The Atlanta Hawks through the Hawks Foundation and State Farm are providing support and resources to deliver meals for the frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients at Emory Healthcare through an innovative multi-week meal program that will bolster the Atlanta restaurant community, allowing local well-known restaurants to re-employ workers who were recently laid off or furloughed due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 situation.
J.B. Bickerstaff hasn’t been tested for coronavirus. No one in the Cavaliers organization has. He said all of his players are healthy and asymptomatic. “I don’t feel any effects. My kids are good. My wife is good. I feel like the people who need the test should use the test and they should be the ones getting tested,” Bickerstaff said. “At this point, I’m comfortable with where we are and the steps that we have taken to protect ourselves."
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici predicts that soccer could take a page from the NBA and execute more trades as opposed to buying and selling players. With teams potentially missing out on millions of dollars on TV deals, prize money, ticket and merchandise sales and more, trading may be the most economical option for teams to modify their squads. “There will be lots of trades, a situation that will bring football closer to the NBA,” Paratici told TuttoSport.
MT: Just a hypothetical here, but what if the standings are frozen and things go right to playoffs. How would that work from a physical standpoint, depending on how much time passes? Figure you’d need some kind of warm-up games? Green: For sure. I don’t think that’d be fair to just have teams dive right into the playoffs. I think we’d need at least five games of the regular season to just get us our flow back. Get our legs back under us, get some kind of rhythm, get our chemistry, get our team back. I don’t know if it’s preseason-type games or scrimmages, but at least five or six games under our belt to get back into team form.
Bradley also said on ESPN’s Mason and Ireland Podcast that the Lakers players are trying to keep in touch with each other, to keep their communication. “So mentally, I feel like right now we’re all trying to keep in touch with each other, so we’re all continuing to help one another just to continue focus on the season… we still have a goal to win a championship.”
Most of them do not have their own courts in their homes, so conditioning is the focus for the moment, Casey said. "If you think about it,'' Casey said, "this is the first time in these guys' lives that no gym is available to them. They don't have access to any state-of-the-art NBA facilities, no college gyms, no high school gym, no health clubs. It will be a challenge for all of us to get everyone reengaged mentally go back and play.''
James Edwards III: Per source, the #Pistons have offered their new performance center (practice gym, team headquarters) to health officials for "whatever best use is." That could be for COVID-19 testing, temporary hospital for patients overflowing from Henry Ford or a sleep facility for med staff.
Ian Begley: In note sent to event staff, MSG said it will pay workers at its multiple venues at minimum thru 5/3. A relief fund has also been established to help employees in need w/$1 million donation from MSG, $1 million from Dolan Family Foundation and $300,000 from MSG management team.
Stefan Bondy: James Dolan and MSG has stepped up and are paying the events staff until May. They previously only guaranteed payments until April 5. Good job by Dolan.
Kwatinetz said that he and Ice Cube, the other Big3 co-founder and hip hop mogul, are "probably just a few days away" from finalizing various logistics to ensure the tournament is broadcast globally. That includes resuming talks with potential broadcast partners, calculating the show’s budget and the tournament's rules and schedule. Kwatinetz said he has fielded interest "far in excess" for the potential 16 players. Former NBA players will mostly represent that field, but Kwatinetz said he wants to "include at least one or two of the best female players." Part of that hinges on the WNBA schedule. It will hold a virtual draft on April 17 and said it remains on schedule with the beginning of training camp (April 26) and the season opener (May 15). The WNBA might change its itinerary, though, depending on if it is considered safe to resume business.
None of the professional sports leagues have any certainty on when they can resume play. Not with the coronavirus outbreak growing by the day. That has not inhibited the Big3, however, from making plans for its fourth season, a pre-season tournament and even a reality show. The 3-on-3 basketball league partnered with media production company Endemal, which has produced the highly-rated reality show “Big Brother,” to create a quarantined reality show and a three-week pre-season tournament starting the first week of May. Big3 also plans to open its fourth season of its 12-team league on June 20 in Memphis. "We can’t control what happens with the virus. Nobody can control it," Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz told USA TODAY Sports. "If that has to be pushed back a week or two, that’s possible. But we feel pretty good about being able to be up and running in May."
Donald J. Trump: So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! JR Smith: Man shut up! An do something! F------ clown.
Get Up: "Please take our mind away from what's happening currently in the world." @RealJayWilliams wants the NBA back, even if there are no fans in the arenas. Baron Davis: Somebody stick a plunger in his mouth. STFU bro. People getting really sick and people are dying. He should wake up and go play by himself. Tired of this s--- man.
The longtime NBA announcer and analyst joined her ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast, The Woj Pod, to share her journey, from symptoms to recovery, as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States and the rest of the world. “I cannot begin to express to you the feeling of gratitude that I have for health,” she told Wojnarowski. “And I just want people to know, it’s important to social distance and to continue to function with all good practices of hand washing, wiping down surfaces, whatever your trusted medical professionals are telling you, please, please follow those.”
“That really was my primary symptom throughout, this extraordinary fatigue,” Burke said on The Woj Pod. “You know, I took an Aspirin that day, I felt better, I went about the normal business of trying to prep for the game, do the game.”
“You’re aware of the shortage of tests, and you have that moral dilemma as a person,” she said. “[But] obviously our job requirement is such that we are on airplanes where we hear people cough and sneeze. We are in incredibly close proximity. The month prior to that game on March 11 happened to be a particularly hectic one for me travel-wise. “I was not spending very much time in my apartment here in the Philly area. So, I just thought, I started to believe, even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did in fact have exposure to the virus.”
Brad Stevens said when his Boston Celtics meet via conference call, basketball matters are not the top priority. “We’re like the rest of the world,″ the 43-year-old Celtics coach said during a conference call with the media Friday morning. “Basketball has taken a far back seat. I think it’s more important right now we’re a community of co-workers and a community of friends and people that care about each other that get on line and make sure we’re all doing OK. Everyone’s checking in every day individually. I just don’t think it’s appropriate right now to be hammering basketball with our guys.″
Marcus Smart is the lone member of the Celtics whose test came back positive, but according to Stevens, he has shown no symptoms. Smart announced he had the coronavirus on March 19. “I’m just happy that when he tested positive he continued to experience no symptoms and has felt great ever since,″ said Stevens. “We landed from Milwaukee 15 days ago now and he’s been feeling good. I’ve checked in with him as everybody else has very regularly. I’ve seen him on conference calls a few times.
Brad Stevens: “He seems to be doing really well. I’m proud of how he kind of took the initiative to tell people that he had it and he felt good. He got online and continued to asked people to practice social distancing and self-isolation right now. He’s great, great spirits, joking as always.″
Although George Hill no loner competes with the San Antonio Spurs anymore, the Milwaukee Bucks player is showing the Alamo City some love during the coronavirus pandemic. Hill, who was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2008 NBA draft, partnered with Tony Cain, the owner of Bush's Chicken, to provide meals to those on the front lines in the battle against the spread of the virus.
This week, Hill and Cain stopped by Baptist Health System to deliver about 100 meals of Bush's Chicken to the hospital's employees. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the San Antonio hospital thanked the two for their "generous donation" and for "filling their hearts and tummies." Hill and Cain did the same for a San Antonio Police Department station, according to a Facebook post Friday from the San Antonio Police Association.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from playing overseas in Spain. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Anthony Davis tries to keep himself informed about the COVID-19 pandemic these days. When he gets vital information he tries to pass it along to family and friends. “I just saw yesterday the United States became number one in cases,” the Lakers’ All-Star forward said by phone on Friday. “It’s kind of just getting out of hand. I’m trying to stay as safe as possible, doing what our team doctors told us and just trying to have a good spirit about everything and tell the people I can reach out to, to stay safe. Obviously it’s a tragedy and devastating. There’s a sadness of what’s going on with our players around the league, our players families and everyone around the world.
The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just before his Utah Jazz were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. Days later the Brooklyn Nets announced four players tested positive — they had played the Lakers on March 10. “I knew right away we would probably get tested,” Davis said. “It’s kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms. I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn’t mean I don’t have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine.”
While Davis tries to pass along information he’s given by team doctors to his family and friends, it goes both ways. Davis’ mother and her sisters, who both work in healthcare, keep him abreast about their conditions. One of his aunts had to be sent home from work recently after an exposure to COVID-19. Otherwise, Davis’ days are spent trying to figure out how to fill them. Workouts at home involve mostly weight training. He also has a half court at the home where he is now, and a full court at his other Los Angeles-area home, where he can do individual works. He spends time with family. He stays in touch with his teammates.
What have you been doing training-wise with everything shut down because of the coronavirus? RJ Hampton: I was working out pretty much every day, every other day, before we got put on lockdown. Now I’m at the house lifting, doing normal things, ball handling, just getting my body right.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve + Connie Ballmer, through the Ballmer Group, have pledged more than $25M to help Seattle, SE Michigan, LA w/ COVID-19 crisis. That includes $10M to Univ. of Washington Medicine’s Emergency Response Fund to speed up testing for COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ballmer Group.
Former NBA All-Star Marques Johnson gathered his family at his mother’s Los Angeles home to sing the 93-year-old happy birthday from a distance on March 25 amid a state-wide lockdown in California. Johnson and his family sang Happy Birthday from outside his mother’s house as she sat in the doorway and conducted the singalong.
ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 but says she is now symptom-free more than two weeks after her initial concerns of an illness. Burke addressed her diagnosis with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday's episode of The Woj Pod. She told Wojnarowski she was tested March 17 but did not find out until eight days later, on Wednesday, that she had a positive diagnosis.
Burke said she felt her first symptom March 11 -- the same day the NBA shut down play after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Burke was working the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game for ESPN, and she said she noticed feeling tired during lunch with her broadcast crew. "Man, I am so tired right now and my head is pounding," Burke recalled thinking. "And looking back, those were my symptoms. And we've heard so much about shortness of breath, fever, tightness in your chest, chills, body aches, etc. ... That really was my primary symptom throughout this was this extraordinary fatigue."
She said she is now symptom-free, telling Wojnarowski, "I'm so incredibly thankful to be feeling well." She said she continues to keep a safe distance from others but is glad to no longer be spending all her time limited to her bedroom.
Matt Thomas should be preparing for the homestretch to the NBA's regular-season right now. Instead, he's stuck at home, like the rest of the league's players and coaches. The Onalaska High School graduate's season is on hold because of the COVID-19 virus. "Just staying positive and just trying to make the most of it. It's crazy though," Thomas said during a phone interview Thursday.
Thomas said all the Raptors were tested and all came back negative for the virus. But due to the quarantine, Thomas hasn't been able to work out in a gym in more than two weeks. "Not shooting a basket or being in a gym, it's been, it's hard to remember. I would say 10 or 11 years old, I'd say 5th or 6th grade when I really started to have that passion and love for the game, I've never been one to take time off. Even after seasons."
New health guidelines have forced people -- including NBA players, strength and conditioning coaches and trainers -- into new work patterns. Players have been accustomed to working out at any hour at team facilities, with pristine basketball courts and state-of-the-art equipment, often with coaches and trainers. With the NBA now a week removed from closing those facilities, and all NBA employees strongly encouraged to self-quarantine, players, coaches and trainers face an unprecedented challenge: How do players work on their bodies and maintain their skills to return and play at the highest level on an undetermined date?
"The tough part is what you don't know," said Keith Jones, Houston Rockets senior vice president of basketball operations and a longtime athletic trainer. "You don't know how long the runway is going to be before you're full speed. A process that took 10 weeks [at the end of the offseason to ramp up to the regular season] might be compressed into 10 days. Getting their bodies conditioned to play again, we're going to need some time. "Nothing mimics NBA basketball except NBA basketball. Everybody's going to lose that conditioning."
Javair Gillett, Houston's director of athletic performance, emailed each Rockets player a detailed and customized program to follow -- including strength training, flexibility training and cardio. An in-house app, typically used for the offseason, houses videos demonstrating each of the exercises so players know how to do them properly and avoid injury. The Rockets also employed another customary offseason move, giving each player a duffel bag that included resistance bands, pulleys and an exercise ball. "We're trying to monitor," Jones said, "and make sure they do the most they can with what they have."
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that guard Marcus Smart is doing "great" in the wake of testing positive for COVID-19 last week. "Great. He's great. Great spirits. Joking as always," Stevens said Friday morning on a conference call with local media. "We had a Zoom [video conference call] with the team, told the team we were going to give them their own space to hang out and have fun -- and he told us to get off. "So he's great."
Stevens said he and the rest of the Celtics have continued to check in on Smart and that the player feels good. Stevens added that he was proud of Smart for announcing his positive test and spreading the word to people to be smart and self-isolate to try to slow the spread of the disease. "Obviously this thing spreads very quickly, and doesn't need as much contact as obviously you get when you're in the middle of a basketball game," Stevens said. "I'm just happy that when he tested positive he continued to experience no symptoms and has felt great ever since.
"We landed from Milwaukee 15 days ago now, and he's been feeling good. I've checked in with him as everybody else has, very regularly. I've seen him on conference calls a few times and he seems to be doing really well. "I'm proud of how he kinda took the initiative to tell people that he had it and that he felt good and that he got online and just continued to ask people to practice social distancing and self-isolation right now. It's a really unique, unsettling time for everyone."
That approach, though, may change if the current limitations created by the novel coronavirus are still in place when the 2020 NBA draft, presently set for June 25, arrives. As it stands, teams are preparing to make their player evaluations and picks based largely on assessments already made and the review of games already played. Not expected to be part of the equation this time are the elements that often result in draft boards changing in the weeks leading up to the draft: interviews and up-close observations provided at the draft combine, private workouts arranged by agents or post-workout dinners, tours of the team facility and physical examinations.
"Teams put players in tiers or buckets at the start of the process," an Eastern Conference executive says. "The tiers aren't going to change. How players usually move up—the interviews, the one-on-one time with the GM, the private workouts—that's gone."
It's not as if the top-rated talent—prospects such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman—won't still be among the first half-dozen players taken, but the exact order at the top, along with decisions made throughout the draft, could be based more on actual performance than perceived potential this year. "This is a basketball person's draft, based on actual basketball play," the front-office executive says. "The high-ranking decision-makers who have been working all year aren't going to miss a beat. It's going to expose the GMs who were flying around with their teams staying in Four Seasons rather than going [to scout] in Dayton, Ohio, and staying at the Courtyard Marriott. If there are no more data points coming in, they're screwed."
The same goes for Ball, who played a dozen games this winter in Australia's National Basketball League before a foot injury prompted him to return to the United States. His statistics were impressive—17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game—but again, NBA executives say they'd feel more comfortable selecting him if they could study him in person when he talks about the anticipated involvement of his father, LaVar Ball, who became persona non grata with the Lakers after they drafted one of his other sons, Lonzo, three years ago. "You're still going to investigate all that, but I'd want to meet with the kid and the dad, personally," an Eastern Conference general manager says. "The dad is such a wild card."
Augustin knew he wanted to help the people who were on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. So this week, he made a donation to Krewe of Red Beans that will provide roughly 2,200 meals for doctors, nurses and others who work at New Orleans hospitals in this time of crisis. “Some of those doctors and nurses go the whole day without eating,” Augustin said. “They’re using their time to save lives.”
Augustin contacted University Medical Center to figure out the best way to feed their employees. That’s how he got connected with Krewe of Red Beans, which is using crowd-sourced financial contributions to purchase meals from restaurants around the city to feed hospital workers. Devin De Wulf, the founder of Krewe of Red Beans, is married to a doctor who also works at University Medical Center. “Right now, the people who are fortunate and not living paycheck to paycheck, when you see somebody step up like that, it’s pretty awesome,” De Wulf said. “And it’s what we have to do collectively as a country right now because this thing is not going to be an easy battle.”
On Friday, Krewe of Red Beans planned to deliver close to 1,000 meals from 14 different restaurants. They have purchased food from Capulet, Coquette, Marjie’s Grill, Heard Dat Kitchen and Live Oak Cafe, just to name a few. “It’s actually killing two birds with one stone,” Augustin said. “You’re helping the doctors, the nurses, everybody on the front lines. You’re helping them eat and get through their day. At the same time, you’re helping local businesses make money during these tough times by cooking. It’s an all-around win for everybody.”
Eric Walden: Jazz update: All players have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.
"As of today, Friday, March 27, all Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health after completing their respective periods of isolation and quarantine following exposure to COVID-19. In accordance with CDC and NBA recommendations, all players and staff will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities. The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others "
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens says "there's going to be a need for re-acclimation" before the NBA begins playing again. "It'll be interesting, and that's assuming we get back to playing."
Jay King: Brad Stevens said he’s gone for walks, but hasn’t been in his car other to move it into a new spot in 16 days. “My thoughts are with everybody who’s really facing this thing. You just feel so bad.” He set up a PowerPoint for his kids about the coronavirus and its impact.
Various ideas have been floated by players and executives. One is to consider using a sprawling casino property in Las Vegas, where everything could be held under one roof. Others have suggested playing in the Bahamas, where a ballroom could be converted into a playing court specifically for broadcast. There has even been talk of taking over a college campus in the Midwest, where reported cases of COVID-19 are lower for the moment. Whatever the location, it would be a place where teams could sleep, train, eat and, hopefully, be kept healthy enough to have confidence in resuming play -- maybe not to finish out the season but to at least get restarted.
The season was supposed to resume the first week of April, then it moved to April 15. Now the CBA restart has been delayed to late April or early May, sources said. That could mean a layoff of more than three months since the league shuttered. Teams called foreign players back this past week -- more than a dozen Americans, including Jeremy Lin and Lance Stephenson, have returned -- and had them enter quarantine for 14 days to ensure that they are healthy and cleared to play in time for a training camp.
With so much talk about NBA players giving back to unemployed staff at arenas across the country, Miami Heat player Jae Crowder is making sure the immense challenges small businesses are currently facing are not forgotten. One of Crowder’s recent investments is Boston-based custom slide sandal company ISlide. Despite having significant growth in its first seven years of business, ISlide has not escaped the business challenges that this unprecedented pandemic has created. ISlide is not alone in feeling the overall impact of decreased sales, reduced hours and layoffs, which for any growing company is likely its biggest competition to date. On top of Crowder’s initial corporate investment, this $15,000 will go directly to the ISlide workers who are affected during this time. “For me it’s about giving back to those that need it,” said Crowder. “I was a big fan of ISlide long before I was an investor, and to see the potential negative business impact from this outbreak compelled me to help in any way I could. Like many of my peers, it was a no-brainer for me.”
Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: VTB United League has cancelled the remainder of 2019/20 season. There will be no champion of 2019/20 season due to absence of sports criteria
As COVID-19, the coronavirus, spreads across the U.S., the NBA is preparing for the possibility of playing a summer schedule for the first time in league history. There is resounding ownership support for finding a way to finish the season, NBA officials told SI.com, even if that means re-starting the season in late June, even if that pushes the Finals into September. Some estimates have the NBA losing as much as $1 billion in a lost season, an eye popping number team owners desperately want to bring down.
Mark Berman: Mike & Laurel D’Antoni donated $100K to the local COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Mike: “The city of Houston,everybody right now is in the same boat.We’re trying to help out where we can.When you go to war,u go to war.The whole community has to band together & do what we can do” #Rockets
Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus. The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.
When U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman asked both sides if they can complete the sharing of documents sought in discovery by June, Nike balked, citing the athletic footwear company’s closure of its campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Right now, Nike is essentially shut down and they are not allowed to go into their offices,’’ Nike’s New York-based lawyer Tamar Duvdevani of the DLA Piper law firm told the court.
Stephen Curry went on Instagram Live on Thursday to talk about the coronavirus with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Nearly 50,000 viewers tuned in — including former President Barack Obama, pop star Justin Bieber, rapper Common and former teammates Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa. More will likely watch the archived version. Either way, they will have witnessed something that does not usually match what they see on social media.
For nearly 28 minutes, Curry asked Fauci informed questions about COVID-19, testing and social distancing. Fauci gave precise answers to all of them. Fauci explained the difference between the flu and the coronavirus, which he considered "much more serious." Although young people are not as vulnerable to COVID-19, Fauci argued they should still follow social distancing rules because of the rare chance they could become ill and the likely chance they could pass the virus to someone older. Fauci predicted that large events, including the NBA season, will not take place until "the country as a whole is turning that corner."
Ben McLemore became the latest Rocket to step up during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as he announced his partnership with C3 International to "fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks." McLemore announced the partnership between C3 and the Kevin McLemore Foundation on Instagram.
"The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks," McLemore wrote on Tuesday. "My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."
Ainge, who was out scouting college tournaments in Las Vegas when the NCAA and NBA games were stopped, hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus. Actually, around the Celtics, just the players and a few support people have. But only Marcus Smart has tested positive, and all others are doing well and are practicing proper social distancing. “I feel great,” said Ainge, whose medical history includes two mild heart attacks — one in 2009 and another during last year’s playoffs. “I feel fine. There’s been no symptoms at all, so that’s good. And I haven’t had contact with anybody from our team since, like, March 1st or 2nd.”
"It's sad to see," McMillan told IndyStar on Thursday, 16 days after his team last played before the NBA went on hiatus. "That's part of our family when you’re talking bout a player and their family and certainly a situation where someone’s mother is going through this. You just feel for him. We have to look at this and take this thing real serious. Take care of ourselves and each other. "
Kentucky coach John Calipari, who coaches a group of NBA Draft picks every single year, says he expects that the date of the NBA Draft will move due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that players, therefore, should have more time to make decisions about entering the draft. As of now, the NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on April 26 and the Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline is at 5 p.m. on June 15. The Draft is slated for June 25 at Barclays Center.
“Guys that have a decision to make, whether they want to stay in the draft or not, the NBA is saying, ‘We’re keeping our date the same.’ OK, well what about the Combine? That is going to move, we believe. Well, what about the draft date? That will move,” Calipari said Tuesday on a conference call. “What about bringing them to your facilities? We don’t know when that will happen, or if it will happen.”
There is no timetable on when teams will be able to have players in for individual workouts. And even when those workouts begin, what kind of shape will the players be in? “My worry is for guys,” Calipari said. “If they spend two months and don’t do anything and then try to go work out for an NBA team, it isn’t going to work out for them. There are no gyms, no health clubs, unless they have a gym in their house, none of them do. Unless they have a workout area in their home, none of them do, how are we doing this? So my worry about is more about that.”
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday he expects the NBA will resume play before fans are allowed back in arenas due to COVID-19 concerns. “We have to be very cautious, particularly as we try to come back,” Cuban said on CNBC’s “Markets in Turmoil” special. “I think at first though we’ll play a lot of games without fans and then figure it out as some of the available medicines ... become available, we’ll go from there.”
Cuban also said he believed it would be “feasible” to take the temperature of every fan who tried to enter a venue. A fever, along with a cough and shortness of breath, are among the most common symptoms of COVID-19.
“People need something to rally around right now. People need sports,” the billionaire entrepreneur said. “We need something to cheer for, something to get excited about and there’s nothing better than our sports teams to do it.” Cuban said he was just “guessing,” but believed “the NBA is going to try to come back as early as we can without spectators, just on TV and streaming, and just give people something to celebrate.”
In an interview Thursday afternoon with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin said Fanatics hopes to produce a million masks and gowns for hospital and emergency healthcare workers over the next two months. Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, which is making the masks and gowns out of the same material used for MLB player jerseys and starting with available fabrics from Phillies and Yankees jerseys.
Rubin also commented on the Sixers having planned to institute salary reductions of up to 20 percent for full-time, salaried employees making at least $50,000. In a statement Tuesday, managing partner Josh Harris reversed course, saying all employees would be paid their full salaries and apologizing to staff and fans. “To me, if you don’t get something right, the biggest thing you need to do is recognize it and fix it," Rubin said. "Whether I’m involved or indirectly involved, I screw things up all the time. The most important thing is if you don’t get it right, you’ve gotta fix it immediately and I’m proud of the way the organization said, ‘You know what? We didn’t have it right and we’re going to get it right.'”
According to NBA executives and agents who discussed the matter with CNBC on condition of anonymity, the league remains focused on a return after suspending operations following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
If the NBA does return, team executives told CNBC they favored Las Vegas as a possible location to conclude the season. And media experts agreed, adding the decision could help the NBA retain some of its revenue domestically and perhaps in China. An NBA spokesperson told CNBC the league has considered many “scenarios” but is not close to rolling out a plan. When asked if the NBA would pick up where it left off or jump into the postseason, Silver said he didn’t have “a good enough sense of how long a period this is going to be” to give a definite answer.
The only player or member of the travelling party who tested positive for COVID-19 was Christian Wood, who has "fully recovered," according to his agent. "He's fine, he's feeling good," Casey said. "I spoke to him numerous times during this whole ordeal. He was in good spirits. We talked about basketball and how he was doing." One thing that upset Wood was that his name surfaced publicly as having contracted the virus. Some players who tested positive revealed their prognosis on social media but it's otherwise confidential information. "He was concerned how his info was leaked out," Casey said.
All members of the Pistons travelling party were instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks after their last game in Philadelphia on March 11. The Pistons had recently played the Utah Jazz, who had two players test positive for the novel coronavirus. Those restrictions have now been lifted but the last two weeks have been an odd experience. "Nobody's really seen these types of situations," he said.
James Edwards III: Casey: "The NBA was ahead of the curve. I think they set the tone for all of the sports." Mentioned suspending the season, distance with media, talking about games with no fans.
Adrian Wojnarowski: This salary reduction includes commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, sources said. There are no widespread cuts to the rest of organization; no support or administrative staff are impacted. Top executives and senior leaders are first to takes these cuts now
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on coronavirus: "What we’re going through as a country is way more important than basketball. We have to keep that first and see that the league goes with what the health leaders say on when we come back."
Mark Berman: NCAA announced it will send $225 million to its Division 1 members instead of the approximately $600 million planned: “In response to the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, the Board of Governors voted unanimously to distribute $225 million in...” pic.twitter.com/9qeDcFsQFY
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is reducing base salaries by 20 percent of approximately 100 of the league office’s top-earning executives around the world, sources tell ESPN.
March 28, 2020 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
Clippers to lose at least $10 million
In an interview with Bloomberg, L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer claimed his team will lose at least $10 million. “It’ll be eight digits,” he said. “Now you’ve got to start with what we were either going to make or lose before the season started, but net, it’ll certainly be an eight-digit loss for us.”
Ballmer also talked about some of the efforts the Clippers have made to help out arena employees that have been impacted by the stoppage of play. “We’re being diligent about continuing to pay our employees,” he said. “We’re trying to take care of our smaller vendors. We had a t-shirt vendor we had $100,000 committed to for playoff t-shirts. I think it’s important that we pay that money, put it down now, and see what can happen over time since we are in a better position.”
Ultimately, Ballmer is looking forward to the league resuming play — but the safety of the players, fans, and employees comes first. “It’d be great to play some basketball,” he said. “But only if the time is right and the circumstances are right.”
DePaul forward Paul Reed entering draft
Shams Charania: DePaul junior Paul Reed has declared for the 2020 NBA draft, Reed told @The Athletic @Stadium. Reed is a projected first-round pick.
Alabama junior wing Herbert Jones will enter the 2020 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.
The Atlanta Hawks through the Hawks Foundation and State Farm are providing support and resources to deliver meals for the frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients at Emory Healthcare through an innovative multi-week meal program that will bolster the Atlanta restaurant community, allowing local well-known restaurants to re-employ workers who were recently laid off or furloughed due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 situation.
March 28, 2020 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
J.B. Bickerstaff hasn’t been tested for coronavirus. No one in the Cavaliers organization has. He said all of his players are healthy and asymptomatic. “I don’t feel any effects. My kids are good. My wife is good. I feel like the people who need the test should use the test and they should be the ones getting tested,” Bickerstaff said. “At this point, I’m comfortable with where we are and the steps that we have taken to protect ourselves.”
There are deeper concerns. Health, safety, quality of life. More important things to consider. But there are also 17 games on the Cavs’ schedule. Bickerstaff was hoping to capitalize on that time. He still is. “I would hope to play the final 17 games to be honest with you,” he said. “Where we are and how important that is to us as a team in building and the taste it can leave as we go into what would have been a summer break — guys wanting to go out, work, prepare and get better because they start to see some things heading in the right direction. That momentum I think was going to be and would be important for us.”
Does Bickerstaff, who has been in the NBA since 2004, have any guess on what will happen? “Not at all. I know they will be relentless in their effort to do what’s best by everybody,” Bickerstaff said. “By everybody, it’s not just the teams that are involved, but all of our fans. Sports have always been a release for everybody. You have a tough day at work or whatever, you can come home, watch the Cavs and lose yourself for two and a half hours in that. This point in time, with all the stuff going on, I think it would speak volumes when it gets back. I think it will be a celebration. Make a huge impact on people’s lives.”
St. John’s junior wing LJ Figueroa announced Saturday his intention to submit his name for consideration in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Lawrence, Mass., native will not hire an agent in order to preserve the option to return to Queens for his final season of eligibility after completing an evaluation process with league executives.
North Carolina A&T Junior Guard, Kameron Langley, declared for the NBA Draft. Langley is the Aggies All-Time Leader in assists.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici predicts that soccer could take a page from the NBA and execute more trades as opposed to buying and selling players. With teams potentially missing out on millions of dollars on TV deals, prize money, ticket and merchandise sales and more, trading may be the most economical option for teams to modify their squads. “There will be lots of trades, a situation that will bring football closer to the NBA,” Paratici told TuttoSport.
Mahlon Parker, the longtime chairman of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, died Saturday morning after a long illness, the PIT revealed via social media. “Words cannot describe how much Mr. Parker meant to the PIT, the city of Portsmouth and the game of basketball itself,” the PIT said.
March 28, 2020 | 2:41 pm EDT Update
MT: Just a hypothetical here, but what if the standings are frozen and things go right to playoffs. How would that work from a physical standpoint, depending on how much time passes? Figure you’d need some kind of warm-up games? Green: For sure. I don’t think that’d be fair to just have teams dive right into the playoffs. I think we’d need at least five games of the regular season to just get us our flow back. Get our legs back under us, get some kind of rhythm, get our chemistry, get our team back. I don’t know if it’s preseason-type games or scrimmages, but at least five or six games under our belt to get back into team form.
Bradley also said on ESPN’s Mason and Ireland Podcast that the Lakers players are trying to keep in touch with each other, to keep their communication. “So mentally, I feel like right now we’re all trying to keep in touch with each other, so we’re all continuing to help one another just to continue focus on the season… we still have a goal to win a championship.”
March 28, 2020 | 2:12 pm EDT Update
When the Pistons learned Wood had tested positive for the coronavirus, they were thoroughly briefed by the hospital regarding the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) laws, which protect the privacy of patients. “That’s why we were so mystified when it leaked out,” Casey said of a report in The Athletic. “Christian was upset his name got out there. He didn’t release it. And the worst part was it got out before Christian even had a chance to tell his mom.
“I was very unhappy about that. I told our staff, ‘This is unprofessional. This can’t happen again.’ It was so unfair to our player.” Casey said Pistons owner Tom Gores and vice chairman Arn Tellem were proactive in making arrangements for the teamwide quarantine, setting up daily phone calls with a physician so players could have their questions answered, providing the option for players to have meals delivered to their doors, and making mental health experts available to anyone who was feeling anxious about the virus and its ramifications. They also recorded temperatures twice daily from each player.
Most of them do not have their own courts in their homes, so conditioning is the focus for the moment, Casey said. “If you think about it,” Casey said, “this is the first time in these guys’ lives that no gym is available to them. They don’t have access to any state-of-the-art NBA facilities, no college gyms, no high school gym, no health clubs. It will be a challenge for all of us to get everyone reengaged mentally go back and play.”
James Edwards III: Per source, the #Pistons have offered their new performance center (practice gym, team headquarters) to health officials for “whatever best use is.” That could be for COVID-19 testing, temporary hospital for patients overflowing from Henry Ford or a sleep facility for med staff.
March 28, 2020 | 1:16 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: In note sent to event staff, MSG said it will pay workers at its multiple venues at minimum thru 5/3. A relief fund has also been established to help employees in need w/$1 million donation from MSG, $1 million from Dolan Family Foundation and $300,000 from MSG management team.
Stefan Bondy: James Dolan and MSG has stepped up and are paying the events staff until May. They previously only guaranteed payments until April 5. Good job by Dolan.
Ewing has been asked about it in the past, and he always said he holds Oakley in high standards while not wanting to discuss his personal matters. However, he does want the bug squashed soon. “Whatever is going on with him and Mr. Dolan, like I’ve said before, it’s something that needs to stop,” Ewing told ESPN Radio on The Bart and Hahn Show. “He’s one of the best players that I’ve played with. He’s a part of the Knicks’ history. He and Mr. Dolan need to get in a room somewhere and figure that out.”
Kwatinetz said that he and Ice Cube, the other Big3 co-founder and hip hop mogul, are “probably just a few days away” from finalizing various logistics to ensure the tournament is broadcast globally. That includes resuming talks with potential broadcast partners, calculating the show’s budget and the tournament’s rules and schedule. Kwatinetz said he has fielded interest “far in excess” for the potential 16 players. Former NBA players will mostly represent that field, but Kwatinetz said he wants to “include at least one or two of the best female players.” Part of that hinges on the WNBA schedule. It will hold a virtual draft on April 17 and said it remains on schedule with the beginning of training camp (April 26) and the season opener (May 15). The WNBA might change its itinerary, though, depending on if it is considered safe to resume business.
None of the professional sports leagues have any certainty on when they can resume play. Not with the coronavirus outbreak growing by the day. That has not inhibited the Big3, however, from making plans for its fourth season, a pre-season tournament and even a reality show. The 3-on-3 basketball league partnered with media production company Endemal, which has produced the highly-rated reality show “Big Brother,” to create a quarantined reality show and a three-week pre-season tournament starting the first week of May. Big3 also plans to open its fourth season of its 12-team league on June 20 in Memphis. “We can’t control what happens with the virus. Nobody can control it,” Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz told USA TODAY Sports. “If that has to be pushed back a week or two, that’s possible. But we feel pretty good about being able to be up and running in May.”
Donald J. Trump: So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! JR Smith: Man shut up! An do something! F—— clown.
March 28, 2020 | 12:43 pm EDT Update
“So that game when we playing against Kobe, I was begging our medical staff to play in that game,” recounts Irving. “Kobe had 42 points that game and he guaranteed that he was gonna give us 40. So I get it at the top of the key, I hear the crowd and the crowd was like; they;re all erupting silently. They’re like: ‘oh!!’ and everybody starts clapping like: ‘oh yeah!’ and it[s at the top of the key. Now what does that remind you of? Back in the city, back in Jersey, when you get in that moment, this is your time. So I get at the top of the key and I make a move, he stutters for a minute and I spin. When I spun, this dude was waiting for that and he punched that shit. He punched it, he punched it bro.”
Irving also stated that he looks forward to playing Bryant again: “At this point, I’m gonna see him,” he said. “I’m going to play him one on one in Heaven. We good! I’m gonna get him back.”
Irving then broke down what made the Black Mamba’s game and his life special: “Kobe was the essence of seeing somebody there who you couldn’t believe was so smooth and so sharp and sound and fundamental,” said Irving. “My dad used to pause the games and he used to have me sit there and rewatch Kobe’s footwork and I used to sit back time after time in my computer room and watch Youtube highlights of Kobe and just highlights of him for hours.”
Anthony began explaining the story of how they jumped off their boat to swim to a grotto where Anthony spent some extra time to watch the barracudas. Then, unexpectedly, the current began to take Anthony further and further away from the boat. “We couldn’t even see you!” Wade chimed in, snickering.
“It was windy and all types of (expletive) was going through my head. I look up at the boat and I see ‘Bron jump off the boat like he’s MacGyver,” Anthony said. “He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with one arm and he’s carrying me with the other arm.” “Yo, Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day. Them little flippers wasn’t working for me.”
March 28, 2020 | 11:00 am EDT Update
This is supposedly his farewell before retiring after 17 seasons in the NBA. The circumstances haven’t allowed it to enter his mind, especially the past two weeks. The league has been suspended since March 11 because the coronavirus outbreak, so Haslem’s finale has been put on hold. “Yeah, I mean, everybody, obviously, it comes to mind,” Haslem said on a conference call Friday. “For me, I’m still maintaining hope that we can salvage some of the basketball season. So I haven’t gotten to that point yet. And in the midst of all this, there is a lot going on. So I’m focused on a lot of different things right now that are keeping me occupied, as far as not really thinking about what’s going to happen as far as my last basketball game.”
LeBron James has an unusual gift. He has a photographic memory that allows him to remember the location of all ten players on the court in each moment of a 48-minute game. “I’ve always had it,” James told Sports Illustrated. ” A lot of my friends when I was younger playing the game, they were like, ‘Man, how did you remember that play? Or how did you remember that? It was so long ago.’ I never thought about it. I didn’t even know what photographic memory meant when I was younger until I got older. It’s something that I was born with or blessed with.”
“There’s a lot of people in the league with LeBron’s body,” Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers said. “There’s no one in the league with his brain.” James sees things before anyone else. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of every player in the league and their tendencies. He knows where his teammates should be, and how their defenders will likely react. “He knows everybody,” Quinn Cook said. “He could be last guy on the bench on the team, but he knows he’s left-handed, he’s a shooter, don’t go under him, he’s a driver, stuff like that. He pays attention to the game, he watches the game and he studies. He helps us get prepared just with his voice.”
Lakers’ assistant coach Jason Kidd, who was a 10-time All-Star during his 19 seasons in the league, defined “basketball IQ” as having an all-encompassing grasp of the game. “I think it entails understanding time and score, understanding your opponent, understanding your teammates and understanding yourself,” Kidd said. “It’s kind of like a movie, but playing at fast forward. I think he plays the game that way in the sense of anticipating what’s next. And when you have a high basketball IQ, you understand what’s going to happen next before anybody else does.”
Get Up: “Please take our mind away from what’s happening currently in the world.” @RealJayWilliams wants the NBA back, even if there are no fans in the arenas. Baron Davis: Somebody stick a plunger in his mouth. STFU bro. People getting really sick and people are dying. He should wake up and go play by himself. Tired of this s— man.
Justise Winslow: @TheRealJRSmith remembering hoopin with you when I was a young bull in high school in houston with Lucas. You TOP 5 fasho #respect. JR Smith: Thanks champ! Big John changed my position made me handle the ball!
March 28, 2020 | 5:09 am EDT Update
Gordon Hayward opting in?
Around the league, front-office executives say they expect that Hayward will opt-in. “It’s too much money to pass up,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “He could get a longer deal if that is what he really wants. But I don’t think the Celtics want to give it to him, they have a lot of young guys to pay and the starting (salary) number on whatever the contract is will not be close to $34 million. He can opt in this year and then take a big contract next year. When you look at what he has done since his injury, he has only gotten better. He could get better next year and be ready for the summer of 2021.”
Another front-office executive, from the Western Conference, told Heavy.com that even before the coronavirus forced the NBA into a suspended season, he expected that free-agent conditions will give Hayward an easy decision. The only X-factor is whether Hayward has an agreement in place with the Celtics to opt-out and sign a longer deal. “There wasn’t going to be a whole lot of free-agent money on the market this summer no matter what,” he said. “That was always going to make it difficult to figure out how to opt-out and get paid. He could do that and re-sign with the Celtics and there may already be a handshake deal for something like that. I don’t know for sure but it would not surprise me.
After inking a three-year extension on Dec. 14, 2018 — one that lets him opt out after next season and hit free agency at 28 — Dinwiddie will be in demand on the trade market again this offseason. And he clearly has found his footing and learned how to use his platform.
Jamal Crawford: “I’ve been training as if I’m playing. … Hopefully I’ll get another chance to get back out there.” — @JCrossover on wanting to return to the NBA
Sam Dekkker: Wild day so far. Woke up to a call that international flights are going to be shutdown and have to get to airport ASAP. Currently about to board to Moscow and then hopefully to Istanbul and then back to The States tomorrow. Crazy circumstances but hoping it goes smoothly!
According to league sources, players are scrambling to find private indoor gyms in their cities during the lockdown. One NBA team, multiple league sources say, had to reprimand one of its players after seeing a social media post of him working out with several athletes in a private gym over the weekend, a violation of the league’s and public health officials’ social-distancing guidelines.
One young NBA player sent him a video of his apartment complex’s fitness room. Not an option, Payne told him, strongly discouraging him from using that space due to concerns of infection. To try to compensate, Payne has been on the phone with players’ agents working to get his clients the athletic equipment they need during the layoff. At the top of the list are home-friendly TRX resistance bands and stationary bikes “where they’re able to get some hard cardio in without disturbing the people under them.”
The longtime NBA announcer and analyst joined her ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast, The Woj Pod, to share her journey, from symptoms to recovery, as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States and the rest of the world. “I cannot begin to express to you the feeling of gratitude that I have for health,” she told Wojnarowski. “And I just want people to know, it’s important to social distance and to continue to function with all good practices of hand washing, wiping down surfaces, whatever your trusted medical professionals are telling you, please, please follow those.”
“That really was my primary symptom throughout, this extraordinary fatigue,” Burke said on The Woj Pod. “You know, I took an Aspirin that day, I felt better, I went about the normal business of trying to prep for the game, do the game.”
“You’re aware of the shortage of tests, and you have that moral dilemma as a person,” she said. “[But] obviously our job requirement is such that we are on airplanes where we hear people cough and sneeze. We are in incredibly close proximity. The month prior to that game on March 11 happened to be a particularly hectic one for me travel-wise. “I was not spending very much time in my apartment here in the Philly area. So, I just thought, I started to believe, even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did in fact have exposure to the virus.”
In a podcast with RocketsWire on Friday afternoon, Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown expressed optimism that the NBA will be able to resume its 2019-20 season following its coronavirus-induced shutdown. “First and foremost, we’re going to rely on the health professionals to tell us when it’s safe, and tell us the path on how to move forward for it to be safe for our players, for our coaches, and for the people who are involved in those games,” Brown told RocketsWire.
“We’re going to come through the other side,” Brown said Friday. I can honestly say Tilman has been fantastic with me, with our staff, with everything that we’re doing while under a significant amount of stress.” “He’s given me and Daryl [Morey] the directive to continue to handle things the way that we’ve always had to handle things during times of crisis like this. Tilman has been fantastic with the Rockets and Toyota Center organizations, and really supporting us in that endeavor.”
The Milwaukee Bucks took things a step further, dismantling their weight room and distributing exercise equipment and weights to each player, according to need and space available, particularly for players who have smaller living spaces near the arena.