1 day ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

April 3, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
More so than any other player, Austin Rivers’ time with the Clippers was an absolute roller-coaster. He was the only player in NBA history to be coached by his own father, Doc Rivers. The end result was a level of trash talk, and scrutiny that no other player has ever received. It was something fans could see from the outside, but Rivers confirmed it himself on Instagram. “That shit was so hard,” Rivers said. “At that level, the scrutiny that I had to go through playing for this man, and the magnifying glass I was under. It just took joy away from the game bro. And I love my pops, but that shit was crazy.”
4 hours ago via Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated

4 hours ago via Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated

April 3, 2020 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
They’re both grandfathers, which seems preposterous until you do the math. When the groundbreaking documentary “Hoop Dreams” hit theaters in October 1994, the two subjects, Arthur Agee and William Gates, were 21 and 22, respectively. William’s daughter, Alicia, made her surprise appearance an hour into the film, just as William was beginning his junior year of high school. Alicia is 30 now and gave birth to a girl last August. William, 48, goes by Paw Paw. “At first, I was like, you’re too young to have a baby,” he says. “Then I said, ‘Well, I had you when I was 17. I guess 30 is OK.’ ”
5 hours ago via Seth Davis @ The Athletic

Agee and Gates received $200,000 in royalties when the movie premiered, and though they still receive annual residual checks, that is not enough for them to live on. Much of Agee’s income comes from speaking engagements at schools, where he surprises the students by walking out immediately after they have watched the movie. Agee does a dozen or so engagements per year at a few thousand bucks a pop, but he also makes a lot of speeches for free. “I do that because of my dad,” he says. “He always told me my story is there for a reason. You never know who’s going to be inspired to do something great.”
5 hours ago via Seth Davis @ The Athletic

Gates delivers the final piece of dialogue in “Hoop Dreams,” and it is a powerful epitaph: “When somebody said, ‘When you get to the NBA, don’t forget about me,’ I should have said, ‘If I don’t make it, don’t forget about me.’ ” Gates never got to the NBA, and in some ways he has been forgotten, but he made peace with all of that long ago. “I never felt like I needed to be a superstar,” he says. “Curtis said in the movie, ‘I’m used to everybody loving Curtis Gates, but now I’m just a regular guy.’ But he didn’t mind going to work anywhere, and I never did either. I always thought being a regular old guy was what was in store for me.”
5 hours ago via Seth Davis @ The Athletic

April 3, 2020 | 8:16 pm EDT Update
Who is the best player currently playing in Europe? The other two top contenders, with four votes each, both have serious arguments as the top player. But Mike James, the CSKA Moscow guard who split one season of his career between Phoenix and New Orleans, edged the others. “Because he can beat you so many ways,” says one coach. James, a 29-year-old from Oregon, averaged 21.1 points and 4.3 assists per game while drawing 5.9 fouls before the league halted play because of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
6 hours ago via Jeff Greer @ The Athletic

If you took the first-place team in the EuroLeague, including its coaching and support staff, and put it in the U.S. as an NBA team, could it make the playoffs? By a 15-to-six vote, the verdict was no — the NBA is the NBA for a reason. The “no” answers varied in their certainty, from “no way” and “no shot” to “I don’t think so.” Two who ultimately voted no offered up caveats. One says “maybe” in the Eastern Conference. Another says the European team “would push for the playoffs,” perhaps climbing to ninth or 10th place.
6 hours ago via Jeff Greer @ The Athletic

April 3, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update

Mark Cuban not ruling out 2020 presidential run

8 hours ago via axios.com

Some of the more notable names who have collaborated with the series include Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and NBA legends Mugsy Bogues and Horace Grant. Even Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is in on the action.
8 hours ago via CBSSports.com

As media companies across the industry shift to cover do-it-yourself videos submitted by athletes and fans, that user-generated content has been a staple of B/R for years, especially on its “House of Highlights” Instagram account. Five of B/R’s ten most-watched videos on Instagram this month are athlete-centric, said Bleacher Report Chief Content Officer Sam Toles. Since the suspension of live sports, UGC content has generated 40% of B/R’s social engagements.
8 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

April 3, 2020 | 5:30 pm EDT Update
The coronavirus pandemic could cause roughly $1 billion in lost advertising for broadcasters of the top three U.S. pro sports leagues, according to ad firm MediaRadar. The advertising information company released its findings showing how the virus would affect ad spend for the sports industry. The analysis found that combined, the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball would generate a roughly $1 billion for broadcasters.
8 hours ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

Giannis Antetokounmpo is busting Fresno State’s brackets. The championship of Fresno State’s “64 Bulldogs” virtual tournament is Saturday, and there is a very good chance 15th-seeded Pat Riddlesprigger will upset Marvin Ely. Now, you are probably asking who is Pat Riddlesprigger and how could a player who averaged 7 points and 26 minutes a game topple a two-time WAC player of the year?
8 hours ago via Nancy Armour @ USA Today Sports

Riddlesprigger’s daughter Mariah is Antetokounmpo’s longtime girlfriend. When Fresno State began its Twitter tournament, featuring matchups of Bulldogs players from all eras, Antetokounmpo chimed in. “My vote goes to Pat Riddlesprigger!” Antetokounmpo said, retweeting Sunday’s first-round matchup against No. 2 seed Courtney Alexander to his million Twitter followers. Within seconds, the rout was on. Riddlesprigger trounced Alexander with almost 85% of the votes. Antetokounmpo has weighed in with each round, and you can probably guess the results.
8 hours ago via Nancy Armour @ USA Today Sports

April 3, 2020 | 5:08 pm EDT Update
A week after publicly pressuring Sixers ownership to reverse course on a plan to cut organizational salaries by 20%, Embiid is joining with team managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer on a $1.3 million contribution to fund testing for 1,000 health care workers in the region. “As Philadelphia prepares to cope with the spread of COVID-19, my heart goes out to all of the doctors and nurses who put themselves at risk of infection in order to help those in need,” Embiid said. “If the doctors and nurses get sick, then there is no one to help the rest of us who might get really sick over the next month.”
9 hours ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

In discussions with Dr. David T. Martin from Apeiron Life and Dr. Brian Sennett from Penn Medicine, Embiid was told funding for antibody testing was one of the highest priorities, as it has the potential to lessen the need for personal protective equipment. “It’s not as easy as simply writing the check,” Embiid said. “It’s a process to figure out the best way you feel comfortable helping.”
9 hours ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

Embiid said he learned that “testing for COVID-19 antibodies has the chance to let health care workers know if they are immune to the virus.” “If they have immunity, then they can work in risky environments with the peace of mind that they most likely won’t get infected again or spread the virus,” he added. “In addition, it may be possible for those with a lot of antibodies to donate blood and help other patients that are very ill. Also, if a patient is sick and a family member has antibodies, it may be possible to allow that person to enter the hospital to comfort their family member, which is important. Ultimately, antibody testing could be used to determine when people can go back to work … possibly even in the case of professional athletes like me.”
9 hours ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

April 3, 2020 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
April 3, 2020 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
10 hours ago via Jeff Goodman @ watchstadium.com

Maury was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday, March 23, and was put on a ventilator the next day after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He wasn’t able to speak. His wife, Susan, who was quarantined at home, had her only communication via ear buds through which she would talk to him for hours. “He says he didn’t hear me, which is probably good so he can’t uphold all of the promises I made to him,” she said.
10 hours ago via Jeff Goodman @ watchstadium.com

Hanks is set to begin physical therapy, and the doctors are hopeful that he will go home sometime in the coming days, maybe as soon as this weekend. And he’ll leave the hospital with a completely different outlook on life. “There will always be another game, always be another practice to see,” he said. “I won’t take things for granted anymore. Anyone who tells you differently hasn’t been through something like this.”
10 hours ago via Jeff Goodman @ watchstadium.com

Today, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced plans for the California Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to convert the Natomas arena and practice facility into a surge field hospital to provide critical medical services for coronavirus and trauma care patients. The hospital, which will house approximately 360 beds along with additional hospital services, will provide additional capacity for the Sacramento region in response to the expected surge in patients due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
10 hours ago via NBA.com

April 3, 2020 | 4:04 pm EDT Update
As difficult as the season was from a production standpoint, Thomas views it as a positive. “I didn’t take any days off and that was a positive from where I was coming from,” Thomas told Chris Miller on the Wizards Talk Podcast. “It had been two years since I could get better each and every day and not take any days off, and that big for me. Right now, I mean physically, I’m great,” he said. “I’m just trying to stay physically sharp as best as I can throughout this situation and what’s next for me is waiting for the next opportunity in the NBA.”
10 hours ago via Mike DePrisco @ NBC Sports

