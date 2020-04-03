Some of the more notable names who have collaborated with the series include Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and NBA legends Mugsy Bogues and Horace Grant. Even Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is in on the action.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 3, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
More so than any other player, Austin Rivers’ time with the Clippers was an absolute roller-coaster. He was the only player in NBA history to be coached by his own father, Doc Rivers. The end result was a level of trash talk, and scrutiny that no other player has ever received. It was something fans could see from the outside, but Rivers confirmed it himself on Instagram. “That shit was so hard,” Rivers said. “At that level, the scrutiny that I had to go through playing for this man, and the magnifying glass I was under. It just took joy away from the game bro. And I love my pops, but that shit was crazy.”
On top of the magnifying glass Rivers played under, he also mentioned that he was incessantly teased about playing for his father. Despite that, Austin has no ill-will towards his time on the Clippers, nor does he have any hard feelings about being traded. “That situation was amazing,” Rivers said. “But it reached its ceiling, and you just move on bro.”
Gina Mizell: During a timeout, Ayton said he’s been lifting weights while quarantined. LaVine: “You already big enough, man. You don’t need to be lifting no more.” #Suns
Gerald Bourguet: (10) Deandre Ayton beats (7) Zach LaVine 57-41 in the NBA 2K tournament. He’ll play the winner of (2) Trae Young and (15) Harrison Barnes
The Miami Heat is expanding its efforts to help the South Florida community during the coronavirus pandemic. The Heat launced a COVID-19 Resource Center at Heat.com/ResourceCenter on Friday afternoon, which includes special offers for Heat fans and those working on the front lines of the health crisis.
April 3, 2020 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Ira Winderman: Derrick Jones Jr. advances in NBA2K tournament, takes down Kevin Durant 78-62 in opener of 16-player bracket. Jones won utilizing the Bucks as his team of choice in the ESPN broadcast.
Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton is about to play Zach LaVine in the first round of the NBA2K players tournament. Ayton is playing as the Houston Rockets. LaVine is playing as the Miami Heat. Players got to pick an eight-team pool, but can only use each team once. Strategy! #Suns
Scott Agness: An update on #FlyGuyFriday from Jeremy Lamb: Off the crutches soon. He had left knee surgery on March 11.
They’re both grandfathers, which seems preposterous until you do the math. When the groundbreaking documentary “Hoop Dreams” hit theaters in October 1994, the two subjects, Arthur Agee and William Gates, were 21 and 22, respectively. William’s daughter, Alicia, made her surprise appearance an hour into the film, just as William was beginning his junior year of high school. Alicia is 30 now and gave birth to a girl last August. William, 48, goes by Paw Paw. “At first, I was like, you’re too young to have a baby,” he says. “Then I said, ‘Well, I had you when I was 17. I guess 30 is OK.’ ”
Agee and Gates received $200,000 in royalties when the movie premiered, and though they still receive annual residual checks, that is not enough for them to live on. Much of Agee’s income comes from speaking engagements at schools, where he surprises the students by walking out immediately after they have watched the movie. Agee does a dozen or so engagements per year at a few thousand bucks a pop, but he also makes a lot of speeches for free. “I do that because of my dad,” he says. “He always told me my story is there for a reason. You never know who’s going to be inspired to do something great.”
Gates delivers the final piece of dialogue in “Hoop Dreams,” and it is a powerful epitaph: “When somebody said, ‘When you get to the NBA, don’t forget about me,’ I should have said, ‘If I don’t make it, don’t forget about me.’ ” Gates never got to the NBA, and in some ways he has been forgotten, but he made peace with all of that long ago. “I never felt like I needed to be a superstar,” he says. “Curtis said in the movie, ‘I’m used to everybody loving Curtis Gates, but now I’m just a regular guy.’ But he didn’t mind going to work anywhere, and I never did either. I always thought being a regular old guy was what was in store for me.”
April 3, 2020 | 8:16 pm EDT Update
Who is the best player currently playing in Europe? The other two top contenders, with four votes each, both have serious arguments as the top player. But Mike James, the CSKA Moscow guard who split one season of his career between Phoenix and New Orleans, edged the others. “Because he can beat you so many ways,” says one coach. James, a 29-year-old from Oregon, averaged 21.1 points and 4.3 assists per game while drawing 5.9 fouls before the league halted play because of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
Who is the best NBA prospect currently playing in Europe? The clear winner, with a majority of 10 of the 19 votes, is the player expected to be the highest non-American pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. Deni Avdija, currently projected as the No. 3 choice in The Athletic’s most recent mock draft, is a dynamic 6-8 wing at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
If you took the first-place team in the EuroLeague, including its coaching and support staff, and put it in the U.S. as an NBA team, could it make the playoffs? By a 15-to-six vote, the verdict was no — the NBA is the NBA for a reason. The “no” answers varied in their certainty, from “no way” and “no shot” to “I don’t think so.” Two who ultimately voted no offered up caveats. One says “maybe” in the Eastern Conference. Another says the European team “would push for the playoffs,” perhaps climbing to ninth or 10th place.
North Carolina junior Garrison Brooks will not enter his name in the 2020 NBA draft, and will instead return to UNC for his senior season, according his mother and step-father.
April 3, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
Mark Cuban not ruling out 2020 presidential run
Businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revived talk of an improbable 2020 presidential bid during an Axios virtual event on Friday. “Everything’s a reset right now,” Cuban told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei from Dallas. “If this would would’ve been a month ago, I would have said absolutely not. But obviously things are crazy, things are changing. So I’ll keep an open mind. But I seriously doubt it.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Patrick Beverley on facing Hassan Whiteside in NBA2K tonight: “I’m about to spank his ass.” I missed Patrick Beverley.
The NBA has launched an interactive video series where kids can learn a variety of ways to develop their on-court game while keeping up with CDC-recommended social distancing measures. The program is called “Jr. NBA at Home” and features NBA and WNBA players and coaches in the videos.
As media companies across the industry shift to cover do-it-yourself videos submitted by athletes and fans, that user-generated content has been a staple of B/R for years, especially on its “House of Highlights” Instagram account. Five of B/R’s ten most-watched videos on Instagram this month are athlete-centric, said Bleacher Report Chief Content Officer Sam Toles. Since the suspension of live sports, UGC content has generated 40% of B/R’s social engagements.
At a time when the country is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, these videos give B/R viewers and readers a needed laugh, according to Toles. UGC lends itself to “more playful and humorous content, which is especially critical during these uncertain times,” he said. “So while these are unprecedented times, this is almost second nature for us.”
Kerry Eggers: Just got word I’ve been laid off at the Portland Tribune after 19-plus years & 45 years in the sportswriting biz. I was planning a July 31 retirement, but as Ralph Miller used to say, that’s the way the pickle squirts. Thanks to all you readers who have made my career a pleasure.
April 3, 2020 | 5:30 pm EDT Update
The coronavirus pandemic could cause roughly $1 billion in lost advertising for broadcasters of the top three U.S. pro sports leagues, according to ad firm MediaRadar. The advertising information company released its findings showing how the virus would affect ad spend for the sports industry. The analysis found that combined, the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball would generate a roughly $1 billion for broadcasters.
Todd Krizelman is the co-founder and CEO of MediaRadar. He said viewership is usually at its highest during this time, with the NBA playoffs taking up the bulk of ad spend. “There is a lot of lost revenue as a result because there is so much spend concentrated because audiences levels are expected to be much higher in the last quarter of the season,” Krizelman said.
Projecting leagues would resume in June at the earliest, MediaRadar used ad spend data from March 2019 to May 2019 to determine its recent forecast. The data revealed the partial regular season and playoffs of NBA telecasts generated more than $800 million in ad revenue during that period.
Andy Larsen: Looks like this is impacting nearly every level of LHM, including some familiar names. Tony Parks (@tonyparkszone), whose numerous roles included 1280 AM radio show host, Jazz and Bees emcee, sideline reporter, and Stars PA announcer was among those let go this morning.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is busting Fresno State’s brackets. The championship of Fresno State’s “64 Bulldogs” virtual tournament is Saturday, and there is a very good chance 15th-seeded Pat Riddlesprigger will upset Marvin Ely. Now, you are probably asking who is Pat Riddlesprigger and how could a player who averaged 7 points and 26 minutes a game topple a two-time WAC player of the year?
Riddlesprigger’s daughter Mariah is Antetokounmpo’s longtime girlfriend. When Fresno State began its Twitter tournament, featuring matchups of Bulldogs players from all eras, Antetokounmpo chimed in. “My vote goes to Pat Riddlesprigger!” Antetokounmpo said, retweeting Sunday’s first-round matchup against No. 2 seed Courtney Alexander to his million Twitter followers. Within seconds, the rout was on. Riddlesprigger trounced Alexander with almost 85% of the votes. Antetokounmpo has weighed in with each round, and you can probably guess the results.
April 3, 2020 | 5:08 pm EDT Update
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett, Rudy T elected to Hall of Fame
Shams Charania: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday.
Mark Berman: Wow! NBA sources: Former #Rockets Coach Rudy Tomjanovich elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
A week after publicly pressuring Sixers ownership to reverse course on a plan to cut organizational salaries by 20%, Embiid is joining with team managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer on a $1.3 million contribution to fund testing for 1,000 health care workers in the region. “As Philadelphia prepares to cope with the spread of COVID-19, my heart goes out to all of the doctors and nurses who put themselves at risk of infection in order to help those in need,” Embiid said. “If the doctors and nurses get sick, then there is no one to help the rest of us who might get really sick over the next month.”
In discussions with Dr. David T. Martin from Apeiron Life and Dr. Brian Sennett from Penn Medicine, Embiid was told funding for antibody testing was one of the highest priorities, as it has the potential to lessen the need for personal protective equipment. “It’s not as easy as simply writing the check,” Embiid said. “It’s a process to figure out the best way you feel comfortable helping.”
Embiid said he learned that “testing for COVID-19 antibodies has the chance to let health care workers know if they are immune to the virus.” “If they have immunity, then they can work in risky environments with the peace of mind that they most likely won’t get infected again or spread the virus,” he added. “In addition, it may be possible for those with a lot of antibodies to donate blood and help other patients that are very ill. Also, if a patient is sick and a family member has antibodies, it may be possible to allow that person to enter the hospital to comfort their family member, which is important. Ultimately, antibody testing could be used to determine when people can go back to work … possibly even in the case of professional athletes like me.”
Liz Mullen: Rich Paul’s @KlutchSports has finalized its acquisition of MLB agent Brodie Schoffield’s Tidal Sports. “I love Brodie’s loyalty and passion for his players. It’s what we bring to basketball and are excited to do the same in baseball.” — RIch Paul, Klutch Sports CEO
April 3, 2020 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
NBA proposing players a 50 percent paycheck reduction
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15. The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May.
Adrian Wojnarowski: As part of cutbacks within approximately 80 companies within the Larry H. Miller Group, there are layoffs underway with the Utah Jazz, organizaton tells ESPN. Sources say those cutbacks are limited to non-basketball staff and some employees are taking compensation reductions.
Jeff Goodman: Western Carolina junior point guard Mason Faulkner will declare for NBA Draft, coach Mark Prosser told @Stadium . Faulkner averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Tim Reynolds: Siena’s Manny Camper declares for NBA Draft, school announces. He will maintain his collegiate eligibility during the process.
April 3, 2020 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
Maury Hanks doesn’t remember anything after being transported to the hospital in the ambulance on March 23. The 57-year-old veteran NBA scout, who works for the Detroit Pistons, didn’t have a fever and was in good health. Then he was quickly fighting for his life. “I was circling the drain,” Hanks told me from his hospital bed on Friday morning.
Maury was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday, March 23, and was put on a ventilator the next day after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He wasn’t able to speak. His wife, Susan, who was quarantined at home, had her only communication via ear buds through which she would talk to him for hours. “He says he didn’t hear me, which is probably good so he can’t uphold all of the promises I made to him,” she said.
Hanks is set to begin physical therapy, and the doctors are hopeful that he will go home sometime in the coming days, maybe as soon as this weekend. And he’ll leave the hospital with a completely different outlook on life. “There will always be another game, always be another practice to see,” he said. “I won’t take things for granted anymore. Anyone who tells you differently hasn’t been through something like this.”
UNCG junior Isaiah Miller will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. Miller, the Southern Conference’s player of the year, averaged 17.8 points per game and finished second in the nation in steals. He has not hired an agent and is eligible to return for his senior season if he withdraws from the draft by 5 p.m. June 15.
Professional basketball player, Troy Daniels donated $3,000 to Roanoke City Schools to help feed students on the weekends.
Today, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced plans for the California Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to convert the Natomas arena and practice facility into a surge field hospital to provide critical medical services for coronavirus and trauma care patients. The hospital, which will house approximately 360 beds along with additional hospital services, will provide additional capacity for the Sacramento region in response to the expected surge in patients due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
To further assist the state and city in its fight against the coronavirus, the Sacramento Kings are making additional contributions, including donating $250,000 to support area community organizations providing essential services and supplies to families and individuals in need, and the donation of 100,000 medical masks to state and local health agencies.
April 3, 2020 | 4:04 pm EDT Update
Isaiah Thomas wants to play until 40
Thomas is confident he can catch on with another team soon and that he’ll play until he’s 40 years old. “I have a lot left in the tank and my goal has always been to play until 40 [years old], and I’m going to try everything I can to reach that,” he said.
As difficult as the season was from a production standpoint, Thomas views it as a positive. “I didn’t take any days off and that was a positive from where I was coming from,” Thomas told Chris Miller on the Wizards Talk Podcast. “It had been two years since I could get better each and every day and not take any days off, and that big for me. Right now, I mean physically, I’m great,” he said. “I’m just trying to stay physically sharp as best as I can throughout this situation and what’s next for me is waiting for the next opportunity in the NBA.”