truisms find real meaning for a player like Murray, whose road to starting point guard has been anything but conventional. Before Murray earned a reputation as a rising star in the league and an endorsement deal with global athletic leader New Balance, he had to first put in the work.
RJ Marquez: #Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray made it official today...he’s signed an endorsement deal with @newbalancehoops...DJ has been wearing @newbalance apparel throughout season. #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/Air3WCmkUn
B/R Kicks: Breaking: D’Angelo Russell signs with Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade to become the on-court face of the brand. Full interview between @DwyaneWade and @Dloading drops Monday.
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, the NBA’s Sneaker King, is close to signing his next endorsement deal since his contract with Nike expired Oct. 1, he told CNBC in an interview. Tucker, 34, has been with Nike throughout his career and has been in negotiations with the company since his deal ended last month.
Tucker also received interest from Puma, Adidas and New Balance, his agent Andre Buck of Arete Sports Agency confirmed in an interview. The 34-year-old player is expected to command a multiyear, six-figure sneaker deal that would be the largest endorsement deal of his career.
Once Tucker agrees to a new deal, the next step is finalizing insurance coverage for his sneaker collection. Tucker is using insurance advisory firm NFP to seek a specialty provider to protect the valuables. Tucker relocated sneakers from three storage facilities across the country to prepare for the completion of his multilevel “sneaker only loft” in Houston.
Nick DePaula: Raptors guard @FredVanVleet has signed a shoe deal with AND1 to become the current face of the brand. He’s been playing in the new Attack 2.0 model while averaging 17 points & 7.6 assists per game.
Nick DePaula: New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, negotiated by @ExcelSM. @Iso_Zo can often be seen rotating between coveted vintage Kobe models. pic.twitter.com/V33bsiZKsG
Every sneaker blog has covered your sneaker free agency. ‘Where is PJ going?’ ‘Did you see PJ rock Puma’s?’ What made the free agencies of Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant so legendary? Do you remember anything about them? PJ Tucker: Gilbert wearing those Dolce & Gabbanas was legendary. I will never get that aggressive in my life. That was crazy. What’s funny ever since I became a free agent, everyone has been like, 'why you don’t wear Gucci’s' and all this craziness. I can wear a lot of different stuff, but I don’t know if I can do that. That was big. Even Kobe when he left Adidas and before Nike that was huge. Kobe came with the A.I. Reebok Questions in a Lakers’ colorway and even the Jordan III’s that was crazy.
Why should a brand invest in PJ Tucker? PJ Tucker: Honestly with me, I don’t know if anybody else is a bigger brand ambassador than I am. When I am with somebody, I roll with them. I believe this wholeheartedly, when I believe in something, I rock with it, and I think people see that. I think that is the biggest thing people see. For me, it’s not like a LeBron situation where it’s like monumental. He’s this one-of-a-kind athlete that is the face of the brand—I am like an everyday dude. I am like the dude walking down the street, it just so happens that I can guard people and make threes.
A lot of kids growing up who want to play in the NBA mention they want their own signature sneaker. Why is that something you don’t want? PJ Tucker: I don’t want my own shoe. That is something I have never wanted. If anybody is pitching that, I would say no. I feel like that is the only thing that limits me, being a signature athlete, because you have to wear your signature shoe all of the time. I don’t want no parts of that. What makes me standout is the versatility to be able to do everything.
All-Star point guard John Wall and Adidas are engaged in ongoing buyout negotiations that will soon bring his five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to an end less than two years into the agreement, industry sources told ESPN.
Since signing the deal in January 2018, Wall has been sidelined by a series of injuries, limiting his on-court visibility while wearing the brand's products. Just three weeks after landing the contract, Wall missed 27 games because of a left-knee injury. The injury cost him what would have been his fifth All-Star Game appearance the following month, when he was expected to help headline the brand's Crazy BYW X sneaker in Los Angeles.
Nick DePaula: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has signed a multi-year shoe deal with @PumaHoops. pic.twitter.com/ECICjxYnld
However, one thing Tucker hasn't been able to do is wear anything other than shoes made by Nike and its subsidiaries. That changed on Oct. 1, when his previous endorsement deal with Nike expired. And while he remains one of the most sought-after free agents among sneaker brands, Tucker is taking a different approach, planning to enjoy his sneaker free agency over the coming months before finalizing his next deal. "I just really like being free," Tucker said. "I have to catch myself sometimes, like, 'Oh, I could wear these now if I want to.'"
While some players simply opt for the highest offer, Tucker is looking for a brand that will allow him to flex his creative muscles on and off the court. He's had an up-close look for the past two years at what Adidas has done with teammate and brand headliner James Harden, who has lobbied the Three Stripes behind the scenes to sign his close friend.
Shams Charania: Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has signed a multi-million dollar shoe endorsement deal with New Balance, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. His Spurs deal also can reach $70M with incentives ($64M guaranteed).
Nick DePaula: LA Clippers sharpshooter @Landry Shamet has re-signed with Nike on a new multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal.
I’m told Thompson’s deal is not in jeopardy. Thompson is the face of the brand. In 2016, he re-upped with the Chinese shoe company for a 10-year deal worth up to $80 million. His shoe sales have grown exponentially since he first signed with Anta in 2014. Thompson and his shoe company are expecting big things out of their relationship.
As it happened, Looney was in the practice facility last year and Thompson wasn’t. Looney was eyeing the pile of Anta shoes at Klay’s locker. Looney, who previously wore Adidas, was a sneaker free-agent-to-be and on the market for a shoe deal. He said his camp had already made preliminary contact with Anta about a potential relationship. So his curiosity was especially triggered. Plus, Klay wears the same size as Looney — 15. So Looney went shopping at Klay’s locker. “I’m about to steal all his stuff,” Looney said, recalling his thoughts. “So I took about four or five pairs of shoes.” Looney called Klay and snitched on himself. Klay, of course, said he didn’t care. However, Looney confessed to taking one pair of shoes. It was actually closer to five. He took several pairs of the KT4 shoes. He also nabbed a pair of the KT2 “Splash Brothers.”
Anta reps were at the practice and saw Looney wearing the sneakers. They liked the way he looked in their shoes, which helped the negotiations. On Oct. 4, Looney announced a two-year deal with Anta. He is the third Warrior to endorse the brand. Jacob Evans signed up last year. Anta also has Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Boston forward Gordon Hayward as endorsers.
That group includes Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson, who earns an estimated $9 million per season from the Chinese brand Anta. Several players command between $2 million and $10 million annually from Chinese companies such as Anta, Li-Ning and Peak, according to two people familiar with shoe contract negotiations who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.
Ryan Wolstat: P.J. Tucker is well known as one of the NBA's premier sneakerheads, but is between deals now. He doesn't know who he is going with: "I’m just having fun right now," Tucker said. "No rush ... Just wearing whatever I want. Finally, for the first time in my life."
Looney’s search for a shoe contract took a bit longer, but he’ll be wearing Anta for at least the next two seasons. “The most important thing about a shoe is comfortability, and also being able to last throughout the game and take care of your feet,” Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I feel Anta does the best job of that. “Also, I like to wear crazy colorways. And Anta has been doing a great job with new colors and creating funky designs. That’s something I was looking for. I saw all the design options they had, and I was ready to sign up.”
Nick DePaula: Warriors center Kevon Looney has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Chinese brand Anta. He & teammate Jacob Evans will wear Klay Thompson’s KT5 signature shoe and other Anta team shoes this season. Klay has pushed for the brand to sign teammates when available. ??: @Loon_Rebel5
Connor Letourneau: It’s official: Kevon Looney is now sponsored by Anta, joining teammate Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/DRGkSKE0E1
Nick DePaula: Another factor for @KyleKuzma to sign on with @PumaHoops ? Honoring Nipsey Hussle’s legacy & impact with the brand. “I wanted to go to Puma, not only for everything that I've got going on, but to do some things within this community like Nip did." — Kuz
Shams Charania: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (@Kyle Kuzma) has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma, becoming a face of the company, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has re-signed with Nike on a new multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal. 📄✍️
Marc Stein: All signs point to Nike declining to match Puma's lucrative multi-year offer to the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma reported here Sept. 10 ... lining up Puma to soon unveil Kuzma as its latest star endorser. @PUMAHoops declined comment when reached.
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is close to a new endorsement deal with New Balance, league sources said.
Nick DePaula: LA Clippers two-way guard @PatBev21 has re-signed with @AdidasHoops on a new multi-year shoe deal.
Nick DePaula: Kyle Kuzma is continuing to have ongoing shoe deal talks with Chinese brands, Puma and additional companies. Brands are sending aggressive term sheet offers in the coming weeks, which Nike will have 10 business days to match once an offer sheet is signed.
Marc Stein: Hearing some buzz from the shoe game since arriving in China: Puma is closing in on a deal to sign the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma .. who was forced to withdraw from Team USA last month with an ankle injury
On Wednesday, for instance, Barrett was introduced as the latest athlete to endorse Puma sneakers. It was a pop-up ceremony across the street from the Garden, shadowed by a billboard of Barrett’s smiling face painted on a 31st St. building. “First of all, we’re fresh,” Barrett said of signing with Puma, which now counts three Knicks as its athletes (Barrett, Kevin Knox and the original Puma endorser, Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier).
New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, linking the franchise's highest draft pick in over three decades with the brand's original endorser, Knicks Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
Over the course of the year, Barrett emerged as a top target for the brand, with executives strongly believing that he'll become the best player from his draft class, while also drawn to the appeal of the New York marketplace. Last season, the company also signed a Knicks rookie in No. 9 overall pick Kevin Knox, along with a mix of nearly a dozen rookies and veterans.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: RJ Barrett has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA. More to come live from New York on 31st Street at 4:30 PM... pic.twitter.com/0INe0BPolV
In June, Harrell inked a partnership with AND1, the NBA footwear and clothing brand that built an iconic legacy in the late 1990s and early 2000s with its summer mixtape series and partnerships with culture-setting athletes like Kevin Garnett, Ben Wallace, Jamal Crawford and Stephon Marbury. Harrell is now the face of AND1 and works alongside Garnett, the company’s creative director and global ambassador, to launch new shoes and products. Harrell will exclusively wear AND1 sneakers next season, but will still switch out his shoes for a different pair at halftime. Off the court, he’s allowed to wear non-AND1 shoes (so, no, he won’t be selling off his impressive collection of Jordans, Nikes, Adidas, etc.). He has a potential collaboration with Wallace in the works and will be wearing exclusive colors of AND1’s new model, the Attack 2.0, to start the season.
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Chicago Bulls’ #7 overall pick @CobyWhite has signed a multi-year shoe deal with @AdidasHoops. pic.twitter.com/HsR7h6LUQo
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: #4 overall pick De’Andre Hunter has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike. The Hawks small forward’s endorsement deal was negotiated by @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/bbywcmbk8Q
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has reached an agreement on a multi-year shoe endorsement deal with Nike, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
This summer, Kuzma is also a shoe-deal free agent and has received strong interest from endorsement companies, including Nike, Jordan Brand and Puma, sources said. Kuzma’s business manager, Vin Sparacio, has held ongoing discussions with interested companies.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Keldon Johnson has announced he has signed a shoe deal with Nike. Johnson made the announcement via his Instagram complete with a highlight reel showcasing his basketball journey to the NBA.
This year's footwear class could feature the most potential since 2012, when Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, James Harden and Dwyane Wade were all up. Of the four then-Nike athletes, two switched to Jordan Brand, Wade opted for a lucrative deal with Li-Ning, and Harden re-signed with Nike for just two years, before bolting for a 13-year deal with Adidas in 2014. Once again, each of the top five players in this year's class are currently under contract with Nike. The brand would ideally like to keep all five: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and PJ Tucker.
Other players around the league expected to draw interest include Marcus Smart, as Boston-based Puma has already moved into the lead to eventually sign the nearby Celtics guard. Though talks are ongoing, he was spotted walking into USA Basketball's welcome gathering clad in Puma gear, then laced up the brand's Uproar sneaker in white, blue and red to kick off USAB training camp. Thanks to their overnight free-agency haul, LA Clippers shooter Landry Shamet is also hitting the market at an ideal time, potentially able to take advantage both of the team's LA market size and their expected chance to contend for a championship right away this season.
March 27, 2020 | 5:16 am EDT Update
One more year in Miami for Goran Dragic
An associate of Dragic anticipates a large one-year offer from Miami this summer, potentially in the range of this season’s $19 million salary.
As COVID-19, the coronavirus, spreads across the U.S., the NBA is preparing for the possibility of playing a summer schedule for the first time in league history. There is resounding ownership support for finding a way to finish the season, NBA officials told SI.com, even if that means re-starting the season in late June, even if that pushes the Finals into September. Some estimates have the NBA losing as much as $1 billion in a lost season, an eye popping number team owners desperately want to bring down.
The NBA could also test elements of its planned in-season tournament, which Silver said he “strongly” believes will be incorporated in the coming years. NBA sources told CNBC the league has already floated the idea of using Las Vegas as the final location for a possible in-season tournament.
“The only reason we haven’t played games after June 12 in the past is because our TV partners [see] HUT’s—homes using television—drop significantly,” Cuban said in a recent interview. “Well the TV landscape has changed dramatically over the last three-four years.” The conventional thinking: the weather gets warmer, fewer people watch television, ratings plummet. And they do. But some television executives see any ratings drop reflecting the lack of effort often put into summer programming as the timing of it. Broadcast networks pull top rated scripted shows off the air in the spring and bring them back in the fall.
Several players told SI.com that they would be open to a summer schedule, provided it resulted in a boost in revenue. “Money talks,” texted one veteran player. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2024. The NBA’s rights deals expire in 2025, creating, perhaps, a window for the league to explore a change.
The league is on hold with the rest of the world because of the coronavirus. There is nothing close to a set return date for the NBA — and any time there is a suspension in play, an unplanned round of negotiations typically results. “The NBA and the union are going to have to negotiate when they come back,” ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. “They’re going to have to open the collective bargaining agreement for simple things like changing the league year.”
LeBron James doesn’t want to hear any more about how a break in the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic might be good for his 35-year-old body. “It’s actually the opposite for me,” James said. “My body when we stopped playing was like ‘what the hell are you doing?’ ”
“The only timeline that we’ve been given as far as training is that I will be allowed to work out with Mike Mancias again on Monday, which will be the two weeks away from the quarantine they put us on after we all got tested after the Nets had four guys who tested positive,” James said. “… I’ve just been training. I’ve been training five days a week and staying ready. What they always say. Stay ready when your number’s called.”
Nets veteran guard Garrett Temple is using his time under quarantine to take on a new venture off the court. “I’ve been practicing for the LSAT prep,” Temple said in an interview with YES Network’s Michael Grady. “I’m a person who’s thought about going to law school when I finish playing, and what’s a better time than now to be able to put in 3-4 hours a day of studying for a test that allows me to get into law school. That’s what I’m doing right now.”
Because of those on- and off-court performances, some prominent people at Madison Square Garden would like to see Miller have a role with the team next season, regardless of who Rose hires as the head coach, sources say.
David Fizdale, who once navigated the balance between a program’s identity and a superstar’s influence as a former Miami Heat assistant, called Brooklyn’s firing of Kenny Atkinson “a kick in the stomach” and implied the coach didn’t have enough support. “When it comes to players with power, your front office has to really be strong and your culture has to be strong to weather disgruntled players,” the former Knicks coach said on ESPN Radio. “And you have to have a certain amount of support for your coach so when things get turbulent. “I’ll give you a perfect example, it wasn’t always perfect in Miami between (coach Erik Spoelstra) and LeBron. But one thing we knew for sure, Spo wasn’t going anywhere, because he had the support of (team president Pat Riley and owner Mickey Arison), from the standpoint of, ‘This is our culture, this is how we do things, and everyone has to adjust to that.’ That’s the thing I respect so much about those teams like San Antonio and Miami, they make the players adapt to their culture. They don’t go the other way.”
How long can your companies survive this pandemic at this rate? Tilman Fertitta: Until the end of the year. I don’t think anyone can survive past the end of the year, can they?
What about employees—do you have a rough number of how many have been furloughed? Tilman Fertitta: Probably 40,000. You have to understand, this is a big company. Marriott and MGM have furloughed tens of thousands of employees. I can keep everyone employed, that’s easy. But then we would just fold up in 45 to 50 days. My employees want me to save the company. I can tell you honestly, people will work in this office for no pay. They want to save the company. Do people want a job for four months or do they want a job for four weeks?
Is this an existential crisis for your company? Tilman Fertitta: For the country! If I survive, the country survives. I can tell you this, I’ll survive this before the country does. Okay? I’ll out-survive the country. Just like I out-survived the banks in 1987, okay? The country will fold before I do. If the country is shut down come October or November, it’ll be anarchy in the streets. Do you not agree with that? TM: Expand on that—what do you mean? Tilman Fertitta: If nobody’s back to work and everything is shut down six months from now, how do you think we’ll be operating as a people? As a society?
TM: It would be like the Great Depression. Bread lines. Tilman Fertitta: I’ve already got a great depression! I’m feeding my two thousand Houston employees out of one of my closed restaurants. All free. It’s not a bread line, but it’s something I’m doing for my employees. It’s tough out there for people, so the least I can do is feed them.
March 26, 2020 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
Knicks to interview Cavs capologist Brock Aller
Stefan Bondy: I heard the Knicks asked and received permission from the Cavs to talk to Brock Aller, and he’s a candidate for assistant GM
Mark Berman: #Rockets guard @Ben McLemore on when NBA resumes play: “I’m prepared.I always stay ready so I won’t have to get ready.This is like an offseason for me. I’m going to continue to fix or make some little adjustments so when I get back I made progress & I can finish the season strong”
Mark Berman: Mike & Laurel D’Antoni donated $100K to the local COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Mike: “The city of Houston,everybody right now is in the same boat.We’re trying to help out where we can.When you go to war,u go to war.The whole community has to band together & do what we can do” #Rockets
Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus. The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.
Marla Ridenour: In Thursday’s @RoadTrippinPod, @LeBron James gave a Space Jam update: “Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021. A lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. We’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it.”
Nine months after NBA star Kawhi Leonard filed suit against Nike over who owns rights to his personal “Klaw” logo, Nike hasn’t turned over any of the documents Leonard’s lawyers requested as part of discovery. Nike sought a protective order to ensure the documents aren’t made public, which a federal judge in Oregon granted Thursday over the objection of Leonard’s lawyers.
When U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman asked both sides if they can complete the sharing of documents sought in discovery by June, Nike balked, citing the athletic footwear company’s closure of its campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Right now, Nike is essentially shut down and they are not allowed to go into their offices,’’ Nike’s New York-based lawyer Tamar Duvdevani of the DLA Piper law firm told the court.
March 26, 2020 | 8:02 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry went on Instagram Live on Thursday to talk about the coronavirus with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Nearly 50,000 viewers tuned in — including former President Barack Obama, pop star Justin Bieber, rapper Common and former teammates Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa. More will likely watch the archived version. Either way, they will have witnessed something that does not usually match what they see on social media.
For nearly 28 minutes, Curry asked Fauci informed questions about COVID-19, testing and social distancing. Fauci gave precise answers to all of them. Fauci explained the difference between the flu and the coronavirus, which he considered “much more serious.” Although young people are not as vulnerable to COVID-19, Fauci argued they should still follow social distancing rules because of the rare chance they could become ill and the likely chance they could pass the virus to someone older. Fauci predicted that large events, including the NBA season, will not take place until “the country as a whole is turning that corner.”
On what Derrick White is doing to keep in shape during an NBA hiatus stretching into its third week: “I’m doing a lot of at-home workouts. We’ve got an assault bike I’ve been on. I’m trying to do as much as I can to stay in shape. It’s been hard to do as much to stay in shape for basketball because you don’t have a gym. I’m doing as much as I can to be ready when that time comes.”
Derrick White: “Sometimes I’ve been playing a lot recently – and winning a lot, by the way – is pool. I’ve been trying to get better at it. I’m a little shaky at it, but I’m trying to get better. Another thing that I’m interested in is bowling. My goal is bowl a 300 sometimes in my NBA career. I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’ll get that done.”
Ben McLemore became the latest Rocket to step up during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as he announced his partnership with C3 International to “fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks.” McLemore announced the partnership between C3 and the Kevin McLemore Foundation on Instagram.
“The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks,” McLemore wrote on Tuesday. “My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks.”
March 26, 2020 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Ainge and the Celts have no choice but to put one foot in front of the other and move forward. “I try to get outside,” he said over the phone as he took in the fresh air. “The weather’s been pretty good. But I’ve been going into the office. I’ve been the only one that’s at the facility, and mostly just watching film and walking inclines on the treadmill and walking the back stairway and doing some exercise.”
Ainge, who was out scouting college tournaments in Las Vegas when the NCAA and NBA games were stopped, hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus. Actually, around the Celtics, just the players and a few support people have. But only Marcus Smart has tested positive, and all others are doing well and are practicing proper social distancing. “I feel great,” said Ainge, whose medical history includes two mild heart attacks — one in 2009 and another during last year’s playoffs. “I feel fine. There’s been no symptoms at all, so that’s good. And I haven’t had contact with anybody from our team since, like, March 1st or 2nd.”
“I’m in communication with people in the organization, including players, every day,” he said. “I think they’re doing really well. I mean, guys have their workouts. They’ve requested stationary bikes and weight and weight vests and bands so they can do all sorts of their workouts that our trainers are giving them. So, yeah, I think everybody’s following all of the rules, staying quarantined, and just keeping to themselves. It feels like, in my conversations with everybody, that they’re all doing well. They all seem pretty upbeat. I’m just trying to keep them motivated.”
“It’s sad to see,” McMillan told IndyStar on Thursday, 16 days after his team last played before the NBA went on hiatus. “That’s part of our family when you’re talking bout a player and their family and certainly a situation where someone’s mother is going through this. You just feel for him. We have to look at this and take this thing real serious. Take care of ourselves and each other. “
“We stay in contact with our guys. We’re trying to help them as far as if they need equipment to work out with, weight training and that type of stuff,” McMillan said. “Everything is closed down.” The coaching staff isn’t huddling about Xs and Os, or pondering more wrinkles for a defense that has grown progressively better by mixing in zone concepts and switching more often. The Pacers keep the players up to date on developments with the organization and league and what it means.
Plenty can change, for better or worse. “Of course you think about it. You wonder when we’re going to play again,” McMillan said. “When we do start back, everybody will be off the same amount of time. It’ll be like starting the season over. Most, if not all, of the gyms around the country are closed. If you don’t have a gym in your home, that’s somewhat of a challenge.“
March 26, 2020 | 7:12 pm EDT Update
John Calipari expecting draft date to move
Kentucky coach John Calipari, who coaches a group of NBA Draft picks every single year, says he expects that the date of the NBA Draft will move due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that players, therefore, should have more time to make decisions about entering the draft. As of now, the NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on April 26 and the Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline is at 5 p.m. on June 15. The Draft is slated for June 25 at Barclays Center.
“Guys that have a decision to make, whether they want to stay in the draft or not, the NBA is saying, ‘We’re keeping our date the same.’ OK, well what about the Combine? That is going to move, we believe. Well, what about the draft date? That will move,” Calipari said Tuesday on a conference call. “What about bringing them to your facilities? We don’t know when that will happen, or if it will happen.”
There is no timetable on when teams will be able to have players in for individual workouts. And even when those workouts begin, what kind of shape will the players be in? “My worry is for guys,” Calipari said. “If they spend two months and don’t do anything and then try to go work out for an NBA team, it isn’t going to work out for them. There are no gyms, no health clubs, unless they have a gym in their house, none of them do. Unless they have a workout area in their home, none of them do, how are we doing this? So my worry about is more about that.”
Radford guard Carlik Jones entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, but that’s not the only move he made. The defending Big South player of the year also submitted his name to the NBA advisory committee. The committee allows players to earn feedback on their draft status without jeopardizing their future eligibility.
Solid Oak Sketches, which claimed to own copyrights to tattoo designs featured on the bodies of NBA stars LeBron James, Kenyon Martin and Eric Bledsoe, filed its lawsuit back in early 2016. The plaintiff targeted video game publisher Take-Two Interactive over allegedly unauthorized reproductions of those tattoo designs in the NBA 2K franchise. Solid Oak was able to get past a motion to dismiss, which led to discovery and even a declaration by James himself where the NBA icon stated, “I always thought that I had the right to license what I look like to other people for various merchandise, television appearances, and other types of creative works, like video games.”