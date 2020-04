Adrian Wojnarowski: I think everybody in the league trying to kind of wrap their minds around what it would look like and what what a return for the league would look like in June, July, August. I know this. The league’s hope is their goal is objective is to have a season wrapped up by Labor Day weekend and that way they could have the back end of the finals right before the start of or right at the start of football season, if at the football starting, but there’s just no way for them to know what it all looks like in June. I think if we’re in June and they’re not right at the cusp of being able to open up camps for a couple weeks, and then play a few regular season games… If you start to get into June, and that doesn’t seem like something that the league can move right into, then I think it becomes really hard to restart the league. Then you’re then you’re looking at such a compact.