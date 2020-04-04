That tournament kicked off with four games Friday. Four of the 16 participants moved on, and the results were as follows: No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. 78, No. 1 Kevin Durant 62. No. 10 DeAndre Ayton 57, No. 7 Zach LaVine 41. No. 2 Trae Young 101, No. 15 Harrison Barnes 59. No. 14 Patrick Beverley 84, No. 3 Hassan Whiteside 54. With one day of games in the books, here are our biggest takeaways from the NBA’s attempt to provide fans with some sort of live content while actual games remain on hiatus.
Chris Haynes: Sources: Clarity, it will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days. 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins among the participants.
The league hopes to launch the event Friday, with the 16-player tournament lasting 10 days and including Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, among other big-name players, sources said.
The NBA 2K League was set to tip off its third season on March 24, before delaying play over safety concerns relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the esports organization is preparing to host a three-on-three online tournament involving fans, social media influencers, and top 2K gamers this weekend instead. A combined prize pool of $25,000 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One X brackets will be awarded to teams participating in the NBA 2KL Three for All Showdown. The one-week tournament will be completed in two stages, with only fan-led teams competing initially. NBA 2K League franchises, influencers, and top female gamers – selected from the NBA 2K’s women’s development camp introduced last summer – will join on March 31 to compete against fans.
Zach Lowe: E-sports, too: the NBA 2K League is expected to announce tonight that it is postponing the start of its season, which had been scheduled to begin on March 24. The league and 2K are working closely to see if it is possible to play games remotely, source says.
Eddie Moran: exclusive: @NBA2KLeague will be moving from long island city to manhattan. the new league office is a 13,600 square-foot space at 508 w 37th street. the new studio contains: -revamped audience seating -larger screens -mic'd stage -bud light vip lounge - @frntofficesport -
The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday the NBA 2K League European Invitational, the league's first European qualifying event. Set to take place Dec. 13-14, the tournament will allow European players to be eligible for the 2020 draft. Twenty players from seven countries will compete in scrimmages and a double-elimination tournament, with the latter being streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Players will also participate in interviews with teams and league reps.
But the potential financial impact isn’t limited to the Rockets. The NBA 2K League, the league’s esports venture and a major investment, recently announced plans to partner with Gen.G to place a franchise in Shanghai – the first time the NBA has placed a team outside of North America. It’s unclear if those plans are in jeopardy given current tensions. Representatives for the 2K League and Gen.G did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NBA 2K League kicked off in 2018 with an interesting premise: a group of professional teams, each affiliated with an NBA squad, playing a virtual rendition of the sport. Now, after two seasons, the league is looking to expand beyond the NBA with a new club based in Shanghai. The Chinese team will be the first in the league based outside of North America and the first not operated by an NBA team. The currently unnamed squad will be owned and operated by Gen.G, a multigame e-sports organization that currently has teams in PUBG, Fortnite, League of Legends, and also owns the Seoul Dynasty of the Overwatch League. The Shanghai team will join the league in 2020, and it will be based out of Gen.G’s Los Angeles office. Like all other 2K League teams, it will play games at the league’s studio in New York.
The NBA 2K League kicked out one of its players on Thursday after discovering violations of the league’s anti-gambling policies. Basil Rose, also known as 24K Dropoff, had played for Heat Check Gaming, the esports franchise of the NBA’s Miami Heat. A statement from the 2K League said Rose “violated the league’s rules against tipping on NBA 2K League games by providing inside information to an individual who Rose knew was involved in betting on NBA 2K league games.”
In March, Evans became the first woman drafted into the NBA 2K League, joining not only the fray of gamers who have to prove that what they do constitutes sports, but also the bevy of women in gaming and sports at large who have to prove that they simply belong. A Chicago native who played basketball from AAU up to college and semi-pro, Evans has had to face and overcome the kind of roadblocks you’d expect from two industries that tend to treat women as outsiders.
More than five months after being drafted and with more than enough validation from her league and teammates, Evans has learned to take the hate in stride. “It’s still there. It’s going to always be there. That’s something that you can’t change,” she told The Athletic during the first round of the NBA 2K League playoffs last week. “I can’t quit or give up just because a few people who obviously have problems with themselves, they’re bothering me. I can’t let them get to me and ruin who I am and you know my goal as a 2K player. I will say one thing that keeps me moving and keeps me going is the positivity and the support outweighs the negative.”
That landscape might be changing, if at a snail’s pace, aided in part by efforts to create women-only leagues and tournaments and raise awareness about the level of vitriol women gamers face. But while women supporting women is important, siloing them away from the mainstream gaming world isn’t the answer, especially with women fans representing a growing share of esports fans. According to market researcher Interpret, 30 percent of esports watchers are women, a 6.5 percent increase from 2016. As a woman in a man’s league, Evans is experiencing these shifts first hand. “I get inboxed all the time from a lot of women that I’m an inspiration. A lot of women who play 2K now, when they get into the 2K League, they’re gonna get better to improve their games,” she said. “I get messages from a lot of guys, too, but definitely a lot of women, a lot of younger females.”
This weekend, fans in China will be able to watch the NBA 2K esports league finals tip off for the first time ever. The competitive video game league, run jointly by games publisher Take Two and the NBA, signed its first distribution partnership in China with Tencent just last week. The partnership assures that the 2K League can key into a region with long-established avid esports viewers.
According to the NBA, increasing the accessibility and exposure of the esports league could actually bolster the basketball organization’s growth efforts in China. The NBA has grown over the years to become China’s most popular league. The Chinese Basketball Association estimates that about 300 million people play the sport in China, and the NBA launched NBA China back in 2008 as a result of the sport’s growing popularity in the country.
Jeff Eisenband: The @NBA2KLeague is leaving NYC for the second time. "The Ticket" will be June 13-15 in Orlando at @FullSail's new esports arena, "The Fortress." The arena opened last month and this will be its "first major event." 🎮🏀🌴 @orlandosentinel @marcosantana orlandosentinel.com/business/os-bz…
Following an on-stage scuffle between members of the Hawks Talon and Celtics Crossover NBA 2K League teams, the league announced suspensions and fines for multiple players involved. During the first week of action during Season 2 of the NBA 2K League, a brawl broke out between Hawks Talon and Celtics Crossover Gaming when Celtics' player Albano 'oFAB' Thomallari pushed Talon's Randolph 'Rando' Moreno as the two went to shake hands following their match.
The 2019 NBA 2K League Draft marks the beginning of the second season of the NBA 2K League. The draft was held on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where a total of 75 players were selected for the 21 teams. Jazz Gaming selected Spencer "Ria" Wyman from Washington with the first overall pick. With Shaka "Yeah I Compete" Browne and Demar "Deedz" Butler returning for the Jazz at point guard and power forward, respectively, locking in a flexibile Center like Ria was what many people expected.
Someone put a microphone in front of her and asked her how it felt. That's when she finally choked up. "It changes everything," she said. "It means everything to me." Evans became the first woman ever drafted into the NBA 2K League on Tuesday night, going in the fourth round to Warriors Gaming, which is operated by the NBA's Golden State Warriors. A former college and semipro basketball player, Evans is now the esports league's first female pro, one of the 126 players who will make between $33,000 to $37,000 per season, plus benefits and team housing.
Her experience when gaming outside that team — with both teammates and opponents — hasn't always been as rosy. "I've had sexual remarks put towards me," she said. "I get told I should be back in the kitchen. '2K is not for women,' I've had that. There's no question about that."
Austin "Boo Painter" Painter, who led the NBA 2K League in scoring in its inaugural season, has been kicked out of the esports league for violating the player code of conduct. The league announced Monday that Painter had been dismissed and disqualified from the league. It did not disclose the violation.
Jeff Eisenband: SOURCE: @76ersGC is giving head coach Jeff Terrell (@TheWhiteKite23) a multi-year contract extension that will keep him with Philadelphia's @NBA2KLeague team through 2021. STORY: thepostgame.com/76ers-gc-exten… #NBA2KLeague pic.twitter.com/P9lMW6RhOc
Bucks Gaming player Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo was released from University of Florida Health Jacksonville on Monday after sustaining three gunshot wounds during a mass shooting at a "Madden NFL 19" competition in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 26.
oLARRY will undergo rehab and physical therapy for his right hand, which required two surgeries on Aug. 27 and Wednesday. oLARRY was shot in the hand, hip and chest, he told ESPN on Thursday. "Eight days ago I came to Jax to play Madden with my friend," Anselimo said on Twitter on Monday. "Today I head back to Tampa with a bullet in my chest and a shattered hand, but I'm alive and fighting. Time for rehab."
Hurst’s eyes have already returned to his screen, but he continued: “I would’ve driven it right down the lane,” where an undefended basket was awaiting him, he said. Hurst is 21 years old and plays NBA 2K professionally in a league funded by the NBA on a team affiliated with the Dallas Mavericks. He moved nearly 5,000 miles last April for this job, arriving in Dallas from Reading, England. You might play video games when you get off work; this is Hurst’s work, a job that pays him a $32,000 full-time salary for the league’s five-month duration. He’s likely among the best 100 players in the world. And still, even he can’t escape something that has plagued almost anyone who has ever picked up a controller: sometimes, the game just doesn’t do what you want it to do, damn it.
Jannis Neumann may have eight Dirk Nowitzki bobbleheads perched on his desk, but he had never actually met Nowitzki. On a Thursday earlier this month, after two morning scrimmages online, that changes thanks to an interview set up by a German television station. “If someone had told me I would meet Dirk, I would have told them they’re crazy,” Neumann said. This is Neumann’s first time living in the United States after growing up in northwest Germany, near the Netherlands border. He’s one of three international players on the roster – along with Ryan de Villon, or Devillon, from Toronto, Canada, and Hurst, from England – who relocated internationally.
Nets Daily: When Nets set up their NBA2K League team, likely to be named “Brooklyn Gaming,” they’ll need a studio space. One possibility is the small practice court off main entrance. Virtually unused except on game nights, there’d be little conflict with Nets needs.
A member of the Milwaukee Bucks' salaried video game team was reportedly among those wounded in Sunday afternoon's shooting at the Madden 19 Tournament in Florida. Reached by phone, a Bucks representative declined to comment, but Timothy Anselimo's mom took to Twitter asking for prayers, saying "My son was shot 3 times."
A member of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA 2K video game team was wounded Sunday in a shooting rampage during a Madden 19 video game tourney in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. Timothy Anselimo, who goes by "Olarry" and "Larry Legend" on the gamer circuit, was among the wounded, a Bucks spokesman said.
Bucks Gaming: Statement on @NBA2KLeague player @oLARRY2K: “Our thoughts are with Tim and his family after this horrific situation. We are in close contact with his mother and continue to monitor his health.” - @cayle
The NBA 2K League’s first season ended with a video game version of a real NBA rivalry: Knicks against Heat. In the future perhaps it’s Knicks against London. Or maybe it’s Heat against Shanghai. “We expect this to be a global league,” NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue said Saturday. “That is on our game plan, though when that happens it’s not definitive. But that is our goal.”
Donohue said the season exceeded all the league’s expectations, pointing to weekly increases in viewership on Twitch, the streaming service popular with video-game players, and a social media presence that includes more than 1.6 million followers of the league and its teams on social media platforms. The league will continue to explore ways to find even more viewers. “Right now we’re on Twitch and we’re focused on being on Twitch. We’re focused on them being our partner for a long time,” Donohue said. “We’ll do whatever we can to make sure we get our product in front of as much of the globe as possible, so we’ll talk to partners about how they can help us do that.”
Knicks Gaming are your inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League champions. It’s about as improbable of a phrase as their come-from-behind, series-clinching win during Game 2 of the best-of-three series, as New York trailed by nine points in the fourth quarter – 11 at the end of the first half – to pick up the W on Saturday. In complete contrast to their finals opposition, Knicks Gaming put together a total team effort to claim victory. All five members scored in double figures, marking the first time such a feat occurred for Knicks Gaming during their shocking playoff run. Credit first and foremost goes to Finals MVP, NateKahl, who registered 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting while playing impeccable defense on Heat Check Gaming star forward Hotshot. Two critical three-pointers down the stretch by the “stretch” power forward helped push Knicks Gaming ahead in the contest, and without NateKahl’s defense throughout the multi-series contest it’s possible the outcome could be completely different than what occurred Saturday.
Save for NateKahl’s timely threes and excellent defense, the other major component behind Knicks Gaming’s turnaround was the rebounding prowess of center G O O F Y 757. Relegated to essentially the third or fourth scoring option most nights due to recent meta changes, Goofy’s rebounding literally saved New York in the fourth quarter. In one particularly pivotal sequence of events, Goofy corralled not one, not two, but three offensive rebounds, setting the stage for what would a clutch three-pointer for Knicks Gaming to push the deficit under five points. Given iamadamthe1st’s struggles from the field (12 points, 4-of-16 shooting), Goofy’s rebounding and scoring load (18 points on 9-of-14 shooting) was the difference between a series sweep and the possibility of extending to Game 3.
Many owners believe that testing the format and giving owners not invested in esports outside of the 2K League a chance to experience the industry for the first time is healthy, according to sources. However, others have been disappointed by the viewership and engagement that have led to struggle in advertising and partnership sales, sources said. The $750,000 franchise fee for the 2K League and subsequent team operating costs are minuscule compared to the level of required capital to enter the more popular esports titles. The League Championship Series required its owners to commit to a multiyear contract that would see its teams pay $10 million to $13 million in franchises fees. The Overwatch League, in its first season, required $20 million over multiple years in franchise payments -- and for its second season, it has sold teams for more than $35 million, sources said.
The NBA is expected to welcome franchises owned by the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves to its NBA 2K League ahead of its second season, league sources told ESPN. The four franchises will join the 17 NBA teams who participated in the inaugural NBA 2K League season, which began in May and will conclude with its first finals event on Aug. 25 in New York. The expansion price for the second season is the same as the first, $750,000 for three years of participation, according to sources.
Jeff Eisenband: While @OneWildWalnut2K was posing with his @NBA2KLeague MVP and Defensive Player of the Year trophies, @NateKahl went over and told him, “Those won’t help you next week.” 😂 @blazer5gaming vs. @KnicksGaming in quarterfinals next Friday. #NBA2KLeagueAwards
Even though it had only been one month since the last time we spoke, Franklin’s life had continued to change in ways he never imagined and every day, he was creating incredible memories. The Sacramento Kings players who love video games quickly became friendly with the players on Kings Guard Gaming, which gave Franklin some cool stories he could tell his friends back home. “It’s crazy, man! Literally right before jumping on this phone call, I was playing Fortnite and De’Aaron Fox was just standing behind me, hanging out and watching me play,” he said. “He’s someone who has some of the most potential of any player in the NBA and here he is just being a cool, humble kid! That’s just one example. Jack Cooley has been really great to be around too. I really feel like one of the players. "
“When I was playing NBA 2K12, I consistently put in work every single day,” Franklin told HoopsHype. “Then, once I felt I was prepared and ready to face top competition, I started hitting up every Top-25 team and asking them to give me a chance. Back then, if you were on a Top-25 team, people in the 2K community knew who you were. I was just some random guy and nobody knew who I was, but I became a pest. I messaged every Top-25 team saying, ‘I know you don’t know me, but give me a chance. All I need is one tryout and I’ll show you that I’m one of the best.’ Then, I got a shot and earned a spot on the No. 3 team. Two years later, in NBA 2K14, GameBattles had a playoff with a $2,000 prize – the largest 2K prize pool in GameBattles history – and my team won that. After that, I really knew, ‘Yeah, this is for me.’ I became obsessed with it, doing anything I could push myself and become better.”
“If you told me this would happen 10 years ago, I would’ve told you that you’re crazy. Honestly, if you told me about all this two years ago, I would’ve said you’re insane,” Franklin told HoopsHype. “I’ve loved playing video games my whole life, but I wasn’t really serious about it – nothing like I am with 2K. The majority of my family goes hunting and fishing, but I’ve never enjoyed that. I always loved video games and was a natural at them. They finally stopped bringing me hunting because I’d bring my Game Boy out in the woods, and it would make all these noises and you’re supposed to be really quiet when you’re hunting (laughs). They finally got upset with me and stopped bringing me, so I guess I sort of won that war. But I always knew I wasn’t really into outdoor activities like that; I’ve always loved video games and I was always a sports fanatic, so to be able to play 2K for a living is a dream come true.”
Less than a year ago, Chris Toussaint was a high-school student who loved eSports, but he didn’t have any experience playing NBA 2K. Now, at 18 years old, he’s the general manager of Magic Gaming in the NBA 2K League. How did Toussaint get hired by the Orlando Magic and become the youngest person working in the 2K League? By sending a cold email to Director of Magic Gaming Ryan DeVos. “I reached out to the Magic and Ryan DeVos after I found his email by doing some research online,” Toussaint told HoopsHype. “I sent him a cold email, just like I had done so many times when I was starting out in the eSports world, and he actually responded. That led to a lunch meeting with Ryan, where I was able to talk a little bit about myself and what my aspirations are in this business. About two to three weeks later, I was at the final stages of my interview with the Magic to become the general manager of their 2K League team. Then, I was hired a few days later. This was back in October of 2017.”
“Chris reached out when he was with Misfits because he wanted to learn a little bit more about the 2K League in general and find out what I was working on from a Magic Gaming standpoint,” DeVos told HoopsHype. “Then, we connected more officially when Ben Spoont, the founder and CEO of Misfits, told me that Chris wanted to get into the team management side of things and passed him my way. We had a great rapport from the get-go. We really hit it off and we started working together from there. “I oversee the team and Chris reports to me, but I’m primarily focused on the business side of things. I’m trying to leave the gaming side of things to Chris as much as possible. It is just Chris and myself right now so it is all hands on deck, but I’m mainly focused on the business partnerships, PnL management and things like that.”
“I’m 18 years old working for the Orlando Magic; I believe I’m one of the youngest employees to be hired by an NBA team on the management side,” Toussaint said. “I want to document this story. I’m learning so much about the world while doing something awesome that I’m passionate about. One of the things that I want to do is create my own content, capturing the best and worst moments of this journey so I can share it with the world. I want to show what eSports is like behind the scenes. People see the tournaments and prize money and all of that, but they don’t see everything else that goes into it. These guys are fierce competitors who care so much about winning, just like their NBA counterparts. I want to capture this journey, from my perspective as a manager and team coach. That’s one of my goals.”
Bilal Almashni comes from a family of bodybuilders, so he understands the importance of peak physical fitness. But as starting small forward on the Orlando Magic’s competitive video game team, the 23-year-old will have a personal trainer and nutritionist for the first time. Physical fitness “makes a difference in esports,” said Almashni, a Chicago native who moved to Orlando for the NBA2K League team last month. “Getting your blood flowing is like a natural caffeine to me.” As the world of esports continues to expand, it has brought into focus the effects of prolonged exposure to video games on players.
The Orlando Magic have worked to address that issue by requiring a 10-minute break every hour during the esports team’s twice-a-day, three-hour practice sessions. “Burnout is a huge issue and while we want to make sure we push them, we want to be cognizant of their mental and physical health,” Magic Gaming Director Ryan DeVos said. The players work out for an hour with a trainer, who puts them through basketball-based routines at RDV Sportsplex in Maitland, an Orlando Magic partner.
Jeff Terrell: I’m thankful to be in the position I am in. We’re excited but understand this is just the beginning. We still have a long way to go and have a lot of things we can improve on. It’s surreal to be the first ever @NBA2KLeague tournament Champs! Thanks for all the support. #together
76ers Gaming Club have announced that they have signed Jeff Terrell as the head coach for their 2K League team, who will look after not only player management but also the performance of the team as well as their practice scheduled. "We are excited to name Jeff Terrell as the head coach of 76ers Gaming Club," 76ers GC General Manager Michael Lai said. "Jeff stood out to us immediately, having both an intimate knowledge of the competitive NBA 2K scene and extensive experience coaching traditional basketball. Beyond his experience, Jeff demonstrated a thoughtful approach to the game that will put our players in a position to succeed. We are delighted to have him as our coach, and I look forward to working with him toward our goal of winning a championship."
The Cavaliers weren't the only Cleveland basketball team to win in thrilling fashion Tuesday. The city's first pro esports team Cavs Legion GC did it too. In their first-ever game in the NBA 2K League, Sick (Jerry Knapp) took a pass from Hood (Brandon Caicedo) on a drive and kick and hit a game-winning three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left for a 76-63 victory over Kings Gaming. Hood, Cavs Legion's top pick in the draft, finished the game with 41 points and 8 assists.
The Pistons Gaming Team has won the first game in the history of the NBA's 2K League, the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Pistons GT defeated Bucks Gaming, the team representing the Milwaukee Bucks, 49-44 in the first game of the league's season-opening Tip-Off tournament.
Magic Gaming is set to play its first games on Thursday, May 3 as part of “THE TIPOFF” tournament. All games will be streamed live on Twitch. “THE TIPOFF” tournament schedule runs May 1-5. “THE TIPOFF” will officially begin the 15-week regular season, which features both weekly games and tournaments, and concludes with the NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals in August. All competition will take place at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City.
My video game participation peaked with Goldeneye for Nintendo 64. Even so, those of us with an interest in court design awaited what NBA teams might do with their virtual floors. They could be more adventurous, and if some nutty out-of-the-box gamble resonated, perhaps they might one day incorporate it into real NBA games featuring real humans playing real basketball. ESPN obtained an exclusive first look at the finished courts. Here they are, in alphabetical order, with some instant analysis: 76ers Gaming Club. Philly may have the NBA's best top-to-bottom art. The mix of blue, red, and clean nods to history always works. This is a little more audacious, and doesn't quite match Philly's usual standards. The empty paint trend mostly phased out of the NBA over the last two or three years, but as we're going to see, it (unfortunately) returns with a vengeance in the virtual NBA. Lightly shaded logos within each 3-point arc are very much in -- see Denver and New Orleans in real life -- but this version is clunky. There are just too many shaded objects competing for your eye's attention.
HyperX will serve as the official gaming headset of the NBA 2K League, in a partnership announced by the sides ahead of the start of the league’s inaugural season.
The headsets will be worn by both players and casters during all live gameplay throughout the course of the season, including weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments, playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals “We want NBA 2K League players to have best-in-class equipment, and when it comes to headsets, HyperX is second to none,” NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue said. “Communicating with teammates during play is vital for success and partnering with HyperX will allow our players to compete at their best.”
Cavs Legion Gaming Club will tip off its inaugural season in the NBA 2K League with three games on Tuesday. Cleveland's first professional esports team begin play in the league's first tournament by taking on Sacramento's Kings Guard Gaming at 6 p.m. and Milwaukee's Bucks Gaming at 7 p.m. before closing out the night against Detroit's Pistons Gaming Team at 10 p.m. All games will be played at the NBA 2K League studio in New York City and streamed live on Twitch.
While Radoncic was on the phone writing instructions, she called a relative from their Brooklyn, N.Y., home. “Ramo! Ramo! He made the NBA,” she shouted into the speaker. Radoncic quickly corrected his mother. The Detroit Pistons Gaming Team’s first-round pick has signed a six-month contract worth $35,000 — a far cry from the $2.8 million Luke Kennard earned for recently completing his rookie season. But the excitement is warranted.
Radoncic, 25, left a job as a doorman at a Manhattan building, betting on the future of the eSports venture. He also left a 4-year-old golden retriever to be cared for by his mother. Radoncic believes the eSports world is only going to grow. “It’s a new era,” he said. “Video games, man. It’s the dream for me.”
Woods, 18, is the youngest player in the league. He made the call to drop out of University of Tennessee-Martin. First-round picks will make $35,000; others will make $32,000. One million dollars in prize money will be at stake over the course of the season. The playoff pool is $600,000 with the league champion receiving $300,000. Eight teams reach the postseason. “(My parents) let me drop out to go for it and just told me to try my best. If I want to change up, I can go back to school,” Woods said. “You can always go to school, but not everybody gets the chance to be a professional gamer. I want to do this. God forbid that I have to go back, I can always go back.”
Their first-round pick Larell Mitchell aka Winner Stayz On has been the face of the franchise early on. Let's start with him. Larell Mitchell (Winner_Stayz_On): As the elder statesman on the team, WSO has taken the bull by the horns as it pertains to leadership. His presentation and professionalism are exemplary. Now it's time for him to prove he has the goods on the virtual court. During the combine, he led all NBA 2K League players in assists per game.
The NBA and Twitch expanded their partnership Wednesday, announcing a multiyear agreement for Twitch to live stream all of the fledgling 2K League’s games. The news had been expected for some time, as Twitch broadcast the 2K League’s inaugural draft at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, and a partnership between the two is a natural fit given Twitch’s prominent position in the video gaming community.
Leonsis sees the NBA as a platform, like Facebook -- “the good Facebook,” he said Monday morning. And he expects 2K teams will become part of that platform, both as a revenue-generator and a content-provider, along with an owners’ NBA, WNBA and G League teams. “In the short term, it will help us in marketing and help us be more relevant to a younger audience,” Leonsis said. “It will also help us globally. The Twitches and YouTubes are unwired, and available to people around the world.”
“eSports will be a boon for traditional media,” Leonsis said. “The two drivers of revenue and fan affinity will be digital sports and digital gaming and gambling. Outside of the U.S., digital gambling is accepted. You go do digital gambling like you would go to a Starbucks … if you look at things like Draft Kings, if you put a virtual team together, you watch all of the games. You’re really interested. When casual fans bet on games, like the NCAA Tournament or the Super Bowl, the viewership stays really high.”
Now Thomallari has a salary to go with his video-game talents. Along with the other first-round selections, he will be paid $35,000 for the 17-week season. The draft went six rounds, and each team selected a starting lineup and one back-up. Players picked outside of the first round will be paid $32,000 for the season. All players will receive standard medical benefits, as well as housing in Boston paid for by the league (rather than the Celtics). "Fourteen months ago, there was no path to pro," NBA 2K League commissioner Brendan Donohue told reporters in Boston on Friday. "To go from there to where they are now is great."
The NBA 2K League postseason begins on August 17 and runs for two weeks. The seven teams with the best regular-season record and the winner of the final tournament are guaranteed spots. If the tournament winner already has a berth based on record, then the top eight teams will make the playoffs. The final tournament allows a team that gets hot to steal a spot away from a bubble team. The quarterfinals will be single-elimination play. The semifinals and NBA 2K League Finals will be best of three. The entire prize pool for the playoffs will be $600,000 and the NBA 2K League champion receives $300,000 of that prize. That means each player on the winning team could secure an additional $50,000 to go with their $35,000 or $32,000 salary, tournament winnings, housing, food, transportation and endorsements.
Tim Bontemps: The NBA 2K League has announced its schedule for its inaugural season. Teams will play 14 regular season games, with eight teams making the playoffs (seven qualifying by record, and the eighth either by record or winning the final of three in-season tournaments).
Tim Bontemps: The quarterfinals of the playoffs will be single-elimination, and the semifinals and finals will be best-of-three. Teams will be competing for $1 million in prize money for the postseason and three tournaments, including $300,000 going to the league champion.
Yesterday’s draft was the first real step on that journey. It was a promising start, but just that: a start. Silver said he expects that all 30 NBA franchises will field esports teams by the third year of the gaming league — another sign that the NBA and Take-Two are in this for the long haul. But that’s a long way off. “Things aren’t going to be perfect in the beginning, but we’ve just got to get out there,” said Silver during the press conference. “We’ve got to begin operating, and we’ll learn as we’ll go.”
Chad Buchanan declines Bulls interview
Shams Charania: Sources: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan has decided to stay in Indiana and decline interview for Chicago’s top basketball operations position. Buchanan expressed appreciation and positivity about Bulls, but he and his family have been treated well in Indianapolis and opted to remain.
KC Johnson: Michael Reinsdorf’s goal is to build front office depth. Buchanan dropping off target list doesn’t change that. Bulls still hope to interview Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, Raptors GM Bobby Webster, Heat asst GM Adam Simon with understanding final hire could make additional hires
Grizzlies owner Robert Pera will donate 300,000 meals to a local food bank, according to a source familiar with the decision. The source was granted anonymity because it has not announced by the team.
The source also confirmed that the team has spoken to the Army Corps of Engineers about FedExForum being used as an overflow medical facility, if needed, to help relieve hospitals as more cases of COVID-19 are reported. Governor Bill Lee told lawmakers Wednesday that he expects the state to eventually see hospital bed shortages due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee. As a result, hotels, convention centers and college dormitories could be used as space to help deal with new patients.
Pistons scout Maury Hanks released from hospital
After battling the coronavirus for nine days on a ventilator inside the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, beloved Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has been released from the hospital and is resting comfortably at home, CBS Sports confirmed on Saturday.
On Wednesday, after failing to keep his oxygen levels high enough on his own one day prior, Hanks was finally taken off the ventilator, and shortly thereafter he was able to be removed from an oxygen mask entirely. “We are lucky enough to have a happy ending,” Maury’s wife, Susan Hanks, texted on Saturday.
“You never know what someone can hear,” Susan told CBS Sports. “I know [Maury’s] worked in the basketball business a long time, but I really had no idea how many friends that we have,” Susan said. “The number of people that have been reaching out is honestly mind-blowing. If he makes it through this, I don’t think he’ll ever be able to thank everyone that has called and checked up on him. It’s just been unbelievable. The NBA family has shown up for Maury like I never could’ve imagined.”
New president Leon Rose has no political attachment to Smith like Mills did. Trading Smith will be an option in the offseason as the Knicks try to figure out their point-guard solution. Minnesota had some interest, but the additions of D’Angelo Russell and combo guard Malik Beasley make the Timberwolves less likely to pounce. The Magic could be a suitor.
Duncan’s partners on the court were instrumental at his side and both sent heartfelt following his election to the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Congrats… Hall of Fame, well deserved. It was an honor to play with you,” Parker said. “In my book, the greatest power forward ever. It was just a blessing to play with you every night. All those championships. I will cherish those memories forever.”
“I can’t say that I am surprised that this is happening but getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big thing,” Ginobili said. “It goes without saying, one of the best players to ever play the game. Amazing teammate. Great person. So well deserved.”
NBA working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized.
Andrew Marchand: Names I’ve heard that could be involved are Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell & possibly Zion Williamson. None are confirmed yet.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and the NBA, in collaboration with Huang Ping, China’s consul general have collaborated to donate one million surgical masks to be distributed to New York City’s essential workers. In addition to the masks, Nets owner Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai, are donating 1,000 ventilators to bolster resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo said that the ventilators, whose delivery is being facilitated by the Chinese government, will arrive at JFK on Saturday. “This is a big deal and it going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said. The NBA and WNBA, in addition to players and teams, have committed $50 million to coronavirus-related relief efforts.
Just two days before Saturday’s donation, Cuomo had announced that New York’s stockpile of ventilators was projected to last just six days. And New York officials have said the state is yet to reach the peak of the virus. The Alibaba Group, of which Tsai is the co-founder and executive vice chairman of, had already donated one million surgical masks and 500,000 testing kits to New York.
Upon the announcement that Kevin Garnett will be entering the Basketball Hall of Fame, Glen Taylor put out a statement released by the team praising Garnett. “This is an honor so well deserved,” said Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. “We congratulate Kevin on being selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. From the day we drafted him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before. I’ve watched Kevin grow on and off the court and will forever be grateful for his contributions to the Timberwolves organization.”
“He was beloved by our fans in a way that only few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center,” Taylor said. “To be elected in his first year of eligibility validates the impact he had on basketball in Minnesota, the NBA, and around the globe. We are so happy for him to receive this recognition.”
Meyers Leonard: 24 hours of streaming begins TOMORROW live on @Twitch at 1pm EST. I’m attempting to feed 1 million people in April through @FeedingAmerica and it’s going to be a hell of a ride. Need everyone’s support on this. It’s HAMMER TIME!! #HammerClassic
Tim Reynolds: President Trump on his meeting with sports commissioners today: “They want to get back. They’ve got to get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We have to get back. We want to get back soon.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: On conference call with Trump and pro sports leaders today, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke of a possible return to play once there was an “all clear” from public health officials, sources familiar with call tell ESPN.
Ryan Kartje: California governor Gavin Newsom said he does not anticipate sports leagues starting by September, with full stadiums, as President Trump suggested on a conference call with sports commissioners this morning.
Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva has entered his name into the NBA Draft, while keeping his NCAA eligibility, he announced on an Instagram post on Friday night.
Kyle Guy: Covid-19 took my grandpa last night. Mortality is a tough pill to swallow. You used to live down the street, now you’re with us everyday Red heart I beg you, don’t let this be your wake up call. Take this seriously & stay safe 🙏🏼
In a recent conversation with The Athletic, general manager Tommy Sheppard detailed some of the organization’s preferences for the NBA Draft and free agency. “We’re not hiding any state secrets,” he said when asked what types of players the Wizards might prioritize adding after the season. “We’re gonna improve defensively, and a lot of that is by repetition and continuity. We certainly look inside. Maybe we can get some more physicality there and get some more help out on the wings. There’s a lot of need that comes, but sometimes those needs get met by just staying patient (with your) players.”
Sheppard hopes progression will continue into next year and trusts that a group entering training camp merely knowing one another has a better chance to force stops. “The continuity — Coach will tell you, it’s hard to roll out a new lineup every night and think you’re gonna be able to get a consistent effort defensively,” Sheppard said. “Offensively, we’ve always been able to score. It’s almost interchangeable. … But defensively, it’s hard to keep rolling in new guys all the time.”
Mark Berman: Rudy Tomjanovich, in an interview with FOX 26 Sports: “You don’t know how you’re gonna feel. I know how I felt when I didn’t hear what we wanted to hear and it was disappointing. It didn’t ruin my life, but hearing that call, unbelievably the things that popped up into my head..” pic.twitter.com/8bSB6ynA5z
Mark Berman: Rudy Tomjanovich on being a member of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: “It’s almost surreal..It’s almost a numbness that happened when we won the championships. It didn’t really sink in until I went to another state & I saw some highlights of us & oh my God,that’s us..” pic.twitter.com/vAGYMktjpE
Mark Berman: Rudy Tomjanovich on joining the best of the best in @Hoophall: “It’s just really awesome to think about those kind of things. I was such a fan of the game.When I was a kid we didn’t have much money and my mother would go to the second hand stores and get me all these yearbooks..” pic.twitter.com/FezRCnCLlM
Adrian Wojnarowski: We probably don’t have a draft or free agency till September until the season’s over. But what if you wait on this and all of a sudden we get to June 1 or June 5 or June 10 and there’s an environment where the season can’t resume where they say, we’re going to have to, we’re not close enough to being able to return to work in the NBA. We’re out of time. We’ve got to look at canceling the season. Well, now all of a sudden, you’ve got the draft on June 25, you got free agency on June 30. Those very well probably then just stay intact. And so you can’t you don’t want to start your search then. So I think it makes a lot of sense. In any scenario, that you get it done now, especially in a circumstance like Chicago, where you know, Paxson and Gar Forman knew they were aware of what was coming.
Adrian Wojnarowski: I think everybody in the league trying to kind of wrap their minds around what it would look like and what what a return for the league would look like in June, July, August. I know this. The league’s hope is their goal is objective is to have a season wrapped up by Labor Day weekend and that way they could have the back end of the finals right before the start of or right at the start of football season, if at the football starting, but there’s just no way for them to know what it all looks like in June. I think if we’re in June and they’re not right at the cusp of being able to open up camps for a couple weeks, and then play a few regular season games… If you start to get into June, and that doesn’t seem like something that the league can move right into, then I think it becomes really hard to restart the league. Then you’re then you’re looking at such a compact.
Adrian Wojnarowski: At some point, the hardest decision Bobby is going to be: What is a legitimate representative, like tournament playoff system to really have a legitimate champion, not something that’s just you know, we’ve only got six weeks, we’ve only got five weeks, we’ve only got five and a half weeks and say, okay, this isn’t legitimate, and we have to walk away from it. I think that decision if it comes down to that it’s going to be excruciating for everybody, because while you do want to financially salvage what you can, it can’t be something that feels or looks or seems farcical and without credibility is how to crown a champion and have a playoff. So I I just think that’s going to be a fascinating part of this when we get down to those decisions.
Tim Reynolds: “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate. But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping-stone to be here. So we’re incredibly proud of him.” — Vanessa Bryant, on Kobe, via ESPN’s broadcast.
Bill Oram: Upon Kobe Bryant’s posthumous selection to the Hall of Fame, Jeanie Buss says “no one deserves it more.” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka: “Now a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats.” (via @Los Angeles Lakers) pic.twitter.com/9B0Gvzl3wq
Dane Moore: Statement from Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor on Kevin Garnett’s induction to the Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/LxdDhFyD1i
Mark Berman: Hakeem Olajuwon (@Hakeem Olajuwon) on Rudy Tomjanovich joining him in @Hoophall: “It’s no question it’s well-deserved.I’m very, very happy it finally came true.I’ve been hoping it would happen for a long time. What he has done for the game of basketball speaks for itself. I’m proud of him”
Mark Berman: Clyde Drexler on Rudy Tomjanovich joining him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (@Hoophall): “Finally, Rudy T gets in the Hall of Fame. He gets his just due as a coach. He could’ve been in as a player as well. He was a phenomenal player. Rudy’s a great guy…” pic.twitter.com/CWfnAsFPlM