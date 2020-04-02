So with 19.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Hawks trailing by seven to the New York Knicks, head coach Lloyd Pierce checked Carter into the game and the emotions began to hit him as the home crowd chanted. "I kind of made eye contact with coach (Pierce) and he's like, 'Yeah, yeah,'" Carter said on the latest episode of "Winging it with Vince Carter and Annie Finberg." "Right then, it's like a chill just hit me."
"I can say this now, who knows how the season ends and navigates, but, regardless - I won with either result, or either way this ends up," Carter said. "If that was the last game and that was the last shot, I made my last shot and I'm cool with it, and I feel good about my career and how things ended."
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this.....But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
Vince Carter: Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey. If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years. B E Z✌🏽
David Astramskas: “It’s been a great ride.” - Vince Thank you @mrvincecarter15 for 22 years of NBA highlights.
Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."
Vince Carter explains why he doesn't want to become a coach: "I've said for years that I don't want to become a coach. I may work my way back to coaching at some point, but being part of an ownership group, I can help develop guys. I can sit and talk with guys after games in the office or in basketball settings. Stuff like that where we can relate and go over film. I'd like to talk with guys while they are working out, and when I see things, step in and give them advice."
Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for what will be his final appearance in Boston of his career. The Celtics gave Carter a piece of the floor of the original Boston Garden before the game.
Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they are doing a Vince Carter H15story Package. It's 4 games against Vince's former teams (Raptors in Jan., Mavs, Nets and Grizzlies, plus to his last career game in April. Plus 5 posters feat. 1 of the best poster-makers ever
Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”
And because ultimately, that means the eight-time All-Star, who won Rookie of the Year in 1999, won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2000 and surpassed the 25,000 point mark last season, is approaching the end. “I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
But he’s still healthy and his love for the game hasn’t wavered -- so when the Hawks pursued him, he went for it, signing a one-year, vet minimum deal. “Friends and family more so were like, ‘Dang, you’ve come this far. You’ve tied the record with everybody else as far as tenure, might as well break the record,’” Carter said. “At first I was like, whatever. And then I was like, you know what? I still feel good, I still love to play. So I said I wanted to go for it and if I can land a contract, I’d do it.”
With the beginning of training camp looming, he’s a little conflicted at the notion of a farewell tour, or being in the spotlight for his final season. “I’m very appreciative of that, and I know how it works, and I get it, but I guess subconsciously I don’t want people to think I’m coming here to be at the forefront, to make it about me,” Carter, 42, said. “I don’t want that to be what this is about.”
“I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”
Carter has the knowledge and the smile, but for him to eventually cut through and be a star, he will have to be willing to be critical to be truly incisive. “I wouldn’t go (the) Stephen A. (Smith) route,” Carter said, bringing up the omnipresent, outspoken ESPN personality. “I wouldn’t go the quiet route. … I want to explain the game where you are watching it and say: Ah, that makes sense.”
Vince Carter left nothing to uncertainty this time when asked about playing a record 22nd NBA season. “I’m coming back,” Carter said on the Winging It podcast he does with Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore that posted Tuesday morning.
Carter told Fox Sports Southeast that he is still ready to play in the 2019-20 NBA season. He also added that he is remaining hopeful that a team will express interest in his service next season. “It’s something that I want to do,” Carter said of playing one more season. “I could still give it another year, and hopefully there’s a team out there that wants my service. I’m going to prepare as if I am coming back, and we’ll go from there. I do want to play another year.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43." "I think I could stretch it out one more," he said. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity -- when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."
I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to play or not next season, but have you ever thought about signing a one-day contract or something like that to close your career in Toronto? Vince Carter: "It’s possible. I try not to think too far ahead. I just deal with the daily grind and go from there, just looking forward and worrying about that stuff now is too soon for me."
Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? "I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool," he said with a smile. "I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it. When it was mentioned to me I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' "
The Nets honored Carter, who is the oldest active player, with a tribute video during their game against Atlanta, a way to say thank you for his 4 + seasons with the franchise. "It was great. Any time you can see old video of when you were young and spry and springy and all of that good stuff, I mean, it's always great to see," Carter said.
The Hawks' road trip has been right down Carter's memory lane. They played Tuesday in Toronto, where he began his career and has repaired his relationship with fans that was damaged when he pushed for the trade that landed him in New Jersey. "It's a great trip. Stressful sometimes, a lot of people to see, but the appreciation I'm very thankful for and I'll never forget it," Carter said. "And like I said, the video, yes it could be premature, or not. It's still, they're thinking about me and I'm very thankful for that."
Why keep putting himself through what he called “the long checklist” required to keep him on the floor when he could take the many millons he’s made and go put his tired feet up somewhere? “For some weird reason, I still don’t have an answer for it,” said Carter, who’s averaging roughly 18 minutes per game for the Hawks this season. “I wanted to play 15 years. Some of the greatest played 12 to 14. Taking care of my body has allowed me to play six more years or so. I don’t know when the end is going to happen. After every year, I see how I’m feeling and then go from there. When you go through the season, people keep saying to me, ‘Keep your phone handy, we’re interested.’ It’s hard to say, ‘I’m not going to play anymore.’ I could be 47 before that happens.”
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn't quite ready to announce his retirement. "I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel," he said with a grin. "It's like, `You're old and you're playing against guys half your age. You shouldn't be out here.' But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I'm able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself."
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as "Vinsanity," still lives inside him. It's just different now that he's been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. "Yeah, I'm still the same person," said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. "My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it's limited. You just don't get to see it as much, but it's the same guy."
He's already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. "I have a fear of when it's over not being prepared for the next phase," Carter said. "Now that I'm nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I'm ready for the next phase."
Carter added that he's '90-something percent' sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in a limited role for the Sacramento Kings last season. An eight-time All-Star, Carter will play for his eighth team this year in Atlanta.
Vince Carter: I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. … You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ The summertime kind of dictates it all. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the most important time for the older guys in the league like myself and [Dallas Mavericks star] Dirk [Nowitzki] and I think all the other guys, I could say [San Antonio Spurs forward] Pau [Gasol], then could say that preparing for the season in the summer is probably the hardest thing to do when you’re approaching the last years. I always said I’ll walk away from the game when I’m not willing to put the work in to be prepared for the season. I wouldn’t disrespect the game like that.
Vince Carter: Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane. I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time. I just have to wait. I get it. You know what I’m saying? So, I just have to be patient. I have to make sure that I’m prepared to go. And then go from there. It’s just all about timing and what’s the right decision or what makes sense. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams that’ll make moves and have spots available and are going to need something from a guy. Hopefully that I can bring to the table. Yeah, I’ll be ready.
Marc J. Spears: “I still say one more year. That is just how I’ve been feeling. It is what it is. One more. I’d like to play one more year. Then, I’d probably just walk away,” @Vince Carter bit.ly/2DAuq4h
Michael Grange: Vince Carter on the possibility of Raptors return: "It'll happen, I'm sure. Somehow. Whether it's one day or something. It will happen. It's supposed to happen, I think."
It sounds to me like this won’t be your last season. Will it? I go year to year. I’ll wait until after the season to see how I feel. And I swear that every year when the season over, I feel good and say, ‘I can do it again.’ It gets harder and harder throughout the summer to just prepare and get myself where I need to be. But at the same time, the challenge and motivation is still there to do so to fight through that.
While Carter enjoys sharing his knowledge, he hedges at the suggestion he’ll pursue a coaching career. Carter has done well as a television analyst in the offseason and sees himself behind a microphone rather than holding a clipboard. “But never say never,” he said.
On the NBA TV broadcast, Carter said he wants to play during the 2017-18 season and perhaps play in 2018-19. He also reiterated that desire in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “I still think I can play and compete and play at a high level,” Carter said. “So I’m going to go for it.”
Asked specifically if he would consider joining the Magic, he would not rule out the possibility. The Magic need to add depth on the wings, and they would benefit from adding a highly respected veteran who could provide a positive example to their young nucleus. “[Free agency] just started, so I’m just kind of weighing options and seeing what teams have to say,” Carter said.
Carter will be a free agent this summer. "I said to myself 'I want to play 15 years'. I don't know where I got that from. And the I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I've had a lot of players remind me of things I've said," said Carter about how he kept telling fellow players he would retire after two more years. "I'm still saying 'two more years and I'm done.'
Playing 20 seasons became the goal once he blasted through his initial goal of 15 after being drafted fifth overall in 1998, but he’s not necessarily looking to stop on a number that only five other NBA players have reached. “It scares me. I cannot put myself on the other side of the fence. I can’t put me out of the NBA yet,” Carter told The Vertical. “We’re just going to go for it, until the doors close and there are no more opportunities. That’s kind of where I am. If 21 [seasons] were available, the old guy will still be around.”
“I’m still standing. I’m still competing, playing at this level, doing what I need to do to still be here. I still have a burning desire to compete and be around,” Carter told The Vertical. “I don’t expect anything. I’m going to work for it, like I’ve done my entire career. I’m going to prove that I deserve to play the minutes that I’m playing. I’m going to prove to you that I deserve to still be in this league. That’s kind of been my drive. Humbling myself and staying hungry for the opportunity to still be around. That’s what it is. I don’t come in like, ‘You know what I’ve done? I deserve to be here.’ Nah, I don’t see it that way.”
“That’s what you’re here for. That was the goal, Day One. One day I’m going to get that chance. I still say that today. One day, I’m going to get that chance. I think it’s just all about opportunity. If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen – whether I’m here next year, or somewhere else that’s a contender. I’m not saying, ‘OK, I need to be here for it to happen.’ Because it’s not guaranteed anywhere,” Carter told The Vertical. “Your life has already been planned out the way it’s supposed to go and we’re just putting the pieces together that have been put together. So yes, that is the ultimate goal. I would love to hold up that trophy. I would love to be in that situation. Not at the expense of … and I could fill in the blanks with a lot of things. I won’t sell my soul. Wherever that is, or with whoever it is, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to help that team.”
Carter is still standing because he doesn’t want to worry about being anything other than a ball player. He has an idea of his post-basketball career – preferably in broadcasting – but won’t spend much time thinking about it because it would be the first sign that he was already checking out.
That broke a record Carter set six days earlier in a win over the Denver Nuggets. You didn't think Carter's days as a productive NBA player were over, did you? "The way he's still playing, retire for what?" said Zach Randolph, who gave the Grizzlies 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against the Jazz. "Give him a two- or three-year deal! That's what I'd do. S---, better give him some money!"
But Carter has rebounded to be a major asset off the Memphis bench this season. He is putting up 10.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting and providing the Grizzlies some savvy playmaking and even a defensive weapon against some of the better wings they've faced. "It's not easy," Carter said. "It may look easy out there on the court, but it's not easy. … The game has come easy for me for a long time. When it got a little tougher, I put a little more work in. It's made me better. Being at this age, still playing at this level is just amazing."
So as tantalizing and improbable as the possibility seemed of a 40-year-old strolling into the NBA’s biggest weekend and turning back the clock—it ain’t happening. But as long as Vince Cater is still a productive member of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “I just worry about the now, play it by ear. At this point, when you’re this old,” Carter laughs, “I just think let’s see how I feel at the end of the year and go from there.”
Asked Sunday by ESPN what keeps bringing him back to the court, the 39-year-old replied: "Love for the game. Nothing else. "I just love to play. It's not out of me yet. When I don't want to play and don't want to put the work in, that's when I step away from the game, but right now I still love it."
The legendary dunker, who was taking in the Alcorn State-Bethune Cookman college football game, also shed some light on when he's thinking about hanging up his sneakers. "Not right now," Carter said. "We know No. 19 is definitely going to go down. I'm shooting for 20, and we'll go from there after that."
After the Grizzlies’ season-ending Game 4 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Carter quickly shut down speculation that this might be his last game in the NBA. “I plan on coming back,” Carter said in his postgame press conference per NBA TV. “I feel good. Body feels good.
Vince Carter isn’t ready to walk away from the NBA, he told reporters in a video tweeted by NBA TV. Carter, 39, could be headed toward free agency after his Grizzlies were swept out of the playoffs by the Spurs this afternoon. He is under contract with Memphis for next season and is slated to make $4,264,057, but only $2MM of that is guaranteed. Carter averaged 6.6 points per night this year in 60 games with the Grizzlies, all but three of them as a reserve. “When I don’t feel like training or lose the passion and love for the game, then it’s time to walk away,” Carter said in a postgame press conference. “I still have it. It still bothers me to lose games and not play well.”
Vince Carter: When it's that time, I won't disrespect the game. I will not. That's when you get hurt, when you're doing it for the money. At this point, we're not doing it for the money. We're doing it because we love it. The money's good, of course, and you want to get paid for what you bring to the table. But once you pass 15 years, you're doing it for love of the game. And when I don't love the game enough to do all of that, it's time to say goodbye.
Carter scored a season-high 19 points and five of his teammates also reached double figures to help the Memphis Grizzlies cruise to a 112-95 victory over Los Angeles. ''It's hard to even imagine not playing anymore, because I still love playing,'' said Carter, who turned 39 last month. ''I still have that burning desire. And whenever the body says it's time, then it's time to move on. I don't ever want to disrespect the game and go out there just to play and take the money, because it's not that.
Carter and a vastly different Memphis lineup than the one the league was seeing even three games ago, are in town to take on the Raptors tonight and Carter is giving no indication that fans will be witnessing his Toronto swan song. “Not now, not yet,” Carter said when asked if he goes into a game like todays thinking this might be his last time on this particular court. “I just go year by year and listen to the body. Every now and then I’ll think about ‘When I do know (it’s time), how do I approach that?’ It’s just tough accepting it because I enjoy playing still. I think when I don’t enjoy playing I will definitely let it be known.”
Bryant announced that he is retiring after this season. Carter, who in his 18th NBA season, plans to play next season and beyond. "For sure," Carter said. "Did I say I was retiring? I'm very thankful for (the recognition on the road). Don't get me wrong. But I plan on coming back. I just go year to year at this point. I don't put a timetable on it. I don't want to say two years and then everybody says 'Well this is it, right?' But 20 years would be cool."
More so than any other player, Austin Rivers’ time with the Clippers was an absolute roller-coaster. He was the only player in NBA history to be coached by his own father, Doc Rivers. The end result was a level of trash talk, and scrutiny that no other player has ever received. It was something fans could see from the outside, but Rivers confirmed it himself on Instagram. “That shit was so hard,” Rivers said. “At that level, the scrutiny that I had to go through playing for this man, and the magnifying glass I was under. It just took joy away from the game bro. And I love my pops, but that shit was crazy.”
On top of the magnifying glass Rivers played under, he also mentioned that he was incessantly teased about playing for his father. Despite that, Austin has no ill-will towards his time on the Clippers, nor does he have any hard feelings about being traded. “That situation was amazing,” Rivers said. “But it reached its ceiling, and you just move on bro.”
Gina Mizell: During a timeout, Ayton said he’s been lifting weights while quarantined. LaVine: “You already big enough, man. You don’t need to be lifting no more.” #Suns
Gerald Bourguet: (10) Deandre Ayton beats (7) Zach LaVine 57-41 in the NBA 2K tournament. He’ll play the winner of (2) Trae Young and (15) Harrison Barnes
The Miami Heat is expanding its efforts to help the South Florida community during the coronavirus pandemic. The Heat launced a COVID-19 Resource Center at Heat.com/ResourceCenter on Friday afternoon, which includes special offers for Heat fans and those working on the front lines of the health crisis.
Ira Winderman: Derrick Jones Jr. advances in NBA2K tournament, takes down Kevin Durant 78-62 in opener of 16-player bracket. Jones won utilizing the Bucks as his team of choice in the ESPN broadcast.
Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton is about to play Zach LaVine in the first round of the NBA2K players tournament. Ayton is playing as the Houston Rockets. LaVine is playing as the Miami Heat. Players got to pick an eight-team pool, but can only use each team once. Strategy! #Suns
Scott Agness: An update on #FlyGuyFriday from Jeremy Lamb: Off the crutches soon. He had left knee surgery on March 11.
They’re both grandfathers, which seems preposterous until you do the math. When the groundbreaking documentary “Hoop Dreams” hit theaters in October 1994, the two subjects, Arthur Agee and William Gates, were 21 and 22, respectively. William’s daughter, Alicia, made her surprise appearance an hour into the film, just as William was beginning his junior year of high school. Alicia is 30 now and gave birth to a girl last August. William, 48, goes by Paw Paw. “At first, I was like, you’re too young to have a baby,” he says. “Then I said, ‘Well, I had you when I was 17. I guess 30 is OK.’ ”
Agee and Gates received $200,000 in royalties when the movie premiered, and though they still receive annual residual checks, that is not enough for them to live on. Much of Agee’s income comes from speaking engagements at schools, where he surprises the students by walking out immediately after they have watched the movie. Agee does a dozen or so engagements per year at a few thousand bucks a pop, but he also makes a lot of speeches for free. “I do that because of my dad,” he says. “He always told me my story is there for a reason. You never know who’s going to be inspired to do something great.”
Gates delivers the final piece of dialogue in “Hoop Dreams,” and it is a powerful epitaph: “When somebody said, ‘When you get to the NBA, don’t forget about me,’ I should have said, ‘If I don’t make it, don’t forget about me.’ ” Gates never got to the NBA, and in some ways he has been forgotten, but he made peace with all of that long ago. “I never felt like I needed to be a superstar,” he says. “Curtis said in the movie, ‘I’m used to everybody loving Curtis Gates, but now I’m just a regular guy.’ But he didn’t mind going to work anywhere, and I never did either. I always thought being a regular old guy was what was in store for me.”
Who is the best player currently playing in Europe? The other two top contenders, with four votes each, both have serious arguments as the top player. But Mike James, the CSKA Moscow guard who split one season of his career between Phoenix and New Orleans, edged the others. “Because he can beat you so many ways,” says one coach. James, a 29-year-old from Oregon, averaged 21.1 points and 4.3 assists per game while drawing 5.9 fouls before the league halted play because of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
Who is the best NBA prospect currently playing in Europe? The clear winner, with a majority of 10 of the 19 votes, is the player expected to be the highest non-American pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. Deni Avdija, currently projected as the No. 3 choice in The Athletic’s most recent mock draft, is a dynamic 6-8 wing at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
If you took the first-place team in the EuroLeague, including its coaching and support staff, and put it in the U.S. as an NBA team, could it make the playoffs? By a 15-to-six vote, the verdict was no — the NBA is the NBA for a reason. The “no” answers varied in their certainty, from “no way” and “no shot” to “I don’t think so.” Two who ultimately voted no offered up caveats. One says “maybe” in the Eastern Conference. Another says the European team “would push for the playoffs,” perhaps climbing to ninth or 10th place.
North Carolina junior Garrison Brooks will not enter his name in the 2020 NBA draft, and will instead return to UNC for his senior season, according his mother and step-father.
Mark Cuban not ruling out 2020 presidential run
Businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revived talk of an improbable 2020 presidential bid during an Axios virtual event on Friday. “Everything’s a reset right now,” Cuban told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei from Dallas. “If this would would’ve been a month ago, I would have said absolutely not. But obviously things are crazy, things are changing. So I’ll keep an open mind. But I seriously doubt it.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Patrick Beverley on facing Hassan Whiteside in NBA2K tonight: “I’m about to spank his ass.” I missed Patrick Beverley.
The NBA has launched an interactive video series where kids can learn a variety of ways to develop their on-court game while keeping up with CDC-recommended social distancing measures. The program is called “Jr. NBA at Home” and features NBA and WNBA players and coaches in the videos.
Some of the more notable names who have collaborated with the series include Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and NBA legends Mugsy Bogues and Horace Grant. Even Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is in on the action.
As media companies across the industry shift to cover do-it-yourself videos submitted by athletes and fans, that user-generated content has been a staple of B/R for years, especially on its “House of Highlights” Instagram account. Five of B/R’s ten most-watched videos on Instagram this month are athlete-centric, said Bleacher Report Chief Content Officer Sam Toles. Since the suspension of live sports, UGC content has generated 40% of B/R’s social engagements.
At a time when the country is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, these videos give B/R viewers and readers a needed laugh, according to Toles. UGC lends itself to “more playful and humorous content, which is especially critical during these uncertain times,” he said. “So while these are unprecedented times, this is almost second nature for us.”
Kerry Eggers: Just got word I’ve been laid off at the Portland Tribune after 19-plus years & 45 years in the sportswriting biz. I was planning a July 31 retirement, but as Ralph Miller used to say, that’s the way the pickle squirts. Thanks to all you readers who have made my career a pleasure.
The coronavirus pandemic could cause roughly $1 billion in lost advertising for broadcasters of the top three U.S. pro sports leagues, according to ad firm MediaRadar. The advertising information company released its findings showing how the virus would affect ad spend for the sports industry. The analysis found that combined, the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball would generate a roughly $1 billion for broadcasters.
Todd Krizelman is the co-founder and CEO of MediaRadar. He said viewership is usually at its highest during this time, with the NBA playoffs taking up the bulk of ad spend. “There is a lot of lost revenue as a result because there is so much spend concentrated because audiences levels are expected to be much higher in the last quarter of the season,” Krizelman said.
Projecting leagues would resume in June at the earliest, MediaRadar used ad spend data from March 2019 to May 2019 to determine its recent forecast. The data revealed the partial regular season and playoffs of NBA telecasts generated more than $800 million in ad revenue during that period.
Andy Larsen: Looks like this is impacting nearly every level of LHM, including some familiar names. Tony Parks (@tonyparkszone), whose numerous roles included 1280 AM radio show host, Jazz and Bees emcee, sideline reporter, and Stars PA announcer was among those let go this morning.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is busting Fresno State’s brackets. The championship of Fresno State’s “64 Bulldogs” virtual tournament is Saturday, and there is a very good chance 15th-seeded Pat Riddlesprigger will upset Marvin Ely. Now, you are probably asking who is Pat Riddlesprigger and how could a player who averaged 7 points and 26 minutes a game topple a two-time WAC player of the year?
Riddlesprigger’s daughter Mariah is Antetokounmpo’s longtime girlfriend. When Fresno State began its Twitter tournament, featuring matchups of Bulldogs players from all eras, Antetokounmpo chimed in. “My vote goes to Pat Riddlesprigger!” Antetokounmpo said, retweeting Sunday’s first-round matchup against No. 2 seed Courtney Alexander to his million Twitter followers. Within seconds, the rout was on. Riddlesprigger trounced Alexander with almost 85% of the votes. Antetokounmpo has weighed in with each round, and you can probably guess the results.
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett, Rudy T elected to Hall of Fame
Shams Charania: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday.
Mark Berman: Wow! NBA sources: Former #Rockets Coach Rudy Tomjanovich elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
A week after publicly pressuring Sixers ownership to reverse course on a plan to cut organizational salaries by 20%, Embiid is joining with team managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer on a $1.3 million contribution to fund testing for 1,000 health care workers in the region. “As Philadelphia prepares to cope with the spread of COVID-19, my heart goes out to all of the doctors and nurses who put themselves at risk of infection in order to help those in need,” Embiid said. “If the doctors and nurses get sick, then there is no one to help the rest of us who might get really sick over the next month.”
In discussions with Dr. David T. Martin from Apeiron Life and Dr. Brian Sennett from Penn Medicine, Embiid was told funding for antibody testing was one of the highest priorities, as it has the potential to lessen the need for personal protective equipment. “It’s not as easy as simply writing the check,” Embiid said. “It’s a process to figure out the best way you feel comfortable helping.”
Embiid said he learned that “testing for COVID-19 antibodies has the chance to let health care workers know if they are immune to the virus.” “If they have immunity, then they can work in risky environments with the peace of mind that they most likely won’t get infected again or spread the virus,” he added. “In addition, it may be possible for those with a lot of antibodies to donate blood and help other patients that are very ill. Also, if a patient is sick and a family member has antibodies, it may be possible to allow that person to enter the hospital to comfort their family member, which is important. Ultimately, antibody testing could be used to determine when people can go back to work … possibly even in the case of professional athletes like me.”
Liz Mullen: Rich Paul’s @KlutchSports has finalized its acquisition of MLB agent Brodie Schoffield’s Tidal Sports. “I love Brodie’s loyalty and passion for his players. It’s what we bring to basketball and are excited to do the same in baseball.” — RIch Paul, Klutch Sports CEO
NBA proposing players a 50 percent paycheck reduction
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15. The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May.
Adrian Wojnarowski: As part of cutbacks within approximately 80 companies within the Larry H. Miller Group, there are layoffs underway with the Utah Jazz, organizaton tells ESPN. Sources say those cutbacks are limited to non-basketball staff and some employees are taking compensation reductions.
Jeff Goodman: Western Carolina junior point guard Mason Faulkner will declare for NBA Draft, coach Mark Prosser told @Stadium . Faulkner averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Tim Reynolds: Siena’s Manny Camper declares for NBA Draft, school announces. He will maintain his collegiate eligibility during the process.
Maury Hanks doesn’t remember anything after being transported to the hospital in the ambulance on March 23. The 57-year-old veteran NBA scout, who works for the Detroit Pistons, didn’t have a fever and was in good health. Then he was quickly fighting for his life. “I was circling the drain,” Hanks told me from his hospital bed on Friday morning.
Maury was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday, March 23, and was put on a ventilator the next day after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He wasn’t able to speak. His wife, Susan, who was quarantined at home, had her only communication via ear buds through which she would talk to him for hours. “He says he didn’t hear me, which is probably good so he can’t uphold all of the promises I made to him,” she said.
Hanks is set to begin physical therapy, and the doctors are hopeful that he will go home sometime in the coming days, maybe as soon as this weekend. And he’ll leave the hospital with a completely different outlook on life. “There will always be another game, always be another practice to see,” he said. “I won’t take things for granted anymore. Anyone who tells you differently hasn’t been through something like this.”
UNCG junior Isaiah Miller will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. Miller, the Southern Conference’s player of the year, averaged 17.8 points per game and finished second in the nation in steals. He has not hired an agent and is eligible to return for his senior season if he withdraws from the draft by 5 p.m. June 15.
Professional basketball player, Troy Daniels donated $3,000 to Roanoke City Schools to help feed students on the weekends.
Today, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced plans for the California Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to convert the Natomas arena and practice facility into a surge field hospital to provide critical medical services for coronavirus and trauma care patients. The hospital, which will house approximately 360 beds along with additional hospital services, will provide additional capacity for the Sacramento region in response to the expected surge in patients due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
To further assist the state and city in its fight against the coronavirus, the Sacramento Kings are making additional contributions, including donating $250,000 to support area community organizations providing essential services and supplies to families and individuals in need, and the donation of 100,000 medical masks to state and local health agencies.
Isaiah Thomas wants to play until 40
Thomas is confident he can catch on with another team soon and that he’ll play until he’s 40 years old. “I have a lot left in the tank and my goal has always been to play until 40 [years old], and I’m going to try everything I can to reach that,” he said.
As difficult as the season was from a production standpoint, Thomas views it as a positive. “I didn’t take any days off and that was a positive from where I was coming from,” Thomas told Chris Miller on the Wizards Talk Podcast. “It had been two years since I could get better each and every day and not take any days off, and that big for me. Right now, I mean physically, I’m great,” he said. “I’m just trying to stay physically sharp as best as I can throughout this situation and what’s next for me is waiting for the next opportunity in the NBA.”