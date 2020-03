With so much talk about NBA players giving back to unemployed staff at arenas across the country, Miami Heat player Jae Crowder is making sure the immense challenges small businesses are currently facing are not forgotten. One of Crowder’s recent investments is Boston-based custom slide sandal company ISlide. Despite having significant growth in its first seven years of business, ISlide has not escaped the business challenges that this unprecedented pandemic has created. ISlide is not alone in feeling the overall impact of decreased sales, reduced hours and layoffs, which for any growing company is likely its biggest competition to date. On top of Crowder’s initial corporate investment, this $15,000 will go directly to the ISlide workers who are affected during this time . “For me it’s about giving back to those that need it,” said Crowder. “I was a big fan of ISlide long before I was an investor, and to see the potential negative business impact from this outbreak compelled me to help in any way I could. Like many of my peers, it was a no-brainer for me.”