For Dragic, he said he plans to remain in the United States because he has a home in Miami and has U.S. health insurance. With the NBA possibly playing into September if the season resumes in the coming months, this could be the first time Dragic doesn’t have an opportunity to make a summer trip to Slovenia. “I’m here to do my job,” Dragic said. “If the NBA is going to continue to play games, whenever that’s going to start, I’m going to be here. So, you know, as long as everybody’s safe, yeah, it’s going to be a little bit different if I don’t go home. But it doesn’t matter. The family can come here and we can hang out here when all this stuff with the virus calms down.”